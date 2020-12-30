At the 2020 Great American Beer Festival, over a dozen gold medals were awarded to beers brewed within a short drive of a ski area. Central Oregon breweries in particular cleaned up in the hardware department, including pFriem Family Brewers in Hood River, Ore. The company’s Japanese Lager and Kölsch brews earned the top award in the International Lager and American Kölsch style categories, respectively.

“Our dedication to make great, flavorful, high-quality, and super-drinkable lagers allows us to have a state-of-the-art brewery and team that is very capable of producing a wide variety of lagers time after time,” says Josh Pfriem, brewmaster and co-founder. “My old mantra was ‘all you need in life is beer and gear and everything in-between.’ This mantra still lives with us!”

In addition to the beautiful tap house on the banks of the Columbia River, find pFriem beers on tap at Mt. Hood Meadows and throughout Government Camp.

More 2020 Great American Beer Festival Gold Medal Winners from Ski Country

Avery Brewing Liliko'i Kepolo

Category Winner: American Fruit Wheat Beer

Location: Boulder, Colo.

Nearest Ski Area: Eldora Mountain Resort

Perry Street Brewing Co. Perry Street IPA

Brewery: Category Winner: American Style IPA

Location: Spokane, Wash.

Nearest Ski Area: Mt. Spokane

Allagash Brewing Allagash White

Category Winner: Belgian Wit

Location: Portland, Maine

Nearest Ski Area: Sunday River

Great Basin Brewing Razzle Fo Shazzle

Category Winner: Specialty Berliner Weisse

Location: Reno, Nev.

Nearest Ski Area: Mt. Rose

Check out all of the medal winners at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival

Originally published in the December 2020 issue of SKI Magazine.

