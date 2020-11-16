The Best Backcountry Ski Boots of the Season

The Best Backcountry Ski Boots of the Season

From super-light to heavy-duty, these are our picks for the most awesome options that will work for every type of backcountry traveler.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo credit: Noah Wetzel

Uphill-oriented options built from the wild snow purists who grimace at the idea of alpine bindings. But, should you bring these boots inbounds, they'll be plenty happy there, too.

More boots that are uphill-friendly: The Best All-Mountain Ski Boots

SCARPA F1 LT

2021 SCARPA F1 LT ski boot

The lightweight SCARPA F1 LT

By combining design elements from its proven F1 backcountry boot and materials from its superlight Alien RS SkiMo race boot, SCARPA’s new F1 LT connects the dots between comfort, performance, and a weight factor that is beyond comparison. The carbon and Grilamid shell and Intuition liner remain trustworthy for technical descents, and a 72-degree range of motion with grippy Vibram soles make going uphill a breeze.

SCARPA F1 LT Details

  • Last: 100mm
  • Flex: 100
  • Weight: 2 lbs. 2.9 oz.
  • MSRP: $799

Shop now for the SCARPA F1 LT: REI | Backcountry | Amazon

Scott Freeguide Carbon

2021 Scott Freeguide Carbon ski boot

The all-new Scott FreeGuide Carbon backcountry ski boot.

The uphill features on this innovative Scott boot are what impress the most. With a 60-degree range of motion, dual-action nonremovable tongue, and a BOA-adjustable liner that reduces blister-inducing friction points, the Freeguide is ultra-cushy in the skin track. The cabrio-style Grilamid shell with carbon reinforcements and a beefy spine still make for delightful skiing, especially for skiers looking for a freeride-friendly 130 flex. 

Scott Freeguide Carbon Details

  • Last: 101mm
  • Flex: 130
  • Weight: 3 lbs. 3 oz.
  • MSRP: $900

Learn more on Scott's website

Dynafit Hoji Free 110

2021 Dynafit Hoji Free 110 Ski boot

The 2021 Dynafit Hoji Free 110.

With a softer flex option, Dynafit gives the Hoji Free line more mass appeal as well as smoother uphill performance. The standout factor is still the Hoji Lock, which puts the entire boot in walk mode with a single rear lever and can be adjusted back in ski mode with a ski pole. The heat-moldable Sidas-brand liner keeps the comfort levels top-notch, plus the Grilamid shell provides a stiffer-than-expected feel for a boot in this weight class.

Dynafit Hoji Free 110 Details

  • Last: 102mm
  • Flex: 110
  • Weight: 3 lbs. 7 oz.
  • MSRP: $750

Buy the Dynafit Hoji Free 110: REI | Backcountry | evo | Amazon

Related: Best Backcountry Ski Bindings of the Season

Atomic Backland Carbon

Atomic Backland Carbon 2020

The Atomic Backland Carbon is SKI Magazine's 2020 Gear of the Year backcountry ski boot.

The Backland Carbon doesn’t skimp on downhill performance like so many others in the superlight category. Featuring a Boa Fit System on the lower shell and a single metal buckle on the upper with a modified power strap, this boot has a true 110 flex and was able to handle skis over 100mm underfoot with ease. Thanks to a fully heat-customizable liner and shell and a whopping 74 degrees of movement in walk mode, the Backland Carbon feels more like a hiking shoe than a ski boot going uphill. Add in crampon-friendly front toe bights and machine-washable liners to fight funky smells, and this boot is the new standard for superlight ski touring and ski mountaineering.

  • Last Width (in millimeters): 98
  • Flex: 110
  • Weight: 1,094g
  • MSRP: $950

Read more about the Atomic Backland Carbon

Check out all of our Gear of the Year picks for 2020

Shop for the Atomic Backland Carbon: BackcountryAmazon

Dalbello Lupo Air

Dalbello Lupo Air 130

The Dalbello Lupo Air is a big step forward for the Italian company.

Using a unique mix of grilamid “air” material and polyamide composite carbon, the Italian brand was able to trim weight without sacrificing the performance. To make it even better, there is no need to remove the tongue when transitioning to ski tour mode. A terrific option for fans of cabrio-style boots who need a lightweight, high-performance touring option.

  • Last Width (in millimeters): 100
  • Flex: 130
  • Weight: 1,299g
  • MSRP: $950

Read more about the Dalbello Lupo Air

Shop Now: Backcountry | evoAmazon

SCARPA Maestrale XT

SCARPA Maestrale XT

The all-new SCARPA Maestrale XT.

The XT is designed to be one step burlier than the Maestrale RS thanks to a stiff, carbon-infused web-frame grilamid shell and a Pebax tongue. SCARPA has mastered the ski/walk mode interface with 56 degrees of frictionless movement, and testers appreciated the adjustable forward lean in ski mode. The heat-moldable Intuition liner is top-notch as well.

  • Last Width (in millimeters): 101
  • Flex: 130+
  • Weight: 1,490g
  • MSRP: $899

See more details about the SCARPA Maestrale XT

Buy the SCARPA Maestrale XT: REI | Backcountry | evoAmazon

Tecnica Zero G Tour Scout W

Tecnica Zero G Tour Scout W

The Tecnica Zero G Tour Scout W is our top women's backcountry-specific ski boot of 2020.

