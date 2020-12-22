2021 Editors' Choice Gear
An eye-popping setting, a charming Western town, an up-and-coming mountain village with all the amenities, and a superstar of a ski hill with terrain for all, Telluride is the complete package—and the focus of our Editors' Choice trip this season.
Along the way, our editors were able to test a lot of gear. These are the items that stood out in a place where the mountains steal most of the attention.
Helly Hansen Elevation Infinity Shell Jacket
The Norwegian brand cracked the code for a waterproof/breathable jacket that doesn't use any harsh DWR chemicals. Instead, the Lifa fabric is tightly woven to protect from the elements but won't overheat. A perfect ski shell. [$750, hellyhansen.com]
Tecnica Mach 1 MV Ski Boot
The revolutionary carbon T-Drive on this boot expands the connection between the cuff and lower shell, giving these boots better control over the ski. It's a simple enhancement that is instantly noticeable for resort skiing. [$900, blizzard-tecnica.com]
Flylow Lucy Jacket and Fae Pant
Featuring Flylow's signature laid-back style combined with performance-forward materials, the Lucy Jacket and Fae Pant are a one-kit wonder for ladies looking to tackle the resort and the backcountry. The Lucy keeps moisture at bay with 20k/20k waterproofing and moves with you thanks to buttery-soft 3-layer stretch fabric, while the insulated Fae Pant packs a little extra warmth for ladies who run cold no matter how hard they shred. [Jacket $400, Pant $375; flylowgear.com]
Rossignol Black Ops Rallybird TI
This new freeride option for advanced ladies is a powerhouse of a ski. With a 102mmwaist and Titanal in the core, the Rallybird TI was designed to charge down the steeps and plow through crud, but you'd be surprised how well she also handles powder and groomers. $900
Giro Contour Goggle
Featuring a new toric lens shape and Giro's tried-and-true VIVID lens technology, the Contour is the high-def goggle you want when skiing above treeline. [$280, giro.com]
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Stuffed with 800-fill RDS-certified down that's been responsibly sourced, Cotopaxi's classic Fuego jackets now also feature a more refined, athletic fit and a softer face fabric for easier movement and a more flattering silhouette. [$250, cotopaxi.com]
Coal Headwear The Arling Fleece 5-Panel Cap
A fleece hat with an adjustable shock cord and toggle at the back for the perfect fit, the Arling comes in prints and black, sports a flat brim, and has ear flaps that snap up for fold down for a little extra protection when needed. [$38, coalheadwear.com]
Osprey Soelden/Sopris Pro Airbag
This new airbag comes fully loaded for the backcountry: Alpride E1 supercapacitor technology that's cleared for air travel; roomy main compartment; separate avy tool compartment; plus ski and helmet-carry compatibility. [$1,200, osprey.com]
Norrøna lofoten Gore-Tex Thermo100 Short Gloves
Pittard goat leather, stretchy softshell, and a waterproof Gore-Tex liner combine to make the ultimate backcountry glove. A snug fit and pre-curved fingers offer extra dexterity. [$179, norrona.com]
Atomic Backland 117 Ski
Colorado's relatively shallow snowpack justifies big skis to maximize float. These unsinkable, playful skis are light enough for touring but have enough backbone for resort laps. Ideal for the diverse options around Telluride. $975
Fritschi Xenic 10 Backcountry Ski Binding
Thanks to a unique toe spring that laterally connects the pins to the boot, these tiny bindings can drive big skis with ease. And considering they weigh less than a pound, the Xenic 10s are ideal for skinnier setups, too. $430
