CBD 101: What You Need To Know

Find in-depth answers to important CBD related questions in our user-friendly online guide.
CBD is everywhere these days. Brands are incorporating it into pet food and shampoo, hamburgers and beer, erotic massage oils and sleep tinctures. You’re seeing it in pharmacies, grocery stores, even gas stations. And with good reason: Emerging medical research and reams of anecdotal evidence suggest that CBD may help us sleep better, manage pain, ease anxiety, speed recovery, and treat a variety of ailments from depression to arthritis to Parkinson’s. But while all CBD is derived from the humble hemp plant, not all CBD products are created equal. That’s why we launched NatuRx, a magazine dedicated to educating readers about safe, effective, and legal use of cannabis in all of its forms. And that’s why we’re sharing a series of informational booklets about CBD (and its cousin, THC), starting with this guide to help you decide whether CBD is right for you. 

We asked for your help coming up with questions to ask pro freeskier Roz Groenewoud. And you delivered. The person who asked the best question (according to Roz) won a pair of Kombi's Roz Kombi's Roz G gloves. See below and the next few slides for your questions and Roz's answers. Here's the winning question—congrats to username Diah.If a men’s magazine asked you to pose naked would you do it?This was my favourite question, because I’ve never been asked it but I’ve thought about it since I attended a conference in the fall of 2008 (sponsored by SheJumps and the Stone Clinic). One of the seminars was 'The Sexy Question: good or bad idea for female athletes?' The main speakers were Marla Streb (pro mountain biker)and Gretchen Bleiler's (pro snowboarder) agent. Marla spoke of her amazingly powerful nude photo on her bike that appeared on the cover of Outside magazine. She insisted that there be no photo corrections or airbrushing as she wanted it to be 100 percent her—she said she earned every scar and her powerful leg muscles. She has never looked back on her decision to appear naked.&nbsp; Gretchen, on the other hand, has had nude photos appear in magazines that aren't indicative of her personality or her strength as an athlete and therefore, apparently, she’s regretted them. Both women agreed that nude photos, in the right situation and at the right point in your athletic career could be a beautiful thing. Following that advice, with the right photographer with the right magazine with the right concept,&nbsp; I would do it.(Click to the next slide for the rest of your questions.)
Roz Groenewoud: What You Want To Know

Canadian freeskier Roz Groenewoud, 20, placed third in X Games superpipe last weekend in Aspen. We asked for your help coming up with questions to ask her in an interview (the best question won a pair of Kombi's Roz G gloves). The winning question: Will Roz pose naked for a men's magazine? Find out her answer here.

Skis: What You Need to Know

It may seem like rocket science. But if you learn how to decode some basic information about gear, it goes a long way in helping you find your perfect setup. Here’s your key.

