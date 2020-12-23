2021 Editors' Choice: More Than Meets the Eye

2021 Editors' Choice: More Than Meets the Eye

Telluride Ski Resorts punches way larger than its 2,000 acres thanks to big hikes, bigger vert, and really big views.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo courtesy of Telluride Ski Resort / Ben Eng

Advice to newcomers: Don’t let Telluride Ski Resort’s compact base area fool you into thinking there’s not enough here to keep you busy for days. While there’s effectively only one express lift from Mountain Village, the slopes unfold from mid-mountain and splay across three peaks, with the highest topping out at Palmyra Peak’s 13,150 feet for hike-to steeps. There’s certainly ample green and blue terrain to please intermediates and under, but this resort’s sweet spot is for experts. Including the hike-to terrain on Palmyra, Black Iron Bowl, Revelation Bowl, and Bald Mountain, black-diamond slopes comprise 41 percent of the offerings. That said, if hiking at altitude isn’t on your wish list, fear not: The glades are plentiful, the steeps off of Lift 9 above town are thrilling, and the wide-open expanse of Revelation Bowl will take your breath away.

Related: 2021 Resort Guide Review of Telluride

While it’s true that there’s one main lift out of the village, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other slope access points. Skiers staying in town can take lifts 7 and 8, as well as the Village Gondola, which offers mid-station slope access at San Sofia. And beginners appreciate the mellow terrain off the Sunshine Express at the Meadows, complete with its own parking area and amenities. In our week skiing the resort, the SKI staff picked up a few good tips. 

  1. New in town and trying to acclimate? This is a high-elevation destination, so don’t try to do too much too soon. If you’re dying to get into the high alpine, make your way
    2. to Prospect Bowl for some solid corduroy cruising to get your ski legs beneath you. Or take Revelation lift to See Forever, the classic winding groomer that descends five scenic miles to town.
  2. If you’re skiing on a storm day, beeline for the glades. Our favorite tree-skiing pods are Buzz’s Glades and Happy Thought, both accessed below Alpino Vino.
  3. If you have one big hike in you, it’s the grand dame herself, Palmyra Peak. It takes between 60 and 90 minutes and is about 2,500 feet of vert down to the Prospect Lift. If you have a shorter hike in you, try Black Iron Bowl, only about 15 minutes from the top of the Prospect Lift.

More From the 2021 Editors' Choice Trip to Telluride

Telluride: A Town Above

Our Favorite Places to Eat in Telluride: Mining and Dining

Best Down-Day Activities in Telluride

Best Lodging Options in Telluride: It Takes a Village

Go Heliskiing: Telluride Helitrax

Backcountry Skiing: Alta Lakes Observatory

2021 Editors' Choice Gear

Related

Telluride Ski Resort Lodging
Editor's Choice

2021 Editors' Choice: Where to Stay in Telluride, Colo.

These properties are our favorite places to bed down by the slopes.

Town of Telluride, Colo.
Editor's Choice

2021 Editors' Choice: Dining in Telluride, Colo.

Telluride's dining scene is impressive—and not just excellent by ski town standards.

Hiking towards Palmyra Peak at Telluride Ski Resort
Editor's Choice

2021 Editors' Choice: A Town Above

What makes Telluride so unique and captivating? The SKI staff spent a week there last winter and can say for sure, it's just got that little something extra.

Telluride Helitrax, Telluride's only heli-skiing operation since 1982
Editor's Choice

2021 Editors' Choice: Telluride Helitrax

Telluride's backcountry terrain is legendary. Book a heli-ski day to see what all the fuss is about.

Telluride Outfitters Snowmobiling
Editor's Choice

2021 Editors' Choice: Down-Day Activities in Telluride, Colo.

Day off? Make it day on with these down-day activities.

Mellow backcountry terrain right outside the Observatory at Alta Lakes.
Editor's Choice

2021 Editors' Choice Gear

This is the gear that made the grade during a week in Telluride.

The Observatory at Alta Lakes is a private backcountry cabin adjacent to Telluride Ski Resort.
Editor's Choice

2021 Editors' Choice: The Observatory at Alta Lakes, Telluride

A backcountry "cabin" steeped in Telluride lore.

Skier in orange jacket skiing down slope in Sun Valley, Idaho
Editor's Choice

Editors' Choice 2020: Sun Valley

History, charm, authenticity, and over 2,000 acres of terrain to explore... this resort has it all. Inside, our picks and tops on the best of the region.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now