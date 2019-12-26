The Best Backcountry Ski Boots

Having ski boots that fit correctly can mean the difference between an amazing time on the slopes and a day spent scrunching up your toes and readjusting. Whether it’s style, color, or price that you prioritize, there’s a high-quality ski boot out there that will support your time on the slopes. Here are our top three choices for backcountry ski boots.

Most Attractive Design

Dynafit Hoji Pro Tour Skitouring Boots

Lightweight and Secure. Dynafit offers a lightweight boot with a secure fit for all-day support on the slopes.

What We Liked:

Designed for the craziest backcountry skiing adventures, these boots are the perfect balance of lightweight materials and a high-performance design. Ideal for skiers who enjoy downhill riding just as much as a laidback run. The wide design of this boot creates an incredibly comfortable fit for skiers who like to layer socks. Regardless of foot shape, the straps, inverse buckles, and various micro adjustments will ensure a secure fit. These boots have been recently updated with a narrower toe box to maximize the boot’s walking efficiency and simplify your ability to step into bindings with greater ease than ever before.

Most Comfortable

Scarpa F1 Alpine Touring Boot

Extremely Light and Roomy Boot. So comfortable and lightweight, you’ll barely notice these backcountry boots.

What We Liked:

At under three pounds, these boots are extremely lightweight, making them a comfortable choice for backcountry skiing or ski mountaineering. There’s plenty of room inside, so your feet will stay comfortable during long tours. The Carbon Core Evo backbone ensures a consistent 95 flex, making these boots neither too soft nor too stiff. These ski boots come with special features that give you a smooth, pinch-free fit without the need for unnecessary, heavy buckles.

Best Lock-In Feature

Arc’teryx Procline AR Boot

Total Coverage Ski Boots. These ski boots provide a high level of support, and they are easy to lock into skis.

What We Liked:

Extra supportive to allow for superior agility while skinning and traversing. These boots were specifically designed to deliver the utmost uphill and downhill performance. The patented 360 degree rotating cuffs provide unmatched agility, and their advanced materials help reduce the overall weight of the boot. Aside from a great design, these boots have a rigid Ultramid shell and supportive liner, and the powerstrap adjusts to lock in the perfect fit, regardless of foot size or shape. Buy them here.