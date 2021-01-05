Wasatch, Euro-Style

Bring the European experience home by touring three ski areas in the Cottonwood Canyons.
Author:
Publish date:
Backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Backcountry turns that end at a familiar spot.

Connecting multiple ski areas in a single day is one of the best ways to experience the densely grouped towns and resorts in the Alps and the Dolomites. For skiers with backcountry experience stuck Stateside this season, however, connecting the unique ski areas that are a mere stone’s throw from Salt Lake City is a perfect substitute. 

Besides a guide, the key to making this connection happen without buying three separate day tickets is an Ikon Pass or a Ski City Super Pass, the latter being arguably one of the best deals for Utah visitors.

Sitting in the backcountry of Little Cottonwood Canyon

The views are always a little sweeter when you've worked hard for them.

Starting at Solitude—with an avalanche transceiver, shovel, probe, backcountry touring equipment, a partner, and a plan—find your way to the top of the Summit Chair. Leave the ski area boundary through one of the ski area’s backcountry gates and make your way to the top of Twin Lakes Pass. 

From there, pick out a line in the north-facing
Patsey Trees or westerly shots of Black Bess before finding the groomed Grizzly Gulch Road, which pops skiers out at the base of Alta Ski Area. Swing by Alta Java for a Suzie’s Special before riding chairlifts to the summit of Supreme. After a beacon re-check, quick bootpack, and slippery traverse to Catherine Pass, connect descents to Lake Mary and continue to the bottom of Brighton Ski Area. Make it to the Milly Express before last chair to find the Sol Bright access gate to return to Solitude. 

Après at the Thirsty Squirrel, anyone?

Know Before You Go

Explore the backcountry safely and learn essential new skills in the process by hiring a guide this winter.

Explore the backcountry safely and learn essential new skills in the process by hiring a guide this winter.

Backcountry skiing is significantly more dangerous than resort skiing. Make sure you have a partner, plan, avalanche emergency equipment, and knowledge before venturing beyond the ropes. 

This article was originally featured in the December 2020 issue of SKI Magazine.

More Backcountry Tips

Volcanic Fun: Touring above Timberline Lodge

What Does Remote Learning Look Like for Backcountry Skiers?

How to Start Backcountry Skiing Successfully 

Related

WURLS-2020-70
Videos

Watch: Salomon TV - The WURL

Mali Noyes and Lani Bruntz take on a four-day ski tour in the Wasatch on a route better known for ultra-running than skiing.

Josh Malczyck ski touring up Mt. Hood
Backcountry

Backcountry Adventures: Volcanic Fun

Late spring and early summer bring the fun to an iconic Oregon backcountry spot.

Michael Barney skiing in San Juans
Videos

'The San Juan Series'

Three new films from Black Diamond Equipment highlight two backcountry professionals’ perspectives on skiing that reflect deeper meaning for every skier.

Alta Backcountry
Adventure

Safely Shred the Wasatch Backcountry

Utah Mountain Adventures and the Alta Lodge team up to offer three backcountry skiing clinics this season.

Solitude Mountain Resort 2021 Resort Guide
Resorts Of The Year

2021 Resort Guide West - No. 29: Solitude Mountain Resort, Utah

The best-kept secret of the Cottonwoods.

RECCO detector in use
Backcountry Ski Gear

Backcountry Rescue Devices Explained

Knowing the difference between avalanche transceivers, RECCO, and personal locator beacons is essential.

Zero Tolerance Silverton store
Adventure

Zero Tolerance

The key to avoiding backcountry fatalities may lie in hiring a guide. But not everyone is on board with that idea... yet.

Smoothy aces another turn.
Videos

Full Film: A Winter Affair's 'EAST WEST'

Three female skiers follow in the footsteps of a pioneer on a massive ski mission in New Zealand.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now