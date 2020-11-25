Backcountry Skiing Accessories for Every Skier

Skis and boots rightfully take center stage when it comes to gearing up for ski tours, but don't forget about the supporting characters: skins, packs, and poles designed specifically for uphilling and the backcountry. These innovative backcountry skiing accessories feature technology to keep you safe, enhance performance, and shave weight so you enjoy the ups as much as the downs of ski touring.

Note: Backcountry skiing is an inherently dangerous activity. Make sure you have a plan, a partner, a beacon, a shovel, a probe, knowledge on how to make informed decisions in the backcountry, and common sense. If you don't know, don't go!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Osprey Soelden & Sopris Pro Pack

Osprey's new Soelden Pro pack features the Alpride E1 electronic avalanche system for added peace of mind. Courtesy of Osprey

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Osprey officially enters the airbag arena with packs that come equipped with the Alpride E1 electronic avalanche system. The new Soelden/Sopris Pro are gender-specific packs designed for backcountry travel thanks to thoughtful and lightweight design elements. The men’s Soelden Pro features a 32-liter volume, while the female-specific Sopris Pro comes in a slightly smaller 30-liter volume. Both the men’s and women’s Pro models include Alpride E1’s supercapacitor technology cleared for air travel, a front panel for your avalanche safety kit, a large main compartment for extra gear items, as well as A-frame and diagonal ski carry compatibility.

Osprey Soelden & Sopris Pro Pack MSRP: $1,200, [BUY NOW]

Pomoca Free Pro 2.0

Pomoca debuts a big mountain-inspired skin designed for powder turns but still super lightweight for easy transport. Courtesy of Pomoca

The Swiss brand trusted by backcountry pros for making some of the best skins on the market introduces a new professional-level skin with the perfect balance of glide and grip for big mountain skiers. Offering 123mm and 140mm width options and a universal Free Ride attachment, the Free Pro 2.0 accommodates fat pow boards, yet thanks to a new ultrafine and light membrane, is still incredibly lightweight and can be packed down to fit into interior jacket pockets.

Pomoca Free Pro 2.0 MSRP: $200 [BUY NOW]

Leki Spitfire Vario 3D Pole

The telescoping Leki Spitfire Vario 3D is designed to work with the brand's Trigger S glove or mitt for smart, safe release in the backcountry. Courtesy of Leki

This telescoping aluminum pole makes the ideal backcountry companion thanks to Leki’s new 3D Trigger system, which promises an increased release range when paired with a Leki Trigger S glove or mitten. If you’re afraid of any type of pole attachment while skiing the backcountry, simply remove Leki’s Trigger pole strap and enjoy the Spitfire Vario 3D’s ProG Grip, ideal swing weight, tour-specific tip, and powder baskets.

Leki Spitfire Vario 3D Pole MRSP: $150 [BUY NOW]

BCA Tracker4

The Tracker4 improves upon its predecessor with a larger display, faster processor, and added durability. Courtesy of BCA

Backcountry Access didn’t have to do much to improve upon its Tracker3 beacon, already considered one of the lightest and most intuitive beacons on the market. But in an effort to provide an even better user experience, BCA gave the new Tracker4 a larger LED display that’s easier to read in bright light conditions, a faster internal processor, and a rubberized over-molded shell for added protection and durability.

BCA Tracker4 MSRP: $390 [BUY NOW]

Skida Nordic Hat

The Nordic Hat is breathable and lightweight, wicks sweat like a champ, and comes in so many different colors and patterns that you could rock a new look every time you head out. Courtesy of Skida

Skida’s OG product is still a favorite amongst backcountry skiers, and for good reason. Originally designed for Nordic skiing, these minimalist beanies are made from a poly-spandex blend that’s lightweight, breathable, and thanks to Skida’s MAX-Dri moisture management system, moisture-wicking. Just choose your pattern, then choose your adventure.

