2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts Under $50

You know the saying: It's not the gift but the thought that counts. So think "skiing" when it comes to gifts this holiday season, and you're sure to delight the skiers on your list. Slope-inspired gifts come in all shapes, sizes, and price ranges, so our editors handpicked items to please every type of skier. Here are our picks for stocking stuffers that are more than just knickknacks.

Wend Waxworks - NF Performance Hot Melt/Rub On Wax Bar

NF Performance Hot Melt/Rub On Wax Bar from Wend Waxworks. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

These wax bars are natural and biodegradable, an added bonus to the durability and versatility of this wax. Offered in warm, universal, mid, and cold temperature varieties, WEND Performance Bars ensure performance in all conditions. [$11 each, Wendperformance.com]

Vintage Ski World - Vintage Ski Patches

Vintage Ski Patches from Vintage Ski World. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

Take home a piece of ski history with the authentic, vintage iron- on patches from Vintage Ski World. Choose from a variety of patches from almost every North American resort made by ski companies in the 1960s and ’70s for a true ski-buff collectors item. $12-$40, Vintageskiworld.com

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Darn Tough Alpenglow Sock

The Darn Tough Alpenglow Sock.

Our socks have traveled the world racking up millions of vertical feet. All that time on the trails means constant refinement, and the Alpenglow ski and snowboard sock is the latest evolution. Lightweight and versatile, it’s naturally easy breathing and odor-repellent thanks to the miracles of Merino wool. [$25, DarnTough.com]

Après Ski Jewelry - Freerider Necklace, Powderhound Earrings + Camber Coasters

Freerider Necklace, Powderhound Earrings + Camber Coasters from Après Ski Jewelry. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

Made from reclaimed skis, the Freerider Necklace and Powderhound earrings highlight a minimalist design in a variety of colors. Or, if jewelry isn’t your thing but you dig Après Ski’s designs, go with the brand's unique coasters made from reclaimed skis featuring fun colors and designs dictated by the skis' cut. [$32, $28, $40, Apresskijewelery.com]

que - Classic Bottle

Classic Bottles from que. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

The que Classic Bottle is a must-have for any adventure kit. Its ingenious design means it can be collapsed to conserve space or stretched out for maximum water storage. It’s dishwasher safe, and, with 10 percent of the proceeds going to The Rainforest Trust, it’s eco-friendly. [$25, Quebottle.com]

Hydrapak - Stow 500 ML

With all the gear required by skiers, a lightweight water bottle for easy packing is essential. The Hydrapak Stow 500 ML offers a spill-proof nozzle for easy drinking, bail handle for comfortable carrying, and weighs about 80 percent less than traditional hard bottles. [$15, Hydrapak.com]

Flylow - Baby Onesie

Baby Onesies from Flylow. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

Leave it to Flylow to design something so simple yet so adorable for the little shredder. Available with pink or blue graphics and in four size options ranging from three to 24 months, this gray cotton onesie is the perfect baselayer for groms destined to love skiing and powder. [$28, Flylowgear.com]

GoggleSoc - Mystic Soc

The Mystic Soc from GoggleSoc Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

It seems like every surface is waiting to attack the glossy finish of polarized lenses. Enter GoggleSoc, made to protect and extend the life of your goggle lenses. There’s a style to suit every pair of goggles, including collaborations with your favorite non-profits or prints inspired by ski legends like Shane McConkey. The best part of this handy goggle accessory: they’re made from recycled bottles, so they’re as good for the environment as they are for your lenses. [$15, Gogglesoc.com]

Smartwool - PhD Ski Light Elite Pow Days Print Socks

PhD Ski Light Elite Pow Days Print Socks from Smartwool Photo courtesy of Smartwool

Smartwool’s ski socks feature so many thoughtful design elements: targeted cushioning, Indestructa Wool durability technology, body-mapped mesh zones for added breathability, and Smartwool’s innovative Virtually Seamless toe. To add style to all that function, pro skier Chris Benchetler lent his artistic flair to the print. [$26, smartwool.com]

More 2019 Holiday Gift Guide:

Don't see the right thing? Don't fret! REI has a ton of great items for every skier on sale right now. Check out the latest on their website.