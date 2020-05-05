The Best Ski Gloves and Mittens Under $100
When it comes to gear, a pair of durable, well-designed gloves or mittens is one of the most important items in a skier's gear closet. There is nothing worse than an epic ski day ruined by cold hands.
While brands continue to develop cutting-edge insulating technologies that often come with a hefty price tag, you don't have to break the bank to keep your paws toasty. Here are some of the best ski gloves and mittens under $100.
Best Ski Gloves Under $100
Gordini Camber Glove
For those looking for style and function, the Camber’s got you covered. The goatskin outer shell not only looks great, it adds a layer of durability on top of the Megaloft insulation that covers the inside of the glove and keep your digits warm. [$85, gordini.com]
Outdoor Research Inception Aerogel Glove
With NASA technology on their side, these gloves have mastered the art of insulation. OR is the first company to incorporate Aerogel—a space-grade insulation material—that doesn’t compress like traditional insulation, meaning these gloves retain more warmth than others on the shop shelf. The Inception Aerogel is also lightweight, giving the glove a slim profile and sleek look. [$65, outdoorresearch.com]
Give’r 4-Season Gloves
Give'r, a Jackson Hole-based brand, made these gloves are as tough as the weather they were built to endure. Made from 100% waterproof leather with 40g Thinsulate insulation lining, they keep the elements out while keeping the heat you generate in. As a testament to their durability, these gloves have a lifetime warranty. [$99, give-r.com]
Black Diamond Tour Gloves
Looking for lightweight and breathable gloves to hit the skin track or use for warmer days on the hill? Look no further than BD's Tour Gloves, a minimalist option for those who run hot or spend a lot of time hiking to back bowls and trekking into the backcountry. Made from 100% goatskin leather, these gloves are designed for durability but an ultra soft fixed fleece lining inside ensures all-day comfort. [$80, blackdiamondequipment.com]
Leki Cerro S Glove
These gloves are not only stylish, they also provide all-day warmth. A soft-shell body and full leather palm ensure durability while Soft-Tex waterproofing adds additional performance on wet, snowy days. [$89, Leki.com]
Black Diamond Renegade Pro Gloves
A woven nylon shell plus Gore-Tex waterproof and breathable insert make these gloves the perfect daily driver. Whether you're deep in the backcountry or skiing slush in the spring, these gloves fit the bill thanks to a durable outer shell and a fixed fleece lining that adds a soft touch while also wicking moisture. [$100, blackdiamondequipment.com]
Best Ski Mittens Under $100
Gordini Aerie Mitt
Once you slip your hands into these mitts insulated with plush goose down, you may not want to take them off. A nylon shell reinforced by a water- and wind-proof seal and a moisture-wicking lining work together to keep the elements out. Plus, a water-resistant clutch palm and goatskin trim provide added durability. [$99, Gordini.com]
POW Sniper GTX Trigger Mittens
Primaloft Gold technology combines with a Gore-Tex insert for an everyday glove that is lightweight, windproof, waterproof, and breathable. The backhand venting and heater pocket allow for more temperature control and goatskin leather palms ensure excellent grip. [$90, powgloves.com]
Black Diamond Spark Mittens
A full goat leather outer meets Black Diamond's 100% waterproof BD.dry insert and PrimaLoft Gold insulation for a durable mitt that's built for warmth and comfort. Internal finger slots still grant plenty of dexterity, but the mitten shell keeps fingers grouped cozily within the protective outer layer that's reinforced with EVA padding on the back of the hand and knuckles. [$80, blackdiamondequipment.com]
Flylow Oven Mitten
These cult favorites are made of pigskin leather for durability and extra grip. Primaloft insulation combines with a triple-baked SnoSeal process to keep your hands warm and dry no matter the temps, no matter the weather. [$50, flylowgear.com]
Hestra Leather Box Mittens
Hestra has a long and solid legacy of designing some of the best, most durable ski gloves and mittens on the market, and the Leather Box Mitt, made from the brand's signature goat leather, is no exception. Bonus: These classic mittens come with a removable polyester pile liner, making them the perfect companion on and off the slopes. [$80, hestragloves.com]
Dakine Team Baron Gore-Tex Mitt
These mitts come with a full Gore-Tex insert along with Goregrip technology to increase dexterity and keep your digits warm on extra cold days. The Primaloft insulation and a soft wool liner provide additional warmth so your hands stay warm even when temps drop below zero. And Deadheads will appreciate the show of allegiance in this special collab piece designed with the help of pro skier Chris Benchetler. [$95, dakine.com]
Swany Norse Mitten
These gloves are sure to keep you warm all day with a removable fleece inner glove and Insuloft-80 insulation. A toaster construction provides extra space for the removable fleece inner glove which features touch screen fingertips so you don't have to bare your hands to use your phone. [$80, swanyamerica.com]
Gordini MNT Crew Mitt
With a durable nylon shell and an AquaBloc water- and windproof breathable insert, these mittens perform best in frosty conditions. A water-resistant clutch palm and genuine cowhide trim provide added durability, while the neoprene cuff seals out the elements with a pull tab closure. [$79, gordini.com]
