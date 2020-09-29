Whether you're a soft-snow connoisseur or just prefer a wide platform for everything, the skis in this category are just the ticket. Don't write them off as too wide; these planks are more versatile than ever before.

What: Ideal skis for resorts where the snow is softer more often than not

Ideal skis for resorts where the snow is softer more often than not Who: East Coast powderhounds and West Coast skiers who prefer float over finesse

East Coast powderhounds and West Coast skiers who prefer float over finesse Where: As ubiquitous as their narrower counterparts, plus commonly found throughout the North American backcountry

BEST IN TEST: Nordica Enforcer 104 Free

The 2021 Nordica Enforcer 104 Free Men's All-Mountain Wide Ski Photo courtesy of Nordica

For the second year in a row, Nordica’s Enforcer 104 Free wins this category and, for 2020-'21, nabs the highest category scores for Stability at Speed, Hard-Snow Integrity, and Crud Performance. With a noticeably pronounced rocker in the tip and tail built into a wider profile, this ski has all the great elements of the Gear of the Year Nordica Enforcer 100, but with a freeride-oriented, aggressive design. Larsen: “An amazing balance of playfulness and charging. I just wish that test run would have lasted a little longer, too much fun!”

2021 Nordica Enforcer 104 Free Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.23/5

4.23/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 165, 172, 179, 186, 191

165, 172, 179, 186, 191 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 135-104-124

135-104-124 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18.5 (186 cm length)

18.5 (186 cm length) MSRP: $900

Armada Declivity 102 Ti

2021 Armada Declivity 102 Ti Men's All-Mountain Wide Ski Photo courtesy of Armada

The new Declivity 102 Ti made a huge first impression at Taos. Featuring an aggressive sidecut for carving, two sheets of Titanal, a caruba wood core, and an elastic polymer in the shovel, these planks perform like all-mountain wide skis from an Austrian race brand. Testers pointed out, however, they will also please those who love Armada’s progressive and playful North American roots. Syrovatka: “Just the right amount of tip rocker for pow, and it helps the ski be super maneuverable in tight spots. Holds like an F1 race car on steeps.”

WATCH: Ski Review - Armada Declivity Family

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

2021 Armada Declivity 102 Ti Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.19/5

4.19/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 172, 180, 188

172, 180, 188 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 135-102-125

135-102-125 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18 (180 cm length)

18 (180 cm length) MSRP: $875

See the full Declivity 102 Ti Scoresheet

Stöckli Stormrider 105

2021 Stöckli Stormrider 105 Men's All-Mountain Wide Ski Photo courtesy of Stöckli

Traditionally built in Switzerland with a lightweight wood core between two sheets of Titanal and super-strong sidewalls, this Stöckli's versatility and stability in variable terrain comes from the well-engineered rocker in the shovel and the tail. Testers were most impressed by the Stormrider 105’s buttery feel at moderate speeds, and its knife-through-warm-butter feel while going fast. Larsen: “Sweet Betty Crocker, this ski is butter smooth. Somehow it initiates a turn as easy as Sunday morning but is as stable as a Ford F-150 at the same time.”

2021 Stöckli Stormrider 105 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.05/5

4.05/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 170, 179, 188

170, 179, 188 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 137-105-130

137-105-130 Turn Radius (In Meters): 20 (178 cm length)

20 (178 cm length) MSRP: $1,199

See all of the Stöckli Stormrider 105's scores from SKI Test

Blizzard Cochise 106

2021 Blizzard Cochise 106 Men's All-Mountain Wide Ski Photo courtesy of Blizzard

Blizzard took inspiration from the first-generation Cochise to breathe life into an all-new, burly version that can lock into a carve at speed like a German Shepherd in attack mode. The new Cochise can take on steep terrain and soft snow like the most recent generations, and based on our testers’ scores, Blizzard succeeded in making the best iteration yet. As long as testers were in the cockpit and had room to move, this Cochise was professionally tailored to maximize their experience. Rogan: “A great ski for big turns in wide-open spaces. Enjoy the ride.”

2021 Blizzard Cochise Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.04/5

4.04/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 177, 185, 192

177, 185, 192 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 137.5-106-124.5

137.5-106-124.5 Turn Radius (In Meters): 24 (184 cm length)

24 (184 cm length) MSRP: $960

Head Kore 105

2021 Head Kore 105 Men's All-Mountain Wide Ski Photo courtesy of Head

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Which is exactly why Head’s Kore 105 returns virtually unchanged for 2021. The ski's caruba wood core with integrated KOROYD, graphene, and carbon layer can go toe-to-toe with every ski in the category, but remains significantly lighter than most. Testers yet again loved these high-tech slippery sticks, finding the Kore 105 caters perfectly to skiers of all styles. Sexauer: “You can push this ski as hard as you want, and it responds emphatically. It absolutely shreds groomers and adapts to variable snow and bumps well.”

