2021 Editors' Choice: Where to Stay in Telluride, Colo.

Telluride visitors can either stay up in Mountain Village or down in town. There are upsides to either location, of course, with one main bonus of a Mountain Village bedroom being easy ski access. The boons of staying downtown are many: Closer to the best restaurants, shopping, and nightlife (Mountain Village is pretty quiet after dark); soak in the local vibe; enjoy those box canyon views; access to lifts 7 and 8; and smaller, more intimate lodging options and rentals. Whichever you prefer, rest assured that Telluride has a plethora of comfortable lodging options.

Lodging in Telluride's Mountain Village

From home rentals where you can ski right out your front door to full-service hotels in the heart of the pedestrian village, these properties are our favorite places to bed down by the slopes.

Madeline Hotel and Residences

Right in the heart of Mountain Village, the Madeline boasts all of the amenities. Photo courtesy of Madeline Hotel and Residences

The Madeline has an enviable location in the center of Mountain Village with spacious and smartly designed studio- to four-bedroom residences. The mid-size hotel also boasts all of the amenities—restaurant, bar, ski valet, outdoor pool and hot tubs, and more.

Lumière

The Lumière is a smaller boutique hotel with elegantly appointed residences. Photo courtesy of Lumière with Inspirato

The Lumière is a boutique hotel with an intimate feel. The nine residences are elegantly decorated, and the property's smaller size ensures guests get a chance to socialize during the daily included breakfast and après gatherings.

Peaks Resort & Spa

You can't miss The Peaks, Telluride Ski Resort's biggest resort property, in Mountain Village.

The Peaks is Telluride's largest resort property, with 177 rooms ranging from studios to the four-bedroom, three-level Penthouse, but its most popular feature is the two-story twisting slide that's a hit with kiddos big and small.

Telluride Resort Lodging

Whether you're looking for standard hotel rooms or larger residences, Telluride Resort Lodging has options for everyone. Photo courtesy of Telluride Ski Resort

Telluride Resort Lodging has a big portfolio of options, from sprawling ski-in/ski-out mountain homes to alpine-chic cabins at See Forever.

Downtown Telluride Lodging

The hotel scene down in town is varied, the quarters are slightly smaller, and there’s more character to be found in the quirky boutique hotels, historic properties, and charming B&Bs. Here’s what we liked best.

Element 52

Element 52 offers swanky ski-in/ski-out digs and a quieter atmosphere. Photo courtesy of Element 52

Tucked away by the flank of the mountain, Element 52 is out of the way, a quieter option with easy walking access along the creek into town. This newer property has 48 one- to five-bedroom residences that are spacious and artfully adorned, plus a welcoming bar and lounge and two outdoor hot soaking pools. Did we mention this property is ski-in/ski-out and served by a private ski valet?

The New Sheridan Hotel

The New Sheridan Hotel had a major facelift in 2008. Photo courtesy of The New Sheridan

The New Sheridan is a historic landmark, originally built in 1891, then rebuilt in 1895 after a fire. The three-story property underwent a major facelift in 2008 but kept its Victorian-era charm, with framed archival black-and-whites of Telluride’s mining days hung on the walls. Rooms are cozy, with a mix of queen and king rooms and junior suites. Set right on Main Street and about a four-block walk to the Town Lift, this is a perfect in-the-fray location.

Hotel Columbia

Hotel Columbia offers no-frills but comfortable rooms downtown, just steps from the Village Gondola. Photo courtesy of Hotel Columbia

This hotel can’t have a much better location, practically across the street from the base of the Village Gondola. The rooms are no-frills but comfortable, with a mix of hotel rooms and suites, plus they’re pet friendly. The attached Cosmopolitan restaurant is one of the town’s après hotspots during its 5-6 p.m. happy hour.

