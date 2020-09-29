The sweet spot for those who want one ski made to handle every North American ski resort, every day. These skis know that wherever you take them, they are exactly where they need to be.

What: Skis designed to be the proverbial “one-ski quiver”

Skis designed to be the proverbial “one-ski quiver” Where: Coast to coast, these versatile quiver killers know no limits on where to go

Coast to coast, these versatile quiver killers know no limits on where to go Who: Skiers who want one ski that can carve on groomers, take on fresh snow, and handle all conditions with audacity.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

BEST IN TEST and GEAR OF THE YEAR: Nordica Enforcer 100

The 2021 SKI Magazine Gear of the Year Nordica Enforcer 100 Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of Nordica

Nordica’s iconic Enforcer 100 is all-new for 2021, and, according to our testers, it’s somehow better than ever before. The ski’s revamped construction, which features a new carbon chassis laminate and what the brand calls TrueTip technology, reduces weight and makes the ski smoother on edge, no matter the snow condition or speed. These new construction elements also add just a touch more forgiveness and a supple feel compared to previous versions, and are sure to make strong skiers smile. The testers at Taos showered the new Enforcer 100 with praise, noting that it rewards proper skiing technique with near-flawless performance. It earned the highest scores in the men's All-Mountain category for Stability at Speed, Crud Performance, Hard-Snow Integrity, Versatility, and Overall Impression. All of these factors added up to winning Best in Test for men’s All-Mountain skis and the coveted Gear of the Year award for 2021. Says Schiller: “Blended perfection! Great to see small evolution in flex and playfulness without abandoning its charger roots.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

WATCH: SKI Review - Nordica Enforcer 100 and Enforcer 94

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

2021 Nordica Enforcer 100 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.14/5

4.14/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 165, 172, 179, 186, 191

165, 172, 179, 186, 191 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 133-100-121

133-100-121 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18.4 (186 cm length)

18.4 (186 cm length) MSRP: $850

Head Kore 93

The 2021 Head Kore 93 Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of Head

Head’s pioneering use of caruba wood is what makes these skis so capable while remaining light. Add in carbon, KOROYD, and graphene materials, and the ski can go from hard-charging carver to poppy bump ski without blinking. Our testers found more than enough to love about the Head Kore 93, and advanced, expert, and backcountry skiers looking for something that keeps their legs fresher for longer will especially appreciate the reduced weight. Rogan: “Comfortable doing anything and a modern shape with traditional values is a great mix.”

2021 Head Kore 93 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.02/5

4.02/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 153, 162, 171, 180, 189

153, 162, 171, 180, 189 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 133-93-115

133-93-115 Turn Radius (In Meters): 16.4 (180 cm length)

16.4 (180 cm length) MSRP: $750

Blizzard Bonafide 97

The 2021 Blizzard Bonafide 97 Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of Blizzard

The new Bonafide 97 boasts a redesigned shape and Blizzard’s nifty TrueBlend core, which is custom-designed to place denser, harder woods where more stiffness is needed, and lower-density wood types tapered throughout the rest of the ski. With two layers of Titanal and FlipCore carbon sandwiching the uniquely designed wood, the ski is still as burly as ever according to testers, but with the new shape and the unique feel on edge, the crew still loves the Bonafide. Gleason: “The definition of an all-mountain performance ski.”

WATCH: SKI Review - Blizzard Bonafide 97

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

2021 Blizzard Bonafide 97 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.00/5

4.00/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 165, 171, 177, 183, 189

165, 171, 177, 183, 189 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 136.5-97-118.5

136.5-97-118.5 Turn Radius (In Meters): 17 (177 cm length)

17 (177 cm length) MSRP: $900

Rossignol Black Ops Holyshred

The 2021 Rossignol Black Ops Holyshred Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of Rossignol

The Black Ops Holyshred is Rossignol’s completely new solution to the all-mountain freeride equation. With a 98mm-waist, the ski is versatile enough to slice and dice groomers but keeps enough horsepower under the hood to take on steeper, ungroomed terrain with ease. Testers of all styles and backgrounds were more than impressed with the Holyshred’s do-it-all demeanor, and especially appreciated its ease of use right off the rack. Easy to see this ski become an instant classic. Britt: “Perfect blend of playfulness, hard-snow integrity, and quickness. I loved this ski.”

2021 Rossignol Black Ops Holyshred Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.98/5

3.98/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 162, 172, 182, 192

162, 172, 182, 192 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 131-98-121

131-98-121 Turn Radius (In Meters): 19 (182 cm length)

19 (182 cm length) MSRP: $800

Fischer Ranger 99Ti

2021 Fischer Ranger 99Ti Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of Fischer

The Ranger 99Ti earned solid scores from testers across the board, with many commenting on the ski’s drug-sniffing-dog level of obedience and nimble versatility in a variety of resort conditions. While the Fischer didn’t necessarily stand out in any one category, the Ranger 99Ti’s consistency across the scoreboard makes a strong case for these sticks to be a solid one-ski quiver option for skiers in the East and West, especially those who prefer to go fast. Larson: “Smooth as a Cadillac. Wants to be skied aggressively from the front of the ski.”

