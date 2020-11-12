Beer for Skiers: Oskar Blues Death By Coconut

Halloween has come and gone, and if you’re like me, you bought a massive bag of candy fully aware that there were not going to be any trick or treaters during a pandemic. And, if you’ve also recently finished all the candy, you’re likely to be suffering through a sickness that can only be described as “processed sugar fatigue.” I’ve heard—and perhaps experienced several times—this common ailment for skiers over the age of 30 from the months of October through January.

I’ve found two ways to cope with such an illness: 1) Sweat out the sugar with at least three intense pre-ski season workouts a week, and 2) Find better ways to replace the calories lost from these workouts with something other than candy. The next best (or slightly less bad?) thing for skiers to consume instead of sweets? Beer.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Speaking of Halloween... Photo courtesy of Oskar Blues

Luckily, for those over 21 with a sweet tooth, Colorado-based brewery Oskar Blues has re-released their “Death By Coconut” Irish Style porter. The dark beer is brewed with coconut plus dark chocolate and extra dark caramel malt. The result is a porter that provides a lovely, bittersweet aroma and flavor appropriate for adults. It’s a solid choice for a post-workout dessert, and won’t make you feel too sick the day after (assuming you only have one or two, of course).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In other words, this beer is a lot like one reader’s comment from our Reader Resort Guide from a visit to Smugglers’ Notch: Ditch the kids at ski school (presumably with all the candy, you don’t need it anymore) and find some “adult time” with this dessert of a beer.

You might have seen Halley O’Brien riff on this comment in a recent episode of the Snow Report Show (jump to 5:18 to see the quote).

While Death By Coconut is quite dark and robust, it is still very enjoyable straight from the can, has a middle-of-the-road 6.5% ABV, and doesn’t need to be poured in a glass to reach its full potential.

Oskar Blues Death By Coconut Notes

The Death By Coconut can. Photo courtesy of Oskar Blues

Beer Style: Irish-Style Porter

Irish-Style Porter Flavor Notes: Coconut, Chocolate, Caramel Malt

Coconut, Chocolate, Caramel Malt Goes Well With: Dessert, Post Pre-Season Workouts, Skipping the rest of the Halloween Candy

Dessert, Post Pre-Season Workouts, Skipping the rest of the Halloween Candy ABV: 6% IBUs: 25

6% 25 More info: Oskar Blues' Website; Utappd Profile

Bonus Beer: Oskar Blues Ten Fidy Imperial Stout

A proper Imperial Stout. Photo courtesy of Oskar Blues

Seeing how it’s Stout Season in the beer world, it should be noted that Oskar Blues also recently re-released its epic Ten Fidy Imperial Stout, and will be releasing a limited-edition barrel-aged Ten Fidy soon. These big black brews are the real deal, with heavy notes of dark chocolate and coffee, plus what the brewery calls “a black hole of burly malt flavor.”

Those seeking the pinnacle of stout season need look no further than Ten Fidy, just make sure to pour it into a glass to see the color and let the flavors expand. (And with a 10.5% ABV, make sure you’re having your après at home with these brews). Learn more about the Ten Fidy Imperial Stout.

More Beer for Skiers