2021 Editors' Choice Gear

An eye-popping setting, a charming Western town, an up-and-coming mountain village with all the amenities, and a superstar of a ski hill with terrain for all, Telluride is the complete package—and the focus of our Editors' Choice trip this season.

Along the way, our editors were able to test a lot of gear. These are the items that stood out in a place where the mountains steal most of the attention.

Helly Hansen Elevation Infinity Shell Jacket

The all-new Helly Hansen Elevation Infinity Shell. Photo courtesy of Helly Hansen

The Norwegian brand cracked the code for a waterproof/breathable jacket that doesn't use any harsh DWR chemicals. Instead, the Lifa fabric is tightly woven to protect from the elements but won't overheat. A perfect ski shell. [$750, hellyhansen.com]

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tecnica Mach 1 MV Ski Boot

The Tecnica Mach 1 MV Ski Boot for 2021. Photo courtesy of Tecnica

The revolutionary carbon T-Drive on this boot expands the connection between the cuff and lower shell, giving these boots better control over the ski. It's a simple enhancement that is instantly noticeable for resort skiing. [$900, blizzard-tecnica.com]

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Flylow Lucy Jacket and Fae Pant

The Flylow Lucy Jacket for women. Photo courtesy of Flylow

The Flylow Fae pant for women. Photo courtesy of Flylow

Featuring Flylow's signature laid-back style combined with performance-forward materials, the Lucy Jacket and Fae Pant are a one-kit wonder for ladies looking to tackle the resort and the backcountry. The Lucy keeps moisture at bay with 20k/20k waterproofing and moves with you thanks to buttery-soft 3-layer stretch fabric, while the insulated Fae Pant packs a little extra warmth for ladies who run cold no matter how hard they shred. [Jacket $400, Pant $375; flylowgear.com]

Rossignol Black Ops Rallybird TI

The 2021 Rossignol Black Ops Rallybird TI. Photo courtesy of Rossignol

This new freeride option for advanced ladies is a powerhouse of a ski. With a 102mmwaist and Titanal in the core, the Rallybird TI was designed to charge down the steeps and plow through crud, but you'd be surprised how well she also handles powder and groomers. $900

Giro Contour Goggle

The Giro Contour Goggle. Photo courtesy of Giro

Featuring a new toric lens shape and Giro's tried-and-true VIVID lens technology, the Contour is the high-def goggle you want when skiing above treeline. [$280, giro.com]

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket

The Cotopaxi Fuego Jacket for men. Photo courtesy of Cotopaxi

The Women's Cotopaxi Fuego Down Jacket. Photo courtesy of Cotopaxi

Stuffed with 800-fill RDS-certified down that's been responsibly sourced, Cotopaxi's classic Fuego jackets now also feature a more refined, athletic fit and a softer face fabric for easier movement and a more flattering silhouette. [$250, cotopaxi.com]

Coal Headwear The Arling Fleece 5-Panel Cap

The Arling Fleece 5-Panel hat from Coal Headwear. Photo courtesy of Coal Headwear

A fleece hat with an adjustable shock cord and toggle at the back for the perfect fit, the Arling comes in prints and black, sports a flat brim, and has ear flaps that snap up for fold down for a little extra protection when needed. [$38, coalheadwear.com]

Osprey Soelden/Sopris Pro Airbag

An inflated Osprey Soelden Pro Airbag. Courtesy of Osprey

This new airbag comes fully loaded for the backcountry: Alpride E1 supercapacitor technology that's cleared for air travel; roomy main compartment; separate avy tool compartment; plus ski and helmet-carry compatibility. [$1,200, osprey.com]

Norrøna lofoten Gore-Tex Thermo100 Short Gloves

Norrøna's lofoten Gore-Tex Thermo100 Short Gloves are great for resort and backcountry. Photo courtesy of Norrøna

Pittard goat leather, stretchy softshell, and a waterproof Gore-Tex liner combine to make the ultimate backcountry glove. A snug fit and pre-curved fingers offer extra dexterity. [$179, norrona.com]

Atomic Backland 117 Ski

The 2021 Atomic Backland Ski Photo courtesy of Atomic

Colorado's relatively shallow snowpack justifies big skis to maximize float. These unsinkable, playful skis are light enough for touring but have enough backbone for resort laps. Ideal for the diverse options around Telluride. $975

Fritschi Xenic 10 Backcountry Ski Binding

The Fritschi Xenic 10 backcountry ski binding. Photo courtesy of Fritschi

Thanks to a unique toe spring that laterally connects the pins to the boot, these tiny bindings can drive big skis with ease. And considering they weigh less than a pound, the Xenic 10s are ideal for skinnier setups, too. $430

More From the 2021 Editors' Choice Trip to Telluride

The Skiing: More than Meets the Eye Best Lodging Options in Telluride: It Takes a Village Our Favorite Places to Eat in Telluride: Mining and Dining Go Heliskiing: Telluride Helitrax Backcountry Skiing: Alta Lakes Observatory

Note: Making purchases after using some of the links on this page will result in SKI receiving a small commission.