Beer for Skiers: 10 Barrel Snake Run

Springtime is an underrated time of year for most skiers. Sure, winter is awesome and powder days are the best, but who doesn’t love sunny spring days sliding on corn and slush, followed by long afternoons of nice light and extended après sessions. Some skiers might even double down this time of year and go for multisport days, spending the extra daylight rolling around on wheels of varied varieties.

Well, to those overachievers, we salute you. And we also salute those who ski all morning and spend the rest of the day simply enjoying fizzy drinks. Luckily, the latest beer from 10 Barrel Brewing Co. is designed to appeal to all of the above.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

That guy definitely skied Mt. Bachelor earlier. Photo courtesy of 10 Barrel Brewing

Snake Run is a limited-edition double India Pale Ale (dIPA) that, based on the packaging, is designed to appeal to those athletes who like to roll around on four urethane wheels. If you’re a skateboarder, more power to you. If you’re not (or if you once were), it’s totally fine: you can still drink this super tasty brew. And considering all the cool spring festivals at local ski areas, like Eldora’s Trick Ditch Banked Slalom, you don’t even need concrete to make a snake run of your own this spring.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

10 Barrel Brewing is keeping pretty quiet about the hops, malt, and other specific ingredients they use to make Snake Run. But I can say with assertion, however, that if you’re a fan of hoppy, full-strength IPAs, put Snake Run on your radar. The citrus, grapefruit, and mango flavor notes combined with what wine tasters would call an “acidic mouth feel” make this a top-notch dIPA, and one of the better beers 10 Barrel has ever made.

Granted, that might be the 8% ABV talking. Don’t be fooled by the current trend of lo-cal, lo-ABV beers trending at the moment, Snake Run can't be categorized as a “Session” IPA, but, for those willing to try it, you’ll be rewarded with a heavy hit of hops and more. Definitely something to sip when you’re done with action sports for the day.

More Beer for Skiers: Sanitas Brewing's Mama Peaches IPA

The citrus, grapefruit, and mango flavor notes combined with what wine tasters would call an “acidic mouth feel” make this a top-notch dIPA, and one of the better beers 10 Barrel has ever made.

10 Barrel Brewing's Snake Run Brewer's Notes

A 6-pack of 10 Barrel Snake Run. Photo courtesy of 10 Barrel Brewing