Watch: SKI Review - Fischer Ranger 99Ti

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

2021 Fischer Ranger 99Ti Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.98/5

3.98/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 166, 174, 181, 188

166, 174, 181, 188 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 130-97-121

130-97-121 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18M (181 length)

18M (181 length) MSRP: $800

Shop for the Fischer Ranger 99Ti: REI See all of the Ranger 99Ti's scores from SKI Test

Armada Declivity 92 Ti

The 2021 Armada Declivity 92 Ti Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of Armada

The Declivity 92 Ti opens the door to a whole new world for Armada. With a caruba wood core, two sheets of Titanal, and an elastic compound layer in the shovel, the new Declivity 92 Ti holds an edge at speed as well as every ski on this page, but still maintains a fun-loving attitude. Testers found the lively 92 Ti to be extremely versatile and fun, but stable, damp, and sharp when needed. Loomans: “Very well-balanced stability and energy, was definitely able to create energy coming out of a turn. Easy to maneuver and change turn shape, just a really fun ski.”

Watch: SKI Review - Armada Declivity Series

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

2021 Armada Declivity 92 Ti Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.80/5

3.80/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 164, 172, 180, 188

164, 172, 180, 188 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 132-92-118

132-92-118 Turn Radius (In Meters): 17.5 (180 cm length)

17.5 (180 cm length) MSRP: $775

Stöckli Stormrider 95

The 2021 Stöckli Stormrider 95 Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of Stöckli

At Taos, the Stormrider 95 impressed the SKI Test crew with its ability to handle high speed on groomed terrain with ease, and its faculty to quickly transition into moguls and variable terrain without blinking. This balance of abilities comes from a well-positioned rocker in the tip and tail, combined with the torsionally stiff—and visually striking—sheets of Titanal above and below a wood core. Sexauer: “The ski was super damp and felt locked in on edge with no concern about carrying speed, I was surprised how easy it was to ski in the bumps.”

2021 Stöckli Stormrider 95 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.76/5

3.76/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 166, 175, 184, 193

166, 175, 184, 193 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 131-95-123

131-95-123 Turn Radius (In Meters): 19.4 (184 cm length)

19.4 (184 cm length) MSRP: $1,099

Elan Ripstick 96

The 2021 Elan Ripstick 96 Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of Elan

On the scale of damp, heavy metal skis to playful, energetic types in the All-Mountain category, the new Elan Ripstick 96 would be the top dog on the latter side. Earning high marks for Quickness and Playfulness, the ski’s new Carbon Line Tech—a laminate placed over the asymmetrical ski’s inside edge—adds another level of energy that testers really enjoyed. The Ripstick is also light enough for backcountry use, adding an important level of versatility for skiers across the country. Elling: “Responds to whatever language you speak to it. Very versatile, easy to jump on and go.”

Watch: SKI Review - Elan Riptstick 96

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

2021 Elan Ripstick 96 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.75/5

3.75/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 164, 172, 180, 188

164, 172, 180, 188 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 136-96-110

136-96-110 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18 (180 cm length)

18 (180 cm length) MSRP: $800

K2 Mindbender 99Ti

The 2021 K2 Mindbender 99Ti Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of K2

The K2 Mindbender 99Ti keeps a maple/aspen core sandwiched between two sheets of Titanal (the modifi ed upper layer puts metal over the edges in the shovel but not over the tail’s edges). While tester comments about the 99Ti were all positive, they varied on exact reasons why this ski stands out. Solid ski for intermediates looking to break through? Check. Stable crud destroyer? Check. Can make different turn shapes with a forgiving tail? Check. Damp at speed? Check. A true jack-of-all trades. Britt: “Sinks its teeth into the snow and bites down hard.”

WATCH: SKI Review - K2 Mindbender 99TI

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

2021 K2 Mindbender 99Ti Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.73/5

3.73/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 170, 177, 184, 191

170, 177, 184, 191 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 138-99-123

138-99-123 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18.5 (184 cm length)

18.5 (184 cm length) MSRP: $750

BEST VALUE: 4FRNT MSP 99

The 2021 4FRNT MSP 99 Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of 4FRNT

With new-school roots and a freeride pedigree, the MSP 99 surprised many testers for being just plain fun everywhere it went at Taos. The soft-yet-poppy tail earned this ski the highest score in the category for Forgiveness, a trait that was especially appreciated in a category full of stiff chargers. But the 4FRNT ski still held its own in every other skill department, too. The MSP 99 is best enjoyed with a more upright, new school stance and comes alive in the steeps. Casey: “Couldn't find enough fun terrain features to zoom these around, over, and onto. Super fun!”

2021 4FRNT MSP 99 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.72/5

3.72/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 171, 175, 181, 187

171, 175, 181, 187 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 134-99-122

134-99-122 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18 (181 cm length)

18 (181 cm length) MSRP: $599

Buy the 2021 4FRNT MSP 99: 4FRNT.com Check out all of the MSP 99's scores from SKI Test

Liberty Evolv90

The 2021 Liberty Evolv90 Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of Liberty

With two struts of metal aligned vertically in the wood core, plus a carbon laminate and race-grade sidewalls, the Evolv90 has a lot of bite with minimal chatter. Testers enjoyed railing large-radius arcs at high speed and appreciated the ski’s confident ability to quietly shut down speed. A few testers struggled to find the sweet spot between full gas and full brakes, but those who did believe this damp ski can go toe-to-toe with the big European brands. Gleason: “Reliable as a Toyota Tundra, facilitates skiing in various zones and conditions.”

