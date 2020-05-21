The Best Ski Goggles Under $100

Like with most ski gear, you can go deep down the rabbit hole with goggles. Brands continue to invent new technologies to optimize goggles for on-snow performance, like lenses that automatically adapt to varying light conditions, high-tech anti-fog and anti-scratch coatings, and goggle frames that fit the face better and provide a wider field of view. These technologies undoubtedly enhance vision on the slopes—and if you can afford the heftier price tag, goggles with sweet lenses are worth it.

But, if you’re buying on a budget, you can still score goggles that offer optical clarity and UV protection under $100. Here are our top picks for affordable ski goggles from brands that have a proven history of dialing in vision for the slopes.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Smith Squad

The Squad is an affordable cylindrical goggle from Smith with the brand's leading ChromaPop lens technology. Photo courtesy of Smith

Fit: Medium

Medium Lens shape: Cylindrical

Cylindrical Lens tech: Smith ChromaPop

Smith ChromaPop Bonus: Extra lens, lifetime warranty

Extra lens, lifetime warranty Info: smithoptics.com

Not for nothing is Smith one of the leaders in the snow goggle space. The brand known for its light-adapting ChromaPop lenses makes expensive goggles with cutting-edge technology, but also more affordable options like the medium-fit, cylindrical Squad goggle. The Squad still features coveted Smith perks like a ChromaPop lens, Fog-X anti-fog inner lens, an interchangeable lens system, and even comes with a bonus lens and Smith’s lifetime warranty. Now that’s bang for your buck.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Buy the Smith Squad goggle for under $100: Backcountry.com | evo | REI

Shred Nastify

The Nastify features Shred's contrast boosting lens with its proprietary Nodistortion and Shredwide technologies. Photo courtesy of Shred

Fit: Medium

Medium Lens shape: Cylindrical

Cylindrical Lens tech: Shred Contrast Boosting Lens

Shred Contrast Boosting Lens Info: shredoptics.com

This company co-founded by American alpine racing star Ted Ligety doesn’t mess around when it comes to optics for the slopes. As a racer, Ligety must be able to see the subtle variation in terrain, no matter the light conditions, so Shred designs goggles that meet those requirements. The Nastify features the brand’s contrast boosting lens with Shred’s Nodistortion and Shredwide technologies to reduce visual distortion at altitude and maximize field of view, all at a reasonable price.

Scott Faze II Goggle

The Faze II features Scott’s Amplifier color boosting lens technology in a spherical lens. Photo courtesy of Scott Sports

Fit: Medium to Large

Medium to Large Lens shape: Spherical

Spherical Lens tech: Scott Amplifier Lens Technology

Scott Amplifier Lens Technology Info: scott-sports.com

The second iteration of Scott’s popular Faze goggle got a tech upgrade to offer even better optics. The Faze II features Scott’s Amplifier color-boosting lens technology in a spherical lens, plus a reduced frame depth to offer a larger field of view than its predecessor. And you still get Scott’s two-layer face foam for a comfortable face fit, as well as ACS lens ventilation and anti-fog treatment to ensure your vision stays clear even when you’re hiking the back bowls.

Buy the Scott Faze II goggle for under $50: Backcountry.com

Dragon DX3

Dragon's DX3 is the ideal grab-and-go goggle for the casual or budget-conscious skier. Photo courtesy of Dragon

Fit: Medium

Medium Lens shape: Cylindrical

Cylindrical Lens tech: Lumalens

Lumalens Bonus: OTG (over the glasses) compatibility

OTG (over the glasses) compatibility Info: dragonalliance.com

Comfort isn’t discussed enough when it comes to goggles. But try on the DX3 featuring hypoallergenic Polartec microfleece face foam and a cylindrical frame that fits like a glove—and comfort just became your top priority. Dragon’s LumaLens optimized color technology isn’t bad either, boosting contrast and definition across the light spectrum. A grab-and-go goggle for the casual or budget-conscious skier.

Find the Dragon DX3 for under $50: evo

Giro Method

Giro's Method goggle boasts a cylindrical VIVID lens with Optics by Zeiss that fits close to the face to maximize field of view Photo courtesy of Giro Sports

Fit: Medium

Medium Lens shape: Cylindrical

Cylindrical Lens tech: VIVID lens technology

VIVID lens technology Bonus: OTG (over the glasses) compatibility, Slash Seal lens interchange system

OTG (over the glasses) compatibility, Slash Seal lens interchange system Info: giro.com

Designed with park and pipe shredders in mind, the Method goggle boasts a cylindrical VIVID lens with Optics by Zeiss that fits close to the face to maximize field of view and gives the Method a stylish, retro look. But best of all is the Method’s friendly price point, which also buys you a bonus injection-molded lens that can be quickly swapped in via Giro’s Slash Seal lens interchange system.

