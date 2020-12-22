2021 Editors' Choice Gear

This is the gear that made the grade during a week in Telluride.
Photo: Keri Bascetta

An eye-popping setting, a charming Western town, an up-and-coming mountain village with all the amenities, and a superstar of a ski hill with terrain for all, Telluride is the complete package—and the focus of our Editors' Choice trip this season.

Along the way, our editors were able to test a lot of gear. These are the items that stood out in a place where the mountains steal most of the attention.

Helly Hansen Elevation Infinity Shell Jacket

Helly Hansen Elevation Infinity Shell

The all-new Helly Hansen Elevation Infinity Shell.

The Norwegian brand cracked the code for a waterproof/breathable jacket that doesn't use any harsh DWR chemicals. Instead, the Lifa fabric is tightly woven to protect from the elements but won't overheat. A perfect ski shell. [$750, hellyhansen.com]

Buy Online: Backcountry

More Men's Ski Apparel

Gear 360: Stio Objective Pro Jacket

Tecnica Mach 1 MV Ski Boot

2021 Tecnica Mach1 MV Men's All-Mountain Ski Boot

The Tecnica Mach 1 MV Ski Boot for 2021.

The revolutionary carbon T-Drive on this boot expands the connection between the cuff and lower shell, giving these boots better control over the ski. It's a simple enhancement that is instantly noticeable for resort skiing. [$900, blizzard-tecnica.com]

Buy the Tecnica Mach1 MV 130: REI | Backcountry | evo | Skis.com

Get a full review: 2021 Gear Guide Review of the Tecnica Mach1 MV

Check out our picks for new boots in 2021

Flylow Lucy Jacket and Fae Pant

Flylow Lucy Jacket

The Flylow Lucy Jacket for women.

Flylow Fae Snowpants

The Flylow Fae pant for women.

Featuring Flylow's signature laid-back style combined with performance-forward materials, the Lucy Jacket and Fae Pant are a one-kit wonder for ladies looking to tackle the resort and the backcountry. The Lucy keeps moisture at bay with 20k/20k waterproofing and moves with you thanks to buttery-soft 3-layer stretch fabric, while the insulated Fae Pant packs a little extra warmth for ladies who run cold no matter how hard they shred. [Jacket $400, Pant $375; flylowgear.com]

Buy the Flylow Lucy Jacket: Backcountry

Shop for the Fae Pant: evo | Amazon

More Great Ski Apparel for Women

Rossignol Black Ops Rallybird TI

The 2021 Rossignol Black Ops Rallybird Ti Women's All-Mountain Wide Ski

The 2021 Rossignol Black Ops Rallybird TI.

This new freeride option for advanced ladies is a powerhouse of a ski. With a 102mmwaist and Titanal in the core, the Rallybird TI was designed to charge down the steeps and plow through crud, but you'd be surprised how well she also handles powder and groomers. $900

Shop for the Rossi Rallybird Ti: Backcountry | Skis.com

2021 Gear Guide Review: Rossi Rallybird TI

See 2021's best all-mountain wide skis for women

Gear 360: Fischer Ranger 102 FR

Giro Contour Goggle

Giro Contour Goggle

The Giro Contour Goggle.

Featuring a new toric lens shape and Giro's tried-and-true VIVID lens technology, the Contour is the high-def goggle you want when skiing above treeline. [$280, giro.com]

Shop for the Giro Contour: REI | Backcountry | evo | Skis.com | Amazon

The Best Helmets and Goggles of the Season

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket

Cotopaxi Fuego hooded puffy mens

The Cotopaxi Fuego Jacket for men.

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Puffy womens

The Women's Cotopaxi Fuego Down Jacket.

Stuffed with 800-fill RDS-certified down that's been responsibly sourced, Cotopaxi's classic Fuego jackets now also feature a more refined, athletic fit and a softer face fabric for easier movement and a more flattering silhouette. [$250, cotopaxi.com]

Shop Cotopaxi Fuego: REI | Backcountry | evo | Amazon

More Ideal Midlayers for Skiing

Coal Headwear The Arling Fleece 5-Panel Cap

Coal Arling Fleece Five panel hat

The Arling Fleece 5-Panel hat from Coal Headwear.

A fleece hat with an adjustable shock cord and toggle at the back for the perfect fit, the Arling comes in prints and black, sports a flat brim, and has ear flaps that snap up for fold down for a little extra protection when needed. [$38, coalheadwear.com]

Osprey Soelden/Sopris Pro Airbag

An inflated Osprey Soelden Pro Airbag.

An inflated Osprey Soelden Pro Airbag.

This new airbag comes fully loaded for the backcountry: Alpride E1 supercapacitor technology that's cleared for air travel; roomy main compartment; separate avy tool compartment; plus ski and helmet-carry compatibility. [$1,200, osprey.com]

Buy the Osprey Soelden Airbag: REI | Backcountry | Amazon

Best Backpacks for Skiing

Norrøna lofoten Gore-Tex Thermo100 Short Gloves

Norrona Lofoten Short Gloves

Norrøna's lofoten Gore-Tex Thermo100 Short Gloves are great for resort and backcountry.

Pittard goat leather, stretchy softshell, and a waterproof Gore-Tex liner combine to make the ultimate backcountry glove. A snug fit and pre-curved fingers offer extra dexterity. [$179, norrona.com]

Atomic Backland 117 Ski

The 2021 Atomic Backland 117 Backcountry Ski

The 2021 Atomic Backland Ski

Colorado's relatively shallow snowpack justifies big skis to maximize float. These unsinkable, playful skis are light enough for touring but have enough backbone for resort laps. Ideal for the diverse options around Telluride. $975

Shop online: Backcountry | evo | Amazon

Read the Gear Guide Review: Atomic Backland 117

See more of the best backcountry skis of 2021

Gear 360: Nordica Enforcer 100

Fritschi Xenic 10 Backcountry Ski Binding

Fritschi Xenic 10 ski binding

The Fritschi Xenic 10 backcountry ski binding.

Thanks to a unique toe spring that laterally connects the pins to the boot, these tiny bindings can drive big skis with ease. And considering they weigh less than a pound, the Xenic 10s are ideal for skinnier setups, too. $430

Buy the Fritschi Xenic 10: Backcountry | evo | Amazon

More Backcountry Binding Options

More From the 2021 Editors' Choice Trip to Telluride

The Skiing: More than Meets the Eye

Best Lodging Options in Telluride: It Takes a Village

Our Favorite Places to Eat in Telluride: Mining and Dining

Go Heliskiing: Telluride Helitrax

Backcountry Skiing: Alta Lakes Observatory

Note: Making purchases after using some of the links on this page will result in SKI receiving a small commission.