Dragon Excursion X

Backcountry skiing is much more fun when you can see. Dragon's Excursion X is lightweight and protective, blocking 100-percent of UV rays. Courtesy of Dragon Alliance

Investing in avalanche safety equipment should be your number one priority if you’ll be venturing into the backcountry. But investing in quality sunglasses should be your second priority, especially if you’ll be spending time above treeline. Featuring removable side shields, a lightweight frame, ventilated rubber nose pads, and Dragon’s signature Lumalens technology offering 100-percent UV protection, the Excursion X is a smart choice for high-alpine explorers.

Dragon Excursion X MSRP: $239 [BUY NOW]

G3 Minimist Skins

The new G3 Minimist skins are available in G3's Universal, Glide, and Speed compositions. Photo courtesy of G3

G3 continues to reinvent its products by shaving weight without sacrificing performance. The new Minimist skins available in G3’s classic Universal, Glide, and Speed options are up to 30 percent lighter than other performance skins on the market and pack down small enough to fit into your jacket pocket. The fully nylon Universal is for those looking for a durable and versatile option.

POC Obex Backcountry SPIN Helmet

The POC Obex Backcountry SPIN helmet includes an integrated NFC chip for backcountry emergency scenarios. Photo courtesy of POC

The new Obex Backcountry SPIN has an integrated Near Field Communication (NFC) chip which can store all your personal details and medical profile. Should you get yourself in trouble out and about, anyone with a smartphone can retrieve your info from the chip to help inform an emergency response. This tech would also make sense in a resort lid, but it’s more relevant to backcountry skiing scenarios.

ORTOVOX Tour Series Trace 25 Pack

Compact and lightweight, the Ortovox Trace 25 pack is designed for speedy uphill travel. Photo courtesy of Ortovox

For those who like to get up to get down—but particularly enjoy the up—the Trace 25 is just the ticket. A ski touring-oriented pack, the Trace 25 is compact and lightweight, with thoughtfully designed pockets to stash your safety equipment, extra layer, hydration system, and a few snacks. Ortovox even thought to include reflective elements on the pack so you’re visible during dawn and dusk patrols.

Ortovox Trace Lightweight Ski Backpack Video

Ortovox Trace 25 MSRP: $120 [BUY NOW]

MAMMUT Pro X Removable Airbag 3.0

The Mammut Pro X pack comes with the brand's innovative removable airbag. Photo courtesy of Mammut

This 35L pack comes fully loaded with Mammut’s ultralight Removable Airbag System (RAS) 3.0, and it features a convenient rear zipper to give you access to the main compartment while skis can remain attached to the front for easy access if you’re mid-bootpack. But possibly the best part of this pack is the fact that its main material is completely recycled.

Mammut Pro X Backpack MSRP: $770 without cartridge [BUY NOW]

POC Nivalis Sunglasses

POC's version of glacier glasses come with removable leather side shields. Photo courtesy of POC

POC beefed up its sunglasses to protect your eyeballs from the dangerous light reflection you encounter on the slopes. The Nivalis glacier glasses feature extra dark lenses and detachable leather side shields that attach magnetically at the temples. Safety is the first priority, but comfort comes next, and the Nivalis covers those bases with hydrophilic rubber nose pads and adjustable temples.

POC Nivalis Glacier Glasses MSRP: $200

LEKI Tour Vision V Plus Glove + Guide Lite V Pole

The Tour Vision V Plus glove includes an integrated overglove that easily slips on when the weather suddenly turns. Photo courtesy of Leki

Spring weather can be fickle in the backcountry. Enter the Tour Vision V Plus glove, featuring water-resistant neoprene and an integrated over glove to slip on when the wind suddenly picks up. Pair the Trigger S-ready glove with Leki’s Guide Lite V aluminum pole with Leki’s Speedlock 2 system and baskets designed to help with quick binding riser adjustments.

Featuring Leki's Speedlock 2 system, the Leki Guide Lite V Pole is ideal for ski touring inbounds. Photo courtesy of Leki

Tour Vision V Plus Gloves MSRP: $120 Leki Guide Lite V Poles MSRP: $170

Mammut Barryvox S Beacon

The Mammut Barryvox S Beacon makes an emergency search quicker, easier, and more reliable. Photo courtesy of Mammut

The updated Barryvox S makes an emergency search quicker, easier, and more reliable thanks to its new Smart Search function. It provides clear instruction for search and recovery, allowing for intuitive operation in an emergency. But don’t think of this as a dumbed-down device—with an effective search strip width of 70 meters, it’s still one of the most powerful beacons on the market.

