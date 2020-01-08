There are the privileged few who spend their entire winters cruising the deep drifts of Japan and British Columbia, but the rest of us need deep snow skis that can get us from those first perfect turns in virgin powder, through the choppy leftovers of the afternoon, and back to the chairlift lap-after-lap while staying in control. We took this year’s crop of deep snow skis and a tight-knit testing crew to Monarch Mountain, Colo., where we lapped the soft snow under the Garfield Lift, took the ski area’s snowcat to the powdery glades of Mirkwood Basin, and then ranked, rated, and argued about the best big skis of the season. These are the ones that came out on top.

BEST IN TEST: Nordica Enforcer 110 Free

The 2020 Nordica Enforcer 110 Free. Photo courtesy of Nordica

The Enforcer 110 Free wins not for being the floatiest ski, but for being the most versatile powder ski on the market. With a 110mm waist and plenty of rocker in the tip and tail, this ski is surfy when the snow is bottomless, but two sheets of Titanal sandwiching a full wood core means riders will also have a ball when the snow isn’t perfect. [$900, BUY NOW]

Gleason: “Lubricated smoothness for exceptional predictability, blended with a shape that allows fluent versatility.”

Nordica Enforcer 110 Free Overall Score: 4.01/5

Atomic Bent Chetler 120

The 2020 Atomic Bent Chetler 120. Photo courtesy of Atomic

With spoon-shaped tips and tails—which Atomic calls HRZN tech—and a light wood core with integrated carbon, the redesigned Bent Chetler 120 earned the highest marks for quickness and maneuverability, a paradox considering its girthy 120mm waist. Nearly every tester commended its playfulness but found the ski could still charge hard when needed. [$900, BUY NOW]

Sexauer: “Light, snappy, easy to turn, and surfy. Hero ski for most abilities.”

Atomic Bent Chetler 120 Overall Score: 3.99/5

Elan Ripstick 116

The 2020 Elan Ripstick 116. Photo courtesy of Elan

When pushed hard at high velocity, these big planks’ performance lived up to their name, but testers also found that the skis were just as happy at moderate paces. Thanks to the hollow tubes that run longitudinally through the core, the Ripstick 116 remains manageable and nimble in all conditions, with a number of testers claiming the skis are easy like Sunday morning. [$950, elanskis.com]

Levine: “Nimble and poppy but finds edge and stability, remains playful yet stiff.”

Elan Ripstick 116 Overall Score: 3.99/5

K2 Mindbender 116C

The 2020 K2 Mindbender 116C. Photo courtesy of K2

The biggest Mindbender has an innate ability to steamroll crud and choppy snow like a big orange tank. That doesn’t mean these big bad skis can’t fly like fighter jets on more welcoming terrain of any variety. Testers didn’t find the Mindbender 116C to be particularly playful, but it is strong, stable, and constantly seeks the fall line. [$850, BUY NOW]

Jay: “So damp, quiet, and powerful, just their presence makes other skis chatter when standing in the liftline.”

K2 Mindbender 116C Overall Score: 3.98/5

Shop Talk 2020: K2 Mindbender 116C

Faction Candide 4.0

The Faction Candide 4.0 for 2020. Photo courtesy of Faction

If you ever wondered why Candide Thovex seems to catch way more air than humanly possible, these skis are the answer. The pro skier’s powder-oriented pro model were veritable pogo sticks at high speeds, maximizing amusement on the powdery, rolling terrain of Monarch Mountain. The ski’s dialed-in swing weight felt like a perfect crossbreed of a freeride ski and a park ski. [$999, BUY NOW]

Duggan: “Strong and powerful, yet still bouncy and playful.”

Faction Candide 4.0 Overall Score: 3.92/5

Scott Scrapper 115

The 2020 Scott Scrapper 115. Photo courtesy of Scott Wintersports

Scott has some of the best freeride athletes in Europe on their team, and based on the performance of these boards, those athletes clearly do not mess around when it comes to ski design. These burly planks earned top marks in Stability at Speed and Hard Snow, and testers noted their versatile demeanor makes up for limited playfulness. It was also an unofficial top pick for straight-lining. [$800, BUY NOW]

Gleason: “Smooth and stable in all conditions.”

