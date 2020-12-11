The time has come to treat your favorite skier—and yourself—to something nice.

One of the best things about having a passionate skier in your life? There's always

some new and exciting accessory or piece of gear they're pining for. So get out that wish list and take note: We've collected some of the best gifts for skiers here. Goodness knows, we all deserve a little happy this season.

Best Ski Gifts for Skier Dudes

WNDR Vital 100

The WNDR Vital 100 Photo courtesy of WNDR

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This revolutionary backcountry ski is made with bio-based materials, not only keeping it lightweight but producing a ski that’s designed for maximum edge hold—and to stay out of the landfill. [MSRP: $699]

Saxx Viewfinder Long-Sleeve Crew

Get some hot dogs on your favorite hot-dogger. Photo courtesy of Saxx

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On colder days, he'll appreciate this cozy midweight recycled polyester, Merino, and Elastane baselayer that’s designed for comfort, warmth, and performance. Bonus: mini hot dogs. Also comes in a half-zip. [MSRP: $75]

Buy the Saxx Viewfinder: Saxx's Website

Tactica M100.X Bundle Pack

The Tactica M100.X Bundle pack is a great gift idea for skiers. Photo courtesy of Tactica

Tactica M100.X Bundle Pack For the MacGyver type in your life, this handy tool comes with 12 hex bits that turn it into the ultimate get-out-of-a-jam gizmo that he never knew he needed. [MSRP: $55]

Forsake Davos High Boot

Step up your gift-giving with the Forsake Davos High Boot Photo courtesy of Forsake

The classic leather boot gets a style update without skimping on any of the technology that makes it suited for the trails, yet the oiled-leather upper keeps it looking sleek enough for the office. [MSRP: $170]

Buy the Forsake Davos High: Amazon | Backcountry

Ortovox 3+ Avalanche Transceiver

File photo

Ortovox's compact transceiver automatically switches to the strongest of the device's three transmission antennas so a buried skier has the absolute best chance of being found quickly. [MSRP: $310]

Shop for the Ortovox 3+ Avalanche Transceiver: evo | Amazon

Deso Supply Ralston Snap Pullover

Photo courtesy of Deso Supply

A winter staple in Sherpa fleece, the Ralston sports a zipper pouch pocket plus a side zipper for easy on-and-off access. He'll reach for this so often you might want to go ahead and get a back-up for laundry day. [MSRP: $149]

Best Holiday Gifts for Lady Shredders

Houdini Power Air Crew

Ideal for traveling. Photo courtesy of Houdini

It’s time to reconsider fleece insulation, and Houdini does just that in this comfy layer featuring Polartec’s Power Air insulation. This low-shedding fleece fabric offers warmth while making you feel good—inside and out. [MSRP: $160]

Glerups Boots with Rubber Sole

Super comfy, perfectly grippy. Photo courtesy of Glerups

Indoor slipper meets a utilitarian rubber sole to make the ultimate weekend-warrior shoe. Wear these wool booties for the trip to the resort, then slip out of ski boots into something a little more comfortable after the last lap. [MSRP: $115]

Shop the Glerups Boot now: Amazon

Black Diamond Helio Carbon 95 Backcountry Ski

The Unisex Black Diamond Helio Carbon 95 ski. Photo courtesy of Black Diamond

Help her get up to get down with the backcountry-specific Helio Carbon 95. With a more moderate waist width, lightweight wood core, and pre-preg carbon construction, these skis feel like air underfoot but punch above their weight in downhill performance. [MSRP: $850]

Maloja Hagarm Jacket and Dagalam Tight

The Maloja Hagarm Jacket Photo courtesy of Maloja

The Maloja Dagalam Tight Photo courtesy of Maloja

This multisport outfi t easily transitions from slopes to town thanks to stylish prints and functional fabrics. The Hagarm makes for a windproof and water-resistant midlayer, while the Dagalam complements with quick-dry, four-way stretch fabric. [MSRP: Jacket $249, Tight $99]

Dakine Boot Pack DLX 75L

An ideal bag for any pair of ski boots. Photo courtesy of Dakine

Protect your most important piece of gear with this durable pack featuring a water-resistant ripstop outer and tarp-lined compartment that keeps boots separate from the rest of your gear. [MSRP: $120]

Buy the Dakine Boot Bag DLX now: REI | Backcountry | evo

Maui Jim Glory Glory Sunglasses

Pretty sweet to look good and look through these sunnies. Photo courtesy of Maui Jim

Shield the eyes and throw some shade in these modifi ed cat-eye frames featuring Maui Jim's PolarizedPlus2 lens technology. [MSRP: $300]

Best Ski Gifts for Little Rippers

K2 Indy Skis

The K2 Indy Skis Photo courtesy of K2

A solid junior-ski option for your little ripper, the Indy utilizes K2's Catch-Free Rocker to make turning as intuitive as possible, and the 70mm waist helps keep groms stable in variable conditions. [MSRP: $250]

Shop for the K2 Indy Skis: evo | Amazon

Marker Bino XS Helmet

The brighter the yellow, the easier to see on the hill. Photo courtesy of Marker

At 350 grams, the Bino is one of the lightest kids helmets out there. Its in-mold construction, RTS fi t system, and 180-degree Edge Protection with an extra polycarbonate plate on the lower half make it one of the safest. [MSRP: $65]

Patagonia Retro-X Fleece Jacket

The Patagonia Retro-X Fleece Jacket Photo courtesy of Patagonia

The brand's classic fleece looks precious on the littles, and its 70-percent recycled polyester construction and the fact that it's Fair Trade-sewn sounds great to parents. [MSRP: $129]