2021 Head Kore 105 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.98/5

3.98/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 162, 171, 180, 189

162, 171, 180, 189 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 135-105-125

135-105-125 Turn Radius (In Meters): 17.8 (180 cm length)

17.8 (180 cm length) MSRP: $875

Rossignol Black Ops Sender Ti

The 2021 Rossignol Black Ops Sender Ti Men's All-Mountain Wide Ski Photo courtesy of Rossignol

The flagship of Rossi’s expanded Black Ops line, the Sender Ti features a freeride-oriented shape and flexes two sheets of edge-to-edge Titanal. While the Sender Ti can handle the biggest, burliest expert skiers in all terrain, testers at Taos Ski Valley found it has a welcoming agility and ease of use that is sure to please fans of the 7 series (R.I.P.). A solid new option for freeriders and resort skiers alike. Donahue: “A super quick, lively ride. Nimble but not squirrelly, burly enough but not cumbersome, easy but not boring. A beautifully balanced ski.”

2021 Rossignol Black Ops Sender Ti Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.97/5

3.97/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 180, 187, 194

180, 187, 194 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 138-106-128

138-106-128 Turn Radius (In Meters): 21 (187 cm length)

21 (187 cm length) MSRP: $900

K2 Mindbender 108Ti

2021 K2 Mindbender 108Ti Men's All-Mountain Wide Ski Photo courtesy of K2

The testers sounded relieved about the Mindbender 108Ti’s ease of use. The consensus was that the ski does what it’s asked without fuss, and—with the highest category score for Forgiveness—won’t punch back if your legs are tired or your form is a little sloppy. The ski's fir and aspen wood core, Titanal Y-Beam, and oversized PowerWall sidewalls underfoot mean it can still hold its own when pushed hard, too. Sexauer: “Super easy to control, you can just set it and forget it. Fun arcing big radius turns and quick enough to swivel through the bumps.”

2021 K2 Mindbender 108Ti Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.97/5

3.97/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 172, 179, 186, 193

172, 179, 186, 193 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 136-108-125

136-108-125 Turn Radius (In Meters): 22.9 (186 cm length)

22.9 (186 cm length) MSRP: $900

Salomon QST 106

The 2021 Salomon QST 106 Men's All-Mountain Wide Ski Photo courtesy of Salomon

The unchanged QST 106 offered testers respite from the heavy metal hitters in this category, providing an excellent amount of playfulness and smear-ability in dynamic terrain. Thanks to a solid wood core construction, laminates of carbon/flax and basalt, plus a well-tailored tail rocker, the QST 106 is a joy to carve on, and enables skiers of all types to have it all. The QST 106 remains a solid wider option for a variety of skill levels and is light enough for the skin track. Holmquist: “Creamy turner that’s super quick side to side. Lively and versatile with great edge hold too.”

2021 Salomon QST 106 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.87

3.87 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 167, 174, 181, 188

167, 174, 181, 188 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 138-106-124

138-106-124 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18 (181 cm length)

18 (181 cm length) MSRP: $900

BEST VALUE: 4FRNT MSP 107

The 2021 4FRNT MSP 107 Men's All-Mountain Wide Ski Photo courtesy of 4FRNT

More than one tester—and several from a variety of skiing backgrounds—found himself surprised by the agile, playful performance of the 4FRNT MSP 107. Just as long as they were kept at moderate speeds or used to slarve down steep terrain, these skis were a joy to ride at Taos. Despite a strong poplar wood core and layers of Titanal, however, the freeride oriented MSP 107’s speed limit was found very quickly by testers who tried to carve aggressively on hard snow. Elling: “Damp, smooth, predictable, and fun, with such a silky feel from turn to turn.”

2021 4FRNT MSP 107 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.83/5

3.83/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 175, 181, 187

175, 181, 187 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 138-107-128

138-107-128 Turn Radius (In Meters): 20 (181 cm length)

20 (181 cm length) MSRP: $649

See the scores for the MSP 107

Fischer Ranger 102 FR

The 2021 Fischer Ranger 102 FR Men's All-Mountain Wide Ski Photo courtesy of Fischer

Fischer’s new strategy of having no differences between men’s- and women’s-specific skis is most prevalent in the Ranger 102 FR: Every length up to 191cm is available in blue or pink. While the women loved this ski (Best in Test for Women’s All-Mountain Wide), the men at SKI Test found the longest length—191cm—to be more than a little burly. But, with a perfect mix of stability and ease of use, the 184cm length proved to be the belle of the ball. Sommers: “Good all-around shredder that can float in fresh snow, rip through crud, or rail on groomers.”