Scott Scrapper 115 Overall Score: 3.91/5

2019's 9 Best Powder Skis for Men

Tester Tim Dyer goes deep in 2019 at Deer Valley. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

If you've never been on fat skis when it's deep, you're missing out on floaty turns, longer days, and more fun than a barrel of monkeys.

BEST IN TEST: Nordica Enforcer 110

2018-2019 Nordica Enforcer 110. Photo courtesy of Nordica

Veterans and rookie testers agreed that this ski is still the top-dog of big planks—having now won Best in Test two years in a row. It still stands out as the most versatile powder ski on the rack. Sporting a full wood core with carbon sandwiched between two sheets of metal, the Enforcer 110 proved to be as capable in powder as everywhere else. Schiller: “Category defining, as stable as they come.” Read more about the Nordica Enforcer 110 here.

Strengths : Versatility, Crud Performance; Weakness : Forgiveness

: Versatility, Crud Performance; : Forgiveness Overall Rating: 4.29 / 5

4.29 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 140-110-129

140-110-129 Lengths (in centimeters): 169, 177, 185, 191

169, 177, 185, 191 Radius (in meters): 18.5

18.5 MSRP: $899 (BUY NOW)

HEAD Kore 117

2018/2019 HEAD Kore 117. Photo courtesy of HEAD

Testers raved about the girthy-yet-light Kore 117. Its wide platform executed well in tight spaces, but really shined when it had room for big turns on soft snow. With the same innovative triaxial woven carbon layer, KOROYD, and karuba wood core with graphene-infused tips found in the rest of the Kore family, it remains lightweight but can drop the hammer. Catino: “Perfect blend of race feel and freeride shaping.” Check out the HEAD Kore 117's other scores here.

Strengths : Versatility, Quickness; Weakness : Hard-Snow Integrity

: Versatility, Quickness; : Hard-Snow Integrity Overall Rating: 4.04 / 5

4.04 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 145-117-129

145-117-129 Lengths (in centimeters): 180, 189

180, 189 Radius (in meters): 24.6

24.6 MSRP: $925 (BUY NOW)

BEST VALUE: Armada Tracer 108

2018/2019 Armada Tracer 108. Photo courtesy of Armada

Armada modified the rocker profile and taper region for the Tracer family this year, which was most appreciated by testers in the 108-waisted version. With Titanal reinforcements underfoot plus damping Xrystal Mesh material running the full length of the ski, its noticeably lean stature danced through crud with playfulness and snap. Dyer: “Easily handles everything you will encounter with a powder ski.” Read more about the Armada Tracer 108 here.

Strengths : Crud Performance, Versatility; Weakness : Flotation

: Crud Performance, Versatility; : Flotation Overall Rating: 4.01 / 5

4.01 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 134-108-126

134-108-126 Lengths (in centimeters): 164, 172, 180, 188

164, 172, 180, 188 Radius (in meters): 19

19 MSRP: $825 (BUY NOW)

Rossignol Super 7 HD

2018/2019 Rossignol Super 7 HD. Photo courtesy of Rossignol

The largest member of Rossi’s 7 family, the Super 7 HD remains one of the most sought-after skis on the rack for powder hounds seeking that signature, surfy float. With a lightweight carbon alloy and paulownia wood core, ample rocker, plus a near-perfect swing weight thanks to the reinforced, eye-catching translucent emerald Air Tip 2.0 in the shovel and tail, the Super 7 HD would be anyone’s friend on a powder day. Rogan: “You can ski powder all day long and not get tired.” Check out more details regarding the Rossignol Super 7 HD here.

