2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts from $100-$220

You know the saying: It's not the gift but the thought that counts. So think "skiing" when it comes to gifts this holiday season, and you're sure to delight the skiers on your list. Slope-inspired gifts come in all shapes, sizes, and price ranges, so our editors handpicked items to please every type of skier.

Linton Art - Grand Teton Map

The Grand Teton Map from Linton Art. Photo courtesy of Linton Art

Make your home look and feel like a ski house—whether you live in the mountains or not—with a topographical map of one of North America’s most dramatic mountain ranges. Hand drawn, this three-panel interpretive map illustrates Wyoming's Grand Tetons and the areas around Jackson. Each drawing measures 24 x 36 inches. [$208, etsy.com]

Multi Electric Shoe and Boot Dryer with Glove Dryports from Peet.

Photo courtesy of PEET

Peet - Multi Electric Shoe and Boot Dryer with Glove Dryports

Wet boots and gloves are a problem of the past thanks to Peet’s Multi Electric Shoe and Boot Dryer with Glove DryPorts. As thermal convection rises through the air chambers, the silent dryer also deodorizes your gear. Bonus: It can hold two pairs of boots and be adjusted to various settings to dry out soggy gear in just a few hours. [$120, peetdryer.com]

BCA - Link 2.0 Radio

The new 2.0 Radios from BCA. Photo courtesy of BCA

The second generation of BCA’s two-way radio for backcountry touring comes with twice the wattage of its predecessor and a Smart Mic for glove-friendly handling. You won’t need to worry about running out of juice with this radio—the rechargeable battery offers 400 hours of standby power. [$180, backcountryaccess.com]

Rumpl - Down Puffy Blanket

It's as warm as it looks.

Rumpl’s Down Puffy Blanket is one of the most compact, warm, and travel-ready blankets on the market. With a durable nylon fabric that repels water, stains, dirt, and odor, plus 600-fill duck down to keep you warm, this blanket is ready for anything. From backpacking in the summer to hut trips in the dead of winter, these compact blankets keep you warm while also saving room in your pack for the necessities. [$200, rumpl.com]

The Wakayama Mitten from Hestra. Photo courtesy of Hestra

Hestra - Wakayama Mitten

Guarantee someone warm digits this winter with Hestra’s Wakayama Mitten. These retro-inspired mittens are made of the highest-quality cowhide with a cozy terry wool lining. Plus: these everyday workhorse mitts keep the snow and cold out with their paracord adjustable wrists. [$150, hestragloves.com]

Forsake - Women's Lucie Mid

Forsake’s Lucie Mid functions as a great everyday shoe that guarantees comfort and style. The Lucie Mid is waterproof and has a breathable membrane fabric for all day comfort. It comes with a Gusseted tongue, compression EVA midsole, and Dual Density Footbed to ensure happy feet for those heading anywhere from the office to the mountains. [$140, forsake.com]

Forsake's Women's Lucie Mid Photo courtesy of Forsake

Arctic 600 Side-Zip 7” Boot from Danner Boots. Photo courtesy of Danner

Danner - Arctic 600 Side-Zip 7” Boot

The Arctic 600 promises comfort and safety with its ultra-cushy Vibram SPE midsole and Vibram Nisqually Arctic Grip to prevent any tumbles from slipping on snow or ice. This boot has no shortage of technical features with a 100-percent waterproof barrier, 200 grams of PrimaLoft insulation and removable OrthoLite footbed. [$220, danner.com]

Rocker - Ski Rack Quad

Ski Rack from Rocker Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

With four mounts installed on a hand-finished hardwood board, this rack makes it easy to organize all your gear. The arms of the rack are offered in two sizes, accounting for different shapes, cambers, lengths, and sidecuts, making it possible to store everything from the skinniest cross-country skis to the fattest powder boards. [$200, rockerskirack.com]