2021 Fischer Ranger 102 FR Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.83/5

3.83/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 163, 170, 177, 184, 191

163, 170, 177, 184, 191 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 136-102-126

136-102-126 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18 (177 cm length)

18 (177 cm length) MSRP: $800

Double-check the Fischer Ranger 102 FR review

Völkl Mantra 102

The 2021 Völkl Mantra 102 Men's All-Mountain Wide Ski Photo courtesy of Völkl

Testers decided the Mantra 102 is one of the beefiest skis in the category. At Taos Ski Valley, the Völkl divided pure-finesse skiers from the brute-force types: Those in the latter category found the ski to be damp, strong, and especially solid on edge, making it a legit choice for larger experts. The finesse skiers found the ski unforgiving in variable terrain and especially hard to maneuver in tight spaces and firm conditions. Don't skip leg day if you're going with these skis. Casey: “Precise and clean, the Mantra 102 is pretty surgical in its path. An athletic skier will love this ski.”

2021 Völkl Mantra 102 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.80/5

3.80/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 170, 177, 184, 191

170, 177, 184, 191 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 140-102-123

140-102-123 Turn Radius (In Meters): 20 (184 cm length)

20 (184 cm length) MSRP: $850

Dynastar M Free 108

2021 Dynastar M Free 108 Men's All-Mountain Wide Ski Photo courtesy of Dynastar

The all-new M Free 108 falls more in the freeride-specific camp of the category. Made with poplar wood and integrated PU material in the core, this Dynastar shines brightly on soft snow and day-old chop. It was out-gunned by other skis in this category on hard snow, however, where it lacked damp edge-to-edge energy. Still, it's a solid new option for fans of freeride terrain and going big beyond the gates. Loomans: “Great combination of quickness and stability. Forgiving but you can still charge on it. It'll do everything you want and nothing you don't.”

2021 Dynastar M Free 108 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.75/5

3.75/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 172, 182, 192

172, 182, 192 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 138-108-128

138-108-128 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18 (182 cm length)

18 (182 cm length) MSRP: $800

Elan Ripstick 106

2021 Elan Ripstick 106 Men's All-Mountain Wide Ski Photo courtesy of Elan

Testers were very happy with the all-new Ripstick 106, especially on softer snow or more playful terrain. The new tip shape and carbon laminate kept the ski lively at moderate speeds, and it can handle going fast as well as any non-metal ski in this category. The Ripstick's feathery weight is a double-edged sword, however, as it makes the ski springy, versatile, and backcountry friendly, but is chattery when going very fast. Bivona: “Extremely easy to turn with plenty of gas despite being lightweight. Quick and maneuverable in the bumps.”

WATCH: SKI Review - Elan Ripstick 96 and 106

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

2021 Elan Ripstick 106 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.55/5

3.55/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 164, 172, 180, 188

164, 172, 180, 188 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 143-106-120

143-106-120 Turn Radius (In Meters): 17 (172 cm length)

17 (172 cm length) MSRP: $900

J Skis Hotshot

The 2021 J Skis Hotshot Men's All-Mountain Wide Ski Photo courtesy of J Skis

The Hotshot takes all of the playful fun of last season's J Skis’ The Metal ski, and adds in even more forgiveness and ease-of-use. New school skiers will be stoked on the Hotshot’s shape and vitality. With two strips of Titanal and an all-maple wood core, this ski will also please many traditional skiers thanks to its lively demeanor. Just as long as skiers don’t go too fast, the Hotshot is sure to please just about everyone. Rogan: “A very easy, smooth, and versatile ski that could change radius with ease. There is a very hard speed limit, if you stay under it you’ll have great fun.”

WATCH: SKI Review - J Ski Hotshot

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

2021 J Skis Hotshot Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.55/5

3.55/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 177, 183, 189

177, 183, 189 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 134-106-124

134-106-124 Turn Radius (In Meters): 18 (183 cm length)

18 (183 cm length) MSRP: $699

People Also Ask

What is the best all-mountain wide ski for 2021?

What are all-mountain wide skis?

Do-it-all skis with wide waists (100-110mm), tip-and-tail rocker, and incredible versatility thanks to friendly sidecuts and large turn radii. You can carve them, take them in bumps, and enjoy powder snow (if you're lucky enough to be skiing on a powder day).

What is the difference between freeride and all-mountain wide skis?

All-Mountain wide skis are usually narrower and have shorter turn radii compared to freeride skis. This allows all-mountain wide skis to excel in hard snow conditions and be able to carve more easily than true freeride skis. Some skis in this category bridge the gap between these two classifications.

The 16 Best All-Mountain Wide Skis of 2020

Tester Luke Larsen finds the fluff at Taos. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

All-mountain wide skis are best for skiers who prefer bigger boards to float on all types of snow. They have 100mm-plus waists, plenty of rocker, and big turn radii. They are best suited to take on the Rockies and the West Coast, but can hold their own during New England powder days.

2020 BEST IN TEST: Nordica Enforcer 104 Free

The all-new, Best in Test Nordica Enforcer 104 Free for 2020. Photo courtesy of Nordica

The all-new Enforcer 104 Free blends the playful versatility of the Enforcer 110 Free and the do-anything assertiveness of the Enforcer 100. The result is smile-inducing magic. With a lightweight wood core sandwiched between two layers of metal and stout ABS sidewalls, the Enforcer 104 Free is capable everywhere. The tail rocker provides a versatile platform that allows the ski to release from turns more easily and adds a newfound level of pop. Sexauer: “Powerful, balanced, and ready for anything.”

