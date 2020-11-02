Don't buy your next ski jacket, pants, or complete kit without considering how and where you ski. From beefy insulation for cold resort days to nimble shells for guys on the go, these are SKI's top picks of the season.

Top Men's Ski Kits for 2021

Jacket-and-pant combos that serve up a fresh look along with the latest technologies and fabrics that will hold up for seasons to come.

Gear of the Year: Outdoor Research Carbide Jacket and Bib

Made with Pertex Shield, the men's Outdoor Research Carbide Jacket is pliable and easy to move in. Photo courtesy of Outdoor Research

The Arcade bling in the Carbide bib comes in the form of quick-release stretch suspenders. Courtesy of Outdoor Research

Three cheers for cool collaborations. Outdoor Research teamed up with Calif.–based Arcade Belts to add a little flair to its new shell kit for this season. The Carbide Jacket and Bib is OR’s top of the line set-up designed for active days in-bounds as well as backcountry touring. Made with Pertex Shield, the Carbide is pliable and easy to move in, with features including powder skirt, pit and thigh venting, and clip-in avy beacon pocket. The Arcade bling in the bib comes in the form of quick-release stretch suspenders that also offer a welcome pop of color.

Outdoor Research Carbide Jacket MSRP: $299

Outdoor Research Carbide Bib MSRP: $299

Spyder Signal GTX Anorak and Sentinel GTX LE Pant

On-trend anorak styling with legit tech underneath.

The 2021 Spyder Signal GTX Anorak Photo courtesy of Spyder

Spyder Sentinel GTX LE Pant Photo courtesy of Spyder

The new Signal anorak checks all the boxes our editors are looking for: longer length, lightly insulated, zippered pouch pocket, and generous side-entry zip that makes the on-and-off a breeze. With a two-layer Gore-Tex face fabric and 80 grams of PrimaLoft Black Eco insulation, the Signal will become a go-to outer layer on fair-weather days. Pair it with the Sentinel GTX LE Pant, also two-layer Gore but with 40 grams of the same insulation, plus adjustable, removable suspenders, articulated knees, and thigh vents. This is a great option for someone looking for an insulated set-up from a trusted brand at a decent price.

Spyder Signal GTX Anorak MSRP: $399



Spyder Sentinel GTX LE Pant MSRP: $279

Shop for the Spyder Signal GTX Anorak: Amazon Buy the Spyder Sentinel GTX LE Pant: Backcountry | Skis.com | Amazon

Goldwin Aither Jacket & Atlas Pant

High-end insulated jacket and pant with newfangled venting system

The Goldwin Aither Jacket Photo courtesy of Goldwin

Japanese brand Goldwin knows a little bit about staying warm, dry, and protected on a powder day. The Aither Jacket boasts an innovative new venting system that routes air through mesh channels to dump heat and moisture as needed. It’s also extremely pliable and easy to move in thanks to the Dermizax Stretch two-layer outer fabric. A nifty magnet keeps the helmet-compatible hood from bobbing up and down when not in use, and the attached goggle pocket with cloth are nice touches. The straightforward Atlas Pant rocks cargo styling, is insulated with a polyester synthetic, and lined on the inside with a soft tricot for added comfort.

Goldwin Aither Jacket MSRP: $699

Goldwin Atlas Pant MSRP: $399

Mammut La Liste Pro Shell and Bib

Durable and full-featured Gore-Tex Pro kit for all-weather adventures.

The Mammut La Liste Pro Jacket Photo courtesy of Mammut

Mammute La Liste Pro Bib Photo courtesy of Mammut

Skiers seeking an all-weather/all-mountain kit need look no further. The new La Liste shell and bib are Mammut’s latest Gore-Tex Pro offering—three-layer pieces designed to be protective, breathable, and performance-minded from the lift line to the chutes and everywhere in between. The shell has a helmet-compatible hood with three-point adjustment, two-way zip underarm vents, hand gaiters, and detachable snow skirt. The full, elastic bib has laser-cut ventilation in back and is removable; there’s also a waistband adjustment for when the bib is detached. Generous side vents and a neat neoprene inner pocket designed to keep cell phones safe round out the ample offerings.