Mammut Barryvox S Beacon MSRP: $490 [BUY NOW]

Stanley Classic One-Hand Vacuum Mug

The Stanley Classic One-Hand Vacuum Mug is light, small, and guaranteed to be leakproof. Photo courtesy of Stanley

Trust us, this piece belongs in your backcountry pack almost as much as your beacon, shovel, and probe. Tea and coffee can help warm you up when it suddenly turns frosty on the summit, and keep hypothermia at bay if things really head south. This Stanley mug is a no-brainer: It’s light, small, and guaranteed to be leakproof, keeping the other lifesavers in your pack dry and functional.

Stanley Classic One-Hand Vaccum Mug MSRP: $28 [BUY NOW]

Leatherman Wave+ Multitool

Eighteen tools at your disposal thanks to the Leatherman Wave+ tool. Photo courtesy of Leatherman

If your gear malfunctions while you’re out in the middle of nowhere, you’ll need to rely on your wits to get you out of a mess—unless you’re carrying a handy pocket-sized gadget like the Leatherman Wave+. Creative problem-solving becomes a whole lot easier with 18 tools at your disposal. One legendary device plus a new and improved design equals lots of MacGyver moments.

Leatherman Wave+ Tool MSRP: $100 [BUY NOW]

BCA Slope Meter

Ensure you're skiing the right angle and the right aspect according to the day's avalanche conditions with the BCA Slope Meter. Photo courtesy of BCA

When you’re headed into the backcountry, it’s essential to do your slope and snow recon before starting on a tour—but it’s equally important to assess conditions in real time. Get yourself a lightweight, pocket-friendly slope meter like this one with a built-in compass so you can ensure you’re skiing the right angle and the right aspect for the day’s avalanche conditions.

BCA Slope Meter MSRP: $25 [BUY NOW]

Arva Axe Shovel

The Arva Axe Shovel is more than just your average avy rescue tool. Photo courtesy of Arva

A shovel is a shovel, unless it’s also a hoe. That’s what makes the Arva Axe Shovel more than just your average avy rescue tool: it quickly and easily converts into a Y-handled hoe for extra versatility and efficient snow-clearing. Weighing in at 680 grams, it’s not the lightest shovel out there, but the durability of the 2mm anodized aluminum blade is worth the extra weight.

Arva Axe Shovel MSRP: $70 [BUY NOW]

G3 Alpinist+ Universal Skins

G3’s new Alpinist+ series features five distinct skins made for unique purposes: Universal, Grip, Glide, Speed, and Pow. Photo courtesy of G3

Not all skins are created equal—even skins made by the same brand. G3’s new Alpinist+ series features five distinct skins made for unique purposes: Universal, Grip, Glide, Speed, and Pow. Choose the right one for you depending on your mission. We’re partial to the Universal, a 100-percent nylon skin that blends grip, glide, and durability, equipping us for whatever crazy conditions the mountains throw at us.

G3 Alpinist+ Skins MSRP: $174 - $204 [BUY NOW]

ARVA Neo+ Beacon

The Arva Neo+ Beacon is an updated version of the Neo. Photo courtesy of Neo

An industry-leading 70-meter search range coupled with multiple burial recognition, group check, and auto-switch to transmit mode, make the Neo+ a powerhouse. Yet, for all the features, it remains easy to use, keeping it an ideal candidate for both backcountry professionals and beginners alike.

Arva Neo+ Beacon MSRP: $360 [BUY NOW]

BCA Link Two-Way Radio 1.0

The BCA Link Radio 1.0 in Camo Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

Communication is paramount in the backcountry. The lightweight, water-resistant BCA Link radio provides up to 2.5 miles of line-of-sight communications for up to four days. The smart mic clips to your backpack, offering glove-friendly controls to toggle between 22 primary channels.

BCA Link Radio 1.0 MSRP: $150 [BUY NOW]

More Backcountry Gear