2020 Nordica Enforcer 104 Free Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.12 / 5

4.12 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 135/104/124

135/104/124 Lengths (In Centimeters): 165, 172, 186, 191

165, 172, 186, 191 Radius (In Meters): 18.5

18.5 MSRP: $850

2020 Völkl Mantra 102

The all-new 2020 Völkl Mantra 102.

Photo courtesy of Völkl

Building on the success of last season’s Mantra M5 blockbuster, Völkl built the new Mantra 102 on the same Titanal frame platform and added the brand’s dynamic 3D radius shape. These two elements combine for easier turn initiation without sacrificing high-speed performance. This technology puzzle earned top marks for versatility and assertions that it’s the smoothest arcing ski in the category. Sommers: “Handles powder with ease and makes any mountain fun after a dry spell. My new best friend.”

2020 Völkl Mantra 102 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.1 / 5

4.1 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 140/102/123

140/102/123 Lengths (In Centimeters): 170, 177, 184, 191

170, 177, 184, 191 Radius (In Meters): 21.4

21.4 MSRP: $850

2020 Salomon QST 106

The redesigned 2020 Salomon QST 106

Photo courtesy of Salomon

The completely redesigned QST 106 took the best parts of last season’s model and added a damping cork insert into the tip and tail. Salomon also increased the tail rocker by a tiny—yet perfect—amount. The result is the top-ranked Titanal-free ski in the category, one that earned top marks for quickness and overall impression. The QST 106 is no slouch, as longitudinal stringers of carbon fiber and basalt run under the wood core to keep things stable at speed. Holmquist: “Very stable! Very quick! Load it up and ride it.”

2020 Salomon QST 106 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.06 / 5

4.06 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 137/106/123

137/106/123 Lengths (In Centimeters): 167, 174, 181, 188

167, 174, 181, 188 Radius (In Meters): 22

22 MSRP: $900

Get more details about the Salomon QST 106

2020 Head Kore 105

The 2020 Head Kore 105.

Photo courtesy of Head

Don’t let the lightness of the Kore 105 fool you, this is a burly ski designed to crush. With a karuba wood core matched with strategically placed graphene, Koroyd, and carbon, it has all the ingredients to take on the steepest and deepest terrain in the Lower 48, both in bounds and out. The Kore 105 took top marks for stability at speed and crud performance at Taos, just make sure your legs have the same tenacity as these skis. Larsen: “Trees, crud, groomers and high speeds: This ski feels at home everywhere.”

2020 Head Kore 105 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.02 / 5

4.02 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 135/105/125

135/105/125 Lengths (In Centimeters): 162, 171, 180, 189

162, 171, 180, 189 Radius (In Meters): 17.8

17.8 MSRP: $875

See more scores for the Head Kore 105

2020 K2 Mindbender 108Ti

The all-new 2020 K2 Mindbender 108Ti.

Photo courtesy of K2

Testers’ favorite new Mindbender at Taos was the perfectly yellow 108Ti. Featuring a blended fir and aspen wood core sandwiched by K2’s new Y-Frame Titanal laminate on top and a full sheet of Titanal underneath, the ski earned tester kudos for ease of use. Many noted its potential to help intermediates improve and allow advanced and expert skiers–especially park skiers getting into freeride—to get down the hill smiling. Dyer: “Wants to be on full party-shred the whole time. Great ski with style and class.”

2020 K2 Mindbender 108Ti Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.94 / 5

3.94 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 136/108/125

136/108/125 Lengths (In Centimeters): 172, 179, 186, 193

172, 179, 186, 193 Radius (In Meters): 22.9

22.9 MSRP: $900

Get more details about the K2 Mindbender 108Ti

2020 Fischer Ranger 107 TI

The 2020 Fischer Ranger 107 TI.

Photo courtesy of Fischer

Thanks to a relatively tight turn radius and carbon in the shovel, some testers called the Ranger 107 TI a fat ski with a slalom soul. With a noticeable amount of Titanal sandwiching a wood core, the ski’s edge-to-edge quickness was especially appreciated, as was the directional ski’s large and balanced sweet spot in open terrain and choppy snow conditions. The reduced rocker and extended edge contact help when there’s room to move. Brockwell: “It’s like a high-performance slalom ski for powder.”

2020 Fischer Ranger 107 TI Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.86 / 5

3.86 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 139/107/131

139/107/131 Lengths (In Centimeters): 175, 182, 189

175, 182, 189 Radius (In Meters): 18

18 MSRP: $750

Read more about the Fischer Ranger 107 TI

2020 Rossignol Soul 7 HD

The 2020 Rossignol Soul 7 HD.

