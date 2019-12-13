2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts Over $220

You know the saying: It's not the gift but the thought that counts. So think "skiing" and you're sure to delight the skiers on your list. Feeling generous? Spoil someone with the newest tech or one-of-a-kind art.

Adirondack Ski Chairs from Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Colorado Ski Furniture - Adirondack Ski Chairs

Thinking handmade? Take a page from Colorado Ski Furniture's book and opt for the ultimate skier's gift: an Adirondack ski chair. Founded by skiers, for skiers, Colorado Ski Furniture makes handcrafted furniture inspired by Colorado's mountain lifestyle and featuring your favorite brand of skis or colorful designs. [$349 and up, coloradoskichairs.com]

Spyder - Women's The All Out GTX Anorak

The All Out GTX Anorak from Spyder.

If you believe anoraks are more style-focused and less performance-oriented, these two iterations from Spyder will make you think twice. The women’s All Out is packed with 100 grams of PrimaLoft Eco beneath a two layer Gore-Tex shell, plus helmet-compatible hood and powder skirt. In other words, it performs, and looks great doing it. [$349, spyder.com]

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Spyder - Men's The Hybrid Anorak

The Hybrid Anorak from Spyder.

The men’s Hybrid keeps him comfy with 60 grams of PrimaLoft Silver under a street-styled recycled nylon fabric that’s water- and wind-resistant—perfectly suited to go from the chairlift to the barstool. [$249, spyder.com]

GoPro - Hero 8 Black

The Hero 8 Black with optional light accessory.

From gapers to pros, most skiers have had a GoPro strapped to their helmet to capture epic footage. The Hero 8 Black, however, adds next-level quality to footage with improved HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization, SuperPhoto plus HDR, and built-in mounts. What's more: the newest model can be tricked out with GoPro Mods, like a powerful LED light. [$399, gopro.com]

Yeti - Hopper Backflip 24

Hopper Backflip 24 from Yeti.

This is the first cooler Yeti engineered to carry as a backpack, making it an ideal adventure accessory. Taller and wider than any other cooler pack on the market, the Hopper Backflip is designed to efficiently distribute the weight of food and drinks while ergonomic straps provide extra comfort and support to your shoulders. [$299, yeti.com]

Casio - Pro Trek Smart WSD-F21HR

The all-new PRO TREK Smart WSD-F21HR is the first timepiece in the collection to offer and optical sensor that serves as a heart rate monitor for pace management during activities like road and trail running, cycling, climbing and more! It also offers Casio's enhanced Activity App with menus that display measurement data in real-time. The PRO TREK WSD-F21HR also displays maps and the current location which enables users to enjoy taking an unfamiliar route. Designed for the active outdoorsman and training enthusiast, the PRO TREK WSD-F21HR boasts 50M water resistance, durability built to military specifications, a bold, durable front bezel, a soft urethane band with a double pin to ensure a comfortable fit and Casio's signature dual-layer display. Activities will never be the same again. And that goes for your lifestyle, too. Experience something new every day with PRO TREK Smart. [$499, protrek.casio.com]

Stave - Fresh Powder 4 Panels

Fresh Powder 4 Panels from Stave.

Handcrafted with high-quality wood from Vermont, Stave’s unique puzzles rock a vintage vibe. Buy this four-panel design inspired by classic ski posters as a set or select individual panels. Think of this as a piece of art—it makes the price tag easier to swallow. [$1,036, stavepuzzles.com]

Thule - Vector Alpine Cargo Box

Vector Alpine Cargo Box from Thule.

Thule introduces the new Rolls Royce of ski boxes, complete with a base lined with felt to prevent any damage to gear and built-in lights to make loading and unloading in the dark a breeze. Roomy enough to fit four to six pairs of skis, the Vektor also features a slide lock with separate locking and opening functions. $1,500, thule.com

Black Diamond - Jetforce Tour 26L Avalanche Backpack

Jetforce Tour 26L Avalanche Backpack from Black Diamond.

This pack features the industry-leading capacitor-based Alpride E1 airbag technology and also includes other key elements like a blinking status indicator light visible from the outside and leg loop and hip belt to ensure the pack stays in place even in a worst-case scenario. [$1,200, blackdiamondequipment.com]

The DAHU Ecorce 01.

DAHU Ecorce 01

The revolutionary Dahu boot is a hybrid of a snowboard and traditional alpine boot designed for recreational downhill skiers. A removable Grilamid exoskeleton encases a weatherproof, lace-up liner that can be worn to the car, bar, and around town. Available in a variety of flex options from 90 to 130 in both men’s and women’s shells. [$899, moosejaw.com]

More Gift Guides for 2019:

Don't see the right thing? Don't fret! REI has a ton of great items for every skier on sale right now. Check out the latest on their website.