Editorial Internship

If you're a motivated and self-directed college or grad-school student, we want you to join our editorial team in Boulder, Colorado. Our 10- to 15-week internships offer upcoming reporters and editors a glimpse into the inner workings of the best ski publication in the country: SKI magazine. You give us hard work, and we'll make you an integral part of a close-knit family.



You'll work directly with the small group of SKI editors and walk away with clips from SkiMag.com as well as in print. You'll also conduct interviews with athletes, be involved in gear write-ups, work on photo projects and see how two of the most respected skiing publications come together.

Duties

Duties may include fact-checking, researching, reporting, writing, proofreading and editing articles, calling in products and gear for testing, gathering and shooting photos, participating in editorial meetings, developing multimedia packages for the web, brainstorming story ideas, planning events and editing basic HTML. Don't worry, we try to keep the coffee-getting to a minimum.

Qualifications

Interns must be willing to adapt to the ever-changing world of a trusted ski publication while being reliable and not afraid to bring ideas to the table. Previous journalism experience—either with a local publication or a student newspaper—is preferred. Knowledge of, and interest in, skiing is required.

Deadline to Apply

ASAP (for Spring 2020 editorial internships)

Start Date

TBD



All internships are unpaid. Interns must receive school credit.



Please send a resume, cover letter and no more than three writing samples to Samantha Berman, sberman@aimmedia.com. Please indicate in the email subject line that you are applying for an editorial internship.

Digital Content Internship

Do you foresee the future of SEO and Social Media? We need your help. SKI is looking for digital content interns with writing chops and a passion for skiing. Duties for this 10-15 week internship include building web articles with your own design prowess, SEO optimization, gear testing, writing articles for SKImag.com and possibly print, and getting an in-depth look at the perpetually changing world of the ski industry and its relationship to the internet. You might meet a few pro athletes, too.

Qualifications

Interns should be working towards a major or a minor in digital studies, communications and/or a similar field of studies. They will need to be self-starting, strong writers, and willing to say "no" if they are asked to get coffee for the nearby Warren Miller staff (SKI would never ask that of their interns).

Deadline to Apply

ASAP (for Spring 2020 editorial internships)

Start Date

TBD



All internships are unpaid. Interns must receive school credit.



Please send a resume, cover letter, and a writing sample to Jon Jay, jjay@aimmedia.com. Please indicate in the email subject line that you are applying for a digital content internship.

Design/Photography Internship

You’ll work closely with the Director of Photography and editors with day to day interactions and weekly meetings. You’ll communicate with dozens of ski industry professionals, including photographers, athletes, resorts, and brands. And, in the end, you’ll get to see your work, and name, appear in print and on skimag.com.

Duties May Include

Accepting, archiving, and reviewing photographer submissions, photo research, obtaining photo caption and credit information, formatting files for print and digital output, prepping files for imaging specialists, assisting with product shoots in the studio, and even shooting some product on your own. Don't worry, we try to keep the coffee-getting to a minimum.

Qualifications

We’re looking for students* who are driven, dedicated, conscientious, and fun-loving, with a career interest in photography and a passion for skiing. A strong foundation in the Adobe Creative Suite, especially Photoshop and Lightroom, is preferred. *Internships are unpaid. Interns must receive school credit.

Dates Offered

Not currently taking applications, however, please feel free to apply for a future internship position.

How to Apply

Please send a resume, cover letter, and portfolio to kbascetta@aimmedia.com. Please indicate in the subject line that you are applying for a photography internship and specify whether you're applying for summer or fall.