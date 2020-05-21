The Best Ski Goggles Under $100
Like with most ski gear, you can go deep down the rabbit hole with goggles. Brands continue to invent new technologies to optimize goggles for on-snow performance, like lenses that automatically adapt to varying light conditions, high-tech anti-fog and anti-scratch coatings, and goggle frames that fit the face better and provide a wider field of view. These technologies undoubtedly enhance vision on the slopes—and if you can afford the heftier price tag, goggles with sweet lenses are worth it.
But, if you’re buying on a budget, you can still score goggles that offer optical clarity and UV protection under $100. Here are our top picks for affordable ski goggles from brands that have a proven history of dialing in vision for the slopes.
Smith Squad
- Fit: Medium
- Lens shape: Cylindrical
- Lens tech: Smith ChromaPop
- Bonus: Extra lens, lifetime warranty
- Info: smithoptics.com
Not for nothing is Smith one of the leaders in the snow goggle space. The brand known for its light-adapting ChromaPop lenses makes expensive goggles with cutting-edge technology, but also more affordable options like the medium-fit, cylindrical Squad goggle. The Squad still features coveted Smith perks like a ChromaPop lens, Fog-X anti-fog inner lens, an interchangeable lens system, and even comes with a bonus lens and Smith’s lifetime warranty. Now that’s bang for your buck.
Shred Nastify
- Fit: Medium
- Lens shape: Cylindrical
- Lens tech: Shred Contrast Boosting Lens
- Info: shredoptics.com
This company co-founded by American alpine racing star Ted Ligety doesn’t mess around when it comes to optics for the slopes. As a racer, Ligety must be able to see the subtle variation in terrain, no matter the light conditions, so Shred designs goggles that meet those requirements. The Nastify features the brand’s contrast boosting lens with Shred’s Nodistortion and Shredwide technologies to reduce visual distortion at altitude and maximize field of view, all at a reasonable price.
Scott Faze II Goggle
- Fit: Medium to Large
- Lens shape: Spherical
- Lens tech: Scott Amplifier Lens Technology
- Info: scott-sports.com
The second iteration of Scott’s popular Faze goggle got a tech upgrade to offer even better optics. The Faze II features Scott’s Amplifier color-boosting lens technology in a spherical lens, plus a reduced frame depth to offer a larger field of view than its predecessor. And you still get Scott’s two-layer face foam for a comfortable face fit, as well as ACS lens ventilation and anti-fog treatment to ensure your vision stays clear even when you’re hiking the back bowls.
Dragon DX3
- Fit: Medium
- Lens shape: Cylindrical
- Lens tech: Lumalens
- Bonus: OTG (over the glasses) compatibility
- Info: dragonalliance.com
Comfort isn’t discussed enough when it comes to goggles. But try on the DX3 featuring hypoallergenic Polartec microfleece face foam and a cylindrical frame that fits like a glove—and comfort just became your top priority. Dragon’s LumaLens optimized color technology isn’t bad either, boosting contrast and definition across the light spectrum. A grab-and-go goggle for the casual or budget-conscious skier.
Giro Method
- Fit: Medium
- Lens shape: Cylindrical
- Lens tech: VIVID lens technology
- Bonus: OTG (over the glasses) compatibility, Slash Seal lens interchange system
- Info: giro.com
Designed with park and pipe shredders in mind, the Method goggle boasts a cylindrical VIVID lens with Optics by Zeiss that fits close to the face to maximize field of view and gives the Method a stylish, retro look. But best of all is the Method’s friendly price point, which also buys you a bonus injection-molded lens that can be quickly swapped in via Giro’s Slash Seal lens interchange system.
Zeal Nomad
- Fit: Medium
- Lens shape: Spherical
- Lens tech: High-density lens technology
- Bonus: Two-year warranty
- Info: zealoptics.com
The Nomad goggle features that iconic steezy Zeal style, but in a more compact frame size than many of its other spherical goggle options. Offering 100 percent UV protection, a dual-lens construction treated with Zeal’s Everclear Anit-Fog, and Permashield hard coat for added durability, the Nomad is as functional as it is stylish. Available with photochromic and polarized lens options.
Spy Ace
- Fit: Medium
- Lens shape: Cylindrical
- Lens tech: Happy Lens
- Bonus: Extra lens, Quick Draw lens change system
- Info: spyoptic.com
For under $100, the Spy Ace gives you a classic cylindrical lens goggle packed with cool features. Spy’s Happy Lens integrates the brand’s HD+ lens technology for enhanced color and contract in variable light conditions, as well as anti-fog and anti-scratch coating for long-lasting wear. Triple-layer face foam with Dri-Force fleece helps wick moisture when you’re working for your turns while the Ace’s Scoop ventilation system draws in air to combat fogging. The ace up the Ace’s sleeve: the goggle comes with an extra lens that can easily be swapped in/out via Spy’s Quick Draw lens change system.
VonZipper Capsule
- Fit: Large
- Lens shape: Cylindrical
- Lens tech: Oversized Cylindrical Polycarbonate Dual Lens
- Bonus: Extra lens, hard case, 4Play Lens Interchange System, OTG compatible
- Info: vonzipper.com
If you’re ready to go big rather than go home, the VonZipper Capsule is your goggle. With an oversized dual cylindrical lens and a semi-rimless frame design, the Capsule offers a wide peripheral field of view so you always know what’s going on around you on the slopes. It’s also has your other goggle prerequisites: 100 percent UV protection, anti-fog coating, and Polar Fleece-lined triple-density face foam for a snug fit. But that’s not all—the Capsule comes with a host of extras, including a bonus lens, easy lens interchange system, and a hard case to store your goggles out of harm’s way.
Oakley Line Miner XM
- Fit: Medium
- Lens shape: Cylindrical
- Lens tech: Prizm Snow
- Info: oakley.com
The second time’s the charm for the Oakley Line Miner XM. The original Oakley Line Miner, though extremely popular, protruded from the face a little too far, inhibiting a skier’s downward and side-to-side vision. But the Line Miner XM sits closer to the face, maximizing peripheral vision in those areas. This design update combined with Oakley’s proven Prizm Snow lens technology that boosts contrast in variable light conditions makes for a high-def goggle at a low price.
Bliz Nova
- Fit: Medium
- Lens shape: Cylindrical
- Lens tech: Unbreakable X-PC Lens
- Info: bliz.com
This Swedish company focuses first and foremost on the intricacies of design in their goggles, making sure that the tilt of the lens and the frame design is just right to maximize field of view and minimize optical distortion. This is why the Nova features a chamfered frame and a large cylindrical lens—to give skiers a bigger window to work with. Other noteworthy features of the Nova: 100% UV protection and a lens made of unbreakable polycarbonate, which Bliz promises is 10-times more impact resistant than other plastic or glass lenses.
POC Retina Clarity
- Fit: Medium
- Lens shape: Cylindrical
- Lens tech: Retina Clarity
- Info: pocsports.com
No goggle list would be complete without POC, a brand favored by many big mountain and racing athletes. It’s clear why so many skiers love POC goggles: their minimalist goggles fit the face like the proverbial glove, and what they lack in fancy frame and design features, they make up for in quality lenses. The POC Retina Clarity features precise optics thanks to its Clarity lens produced in partnership with industry leader Zeiss, which increases color contrast in variable light conditions, so you don’t even have to worry about extra lenses and lens interchange systems.