2021 Liberty Evolv90 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.67/5

3.67/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 165, 172, 179, 186

165, 172, 179, 186 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 132-90-115

132-90-115 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18.5 (179 cm length)

18.5 (179 cm length) MSRP: $800

Völkl Blaze 94

The 2021 Völkl Blaze 94 Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of Völkl

The new Blaze line from Völkl is oriented towards freeride skiers who want one easy-to-use ski for both the resort and backcountry. With a multi-layer wood core that extends into the tip and tail as well as an elastomer tip inlay called "Suspension Tips," this ski was deemed the floatiest of the category despite its middle-of-the-road waist width. This perceived buoyancy meant that the Blaze 94 performed best in softer conditions at Taos, but some skiers found it could handle everything else, too. Casey: “The Blaze is a convertible: Top down, Bon Jovi blaring, predictable fun.”

2021 Völkl Blaze 94 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.65/5

3.65/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 165, 172, 179, 186

165, 172, 179, 186 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 134-94-116

134-94-116 Turn Radius (In Meters): 17 (179 cm length)

17 (179 cm length) MSRP: $650

Shop for the Völkl Blaze 94: REI | evo Read more about the Völkl Blaze 94

Salomon Stance 96

2021 Salomon Stance 96 Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of Salomon

Testers couldn’t find consensus about what they liked in the all-new Stance 96. Some felt the skis were fully capable all over the mountain on a wide variety of terrain, while others felt the skis truly excelled making smooth arcs at high speeds. Built with two sheets of Titanal and Salomon’s signature Carbon/Flax blended laminate, this race-inspired ski shape can rail turns and handle variable conditions. Pro tip: Don’t be afraid to size down to get the most all-mountain versatility; there's more meat here than one might expect. Donahue: “Smooth and supple, quiet and damp.”

WATCH: SKI Review - Salomon Stance 96

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

2021 Salomon Stance 96 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.65/5

3.65/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 168, 176, 182, 188

168, 176, 182, 188 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 132-96-114

132-96-114 Turn Radius (In Meters): 20 (182 cm length)

20 (182 cm length) MSRP: $850

Dynastar M Pro 99

The 2021 Dynastar M Pro 99 Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of Dynastar

The new directional Dynastar M Pro 99 was especially appreciated by the ski instructor testers. The shape and construction are ideal for intermediate and advanced skiers who need a ski to help them improve to the next level and beyond. All of the testers praised the M Pro’s liveliness all over Taos Ski Valley. With just enough Titanal to stay damp at higher speeds and a poplar/PU blended core, the M Pro 99 really allowed testers to put the pedal to the metal. Loomans: “Nice balance and good versatility in different conditions; very smooth and easy to ski.”

2021 Dynastar M Pro 99 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.63/5

3.63/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 162, 170, 178, 186

162, 170, 178, 186 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 127-99-117

127-99-117 Turn Radius (In Meters): 20 (178 cm length)

20 (178 cm length) MSRP: $800

Scott Slight 100

2021 Scott Slight 100 Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of Scott

Testers with smaller builds or the bigger guys who know how to feather turns were impressed by the Slight 100’s manners on hard snow and beyond. Made with a full-length wood core plus a carbon and aramid elliptic laminate, these playful, lightweight skis were just as fun on chalky hard snow as on pristine groomers. The pure-power testers failed to find the Slight 100’s sweet spot, however, especially in crud. Schiller: “Aptly checked the boxes for playability, edge hold at speed, variations in turn shapes. Strong ski for the category!”

2021 Scott Slight 100 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.61/5

3.61/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 168, 178, 188

168, 178, 188 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 139-100-129

139-100-129 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18 (178 cm length)

18 (178 cm length) MSRP: $850

Atomic Vantage 97 Ti

2021 Atomic Vantage 97 Ti Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of Atomic

For skiers who want to keep their skis glued to the mountain like white on snow, the directional Vantage 97 Ti aims to please. The ski’s Prolite construction focuses on putting more materials where weight is needed and less where it's not. The result is a stiff all-mountain ride designed to aggressively take on hard snow at blazing high speeds. Not an ideal option for those who skipped leg day or those hungry to catch big air, but great for those who always keep it pinned. Caven: “Holy wow. Crushing it is the best way to describe this ski. The metal really responds and does what it’s told.”

2021 Atomic Vantage 97 Ti Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.58/5

3.58/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 172, 180, 188

172, 180, 188 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 130-97-119

130-97-119 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18 (172 cm length)

18 (172 cm length) MSRP: $850

Shop for the Atomic Vantage 97 Ti: evo | Skis.com | Amazon See the full scoresheet for the Atomic Vantage 97 Ti

J Skis Masterblaster

The 2021 J Skis Masterblaster Men's All-Mountain Ski Photo courtesy of J Skis

With a poppy maple wood core and a forward geometry, testers had a ball popping this playful ski off every obstacle they could find at Taos, especially in the famously steep terrain off Kachina Peak. Two strips of Titanal keep the Masterblaster stable at speed and easy to engage on edge, which happily entertained the more traditional testers, too. Don’t be fooled by the Masterblaster's new-school roots, these skis can show every skier a good time. Britt: “You won't notice your legs burning until the end of the day because you'll be having too much fun!”