Mammut La Liste Pro Shell MSRP: $795

Mammut La Liste Pro Bib MSRP: $675

Shop the Mammut La Liste Pro Bibs: Backcountry

Best Men's Ski Jackets of 2021

Arc'teryx Sabre LT Jacket

High-end Gore shell that goes everywhere .

The Arc'teryx Sabre LT Jacket is a great three-layer Gore-Tex freeride option. Photo courtesy of Arc'teryx

A new iteration in the trusty Sabre line, this is a longer, three-layer Gore-Tex freeride option with Gore C-Knit on the inside to keep this jacket soft and breathable. A helmet-compatible hood, angled pit vents that are pack-friendly, stretch powder skirt, and generous inner mesh dump pockets give the new Sabre the features you need in a dependable shell.

Arc'teryx Sabre LT Jacket MSRP: $699

Check it out online: REI | evo

Scott Ultimate GTX Infinium Down Jacket

Super-warm, sustainably sourced down ski jacket for your coldest days .

Scott's Ultimate GTX Infinium Down Jacket is fully featured and warm as heck. Photo courtesy of Scott

Stuffed with 800-fill Allied Traceable down, this ski jacket checks many boxes: sustainable, fully featured, warm as heck, and fully seam-sealed and waterproof. Reach for the Ultimate GTX Infinium on your chilliest ski days, when riding lifts and standing in lift lines are an unavoidable reality. The jacket has a detachable powder skirt, generous pockets, and a helmet-compatible hood to round out the package.

Scott Ultimate GTX Infinium Down Jacket MSRP: $400

Flylow Kane Jacket

A slimmed down, super-breathable shell for active days .

The Flylow Kane Jacket keeps the focus on regulating your thermostat. Photo courtesy of Flylow

Light, nimble, and always on the go, Flylow’s newest shell is low on bells and whistles but high on all the things that matter when you’re working up a sweat. Made with The Perm waterproof, breathable fabric, the Kane keeps the focus on regulating your thermostat. There are huge, 12-inch pit zips and a few handy pockets, but no powder skirt, goggle pocket, or other niceties to weigh you down.

Flylow Kane Jacket MSRP: $460

Shop for it online: Backcountry | REI

Marmot Warm Cube Kaprun Jacket

Innovative new tech in a jacket made to battle frigid ski days .

Marmot Warm Cube Kaprun Jacket Photo courtesy of Marmot

Marmot’s Warm Cube technology, rolled out in s everal jackets this year, is the brand’s answer to a down-filled ski jacket that will never deflate or lose loft. The 800-fill down is segregated into “cubes,” which collect warm air in channels around the cubes and keep the down from shifting. The Kaprun is still a ski jacket: Note the zip-off powder skirt, helmet-compatible hood, pass pocket, and inner mesh storage.

Marmot Warm Cube Kaprun Jacket MSRP: $650

Find it at Backcountry: Marmot Warm Cube Kaprun Jacket

686 Gore-Tex Core Jacket

A shell that serves up clean lines and top performance at a value price.

The 686 Gore-Tex Core Jacket—all the essentials plus youthful styling. Photo courtesy of 686

This Gore-Tex shell provides all the essentials with a more youthful styling and a friendly price tag. The Core is made from two-layer Gore-Tex and equipped with 686’s trademarked AirFlo chest vent for extra breathability, plus a low-profile chest pocket that keeps the jacket looking sleek. Other features include media pocket with audio outlet, mesh goggle pocket, and adjustable powder skirt.

686 Gore-Tex Core Jacket MSRP: $279

Shop for it online: REI | evo

Best Men's Ski Pants of 2021

Obermeyer Fairweather Shell Bib

Three-layer detachable bib with all the bells and whistles .