Photo courtesy of Rossignol

The Rossignol Soul 7 HD has been making skiing soft snow easier since the first generation arrived in 2014, when it earned top marks for forgiveness—an honor bestowed upon the Soul 7 HD again for 2019. But this season’s version has an improved swing weight thanks to a redesigned Air Tip 2.0 and a centered sidecut to make turning in soft snow easier than ever before. Testers loved the ski’s obedience at medium speeds, and its ability to handle every inch of terrain with ease. Gleason: “A great ski for everything.”

2020 Rossignol Soul 7 HD Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.82 / 5

3.82 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 136/106/126

136/106/126 Lengths (In Centimeters): 164, 172, 180, 188

164, 172, 180, 188 Radius (In Meters): 18

18 MSRP: $850

See more about the Rossignol Soul 7 HD

2020 Dynastar Legend X106

The 2020 Dynastar Legend X106.

Photo courtesy of Dynastar

Featuring an energetic paulownia wood core and full sandwich construction, the Legend X106 shows that Dynastar remains committed to creating versatile freeride skis. The brand’s largest all-mountain offering’s cat-like nimbleness put it in the top spot for quickness, and testers found it preferred the fall line with a healthy amount of speed. Larsen: “The Cuisinart of the category: It slices, dices, and could probably make curly fries. Everything you could want from an all-mountain ski.”

2020 Dynastar Legend X106 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.81 / 5

3.81 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 139/106/123

139/106/123 Lengths (In Centimeters): 173, 182, 188

173, 182, 188 Radius (In Meters): 17

17 MSRP: $850

2020 BEST VALUE: J Skis The Metal

J Skis The Metal with the Bentley Graphic. Photo courtesy of J Skis

Vermont–based J Skis’ top model from last year’s Indie Test proved it could hold its own with the big brands at Taos. Featuring an energetic, full maple wood core sandwiched between two Titanal laminates, the Metal earned praise for its energy, crud-busting capabilities, and solid performance everywhere on the mountain. With limited edition graphics rolling out all year long at a jaw-dropping low price, it left our testers wanting to ski on it all day. Rogan: “I giggled for the entire run. Too much fun.”

2020 J Skis The Metal Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.8 / 5

3.8 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 136/106/125

136/106/125 Lengths (In Centimeters): 173, 180, 186

173, 180, 186 Radius (In Meters): 17

17 MSRP: $699

Learn more about J Skis The Metal

2020 Stöckli Stormrider 105

The 2020 Stöckli Stormrider 105.

Photo courtesy of Stöckli

The Stormrider 105 earned the highest marks for hard-snow integrity, but testers found that the hard snow didn’t have to be groomed for the integrity to take hold. This ski could slice and dice refrozen death cookies as if it was starring in a Quentin Tarantino movie, and then gobbled up the softer stuff for dessert. The Stormrider lacks forgiveness and playfulness, making it suitable for expert skiers who like to go fast. Casey: “Strong, solid, and well-behaved if driven. Will eat you for lunch if you’re timid.”

2020 Stöckli Stormrider 105 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.79 / 5

3.79 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 137/105/130

137/105/130 Lengths (In Centimeters): 170, 179, 188

170, 179, 188 Radius (In Meters): 20

20 MSRP: $1,199

See how the Stöckli Stormrider 105 scored at SKI Test 2020

2020 Armada Tracer 108

The Armada Tracer 108 is beautiful.

Photo courtesy of Armada

If there is a single ski that shows how far Armada has matured over the past decade, the Tracer 108 is it. Testers loved how manageable and fun this ski is, but the former racers were enthralled by its performance at speed. The poplar-Caruba wood core and stiffening adaptive mesh overlay—plus one of the most aesthetically pleasing graphics at the test—made the Tracer 108 a winner. Syrovatka: “Easy to initiate the turn but can also hold high edge angles and forces. Perfectly stable in bumps and jumps.”

2020 Armada Tracer 108 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.77 / 5

3.77 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 134/108/126

134/108/126 Lengths (In Centimeters): 164, 172, 180, 188

164, 172, 180, 188 Radius (In Meters): 19

19 MSRP: $875

Read more about the Armada Tracer 108

2020 Blizzard Rustler 10

The 2020 Blizzard Rustler 10.

Photo courtesy of Blizzard

The freeride-rooted Rustler 10 was a hoot for testers at Taos this year, taking on wide-open bowls and tight, steep tree runs with confidence nearing on reckless abandon. With ample rocker in the front and back, Carbon Flipcore DRT sandwiching a wood core, and uni-directional carbon inserts in the tip and tail, the Rustler 10 is a firework of a ski that left testers stoked. Not the best on groomers, but who needs those, anyway? Kray: “A stiff, aggressive ski that will absolutely slam big lines with power and confidence.”

2020 Blizzard Rustler 10 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.76 / 5

3.76 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 133/102/122.5

133/102/122.5 Lengths (In Centimeters): 164, 172, 180, 188

164, 172, 180, 188 Radius (In Meters): 19

19 MSRP: $840

See more about the Blizzard Rustler 10

2020 Elan Black Edition Ripstick 106

The 2020 Elan Black Edition Ripstick 106.