Find the Giro Method goggle for under $100: evo | Backcountry.com

Zeal Nomad

The Nomad goggle features a dual lens construction treated with Zeal’s Everclear Anit-Fog and Permashield hard coat for added durability. Photo courtesy of Zeal

Fit: Medium

Medium Lens shape: Spherical

Spherical Lens tech: High-density lens technology

High-density lens technology Bonus: Two-year warranty

Two-year warranty Info: zealoptics.com

The Nomad goggle features that iconic steezy Zeal style, but in a more compact frame size than many of its other spherical goggle options. Offering 100 percent UV protection, a dual-lens construction treated with Zeal’s Everclear Anit-Fog, and Permashield hard coat for added durability, the Nomad is as functional as it is stylish. Available with photochromic and polarized lens options.

Buy the Zeal Nomad goggle for under $100: Backcountry.com

Spy Ace

Spy’s Happy Lens integrates the brand’s HD+ lens technology for enhanced color and contract in variable light conditions. Photo courtesy of Spy Optics

Fit: Medium

Lens shape: Cylindrical

Lens tech: Happy Lens

Bonus: Extra lens, Quick Draw lens change system

Info: spyoptic.com

For under $100, the Spy Ace gives you a classic cylindrical lens goggle packed with cool features. Spy’s Happy Lens integrates the brand’s HD+ lens technology for enhanced color and contract in variable light conditions, as well as anti-fog and anti-scratch coating for long-lasting wear. Triple-layer face foam with Dri-Force fleece helps wick moisture when you’re working for your turns while the Ace’s Scoop ventilation system draws in air to combat fogging. The ace up the Ace’s sleeve: the goggle comes with an extra lens that can easily be swapped in/out via Spy’s Quick Draw lens change system.

Find the Spy Ace goggle for under $100: Backcountry.com | REI

VonZipper Capsule

The Capsule offers a wide peripheral field of view so you always know what’s going on around you on the slopes. Photo courtesy of VonZipper

Fit: Large

Large Lens shape: Cylindrical

Cylindrical Lens tech: Oversized Cylindrical Polycarbonate Dual Lens

Oversized Cylindrical Polycarbonate Dual Lens Bonus: Extra lens, hard case, 4Play Lens Interchange System, OTG compatible

Extra lens, hard case, 4Play Lens Interchange System, OTG compatible Info: vonzipper.com

If you’re ready to go big rather than go home, the VonZipper Capsule is your goggle. With an oversized dual cylindrical lens and a semi-rimless frame design, the Capsule offers a wide peripheral field of view so you always know what’s going on around you on the slopes. It’s also has your other goggle prerequisites: 100 percent UV protection, anti-fog coating, and Polar Fleece-lined triple-density face foam for a snug fit. But that’s not all—the Capsule comes with a host of extras, including a bonus lens, easy lens interchange system, and a hard case to store your goggles out of harm’s way.

Oakley Line Miner XM

Oakley Lne Miner XM sits close to the face, maximizing peripheral vision in those areas. Photo courtesy of Oakley

Fit: Medium

Medium Lens shape: Cylindrical

Cylindrical Lens tech: Prizm Snow

Prizm Snow Info: oakley.com

The second time’s the charm for the Oakley Line Miner XM. The original Oakley Line Miner, though extremely popular, protruded from the face a little too far, inhibiting a skier’s downward and side-to-side vision. But the Line Miner XM sits closer to the face, maximizing peripheral vision in those areas. This design update combined with Oakley’s proven Prizm Snow lens technology that boosts contrast in variable light conditions makes for a high-def goggle at a low price.

Find the Oakley Line Miner XM goggle for under $100: evo

Bliz Nova

The Nova features a chamfered frame and large cylindrical lens to give skiers a bigger window to work with. Photo courtesy of Bliz

Fit: Medium

Medium Lens shape: Cylindrical

Cylindrical Lens tech: Unbreakable X-PC Lens

Unbreakable X-PC Lens Info: bliz.com

This Swedish company focuses first and foremost on the intricacies of design in their goggles, making sure that the tilt of the lens and the frame design is just right to maximize field of view and minimize optical distortion. This is why the Nova features a chamfered frame and a large cylindrical lens—to give skiers a bigger window to work with. Other noteworthy features of the Nova: 100% UV protection and a lens made of unbreakable polycarbonate, which Bliz promises is 10-times more impact resistant than other plastic or glass lenses.

POC Retina Clarity

The POC Retina Clarity features precise optics thanks to its Clarity lens produced in partnership with industry leader Zeiss. Photo courtesy of POC

Fit: Medium

Medium Lens shape: Cylindrical

Cylindrical Lens tech: Retina Clarity

Retina Clarity Info: pocsports.com

No goggle list would be complete without POC, a brand favored by many big mountain and racing athletes. It’s clear why so many skiers love POC goggles: their minimalist goggles fit the face like the proverbial glove, and what they lack in fancy frame and design features, they make up for in quality lenses. The POC Retina Clarity features precise optics thanks to its Clarity lens produced in partnership with industry leader Zeiss, which increases color contrast in variable light conditions, so you don’t even have to worry about extra lenses and lens interchange systems.