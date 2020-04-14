Best Ski Accessories Under $35

There's no way around it—skiing is an expensive sport. New skis and boots will cost everyone a pretty penny. That said, there are some smaller ticket items that can infinitely improve your ski day without breaking the bank.

Got $35 burning a hole in your pocket? Buy yourself something fun and functional from this list of essential ski accessories that will improve your entire skiing experience.

Skida - Nordic Hat

Skida makes hates, headbands, and neck warmers with fun prints for men and women. Pictured: Skida Men's Nordic Hat in Forest Fauna. Photo courtesy of Skida Photo courtesy of Skida

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Vermont-based Skida offers a wide variety of headwear and accessories perfect for any type of skiing or outdoor activity. This environmentally-friendly company started by a Vermonter Corinne Prevot while she was still in high school makes hats, headbands, and neck gaiters for all disciplines in skiing. Skida's Alpine hats are lined with cozy fleece, while its Nordic products are unlined and made with a poly-blend that is moisture-wicking and breathable. [$32, skida.com]

Ski Balm - Original Ski Balm

Ski Balm's Original Ski Balm offers wind protection and an SPF of 40. Photo courtesy of Ski Balm

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Whether it's sunburn, windburn, or chapping, chances are you'll end up with a red face at the end of a ski day unless you do something to protect your skin. Ski Balm has you covered—literally—with its balm made of natural moisturizers, herbs, and vitamins offering a breathable layer of protection that locks in moisture. It also has an SPF rating of 40. [$14, originalskibalm.com]

SunBum - Face 50 Sunscreen Lotion

Sun Bum's Face 50 Sunscreen Lotion is cruelty-free, gentle on your skin, and offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Photo courtesy of Sun Bum

The weightless formula in SunBum’s Original Sunscreen Lotion has broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and is hypoallergenic. This sunscreen has an SPF of 50 and is cruelty-free, vegan, oil-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and fragrance-free, making it just as good for your skin as it is for the environment. Plus, it smells amazing, naturally. [$13, sunbum.com]

Get it on Amazon: Sun Bum Face 50 Sunscreen Lotion

Mons Royale - Santa Rosa Hinge Construction

Mons Royale Santa Rosa Hinge Balaclava Photo courtesy of Mons Royale

New Zealand-based company Mons Royale makes some amazing baselayers, all made from ZQ Merino wool, a brand that promises responsibly and sustainably sourced wool from sheep that are never live transported, kept in feedlots, or exposed to GMOs. This translates to Mons Royale's balaclavas, which feel like a cut above the rest thanks to a 100% Merino blend that adds softness, wicks moisture, and naturally resists odor. Opt for a balaclava featuring a hinged construction with flat locked seams for added comfort under a helmet. [$25-$30, monsroyale.com]

EcoVessel - The Boulder Insulated Water Bottle

The 20 oz. EcoVessel Boulder insulated water bottle is the perfect size and shape to fit even in overstuffed ski packs. Photo courtesy of EcoVessel

For those looking to stay hydrated on the slopes, look no further than the Boulder bottle from Eco Vessel. This water bottle-meets-thermos is the ideal shape to fit snugly, even in overstuffed ski packs. Plus, its stainless steel and triple-insulated construction keeps drinks cold for up to 60 hours and hot up to 12. The bottles also include a removable strainer for tea, fruit, and ice cubes, just in case you're feeling fancy. [$30, ecovessel.com]

Also available on Amazon: Ecovessel The Boulder Insulated Water Bottle

Darn Tough - Over the Calf Cushion Ski Sock

Darn Tough ski socks are designed to be lightweight and moisture wicking but offer padding and support where it counts. Photo courtesy of Darn Tough

Like the name suggests, these socks are tough. Made in Vermont, Darn Tough socks are engineered with ribbing zones and foot wrapping cushions to integrate seamlessly with your boots while Merino wool regulates temperature and wicks moisture. This assures that your feet will be warm, dry, and comfortable all day. They also come with a lifetime guarantee as a testament to their durability. [$26, darntough.com]

More Great Skiing Accessories