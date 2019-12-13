2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts from $50-$99

Looking for thoughtful and purposeful gifts under $100? From hardgoods to softgoods to mountain home decor, here are some gift ideas that fit the bill. Remember, it's not the gift but the thought that counts. So think "skiing" this giving season, and you can't go wrong.

James Niehues - 'The Man Behind the Maps'

You may not recognize his name, but you’ve seen his work. For 30 years, Colorado native James Niehues has painted trail maps for over 200 ski areas worldwide. "The Man Behind the Maps," a project that came to fruition thanks to fans on Kickstarter, celebrates Niehues’ unique talent and contribution to skiing culture with this beautiful coffee table book collection of his ski resort artwork. [$85 (pictured above), jamesniehues.com]

Headwaters Studio - Traditional Wooden Ski Growth Chart

Traditional Wooden Ski Growth Chart from Headwaters Studio. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

A perfect gift for a growing ski family, this unique growth chart can be customized with a child’s initials and birth date. Choose from primary colors or skis featuring mountain-inspired artwork. The ski chart comes in one size (58 inches by 4.5 inches), is made of birch plywood, and mounts flush against the wall (ski tip is not rockered like real skis) thanks to included adhesive strips. [$69, headwaters-studio.com]

Swix's Economy Waxing Iron.

Swix - Economy Waxing Iron

The Swix Economy Waxing Iron ensures a safe and quality base wax thanks to an extra thick baseplate that provides consistent temperature regulation and won't melt your skis' bases. With an entry-level price point and a settings dial that can be easily adjusted to accurate melt points for varying waxes, this iron is especially user-friendly. [$60, rei.com]

Bollé - Nevada Goggle with Black Chrome Lens

Bollé's Nevada Goggle with Black Chrome Lens. Photo courtesy of Bollé

Bollé has been a staple in goggles for decades, and there's good reason for that: the brand consistently incorporates some of the best optics in performance-forward goggles. The Nevada bolsters that reputation with a frameless, cylindrical design to maximize field of view while minimizing distortion, and a double lens treated with anti-fog and anti-scratch technologies. [$90, bolle.com]

The Lifeactive Power Pack 10 from Lifeproof. Photo courtesy of Lifeproof

Lifeproof - Lifeactive Power Pack 10

The Lifeactiv Power Pack 10 will keep your devices charged on those long days out on the mountain. This charger is waterproof and portable with a 10,000-mAh power bank and auto-stop charge technology, safe for all-day charging. Bonus: the built-in LED doubles as a flashlight if needed. [$80, lifeproof.com]

Teva - Ember Moc

The Ember Moc from Teva.

Spoil someone’s feet with the new Teva Ember Moc, a hybrid slipper sneaker designed to slip on/off but also stand up to travel and adventure thanks to durable polyester and suede overlays, a water resistant upper, and rubber outsole. Available in men’s and women’s styles. [$75, teva.com]

Teva - Ember Mid

The Ember Mid from Teva.

The Ember Mid includes all the cozy features of the Moc, but in an ankle-height silhouette designed to keep feet warm and dry in winter conditions. Another bonus: the Mid features elastic gore stretch panels for improved fit and comfort. [$90, teva.com]