Photo courtesy of Elan

The widest member of the Black Edition family, Elan’s asymmetrical Ripstick 106 gets a power injection from a layer of sleek black carbon, which also reduces chatter at higher speeds. The result is a well-tamed ski that excelled at a variety of turn shapes and speeds. Tester’s loved the smoothness during turn transitions, but a number commented that the Ripstick punished bad form. Tired testers noticed it would ski them if they were in the backseat. Larsen: “There wasn’t a turn shape the Ripstick didn’t like.”

2020 Elan Black Edition Ripstick 106 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.72 / 5

3.72 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 140/106/122

140/106/122 Lengths (In Centimeters): 167, 174, 181, 188

167, 174, 181, 188 Radius (In Meters): 18.1

18.1 MSRP: $1,050

Check out more information about the Elan Black Edition Ripstick 106

2020 Black Crows corvus

The 2020 Black Crows corvus.

Photo courtesy of Black Crows

The hip French brand’s narrowest big mountain model gets a shape modification for 2019/2020, adding a longer, neutral flat section underfoot to this entirely reverse camber ski. Throw in two layers of Titanal to enhance the flex pattern, and the corvus makes turn initiation easy, but remains most at home seeking the fall line in steep terrain. The ski always feels as smooth as polished marble in all conditions. Wallace: “Get them in the fall line and let them rip, they give out confidence like candy.”

2020 Black Crows corvus Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.71 / 5

3.71 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 138/107/127

138/107/127 Lengths (In Centimeters): 176, 183, 188, 193

176, 183, 188, 193 Radius (In Meters): 21

21 MSRP: $870

Learn more about the Black Crows corvus

2020 Line Vision 108

The all-new, all-black Line Vision 108.

Photo courtesy of Line

The highlight of Line’s new freeride-backcountry Vision line is its Triple Hybrid Construction—or THC, for fans of jocular acronyms—which combines Aramid, carbon, and fiberglass laminates to reduce weight and smooth out the jitters carbon can sometimes produce. Testers weren’t quite sure of the soft shovel on hard snow, but the Vision appeased by floating through powder and day-old leftovers like a dream. Sommers: “Playful and easy-going in fluffy conditions. Great all-around ski.”

2020 Line Vision 108 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.64 / 5

3.64 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 142/108/128

142/108/128 Lengths (In Centimeters): 176, 183, 189

176, 183, 189 Radius (In Meters): 19.5

19.5 MSRP: $900

Check out the details for the Line Vision 108

2020 Liberty Origin 106

The 2016 Liberty Origin 106.

Photo courtesy of Liberty

Using bamboo, poplar, paulownia, and a strip of carbon fiber in the core, the Origin 106 has gained a cult-like following across the West thanks to consistent and predictable performance in places where the snow is soft more often than not. The wide platform and massive sweet spot make the Origin 106 ideal for intermediate skiers looking for a ski to improve on, or advanced skiers who prefer to take it easy. Gleason: “Comfortably predictable through trees and steeps. Performs accurately in softer snow.”

2020 Liberty Origin 106 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.63 / 5

3.63 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 138/106/128

138/106/128 Lengths (In Centimeters): 171, 176, 182, 187

171, 176, 182, 187 Radius (In Meters): 20

20 MSRP: $800

Read more about the Liberty Origin 106

The 14 Best All-Mountain Wide Skis of 2019

2019 BEST IN TEST: Blizzard Bonafide

The 2018/2019 Blizzard Bonafide all-mountain wide ski. Photo courtesy of Blizzard

Like that one super overachiever we all knew in high school, this ski does everything so well. Featuring a poplar-beech wood core between two full sheets of Titanal, plus damping bi-directional carbon inserts in the tip and tail, the Bonafide’s smooth edge-to-edge transitions drew raves from testers, who also found this ski to be incredibly comfortable at moderate to high speeds in every type of terrain. Rogan: “Awesome in every way.”

Overall Rating: 4.3 / 5

4.3 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 135-98-119

135-98-119 Lengths (in centimeters): 166, 173, 180, 187

166, 173, 180, 187 Radius (in meters): 18

18 MSRP: $840

2019 Nordica Enforcer 100

The 2018/2019 Nordica Enforcer 100 all-mountain wide ski. Photo courtesy of Nordica

Testers agreed that the Enforcer 100’s quiet confidence can make the grumpiest skier smile with its assertive, do-anything attitude everywhere on the mountain. Made in the same Austrian factory as the category winner, this ski features two sheets of metal sandwiching a full-length wood core, kept together with rock-solid sidewall construction. It narrowly missed the four-peat for Best in Test but remains one of the ultimate do-it- all skis in modern history. Gleason: “Has every trick in its playful heart.”

