Beer For Skiers: Beer-Flavored Beer

Whether it’s skiing or drinking beer, it’s important to remember we all started somewhere. We didn’t always have sidecut and rocker, or Hazy IPAs and Mustard-flavored wheat sours. And while those things have certainly made both skiing and après-ski significantly more enjoyable, there’s something to be said for returning to your roots, going out on an old pair of skis for the day, and following it up with what can only be called a beer-flavored beer.

From PBR and Bud Heavy to Coors Banquet and High Life, there are dozens of options in this realm of beer. Here are three unique options that also definitely taste like beer.

Best of the Best: Stiegl Gold

It just looks good. Photo courtesy of Stiegl

Perhaps the finest beer brewed south of Germany, Stiegl Gold is worth treating yourself to this winter as a little reward for getting to the end of 2020. Besides tasting like wonderful, fresh beer, Austria's finest brew has notes of honeysuckle and whipped cream, and the color is practically high-def when poured in a glass. It also goes well with apple strudel or watching ski racing and playing stump in the parking lot of your favorite ski hill this winter. Note: Please use caution if you’re watching ski racing, drinking beer, and swinging hammers at the same time.

Big Can Option: 10 Barrel Pub Beer

This can is bigger than it appears. Photo courtesy of 10 Barrel Brewing

True story: Oregon-based 10 Barrel Brewing made this beer as a light option for employees to enjoy during the workday so they can still be productive. This beer-flavored pilsner is creamy and feels full in the mouth and in the hand—it’s available in very large tallboy cans—plus it remains very drinkable with a middle-of-the-road 5 percent ABV. The brewery is so enamored with enjoying life while drinking this beer that it created a very light-hearted Instagram account dedicated solely to people having fun: @cheapfunbeer.

Most Crushable: New Belgium Mountain Time Premium Lager

Skiers in search of the lightest, most easy-to-drink beer should reach for a New Belgium Mountain Time on their next visit to the après fridge. Falling somewhere between a “light” beer and a “not-light” beer, it's reminiscent of PBR, Coors Banquet, and Coors Light all at the same time. With a 4.4 percent ABV and a very distinct aroma of beer, it goes down faster than Jerry trying to send it into Corbet’s Couloir. Better make sure to bring extra to après in the parking lot this season, it disappears quickly.