2021 J Skis Masterblaster Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.46/5

3.46/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 161, 168, 175, 181, 187

161, 168, 175, 181, 187 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 125-96-114

125-96-114 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18 (181 cm length)

18 (181 cm length) MSRP: $666

People Also Ask

What are the best all-mountain skis?

What does "all-mountain ski" mean?

From groomed runs to moguls to the steep-and-deep freeride terrain, all-mountain skis are designed to take on the entire mountain. They usually feature a waist between 85-100 millimeters and are sold without bindings. The majority of all-mountain skis that our testers prefer feature wood cores and two sheets of metal—but there are exceptions about the metal, including the Head Kore and Scott Slight families. Although versatile, many all-mountain skis are a bit too narrow for very deep powder skiing.

How long do skis last?

With proper care and regularly performed tuning by a professional ski tech, skis can last for 200-300 days on snow depending on the size and aggressiveness of the skier. Larger skiers and people who are harder on their equipment will not get as many days on snow before the wood core, edges, or other aspects of the ski become compromised. Bindings should be tested by a professional ski tech every season, and replaced when they do not meet standardized norms.

The 16 Best Men's All-Mountain Skis of 2020

Ski Tester Tim Dyer exploring Taos Ski Valley in 2019. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

For skiers who want to rule the mountain, these skis are where to start. They can take on groomed, chop, bumps, power, the list goes on. You call it, they ski it. And like well-trained dogs, take the leash off and let these ski do the work all over the mountain.

BEST IN TEST 2020: Head Kore 93

The 2020 Head Kore 93 had the highest score of any ski at SKI Test in Taos, N.M. Photo courtesy of Head

The narrowest member of Head’s Kore family has proved to be the complete all-mountain package yet again. The ski’s construction is a perfectly blended combination of a karuba wood core with Koroyd plus carbon and graphene built into the tip and tail. Altogether, this provides best in class versatility, best overall impression, and the top score of the entire SKI Test. According to Sexauer: “The best ski from the test. Can make you a better skier without forcing you to be a better skier.”





2020 Head Kore 93 Factsheet

Overall Rating 4.34 / 5

Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters) 133/93/115

Lengths (In Centimeters) 153, 162, 171, 180, 189

Radius (In Meters) 16.4

MSRP: $750 [BUY NOW]

See all of the Head Kore 93's scores from SKI Test 2020

Blizzard Bonafide

The 2020 Blizzard Bonafide.

Photo courtesy of Blizzard

The Bonafide remains a top choice for advanced and expert-level skiers who want planks that can handle variable terrain with grace. Thanks to bi-directional carbon inserts in the tip and tail, two sheets of Titanal sandwiching a poplar-beech wood core, and an optimal rocker profile, the Bonafide topped the charts for crud performance, stability at speed, and hard-snow performance. Larsen: “Precise as a surgeon’s scalpel, balanced as a Russian gymnast. The ultimate one-ski quiver.”



2020 Blizzard Bonafide Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.07 / 5

4.07 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 135/98/119

135/98/119 Lengths (In Centimeters): 166, 173, 180, 187

166, 173, 180, 187 Radius (In Meters): 18

18 MSRP: $840 [BUY NOW]

Read more about the 2020 Blizzard Bonafide

Nordica Enforcer 100

The Nordica Enforcer 100 for 2020.

Photo courtesy of Nordica

Last season’s best-selling men’s ski in the U.S. remains the benchmark for the category. At Taos, the Enforcer 100 was among the widest skis entered in this group, which explains its top marks in flotation. But with a signature construction of two sheets of Titanal, ABS sidewalls, and a proprietary wood core construction, this classic ski can handle any run in any condition. Sommers: “Such a stable ski in all conditions. Floaty in powder, stiff on groomers, maneuverable through bumps, and holds strong on steeps.”

Buy it on Amazon: Nordica Enforcer 100

2020 Nordica Enforcer 100 Factsheet

Overall Rating 4.05 / 5

Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters) 133/100/121

Lengths (In Centimeters) 169, 177, 185, 193

Radius (In Meters) 18.5

MSRP: $800 [BUY NOW]

See how the Nordica Enforcer 100 did at the 2020 SKI Test

BEST VALUE: Dynastar Menace 98

The neon fantasy 2020 Dynastar Menace 98. Photo courtesy of Dynastar

Formerly known as the Slicer, this ski crushed the Value Ski category last season with supreme authority. Compared with the big dogs, the Menace 98 snagged top marks for playfulness and quickness. With a freeride-oriented shape and turn radius, testers were smitten with the Menace 98 in the bumps, steeps, and trees, but still enjoyed laying it over on hardpack. Plus, the New Wave neon graphics are captivatingly cool. Gleason: “Smooth, clean, runs a round-bellied turn with precision, and looks hot.”