Strength : Playfulness; Weakness : Stability at Speed

: Playfulness; : Stability at Speed Overall Rating: 3.98 / 5

3.98 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 140-116-130

140-116-130 Lengths (in centimeters): 172, 180, 188

172, 180, 188 Radius (in meters): 21

21 MSRP: $900

K2 Pinnacle 118

2018/2019 K2 Pinnacle 118. Photo courtesy of K2

After a solid debut last year, the 2019 Pinnacle 118 further impressed the test crew. Generous shovel rocker combined with a fir and aspen wood core, beefed up with K2’s signature carbon boost braid, garnered the ski positive comparisons to Cadillacs and downhill mountain bikes. It might look big and bad, but as soon as it was on snow, testers gushed about the fun factor these planks provided. Elling: “Maybe the best [expletive deleted] powder ski ever made.” See more details about the K2 Pinnacle 118 here.

Strength : Flotation; Weakness : Stability at Speed

: Flotation; : Stability at Speed Overall Rating: 3.97 / 5

3.97 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 145-118-135

145-118-135 Lengths (in centimeters): 177, 184, 191

177, 184, 191 Radius (in meters): 23

23 MSRP: $900 (BUY NOW)

Elan Ripstick 106

2018/2019 Elan Ripstick 106. Photo courtesy of Elan

The first thing testers noticed about the Ripstick 106 was its light weight.

The second? It’s quick and nimble, making it a joy to ski in tight tree runs and steep, rocky chokes. Featuring a full wood core with two carbon channels that run the length of the ski, plus composite inserts in the tips, this ski is quick and agile at moderate speeds and tackled a faster pace with dampness and quiet assertion. Megroz: “Playful, energetic, and so easy to turn.” Read more about the Elan Ripstick 106 here.

Strength : Quickness; Weakness : Crud Performance

: Quickness; : Crud Performance Overall Rating: 3.89 / 5

3.89 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 140-106-122

140-106-122 Lengths (in centimeters): 167, 174, 181, 188

167, 174, 181, 188 Radius (in meters): 18.1

18.1 MSRP: $900 (BUY NOW)

Dynastar Proto Factory

2018/2019 Dynastar Proto Factory. Photo courtesy of Dynastar

The latest addition to a long line of Dynastar’s hard-charging freeride skis, the Proto Factory isn’t for the meek. Testers were divided: those who allow their skis to finesse turns had trouble finding the sweet spot, but the bigger guys had a ball, especially at high speeds. The full poplar wood core keeps these fatties a bit lighter than expected, and a stout, poppy tail makes the Proto a top candidate for enthusiasts of Full Send. Larson: “The ultimate big mountain powder charger, just don’t skip leg day.” Check out the rest of the Dynastar Proto Factory's scores here.

Strengths : Flotation, Crud Performance; Weakness : Forgiveness

: Flotation, Crud Performance; : Forgiveness Overall Rating: 3.88 / 5

3.88 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 145-118-135

145-118-135 Lengths (in centimeters): 189

189 Radius (in meters): 24

24 MSRP: $900

Scott Scrapper 115

2018/2019 Scott Scrapper 115. Photo courtesy of Scott

The Scrapper 115 proved to be a solid all-around performer, but most at home in soft snow, crud, and could blow up leftover piles of powder like a rock star. The paulownia wood core with carbon stringers, combined with twin-tip rocker and Titanal reinforcements, delivers a playful yet powerful ride. A few testers claimed they skied best with a more upright, new school stance, but the Scrapper 115 pleased the traditionalist just as well. Dyer: “Lets me bound down the mountain without touching the brakes.” See more details about the Scott Scrapper 115 here.

Strengths : Playfulness, Flotation; Weakness : Quickness

: Playfulness, Flotation; : Quickness Overall Rating: 3.87 / 5

3.87 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 142-115-131

142-115-131 Lengths (In Centimeters): 182, 189

182, 189 Radius (In Meters): 23

23 MSRP: $800

Kästle BMX 115

2018/2019 Kästle BMX 115. Photo courtesy of Kästle

The crew unanimously praised the BMX 115’s velvety flex pattern and phenomenal glide, and they found it would crush choppy conditions without a second thought. The ski’s silver fir and beech wood core and semi-cap sidewall construction is traditional and powerful; it also took some muscle to get through tight spaces. Add in a dual rise in the shovel and tail, plus a translucent Hollowtech tip, and the BMX 115 looks as handsome as it skis. Sexauer: “If you have the will, this ski will show you the way.” Read more about the Kästle BMX 115 here.