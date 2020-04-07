First Look: The Arc’teryx Women’s Incendia Onesie

While ski and snowboard bibs have gained popularity over the last few winter seasons, spotting an onesie in the wild that is neither "vintage" nor packed with nostalgic flare on is still novel. And it's especially rare to spot a performance-oriented one piece on female rippers. The Arc’teryx women’s design team has been on a mission to change that. Enter the Incendia Onesie.

Deriving from the Latin word for “fire,” the grey Incendia is the lovechild of designers Sarah Wallace and Edita Hadravska. Made entirely of heathered NP100D 3L Gore-Tex, the onesie is a hallmark of the new Incendia Capsule Collection, set to debut in Fall 2020.

Arc'Teryx athlete Michelle Parker in the Incendia Onesie. Photo courtesy of Arc'Teryx

Minimalistic in nature, the piece rings true to the Arc’teryx aesthetic: Simple but high quality. On the days I’ve worn the piece earlier this season, the relaxed-yet-tailored freeride-oriented fit has been what I like most. Detailed with a purposeful waist belt—complete with belt loops—the bodysuit feels roomy enough for baselayers and an insulated layer (like the Arc’teryx Atom LT Hoody, a personal favorite), but not overly baggy.

The zipper, which stretches from the right thigh up along the side, under the armpit, and down the arm, made going to the bathroom without fully delayering or achieving ventilation on my bluebird ski day at Loveland Ski Area easy. The brand's proprietary StormHood fit around my helmet when necessary while cruising through the damp pea soup PNW conditions at Whistler Blackcomb, but I never felt constricted or suffocated. Breathability was wildly effective while boot packing up Blackcomb’s Spanky’s Ladder, and, even as fog and wind rolled in and out, my temperature felt regulated throughout the day.

Just three girls in the Arc'Teryx Incendia Onesie standing next to an ice cave. Photo credit: Abby Cooper

Following the piece’s general ethos, the pocket system on this onesie is minimal-but-functional with angled, zippered pockets on each thigh, perfect for cell phones, GPS, or snacks, plus a chest pocket on the right breast is big enough for a cell phone but safe for credit cards or cash.

The Incendia Collection will also include other staple freeride pieces including bibs and a breathable shell, both made with the same clean-looking 3L Gore-Tex.

The entire Incendia collection is created by women for women. Photo courtesy of Arc'Teryx

The most unique element of this one-piece endeavor? The collection is both inspired and executed by women rather than just being adapted from an already-existing male-oriented design.

This onesie will only be available in the 2020-2021 women’s gear line-up and it may make it to the men’s line in the next few seasons.