The Obermeyer Fairweather Bib features all the niceties one would expect from an Obermeyer piece. Photo courtesy of Obermeyer

Anyone looking for a technical three-layer shell pant with detachable bib should take a hard look at the new Fairweather Bib. These have an incredible hand feel—substantial yet supple and pliable—plus all the niceties one would expect from an Obermeyer piece: two-way zipper vents, reinforced scuff guards, adjustable waist, and an articulated fit. A solid investment.

Obermeyer Fairweather Bib MSRP: $359

Shop for it at REI: Obermeyer Fairweather Shell Bib

Strafe Summit Pant

Fresh update to a fan-favorite insulated pant .

The Strafe Summit ski pant is packed with PrimaLoft Black Eco. Photo courtesy of Strafe

The Summit, one of Strafe's most popular insulated pants, is packed with PrimaLoft Black Eco (with 60-percent post consumer recycled materials) and employs a two-layer outer fabric with four-way stretch, making it easy to move in. New to the design is a bellowed above-the-knee pocket for easy stashing, more streamlined front hand pockets with upgraded zippers, and an available army-green colorway that debuts a textured ripstop for added durability.

Strafe Summit ski pants MSRP: $349

Mountain Hardwear The Viv Gore-Tex Pro Bib

Made for active days in the mountains where you need protection and breathability.

Mountain Hardwear The Viv Gore-Tex Bib—one bomber pair of ski pants made from Gore’s Most Breathable fabric. Photo courtesy of Mountain Hardwear

What should you expect from a Gore-Tex bib designed with input from Chamonix-based mountaineer and legendary freeskier Vivian Bruchez? One bomber pair of ski pants made from Gore’s Most Breathable fabric, with tried-and-true features including thigh-length vents, dropseat design, two zippered chest pockets in the bib plus two deep thigh pockets, rear waist adjustment, and articulated knees.

Mountain Hardwear The Viv Gore-Tex Bib MSRP: $600

Find it on Backcountry: Mountain Hardwear The Viv Gore-Tex Pro Bib

Columbia Peak Pursuit Pant

Reliable shell pant with solid technology for a reasonable price.

The Columbia Peak Pursuit ski pant gets the job done thanks to the brand's Omit-Tech waterproof face fabric. Photo courtesy of Columbia

Newsflash: You don’t need to shell out major coin to stay comfortable and protected on the slopes. Columbia’s workhorse Peak Pursuit pant gets the job done with kudos to spare. The pants are made with the brand’s patented Omni-Tech waterproof face fabric featuring four-way stretch, articulated knees, an adjustable waist, and zippered leg vents. The whole package without the whole price tag.

Columbia Peak Pursuit ski pant MSRP: $300

The Best Men's Outerwear of 2020

Ready for an upgrade this winter? We've got this winter's best gear to keep the elements out. We've picked our favorite full kits, plus some jackets and pants that will keep you comfortable wherever you ski.

2020 GEAR OF THE YEAR: The North Face A-Cad FutureLight Jacket and Bib

The North Face A-Cad FutureLight Jacket and Bib for 2020. Photo credit: Däg Larson

It’s easy to throw around words such as “gamechanger” and “revolutionary,” but in the world of protective yet breathable outerwear, that’s what The North Face’s new FutureLight technology is. Just picture: A shell so breathable you can keep it on through high-output activities, yet also so protective that it will keep you warm and dry on the way down. That was the directive given to TNF’s materials team. The result is FutureLight. Created using a process called nanospinning, where strings of polymer are extruded out through thousands of minuscule nozzles to form porous layers, FutureLight fabric allows for incredible breathability while also deflecting moisture and whatever else the high alpine throws its way. In addition to its technological advantages, the FutureLight material is surprisingly pliable and soft to the touch—a fabric you want to keep wearing all day.

Type: Shell

Shell Fit: Freeride

A-Cad FutureLight Jacket MSRP: $599

A-Cad FutureLight Bib MSRP: $549

Men's Ski Kits for 2020

Three sleek options that won’t disappoint.