Overall Rating: 4.28 / 5

4.28 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 133-100-121

133-100-121 Lengths (in centimeters) 169, 177, 185, 193

169, 177, 185, 193 Radius (in meters): 18.5

18.5 MSRP: $799

2019 Kästle BMX 105 HP

The 2018/2019 Kästle BMX 105 HP all-mountain wide ski. Photo courtesy of Kästle

The BMX 105 HP remains a top pick by testers specifically for expert all-mountain rippers. The majority of the crew singled out this ski’s stellar performance as the ultimate crud-destruction weapon, as well as its tenacious edge grip when the snow gets firm. Using the BMX series’ signature silver fir and beech wood core between two sheets of Titanal, the 105 HP is traditionally built for strong skiers who prefer stable, damp, no-nonsense directional skis. Sexauer: “This ski is a bruiser and charges through it all.”

Overall Rating: 4.17 / 5

4.17 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 134-105-123

134-105-123 Lengths (in centimeters): 165, 173, 181, 189

165, 173, 181, 189 Radius (in meters): 21

21 MSRP: $1,149

2019 HEAD Kore 105

The 2018/2019 HEAD Kore 105 all-mountain wide ski. Photo courtesy of HEAD

The Kore 105’s strength-to-weight ratio left some scratching their heads wondering how a ski so light could perform so well. The longer turn radius seeks the fall line, but Head’s legacy of race skis is noticeable on firm snow, making it fun even when conditions aren’t ideal. The ski’s graphene-infused tip and tail matched with the Kore’s signature carbon, KOROYD, and karuba wood core means this ski is happy in back bowls, groomers, and the skin track. Rogan: “Plenty of playfulness, plenty of punch!”

Overall Rating: 4.17 / 5

4.17 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 135-105-125

135-105-125 Lengths (in centimeters): 171, 180, 189

171, 180, 189 Radius (in meters): 17.8

17.8 MSRP: $875

Stöckli Stormrider 95

The 2018/2019 Stöckli Stormrider 95 all-mountain wide ski Photo courtesy of Stöckli

The test crew was pleased that the formerly stout Stormrider 95 has been tamed into a smooth pair of sharp knives to chop up the entire mountain. Still more ski than most intermediates can handle, the Stormrider 95 will reward stronger advanced/expert skiers with a very enjoyable ride. Featuring a full-length wood core, rocker, and two sheets of Titanal (with the sleek graphics printed directly on the top layer), this ski is made to charge hard, smoothly. Elling: “Packs a silky kick! Supple but strong, quick but stable.”

Overall Rating: 4.09 / 5

4.09 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 131-95-120

131-95-120 Lengths (in centimeters): 157, 166, 175, 184

157, 166, 175, 184 Radius (in meters): 17.2

17.2 MSRP: $1,099

2019 HEAD Kore 99

The 2018/2019 Head Kore 99 all-mountain wide ski. Photo courtesy of Head

New for ’18-’19, Head introduced a 99mm-waisted ski to fill the gap between the Kore 93 and Kore 105 skis. Testers loved the Kore 99’s ability to do anything, anywhere, and claimed it rode the entire mountain like a freerider with the heart of a racer. With the same layers of KOROYD, karuba wood, and triaxal-woven carbon mixed with tip-and-tail graphene infusion as its siblings, the Kore 99’s weight was judged favorably by testers all day long. Larson: “Throw everything at it and this ski will eat it up.”

Overall Rating: 4.08 / 5

4.08 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 134-99-120

134-99-120 Lengths (in centimeters): 162, 171, 180, 189

162, 171, 180, 189 Radius (in meters): 17

17 MSRP: $800

2019 Völkl M5 Mantra

The 2018/2019 Völkl M5 Mantra all-mountain wide ski. Photo courtesy of Völkl

Völkl made the fifth generation of the Mantra slimmer, reintroduced traditional camber but kept rocker in the tip and tail, and modified the top layer of metal above the wood core by making a Titanal frame. All this plus a carbon insert in the tip, and testers found the new Mantra to be a very capable freeride charger, but smooth enough that intermediate and advanced skiers could use it to kick their skiing up a level. Larson: “Like a mid-fat surgeon’s scalpel, this ski gives you all the control you could ever want.”

Overall Rating: 4.07 / 5

4.07 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 134-96-117

134-96-117 Lengths (in centimeters): 170, 177, 184, 191

170, 177, 184, 191 Radius (in meters): 21.2

21.2 MSRP: $825

2019 Blizzard Rustler 10

The 2018/2019 Blizzard Rustler 10 all-mountain wide ski. Photo courtesy of Blizzard

One word found in every tester’s comments: easy. They could carve it, schmear it, pop through moguls, and take it on the steepest terrain they could find. The Rustler 10 just makes skiing anything and everything easy. Featuring freeride-specific rocker, Carbon Flipcore tech, and Titanal underfoot, this ski is the cool kid in the back of the classroom that entertains everyone, including the teachers, and always gets an A without trying too hard. Gleason: “Just a delight to use in all types of terrain.”

