Scenes From a Ski Area Pandemic Closure

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ski patrol at Aspen Snowmass had to shut the mountain down early, and they took a photographer along for the ride.
Photo Credit: Brooke Warren

On March 14, Colorado's governor, Jared Polis, issued an executive order to close all downhill ski resorts in the state for a week to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This action arrived after 10 people visiting Aspen, Colo., tested positive for the virus. Then on March 18, after a week of closures, the week-long mandate was extended and Aspen Snowmass decided to shut down for the 2020 season a month early.

In what now feels like an alternate universe, this week would have been Spring Break at Aspen Snowmass, filled with revelatory skiers, fresh powder, and plenty of turns. Instead, ski patrol prematurely broke down the mountain and shuttered the facilities for the season after the COVID-19 ski resort closure order. 

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the early closure at Snowmass with photographer Brooke Warren.

Photos from Aspen Snowmass' Early Closure

Photographer Brooke Warren on Instagram: @brooklynwarren