From left to right: Orage Corbett's Jacket and Exodus Pant (Purple/Black); Helly Hansen Odin Mountain 3L Shell Jacket and Bib (Green); Scott Vertic GTX 3L Stretch Outfit (Grey/Black). Photo credit: Däg Larson

Orage Corbet’s Jacket and Exodus Pant

The Corbet’s jacket is ideal for variable conditions when comfort and performance are both king. A removable vest insulated with Thermoplume PrimaLoft synthetic ensures a little added warmth at the core, while the shell’s sealed seams, helmet-compatible hood, and stretch powder skirt promises efficiency on the slopes. The Exodus insulated pants have an adjustable waistband and stretchy leg gaiters, making it a great pick for cold day.s

Buy it on Amazon: Orage Corbet's Jacket and Orage Exodus Pant

Type: Insulated

Insulated Fit: Freeride

Corbett's Jacket MSRP: $750

Corbett's Bib MSRP: $300

Helly Hansen Odin Mountain 3L Shell Jacket and Bib

This set-up is designed to protect in any conditions thanks to three-layer Helly Tech Professional face fabric that’s waterproof yet still supple and easy to move in. Expect all the features you want in a backcountry-friendly kit, including Helly’s Life Pocket in the jacket—an Aerogel-lined pocket to keep phones and other tech from the dreaded battery-drain. The pants sport a beacon pocket, drop seat zipper, and removable suspenders. Worn together, the goal of complete protection without sacrificing breathability is in reach.

Type: Shell

Shell Fit: Freeride

Odin Jacket MSRP: $600

Odin Bib MSRP: $475

Scott Vertic GTX 3L Stretch Outfit

Scott’s premium freeride kit employs pliable Gore Stretch panels at the elbows, shoulders, and back of the shell, and the knees and lower back on the pants for true freedom of movement as you shred, hike, or skin. The 3L Gore fabric used in the rest of the kit is water- and windproof, designed for all-mountain adventure with features such as a powder skirt, jacket-to-pant interlock system, and pack-compatible shoulders. A solid set-up for whatever comes your way.

Buy it on Amazon: Scott Vertic GTX 3L Shell

Type: Shell

Shell Fit: Athletic

Vertic GTX Jacket MSRP: $620

Vertic GTX Pant MSRP: $550

Men's 2020 Ski Jackets

Shells, insulation, new technology, and improved fit. It’s in here.

From top to bottom: Dakine Gearhart Gore-Tex 3L Shell (Orange); Outdoor Research Fortress Jacket (Blue); Spyder Hokkaido GTX Jacket (Yellow); 686 Smarty 4-in-1 Complete Jacket (Brown/Black); Jack Wolfskin Exolight Jacket (Dark Blue). Photo credit: Däg Larson

Dakine Gearhart Gore-Tex 3L Shell

Dakine comes out of the gates strong with the Gearhart three-layer shell with Gore C-Knit backer technology. This freeride jacket was conceived with optimal fit in mind, which is why Dakine uses 360-degree wrap-around articulated seams that are backpack compatible and designed to interface with the brand’s 3L bib. The resulting shell is lightweight, streamlined, and made for epic days in the deep.

Available on Amazon here: Dakine Gearhart Gore-Tex 3L Shell

Type: Shell

Shell Fit: Freeride

MSRP: $520

Outdoor Research Fortress Jacket

When you need to protect your body from the elements, look to the aptly named Fortress Jacket. Packed with OR’s proprietary insulation, VerticalX is one of the warmest synthetics on the market, akin to a 700-down-fill parka. Unlike most down jackets, this mobile furnace is made for the slopes thanks to a Pertex Shield waterproof outer shell.