Overall Rating: 3.93 / 5

3.93 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 133-102-122.5

133-102-122.5 Lengths (in centimeters): 164, 172, 180, 188

164, 172, 180, 188 Radius (in meters): 17.5

17.5 MSRP: $840

2019 BEST VALUE: Atomic Bent Chetler 100

The 2018/2019 Atomic Bent Chetler 100 all-mountain wide ski. Photo courtesy of Atomic

Freeskiing god Chris Benchetler worked with Atomic to slim down his popular 120mm-waisted powder boards into a new ski for the days it’s not crazy deep. Testers found the Bent Chetler 100 to be “stupid easy” and a definite hero ski for anyone. The directional shape features a light wood core, spoon-shaped HRZN Tech in the tip and tail to increase surface area, plus ample rocker to slash and slarve anywhere on the mountain. Megroz: “Light and maneuverable, you can ski it all day and not get tired.”

Overall Rating: 3.9 / 5

3.9 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 129.5-100-120

129.5-100-120 Lengths (in centimeters): 164, 172, 180, 188

164, 172, 180, 188 Radius (in meters): 19.5

19.5 MSRP: $600

2019 Rossignol Soul 7 HD

The 2018/2019 Rossignol Soul 7 HD men's all-mountain wide ski. Photo courtesy of Rossignol

After going back-to-back Best in Test in ’14 and ’15, the Soul 7 has been a Gear Guide staple and noticeable on ski racks across the country. Testers found it performed best in pow, crud, and mixed snow conditions. On hard snow, however, a redesigned Air Tip 2.0 and the carbon ally matrix layer over a light wood core noticeably reduced chatter and increased stability on edge. Add in a dialed-in swing weight, and this ski is still a champion for most skiers. Dyer: “I seriously did not want to take these skis off.”

Overall Rating: 3.89 / 5

3.89 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 136-106-126

136-106-126 Lengths (in centimeters): 156, 164, 172, 180, 188

156, 164, 172, 180, 188 Radius (in meters): 18

18 MSRP: $850

2019 K2 Pinnacle 105 TI

The 2018/2019 K2 Pinnacle 105 TI men's all-mountain wide ski. Photo courtesy of K2

Testers raved about the sheer joy of taking the Pinnacle 105 TI into battle with every type of snow and terrain on the mountain. By the time they arrived at the bottom of the lift, they came out unscathed and grinning. Made with K2’s proprietary Konic technology, with metal over the edges and a solid fir wood core in a triaxal braided weave to add stability, this ski deftly rode over variable terrain like a full-suspension mountain bike. Elling: “A capable ski to grab for ripping with your crew for a posse shred.”

Overall Rating: 3.79 / 5

3.79 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 137-105-121

137-105-121 Lengths (in centimeters): 170, 177, 184, 191

170, 177, 184, 191 Radius (in meters): 19

19 MSRP: $850

2019 Kästle MX99

The 2018/2019 Kästle MX99 men's all-mountain wide ski. Photo courtesy of Kästle

The new big dog of Kästle’s MX line, the MX99 brings a full layer of carbon atop two layers of Titanal, plus a silver fir and beech wood core. For the first time in the MX series, the MX99 also has rocker in the shovel. Experts will find it capable in variable terrain, but its no-nonsense construction and demeanor makes it more frontside-specific than most of the other skis in this category. Even in the shorter length, this ski really wants to go fast at all times, and testers liked it. Larson: “Turns on rails and is unapologetically damp.”

Overall Rating: 3.77 / 5

3.77 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 135-99-120

135-99-120 Lengths (in centimeters): 160, 168, 176, 184

160, 168, 176, 184 Radius (in meters): 20.5

20.5 MSRP: $1,399

2019 Dynastar Legend X106

The 2018/2019 Dynastar Legend X106 all-mountain wide ski Photo courtesy of Salomon

Dynastar’s “free all-mountain” line uses the Legend X series to bridge the gap between freeride charging and all-mountain utility. Testers noted the fattest family member prefers soft snow and little else. With a light paulownia wood core and Powerdrive technology, the shovel could get kicked around in hard conditions, but when the snow was soft and there was room to make big turns, it shined brightly. Sexauer: “Wants to charge the fall line and blast through crud, easy to air out when your legs get tired.”

Overall Rating: 3.7 / 5

3.7 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 139-106-123

139-106-123 Lengths (in centimeters): 173, 182, 188

173, 182, 188 Radius (in meters): 17

17 MSRP: $850

2019 Salomon QST 106

The 2018/2019 Salomon QST 106 men's all-mountain wide ski. Photo courtesy of Salomon

By putting basalt stringers underneath the QST 106’s inverted poplar wood core and a blend of built-in carbon fiber and flax in the shovel, this ski became a frontrunner for tester’s choice as “most improved.” The QST 106 is predictable and easy to ski, consistently schmearing and arcing in soft snow and packed powder. Even with its skin-track-friendly weight, it could still push through variable conditions without talking back. Catino: “Super easy, intuitive, fun, and can handle all conditions.”