Buy the Best Value ski from the 2020 Ski Test here: Dynastar Menace 98

2020 Dynastar Menace 98 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.05 / 5

4.05 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 132/98/120

132/98/120 Lengths (In Centimeters): 169, 175, 181, 187

169, 175, 181, 187 Radius (In Meters): 23

23 MSRP: $600

Check out more info for the Dynastar Menace 98

Völkl Mantra M5

The 2020 Völkl Mantra M5.

Photo courtesy of Völkl

Last season’s biggest release remained unchanged but moved up significantly in the rankings. Why? Well, it fits this revised one-ski-for-every mountain category perfectly. Featuring a modified upper layer of Titanal—which Völkl dubs the Titanal Frame—and a carbon insert in the tip, the Mantra M5 wowed testers with its stability at speed and its ability to mow down crud and bumps all day long while still remaining quick edge-to-edge. Rogan: “A blast of a ski that could be anything, anywhere.”

Buy it on Amazon: Völkl Mantra M5

2020 Völkl Mantra M5 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.03 / 5

4.03 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 132/98/120

132/98/120 Lengths (In Centimeters): 170, 177, 184, 191

170, 177, 184, 191 Radius (In Meters): 21.2

21.2 MSRP: $825 [BUY NOW]

Elan Black Edition Ripstick 96

The 2020 Elan Black Edition Ripstick 96.

Photo courtesy of Elan

Building off the success of the Ripstick line, the Slovenian brand added a layer of black carbon to the Black Edition Ripstick that gives the ski a unique level of smoothness throughout the turn, and provides even more stability at speed. Testers gave it highest marks in forgiveness, indicating that this Ripstick won’t punish you for being a little less than perfect at the end of a ski day. Kray: “Loved the balance, feel, and confidence of this ski. Handles various speeds and styles with ease and eloquence.”

2020 Elan Black Edition Ripstick 96 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.95 / 5

3.95 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 134/96/113

134/96/113 Lengths (In Centimeters): 167, 174, 181, 188

167, 174, 181, 188 Radius (In Meters): 18

18 MSRP: $1,000

See more details about the Elan Black Edition Ripstick 96

K2 Mindbender 99TI

The 2020 K2 Mindbender 99TI.

Photo courtesy of K2

Dubbed “The Widowmaker” of K2’s new Mindbender series, the blacked-out 99Ti is made to go fast on edge. With a modified, Y-shaped upper layer of Titanal and a maple-aspen wood core, the 99Ti gains extra edge hold thanks to oversized ABS sidewalls that are integrated into the ski throughout the midbody, enhancing power transfer and stability on edge. Testers loved it. Gleason: “It can carve the mountain to bleeding yet smear like a butter knife. High performance with a forgiving quality.”

Buy this ski, a.k.a. "The Widowmaker," on Amazon: K2 Mindbender 99TI

2020 K2 Mindbender 99TI Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.94 / 5

3.94 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 138/99/123

138/99/123 Lengths (In Centimeters): 170, 177, 184, 191

170, 177, 184, 191 Radius (In Meters): 18.5

18.5 MSRP: $850 [BUY NOW]

Find more scores for the K2 Mindbender 99TI here

Fischer Ranger 99 TI

The 2020 Fischer Ranger 99 TI. Photo courtesy of Fischer

Fischer’s answer to the one-ski quiver question was favored by strong testers with a need for speed. Featuring two sheets of metal and a traditional sandwich construction, the shape of the ski—in particular extended edge contact thanks to reduced rocker—allowed the ski to excel on hard snow. An optimized swing weight kept the Ranger 99 TI happy in crud and variable conditions too. Larsen: “Feels strong underfoot and damp like a Cadillac. Suits a bigger skier well but isn’t too overbearing.”

Buy it on Amazon: Fischer Ranger 99 TI

2020 Fischer Ranger 99 TI Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.86 / 5

3.86 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 130-97-121

130-97-121 Lengths (In Centimeters): 174, 181, 188

174, 181, 188 Radius (In Meters): 18

18 MSRP: $700 [BUY NOW]

Read more about the 2020 Fischer Ranger 99 TI

Armada Tracer 98

The 2020 Armada Tracer 98. Photo courtesy of Armada

The all-new Tracer 98 is oriented for more off-piste adventures than carving, but testers found it could still hold its own on groomers while excelling in variable snow conditions. With an all-Caruba wood core and an adaptive mesh laminate to increase torsional rigidity while allowing for an optimized flex, the ski had testers raving about its playful demeanor and broad appeal. Wallace: “A great all-around performer, it was easy to get into the turn and solid throughout. Snake-like and smooth.”

Buy it on Amazon: 2020 Armada Tracer 98

2020 Armada Tracer 98 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.79 / 5

3.79 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 132/98/123

132/98/123 Lengths (In Centimeters): 164, 172, 180, 188

Radius (In Meters): 18

MSRP: $825 [BUY NOW]

Get more facts about the Armada Tracer 98

Liberty Evolv100

The red Liberty Evolv100 for 2020. Photo courtesy of Liberty

Rounding out the top 10 highest performing skis in this category, the new Evolv100 appealed to testers differently. With vertically oriented alloy struts in the core, the ski could hold its own on hard snow, but maintained a high level of versatility thanks to a girthy waist and perfectly placed shovel rocker. It was the ski’s rebound that really impressed a few testers, however, launching some of them out of turns with big smiles. Schiller: “Happy to carve, happy to bump, happy to float. Award for the fun meter!”

