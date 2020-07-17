Skiing is a lifestyle sport. It has a special way of commandeering the brain such that it’s all we think of, all year long. For some, it’s the sense of freedom one feels while ripping down the mountain. For others, it’s the insatiable desire to push the limits of physical law and savor the adrenaline-induced high that ensues.

Be it blasting through cold smoke on a crisp February morning or soaking up the afternoon sun and a few cocktails at your favorite après spot, the atmosphere surrounding ski resorts and mountain towns is abound with an undeniable electricity that is every bit as infectious as it is addictive.

For many skiers, the obsession runs its course through the winter and takes a back burner when temps start to rise and the goggle tans begin to fade away. There are a select few, however, who refuse to let go.

These are the die-hard adrenaline junkies who spend the summer months chasing patches of corn snow and earning their turns until the last flakes melt away. They eat, sleep, and breathe skiing, and in the beating heart of American ski culture, the Colorado Rockies reward that unquenchable addiction with soft snow and sunny skies, sometimes all summer long.

Sometimes Colorado refuses to let go too, as a cold front slammed into the Rockies on June 9, dropping upwards of a foot of freshies on the higher-elevation peaks. Photo credit: Rick Sorensen

As coronavirus restrictions in the Centennial State begin to ease, Colorado ski bums have started to emerge from their caves. Having nothing to do for months but drink cheap beer and watch Warren Miller movies ad nauseam, they’re chomping at the bit to get back on the hill.

These two East Coast transplants are guilty as charged, and once recent weekend we lathered up the sunblock and dusted off the sticks to go earn some (socially distanced) turns on St. Mary’s Glacier.

Our morning started in Boulder as we packed the car in view of the jagged Flatirons shining brilliantly in the 80-degree sunlight. As we wound up Route 6, climbers ascended many feet above our car and the cold Clear Creek ran below.

SKI editorial intern Maggie McCutcheon making the trek from the parking lot to the base of the glacier, where she'll eventually ditch the Birkenstocks for her Roxas. Photo credit: Rick Sorensen

An hour-and-fifteen-minute drive landed us in a packed parking lot where an overflow of cars lined the street labeled “No Parking.” From legging-clad hikers to children in sandals, the crowds surged upwards through the sparse woods.

As we made our final approach, a refreshing breeze whipped off the proglacial lake that glistened a brilliant turquoise hue in the afternoon sun. The water was surrounded by picnicking families, skiers, dogs, and lots of folks relaxing hammocks.

Temperatures dropped enough on the snow to allow some clothing coverage to protect from the baking sun. Trekking up the snow while wearing heavy plastic boots quickly induces a sweat, but once atop the peak looking down at the run below you forget how you even got up so high.

McCutcheon eyes her line as she begins her ascent up the sun-baked snowfield. Photo credit: Rick Sorensen

The first turns on snow in June were some of the sweetest we’ve ever had, perhaps appreciated even more since having to end our ski season so abruptly. The snow, although sun-soaked and wet, slid cleanly off our edges and allowed for an exhilarating ride down.

We started the day making awkward pole plants and hop turns while we got used to the snowpack, but as the sun began to sink in the sky we were rewarded with the best runs last. We spotted a chute at the top of the hill that had been spared from the sun’s glare for the last hour or so. The last hike was slow and steady, as we ditched our packs and opted to carry our skis on our shoulders.

Our legs became rubber as the toll of 10,000-plus feet of elevation tamped down the excitement of skiing in June. As we slowly approached the peak, we ran into a fellow Eastern transplant who was there to rip some after-work turns. Dillon Priolet, originally from Darien, Conn., said that this was his 100th day on snow. We exchanged some ski stories before beginning the descent.

Maggie lays into a left-footer, threading the needle on one of the last runs of the day. Photo credit: Rick Sorensen

The snow was firmer, allowing a more extended arc. It was easy to forget that it was June until we felt our bare arms being assailed by a cold breeze. Skiing down, we glimpsed brown rocks and dirt on the snow’s edge.

Skidding into the last section, time slowed and the crowd that had gathered at the bottom of the glacier erupted in cheers. It seems everyone, even non-skiers, can find adventure and inspiration at a snowy escape like St. Mary's. The spirit of skiing is alive and well here in Colorado, even late into the summer months.

The lake at the bottom of St. Mary's is as frigid as it is beautiful, and makes for a great place to cool off after a long day of summer shredding. Photo credit: Rick Sorensen

It is all too common that less experienced skiers disregard their limits when venturing into the backcountry. As the temps climb and snow softens, it is easy to forget some of the crucial safety measures that we’re all so careful to follow during the winter.

As skiers, we share a common love for a sport that unifies and excites us, but we also share a common responsibility to protect the health of each other and all of those we may come in contact with when we’re out there chasing slushy summer turns.

Part of that responsibility includes avoiding imposing any additional burden on medical workers and first responders, so if you do choose to ski, please stay well within the limits of your ability and if you don’t know, don’t go. Help our health care heroes, and live to ski another day.

Words by Maggie McCutcheon and Rick Sorensen, editorial interns at SKI Magazine