Check it out online: Backcountry | evo

Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box

Looking good in Grasshopper Green. Photo courtesy of Hydro Flask

Say goodbye to luke-warm lunches. This double-lined insulated lunch box keeps food cold until chow time, and comes in four fun color options that will stand out in the lunchroom. [MSRP: $45]

Buy now: REI | Amazon

For Techies That Love to Ski

Skullcandy Vert

These things clip anywhere to keep the beats bumpin'. Photo courtesy of Skullcandy

These Bluetooth headphones tailor-made for skiers make piping in tunes a cinch thanks to a control dial you can clip to the outside of a jacket or helmet. No more doffing your gloves on frigid chairs to adjust volume or skip tracks. [MSRP: $80]

Tell Alexa to put one in your cart: Shop Skullcandy on Amazon

GoPro Hero9 Black

The 9th generation of the GoPro Hero. Photo courtesy of GoPro

This newest iteration promises 30-percent more battery life, better resolution, and a new, detachable Max Lens Mod that delivers Max HyperSmooth stabilization and GoPro’s widest-angle perspective yet. [MSRP: $450]

Buy the GoPro Hero9: REI | Amazon

DJI OM 4 Gimbal

This thing makes for Instagram videos that slap. Photo courtesy of DJI

Got an inspiring cinematographer in the family? This foldable phone gimbal makes shooting videos on the go a piece of cake thanks to a magnetic design that clips to any phone, dynamic zoom, and video stabilization, among other cool features. [MSRP: $149]

Add to your cart: Amazon

Best Gifts for Skiers' Homes

Rumpl Keep Me Warm NanoLoft® Puffy Blanket

It looks good and is very warm. Photo courtesy of Rumpl

Rumpl’s machine-washable, packable puffy blankets now feature designs that showcase aspiring and established artists. This Native American print is designed by Northern Cheyenne artist Jordan Ann Craig, and a portion of sales benefit the First Peoples Fund. [MSRP: $199]

Shop for Rumpl: REI | Backcountry | evo | Amazon

Vintage Winter Ski Bookends

Books not included. Photo courtesy of Vintage Winter

Bring the ski chalet vibe home with these handcrafted bookends. Made from solid wood and accented with authentic-looking leather bindings with metal fastenings, these ski tips are a beautiful piece of skiing nostalgia. [MSRP: $49]

Coral & Tusk Downhill Skiers Pillow

Cute and comfortable. Photo courtesy of Coral & Tusk

Part of the new Downhill Skiers Collection, the linen Downhill Skiers Pillow adds a fun accent to any dedicated skier's bedroom or living room ensemble. [MSRP: $172]

Wanderwide Ski Register Print

A detailed look at the print and stamp created by WanderWide. Photo courtesy of WanderWide

Track and proudly display your ski adventures with this artsy and unique screenprint featuring the top 40 ski resorts in North America. Each 15.5” x 40” handmade print includes a stamp and ink pad to mark the destinations already visited. [MSRP: $59]

New Holland Beer Barrel Bourbon & North Drinkware Glasses

Did someone say après? Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

Aged in new American oak barrels then finished in New Holland’s Dragon’s Milk barrels, this bourbon is unique and offers notes of vanilla and smooth dark malts. The perfect gift for your whiskey connoisseur. [MSRP: $30]

Handcrafted in Oregon and inspired by the mountains, these unique glasses come in a variety of sizes and feature a relief of mountains or topographical maps of entire areas (like Lake Tahoe) at the bottom. Drink up and enjoy the view. [From $48]

Online Exclusive: Best Gifts for Skiers Who Love the Grateful Dead

Atomic Bentchetler 100 Special Edition Skis

The Grateful Dead limited edition Atomic Benchetler 100 Photo courtesy of Atomic

Based on the success of the now impossible to find Atomic Bentchetler 120 Grateful Dead edition skis, Atomic released a slightly-less limited edition version of the Bentchetler 100 ski this year. With kicked tails and carbon reinforcment, the ski is a great option for freeride oriented resort skiers and backcountry skiers who have spent a little time on the mountain. [MSRP: $975]

Buy now: Backcountry | evo

Dakine Team Baron Gore-Tex Mitt

Steal your face. And keep your hands warm. Photo courtesy of Dakine

Mittens with Gore-Tex are as good as it gets: Hands stay warm and try, plus high-fiving your friends feels better. Gore Grip tech means that there is still just enough dexterity to keep a good grip on your poles or can during après. [MSRP: $115]

Smartwool PhD Ski Ultra Light Ski Socks

Warm, thin, and psychedelic. Photo courtesy of Smartwool

Smartwool's PhD ski socks have proven to be the industry standard for years, and the latest edition uses professional skier and artist Chris Benchetler's Grateful Dead inspired art to create socks that look as good as they function. [MSRP: $33]

Fire on the Mountain Book and Vinyl

The Fire on the Mountain soundtrack on Vinyl. Photo courtesy of ChrisBenchetler.com

Learn the story behind the creation of 'Fire on the Mountain.' Photo courtesy of ChrisBenchetler.com

Fans of skiing and the Grateful Dead should take some time to watch TGR's "Fire on the Mountain." It's a ski, snowboard, and surfing film that takes everything to a different level, all to the sounds of the Grateful Dead. The soundtrack and book combo, for sale on Chris Benchetler's website, give deeper meaning to the movie and everything that went into it. [MSRP: $80]

Buy now on Chris Benchetler's Website