Buy it on Amazon: 2020 Liberty Evolv100

2020 Liberty Evolv100 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.73 / 5

3.73 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 139/100/122

139/100/122 Lengths (In Centimeters): 172, 179, 186

172, 179, 186 Radius (In Meters): 19

19 MSRP: $850 [BUY NOW]

Read more about the 2020 Liberty Evolv100

Rossignol Black Ops 98

The 2020 Rossignol Black Ops 98. Photo courtesy of Rossignol

Rossignol quietly planted its athlete-driven Black Ops skis in a few core shops last season and decided to acknowledge the line’s existence in magazines for 2019/2020. Rossi remains secretive about certain ski specs, including construction, sidecut, and turn radius, pushing the idea that skiing is about having fun, not studying numbers. Testers were split about the panther graphic, but agreed that the Black Ops 98 is a ripping ski all over the mountain. Holmquist: “Lively, fun, great edge hold, and a solid, damp feel.”

Buy it on Amazon: Rossignol Black Ops 98

2020 Rossignol Black Ops 98 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.69 / 5

3.69 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): N/A

N/A Lengths (In Centimeters): 162, 172, 182, 192

162, 172, 182, 192 Radius (In Meters): N/A

N/A MSRP: $800 [BUY NOW]

See the SKI Test scores for the Rossignol Black Ops 98

Atomic Vantage 97Ti

The 2020 Atomic Vantage 97Ti.

Photo courtesy of Atomic

Last season, Atomic stiffened up the Vantage Ti line and added translucent windows that show off the core’s Titanal laminate grid. On snow, testers praised the 97Ti’s hard-snow carving skills and managed it in bumps and tight spots with little effort. But the ski’s best quality was its ability to remain welcoming at slower speeds, making it a great option to improve technique for nearly every ability level. Syrovatka: “Allows you to be nimble and learn how to carve, yet great in bumps and at speed.”

Buy it on Amazon: Atomic Vantage 97Ti

2020 Atomic Vantage 97Ti Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.68 / 5

3.68 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 133/97/122

133/97/122 Lengths (In Centimeters): 172, 180, 188

172, 180, 188 Radius (In Meters): 20.1

20.1 MSRP: $850 [BUY NOW]

Read more about the Atomic Vantage 97Ti

Kästle FX96 HP

The 2020 Kästle FX96 HP.

Photo courtesy of Kästle

Kästle took the metal out of their FX HP skis and replaced it with a crisscrossed carbon-fiberglass laminate wrapped around a poplar, beech, and paulownia wood core, damping the ski while reducing weight. The signature Hollowtech 3.0 tip optimizes swing weight but has minimal chatter at high speeds thanks to some serious Austrian engineering. Altogether, the FX96 HP is a freeride-oriented charger that can hold its own off the lift and beyond. Jay: “A freeride crusher I would trust anywhere.”

Buy it on Amazon: 2020 Kästle FX96 HP

2020 Kästle FX96 HP Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.67 / 5

3.67 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 133/96/119

133/96/119 Lengths (In Centimeters): 172, 180, 188

172, 180, 188 Radius (In Meters): 18.1

18.1 MSRP: $1,099 [BUY NOW]

Get more details about the 2020 Kästle FX96 HP

Stöckli Stormrider 95

The 2020 Stöckli Stormrider 95.

Photo courtesy of Stöckli

“It looks and feels like a Titanal tank, but skis like a Formula One racecar,” quipped one tester about the Stormrider 95. Stöckli continues to defy expectations with a nimble option for advanced and expert skiers who see every run as a racecourse. With two very obvious sheets of Titanal sandwiching a wood core, Polywall sidewalls, and some eye-catching graphics printed directly on the top sheet, the Stormrider 95 means business. Holmquist: “Total all-mountain, push-the-envelope ski. Loved the ride.”

2020 Stöckli Stormrider 95 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.65 / 5

3.65 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 131/95/123

131/95/123 Lengths (In Centimeters): 166, 175, 186, 193

166, 175, 186, 193 Radius (In Meters): 17.2

17.2 MSRP: $1,099

Read more about the Stöckli Stormrider 95

Black Crows camox

The 2020 Black Crows camox.

Photo courtesy of Black Crows

The crew at Black Crows unapologetically acknowledges that the camox’s DNA is derived from freestyle skis, and testers took notice. With a massive turn radius, the camox performed best at speed with long turns and an upright stance. Don’t let the ski’s park roots fool you, however, as the added pop made this ski supremely maneuverable in variable terrain, pleasing skiers who prefer brands that don’t have FIS pedigrees. Kray: “Nimble, stable, and very smooth. Really easy to ski.”

