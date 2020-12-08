Volcanic Fun

Volcanic Fun

Late spring and early summer bring the fun to an iconic Oregon backcountry spot.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo courtesy of Timberline Lodge

Volcanoes are great for learning how to backcountry ski. As the trail climbs, the terrain steepens from green-run mellow to black-diamond level and beyond. This makes it easy for everyone to find an ideal turn-around spot relative to ability and fitness. Adding a chairlift to expedite access makes things even better, which is why Oregon’s Timberline Lodge might be the best place in the Pacific Northwest for all levels of backcountry enthusiasts. 

Josh Malczyck ski touring up Mt. Hood

Josh Malczyck ski touring above the clouds in Oregon.

During spring and summer operations, skiers can skip the long approach from the iconic lodge with the purchase of a day lift ticket. After riding the Magic Mile and Palmer chairlifts, follow a beaten skin track on the glacier above the Palmer lift up to the broken crater (the climbing after that warrants crampons and ice axes). Return the way you came: The snow above the lifts usually stays cooler longer, providing ideal corn to lap midday when the lower trails have gone to slush. Be sure to get more skiing in via the lifts after completing your tour; no sense in letting that day ticket go to waste.

Related: Tested in Oregon

Eric Pollard slash at Mt. Hood

Eric Pollard slashing at sunset.

Mt. Hood By the Numbers:

  • Elevation at the top of Palmer Chair: 8,540 ft.
  • Mt. Hood Summit Elevation: 11,245 ft.
  • Vertical Descent (Summit to Lodge): 5,100 ft.

Know Before You Go: Backcountry skiing is significantly more dangerous than resort skiing. Make sure you have a partner, plan, avalanche emergency equipment, and knowledge before venturing beyond the ropes. 

This article originally appeared in the November 2020 print edition of SKI Magazine.

More Backcountry

How to Start Backcountry Skiing Successfully

When Sketchy Met Shaky

Backcountry Rescue Devices Explained

Related

Rob Heule slashes a turn at Mt. Hood
Videos

Burning Sidewall

The last short video from LINE Skis highlights the fun, carvable new Sakana.

Sisters Cabin, Breckenridge, Colorado
Backcountry

Sisters Act

For the first time in two decades, a backcountry cabin has opened on public lands outside of Breckenridge, Colo.

Jon Jay skiing at Timberline, Oregon
Ski Gear Reviews

Tested in Oregon: Gear for All-Weather Skiing

SKI spent a week of late June exploring Timberline and Hood River putting all-weather gear to the test.

Charlie Cohn near Rusutsu
Editor's Choice

Taking Flight

The backcountry terrain near Rusutsu is especially inviting when a helicopter is involved.

Taking full advantage of her heli drop off, pro skier LynseyDyer gets after it on the steeps of Valle Nevado.
Adventure

Backcountry Experiences near Valle Nevado

There are plenty of lines beyond the ropes, but it's always best to go with someone who knows.

Drew Peterson Silverton
Videos

How To Start Backcountry Skiing Successfully

Salomon athletes share their tips and tricks for a successful day in the backcountry in a new video series.

Spring Backcountry Skiing
Adventure

Spring Skiing in the Southern Cascades

Our short spring corn mission was just enough to make us want more.

RECCO detector in use
Backcountry Ski Gear

Backcountry Rescue Devices Explained

Knowing the difference between avalanche transceivers, RECCO, and personal locator beacons is essential.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now