Buy it on Amazon: OR Fortress Jacket

Type: Insulated

Insulated Fit: Athletic

MSRP: $349

Spyder Hokkaido GTX Jacket

Spyder debuts a new Gore-Tex technology with the Hokkaido GTX this season. Meet Gore-Tex Laminate and PFCecFree DWR, a not-so-sexy moniker that’s more commonly known around the Spyder offices as Gore Pow Pow 2.0. This new face fabric is the first Gore two-layer, four-way stretch technology that’s fully waterproof, breathable, and eco-smart, and is also treated with a PFC-free laminate for a slick finish to shed snow like a boss. The inside is stuffed with PrimaLoft Gold Eco synthetic insulation to close the environmentally friendly loop.

Buy it on Amazon: Spyder Hokkaido GTX Jacket

Type: Insulated

Insulated Fit: Athletic

MSRP: $800

686 Smarty 4-in-1 Complete Jacket

Anyone can make a 3-in-1 jacket, but a 4-in-1? Leave it to hipster skate brand 686 to up the ante. Versatility is the name of the game here: Wear the shell, the zip-out fleece liner jacket, or the insulated vest separately—or wear them all together. The 15K shell uses 686’s infiDry fabric with DWR, while the vest is stuffed with 120g Polyfill synthetic. Other bells and whistles include underarm vents and powder skirt on the shell, mesh goggle pocket, headphone loops, and a pass pocket. So many looks, so little time.

Type: Insulated

Insulated Fit: Freeride

MSRP: $320

Jack Wolfskin Exolight Jacket

German brand Jack Wolfskin has a relatively small presence in the states, but they’re a major player in Europe. One test run with the Exolight Jacket and we can see why. Not only is this high-performance shell super lightweight, waterproof, breathable, and easy to move around in, it’s also made entirely from 100 percent recycled materials and is PFC-free. A great addition to the offerings on racks across the United States, with an eco commitment that all brands should aim for.

Type: Insulated

Insulated Fit: Freeride

MSRP: $499

Men's Snowpants and Bibs for 2020

Pull ’em on and go. Comfortable, durable, and high-performing, these bottoms are on top.

From top: Ortovox Andermatt Pant (Green); Mountain Hardware Boundary Ridge Gore-Tex Bib (Purple); Columbia Snow Rival II Pant (Black); Eddie Bauer Freshline Bib (Grey); Fjällräven Bergtagen Eco-Shell Trousers (Orange). Photo credit: Däg Larson

Ortovox Andermatt Pant

Look to Swiss mountaineering brand Ortovox for quality technical outerwear for high-output activities. We love the Andermatt pant, lightly insulated with Swisswool—wool from black sheep who live high in the Alps—and equipped with a roomy thigh pocket with carabiner and Merino inserts on the butt and knees for extra warmth and comfort.

Available on Amazon: Ortovox Andermatt Pant

Type: Insulated

Insulated Fit: European

MSRP: $530

Mountain Hardware Boundary Ridge Gore-Tex Bib

Guys who shred all season—in all conditions, at the resort and beyond—should reach for this solid bib, constructed with three-layer Gore-Tex. The Boundary Ridge is a traditional full bib with thigh zips, drop seat, and durable Schoeller kick patches at the leg openings. Everything you need for deep days, nothing more.

Buy it on Amazon: MH Boundary Ridge Gore-Tex Bib

Type: Shell

Shell Fit: Freeride

MSRP: $400

Columbia Snow Rival II Pant

Columbia’s workhorse pant gets a facelift with new colors and design, but this classic still delivers the basics and more with Omni-Tech waterproof and breathable shell fabric with four-way stretch, Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective lining, leg venting, and a fit that’s timeless on the slopes.

Buy it on Amazon: Columbia Snow Rival II Pant

Type: Insulated

Insulated Fit: Athletic

MSRP: $199

Eddie Bauer Freshline Bib

Designed with input from mountain guides all over the planet, the Freshline Bib is EB’s top-of-the-line pant, fully body-mapped for precision performance in the most demanding conditions. EB uses eVent’s Expedition and Alpine fabrics for a mix of protection, breathability, ease of movement, and durability. Features include full-length zips, generous thigh pockets with internal mesh, and even removable knee pads (there’s that guide input). A bomber bib option for guys who charge.