Buy the freestyle-turned-freeride ski here: 2020 Black Crows camox

2020 Black Crows camox Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.63 / 5

3.63 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 130/97/118

130/97/118 Lengths (In Centimeters): 168, 174, 180, 186.5

168, 174, 180, 186.5 Radius (In Meters): 20

20 MSRP: $720 [BUY NOW]

Check out more info for the Black Crows camox

Salomon QST 99

The Salomon QST 99 for 2020

Photo courtesy of Salomon

The QST line was updated for 2019/2020, most notably by removing the Koroyd materials in the shovel and replacing them with damping cork inserts. Combined with a tip-to-tail blend of carbon and basalt stringers, the QST 99 inspired testers with improved torsional rigidity at moderate speeds and in soft bumps. The improved longitudinal flex was also noted for providing an extra level of nimbleness all over Taos. Schiller: “Super versatile with predictable turn shapes that can be easily adjusted.”

Buy the updated QST 99 on Amazon: 2020 Salomon QST 99

2020 Salomon QST 99 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.57 / 5

3.57 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 134/99/116

134/99/116 Lengths (In Centimeters): 167, 174, 181, 188

167, 174, 181, 188 Radius (In Meters): 19.4

19.4 MSRP: $800 [BUY NOW]

Read more about the Salomon QST 99

The 12 Best Men's All-Mountain Narrow Skis of 2019

BEST IN TEST and BEST VALUE: Head Kore 93

The 2018/2019 Head Kore 93. Photo courtesy of Head

Once again, the Kore 93 dominated this category. Showing off for testers, this ski could perform a variety of turn shapes at a variety of speeds in ways that can make intermediate skiers advance and expert skiers smile. Made with graphene, a Nobel-prize winning compound that is super light and strong, fused with a karuba wood core layered with KOROYD, this ski wowed testers in all conditions. Larson: “So solid and stable, nothing comes close.”

Overall Rating: 4.24 / 5

4.24 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 133-93-115

133-93-115 Lengths (in centimeters): 153, 162, 171, 180, 189

153, 162, 171, 180, 189 Radius (in meters): 16.4

16.4 MSRP: $750 (BUY NOW)

Nordica Enforcer 93

The 2018/2019 Nordica Enforcer 93. Photo courtesy fo Nordica

The narrowest member of the Enforcer family is by no means less capable than its wider siblings. In fact, it might be just a little meaner than the rest, as testers claimed it’ll cut up all terrain with the authoritative precision of a samurai. Traditionally built with two full sheets of Titanal over a wood core, this ski rewards its user with confidence everywhere on the mountain. Gleason: “At the top of the class in strong skiing character matched with ease of use.”

Overall Rating: 4.15 / 5

4.15 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 126-93-114

126-93-114 Lengths (in centimeters): 169, 177, 185, 193

169, 177, 185, 193 Radius (in meters): 18.5

18.5 MSRP: $749 (BUY NOW)

Völkl Kendo

The 2018/2019 Völkl Kendo. Photo courtesy of Völkl

Testers struggled to find anything wrong with the Kendo. They loved how it can lay down trenched arcs on groomed snow, play around in bumps, and even handle choppy re-frozen crud with predictable, reliable, German-built precision that skiers have come to expect from Völkl. Featuring a metal overlay, full wood core, and just a touch of rocker in the shovel, this ski goes everywhere and enjoys every turn. Rogan: “Just buy this ski, you’ll make the cost back in great skiing.”

Overall Rating: 4.08 / 5

4.08 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 127-90-110

127-90-110 Lengths (in centimeters): 163, 170, 177, 184

163, 170, 177, 184 Radius (in meters): 20.8

20.8 MSRP: $775 (BUY NOW)

Blizzard Brahma

The 2018/2019 Blizzard Brahma. Photo courtesy of Blizzard

This Austrian category killer was sending strong vibes to testers with its willingness to always have a good time. Even when technique started to deteriorate towards the end of the test, the Brahma remained easy to carve and strutted through the bumps with confidence. With Titanal sandwiching a poplar-beech wood core and bi-directional carbon inserts in the tips, the Brahma is a definite people-pleaser. Schiller: “Rich in design and appeal, this ski raises the fun meter all day in all conditions.”

Overall Rating: 4.06 / 5

4.06 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 127-88-111

127-88-111 Lengths (in centimeters): 166, 173, 180, 187

166, 173, 180, 187 Radius (in meters): 17

17 MSRP: $780 (BUY NOW)

Stöckli Stormrider 88

The 2018/2019 Stöckli Stormrider 88. Photo courtesy of Stöckli

While these skis might look like they’re made entirely out of metal and need to be skied by guys who can squat 800lbs, they knocked the socks off the test crew. Testers found them to be surprisingly nimble all over the mountain, and not just for Stöckli’s usual frontside domination. Made with the brand’s signature freeride construction of Titanal sandwiching a not-so-traditional lightweight wood core, the Stormrider 88 has dynamic prowess everywhere it goes. Elling: “Holy hell in a handbasket, this thing rips!”

Overall Rating: 3.93 / 5

3.93 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 128-88-114

128-88-114 Lengths (in centimeters): 168, 177, 186

168, 177, 186 Radius (in meters): 19

19 MSRP: $999

Blizzard Rustler 9

The 2018/2019 Blizzard Rustler 9. Photo courtesy of Blizzard

Blizzard’s narrowest freeride ski offers more playfulness and forgiveness than the Brahma, making it more approachable for intermediate/advanced skiers and new school-oriented types who spend equal time in the air as on edge. With a mix of paulownia, balsa, poplar, and beech in the core, plus a Titanal mounting plate and carbon inserts at both ends to keep things lively, the Rustler unapologetically wants to have fun without a massive price tag. Megroz: “It’ll make you feel like a better skier.”

