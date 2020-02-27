Beer for Skiers: Mama Peaches IPA
Beers brewed with fruit in the name can be a gamble for many craft beer drinkers. Any brew-loving skier who has accidentally picked up a Belgian Kriek Lambic thinking “Belgian Beer is Belgian Beer” probably learned pretty quickly that Kriek beers are a lot different than Chimay Blue or Delirium Tremens.
But a new beer from Sanitas Brewing in Boulder, Colo. might be the missing link between beers with fruit and beers that taste good. Mama Peaches IPA is very much a traditional craft IPA, with heavy hop notes from Amarillo, Rakau, Summit, and Centennial hops, plus a full-strength 6.0% ABV.
But where IPA-lovers might scratch their heads is the 35 IBUs. Mama Peaches IPA is not at all like chewing on a freshly picked Amarillo hop bud. That’s because the natural sweetness from the peaches evens out the bitterness of the IPA, making for a smooth, slightly sweet beer that really hits the perfect notes for springtime après ski.
Mama Peaches IPA was created to celebrate the recent birth of Sanitas Brewing co-founder Michael Mimsic’s first child. And, chances are, if you’re not familiar with the Colorado brewery, this would be a perfect first Sanitas brew for you to try after your next ski day. You can find Sanitas beers in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.
Sanitas Brewing Mama Peaches IPA Brewer's Notes
- Hops: Amarillo, Rakau, Summit, Centennial
- Aromatics: Fruity and hoppy
- Flavor Notes: Juicy peaches, bright hops
- ABV: 6.0%, IBUs: 35