Tecnica’s four-buckle Zero G boots make ascents easy but also maximize pleasure during descents. The grilamid shell is notably low-volume compared to most backcountry boots, but still features Tecnica’s C.A.S. adjustability for hard-to-fit feet. The women’s specific model stands out thanks to its ability to drive any ski and its perfectly snug-yet-comfy fit.

  • Last Width (in millimeters): 99
  • Flex: 125
  • Weight: 1,360g
  • MSRP: $960

Get more info about the Tecnica Zero G Tour Scout W

Shop now: Backcountry | evoAmazon

Dynafit Hoji Pro Tour

Dynafit Hoji Pro Tour Alpine Touring Ski Boot square crop

The Dynafit Hoji Pro Tour was one of the coolest ski boot releases in 2018.

Italian brand Dynafit worked with pro skier Eric Hjorleifson to create an innovative, hard-charging backcountry boot. In ski mode, the Hoji’s spoiler slides over the walk-mode hinge point, creating a nearly solid spine that skis extraordinarily well, especially considering its 55-degree range of motion in tour mode. The shark nose can be a nuisance (it doesn’t work with the SHIFT or any step-in crampons), but it does increase touring efficiency. 

  • Last Width (in millimeters): 102
  • Flex: 120
  • Weight: 1,450g
  • MSRP: $800

Read more about the Dynafit Hoji Pro Tour

Shop for the Dynafit Hoji Pro Tour: REI | Backcountry | evoAmazon

SCARPA F1

SCARPA F1 Limited Edition version

The Limited Edition 80th Anniversary SCARPA F1 was released in 2018.

If you’re looking for a lightweight, pure backcountry boot, SCARPA’s F1 model has never been better. The boot features a carbon-fiber frame surrounding the foot, providing precise energy transmission. The boot’s Intuition Pro Flex EVO liner combined with Boa and Velcro retention systems offers easy fitting capabilities. With a 62-degree range of motion, this boot is oriented more for going up than down, but it gets both jobs done better than most. 

  • Last Width (in millimeters): 102
  • Flex: 95
  • Weight: 1,230g
  • MSRP: $749

Buy the SCARPA F1: REI | BackcountryAmazon

Arc’teryx Procline Carbon AR W

Arc’teryx Procline Carbon AR W

The Arc’teryx Procline Carbon AR W in white.

Arc’teryx reinvigorated its Procline series with new materials to increase downhill performance while remaining minimalist. In walk mode, the Procline AR still features a 360-degree rotating cuff, which helps with technical snow climbs and general uphill comfort. The boot has a rigid tongue and grilamid spoiler for noticeably increased downhill responsiveness. Definitely created for the passionate backcountry enthusiast and ski mountaineer. 

  • Last Width (in millimeters): 98
  • Flex: 100
  • Weight: 1,150g
  • MSRP: $1,000

Find more details for the Arc’teryx Procline Carbon AR W

Buy the Arc'teryx Procline Carbon AR W: Backcountry

Roxa R3 130 T.I.

Roxa R3 130 T.I.

The Roxa R3 130 is a great backcountry option for those who also dabble with chairlifts.

Roxa’s new three-buckle features a cabrio (3-piece) boot design: upper buckle and power strap, heel retention buckle, and singular forefoot buckle. Made from Grilamid top to bottom, the material reduces mass without compromising downhill chops. The R3 scored high in power and snow feel on the down with its 130 flex. Its range of motion was generous in walk mode—and with swappable toe and heel pieces, you can rock these in tech or DIN bindings. Could be a quiver-killer. 

  • Last Width (in millimeters): 99
  • Flex: 130
  • Weight: 1,520g
  • MSRP: $875

More info on the ROXA R3 130 T.I.

Shop for the Roxa R3 130 T.I. ski boot: BackcountryAmazon

Related Gear

Best Backcountry Skis

The Best All-Mountain Ski Boots

Best Backcountry Ski Bindings of the Season

Related

2021 Fischer RC4 The Curv GT 115 all mountain ski boot
Ski Gear Reviews

The Best Women's All-Mountain Ski Boots

There's never been a better time to get one boot for the ups, downs, and everything in between.

2021 Lange XT3 130 Ski Boot
Ski Boot Reviews

The Best Men's All-Mountain Ski Boots

There's never been a better time to get one boot for the ups, downs, and everything in between.

2021 Backcountry skis photo
Ski Reviews

The Best Backcountry Skis of 2021

Tired of liftlines? We don’t blame you. Get the gear, education, and a guide to go beyond the ropes and explore the wild terrain and untouched snow of the backcountry.

The 2021 Rossignol Pure Pro Heat Women's Comfort ski boot
Ski Boot Reviews

The Best Women's Comfort Ski Boots

Three terrific options for ski boots that strike a balance of being comfy without sacrificing performance.

The 2021 Nordica HF Elite Heat Men's Comfort Ski boot
Ski Gear Reviews

The Best Men's Comfort Ski Boots

Looking for great ease of use with solid skiing performance? Start here.

Black and white backcountry skiers hiking
Ski Gear Reviews

The Best Backcountry Ski Bindings of 2021

Whether you're going on a day-long tour or multi-night hut trip, you need the best backcountry binding that works as well going uphill as it does going down.

2020 Fischer RC4 Podium GT
Ski Gear Reviews

The 6 Best Men's High-Performance Ski Boots of 2020

Time to buzz the tower, Maverick?

2020 Salomon S/Max 110 W
Ski Gear Reviews

The Best Women's High-Performance Ski Boots of 2020

Shaped for a woman's without any performance comprise, these are the stiffest, burliest, tightest-fitting boots available for strong skiers who demand the best.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now