Overall Rating: 3.85 / 5

3.85 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 127.5-92-117

127.5-92-117 Lengths (in centimeters): 164, 172, 180, 188

164, 172, 180, 188 Radius (in meters): 17

17 MSRP: $720 (BUY NOW)

Rossignol Experience 88 Ti

The 2018/2019 Rossignol Experience 88 Ti. Photo courtesy of Rossignol

Borrowing innovation from its race skis, Rossi revamped the Experience line by inserting a vertically aligned sheet of Titanal in the middle of the ski. Called “Line Control Technology,” it does exactly that—holds the line of a carve from end to end, producing super-smooth stability on edge. This concept in the 88 Ti was especially favored by testers for frontside carving, and it could still hold its own in most conditions. Larson: “Has you grinning ear-to-ear trying to get your hip on the snow.”

Overall Rating: 3.76 / 5

3.76 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 127-88-117

127-88-117 Lengths (in centimeters): 159, 166, 173, 180, 187

159, 166, 173, 180, 187 Radius (in meters): 16

16 MSRP: $750 (BUY NOW)

Scott Slight 93

The 2018/2019 Scott Slight 93. Photo courtesy of SCOTT

Formerly the SKI Test’s bridesmaid and never the bride, Scott put a little bit of something special into its Slight series this year, impressing veteran and rookie testers alike. The lightweight composite wood core with carbon stringers and aramid fibers was noticeably enjoyable on harder snow surfaces. The Slight 93 also has some poppy playfulness that made it especially fun to slarve and jump around on in the bumps. Jay: “A tight package that’s confident everywhere, even in gnarly crust at high speed.”

Overall Rating: 3.61 / 5

3.61 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 136-93-124

136-93-124 Lengths (in centimeters): 160, 165, 170, 175, 180

160, 165, 170, 175, 180 Radius (in meters): 16

16 MSRP: $800

Dynastar Legend X88

The 2018/2019 Dynastar Legend X88. Photo courtesy of Dynastar

As one tester noted, this ski has a “supple, lively touch that will be lost on thumpers, but skilled tacticians with touch will love it.” He’s right: The bigger guys found them easy to overpower, while medium-to-smaller testers didn’t want to take them off. With a freeride-oriented turn radius, a five-point sidecut, and a poplar wood core complemented by the brand’s Powerdrive technology, these are for expert skiers with finesse. Megroz: “Playful, balanced, and a perfect combo of flex and dampness.”

Overall Rating: 3.6 / 5

3.6 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 125-88-109

125-88-109 Lengths (In Centimeters): 166, 173, 180, 186

166, 173, 180, 186 Radius (In Meters): 18

18 MSRP: $750 (BUY NOW)

Rossignol Experience 94 Ti

The 2018/2019 Rossignol Experience 94 Ti. Photo courtesy of Rossignol

With a hollow shovel that features a trippy translucent pattern and a visco damper, this ski earned tester praise for how smoothly it transitioned in and out of different turn shapes. Featuring Line Control Technology, a vertical sheet of Titanal down the center of the ski ( just like the narrower 88 Ti, p. 25), the Experience 94 Ti was most comfortable on the frontside, though testers still enjoyed it in crud and variable snow. Sexauer: “Super fun ski for carving groomers and aggressively approaching variable terrain.” Strengths: Hard Snow Integrity, Stability at Speed; Weakness: Playfulness

Overall Rating 3.56 / 5

3.56 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters) 134-94-122

134-94-122 Lengths (In Centimeters) 173, 180, 187

173, 180, 187 Radius (In Meters) 19

19 MSRP: $800 (BUY NOW)

K2 Pinnacle 88 TI

The 2018/2019 K2 Pinnacle 88 TI. Photo courtesy of K2

This ski resonated with the test crew for its general ease of use across the mountain. In classic K2 fashion, the Pinnacle 88 TI always finds a way to have fun, no matter the age or ability of the user. Made with an updated construction of fir and aspen with Konic technology and a metal laminate, this ski is a solid option for intermediate, advanced, and even expert skiers who make a variety of turn shapes in different terrain and snow situations. Gleason: “Smooth, precise, and quick is the name of the game with this ski.”

Overall Rating: 3.55 / 5

3.55 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 128-88-110

128-88-110 Lengths (in centimeters): 163, 170, 177, 184

163, 170, 177, 184 Radius (in meters): 15

15 MSRP: $750 (BUY NOW)

K2 Pinnacle 95 TI

The 2018/2019 K2 Pinnacle 95 TI Photo courtesy of K2

This ski is eager to please and easy to ski, with appeal to die-hard locals, one-trip-a-year skiers, and everyone in between. Testers noticed the strong tail is especially handy for when the going gets tough, and the silky-smooth flex can handle any type of terrain. With a low-density composite core in the center of the ski combined with denser wood and a metal laminate over the edges, the Pinnacle 95 TI is a solid choice for almost every skier.= Larson: “Not much energy needed to get a lot of energy out of the ski.”