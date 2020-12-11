SKI's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
One of the best things about having a passionate skier in your life? There's always
some new and exciting accessory or piece of gear they're pining for. So get out that wish list and take note: We've collected some of the best gifts for skiers here. Goodness knows, we all deserve a little happy this season.
Best Ski Gifts for Skier Dudes
WNDR Vital 100
This revolutionary backcountry ski is made with bio-based materials, not only keeping it lightweight but producing a ski that’s designed for maximum edge hold—and to stay out of the landfill. [MSRP: $699]
Buy now: WNDR's Website
Check out more great backcountry ski options: The Best Backcountry Skis of the Year
SKI's Gear of the Year Ski: Nordica Enforcer Gear 360 Review
Saxx Viewfinder Long-Sleeve Crew
On colder days, he'll appreciate this cozy midweight recycled polyester, Merino, and Elastane baselayer that’s designed for comfort, warmth, and performance. Bonus: mini hot dogs. Also comes in a half-zip. [MSRP: $75]
Buy the Saxx Viewfinder: Saxx's Website
Tactica M100.X Bundle Pack
Tactica M100.X Bundle Pack For the MacGyver type in your life, this handy tool comes with 12 hex bits that turn it into the ultimate get-out-of-a-jam gizmo that he never knew he needed. [MSRP: $55]
Shop for the Tactica M100.X: Amazon | Tactica's Website
Forsake Davos High Boot
The classic leather boot gets a style update without skimping on any of the technology that makes it suited for the trails, yet the oiled-leather upper keeps it looking sleek enough for the office. [MSRP: $170]
Buy the Forsake Davos High: Amazon | Backcountry
Ortovox 3+ Avalanche Transceiver
Ortovox's compact transceiver automatically switches to the strongest of the device's three transmission antennas so a buried skier has the absolute best chance of being found quickly. [MSRP: $310]
Deso Supply Ralston Snap Pullover
A winter staple in Sherpa fleece, the Ralston sports a zipper pouch pocket plus a side zipper for easy on-and-off access. He'll reach for this so often you might want to go ahead and get a back-up for laundry day. [MSRP: $149]
Learn more: Deso Supply's website
Best Holiday Gifts for Lady Shredders
Houdini Power Air Crew
It’s time to reconsider fleece insulation, and Houdini does just that in this comfy layer featuring Polartec’s Power Air insulation. This low-shedding fleece fabric offers warmth while making you feel good—inside and out. [MSRP: $160]
Shop now: Backcountry | evo
Related: Ideal Midlayers for Men and Women
Glerups Boots with Rubber Sole
Indoor slipper meets a utilitarian rubber sole to make the ultimate weekend-warrior shoe. Wear these wool booties for the trip to the resort, then slip out of ski boots into something a little more comfortable after the last lap. [MSRP: $115]
Shop the Glerups Boot now: Amazon
Black Diamond Helio Carbon 95 Backcountry Ski
Help her get up to get down with the backcountry-specific Helio Carbon 95. With a more moderate waist width, lightweight wood core, and pre-preg carbon construction, these skis feel like air underfoot but punch above their weight in downhill performance. [MSRP: $850]
Shop for the BD Helio Carbon 95: REI | Backcountry | evo | Amazon
Maloja Hagarm Jacket and Dagalam Tight
This multisport outfi t easily transitions from slopes to town thanks to stylish prints and functional fabrics. The Hagarm makes for a windproof and water-resistant midlayer, while the Dagalam complements with quick-dry, four-way stretch fabric. [MSRP: Jacket $249, Tight $99]
Learn more: Maloja's Website
Dakine Boot Pack DLX 75L
Protect your most important piece of gear with this durable pack featuring a water-resistant ripstop outer and tarp-lined compartment that keeps boots separate from the rest of your gear. [MSRP: $120]
Buy the Dakine Boot Bag DLX now: REI | Backcountry | evo
Maui Jim Glory Glory Sunglasses
Shield the eyes and throw some shade in these modifi ed cat-eye frames featuring Maui Jim's PolarizedPlus2 lens technology. [MSRP: $300]
Learn More: Maui Jim's Website
Related: Sunglasses for Sun and Snow
Best Ski Gifts for Little Rippers
K2 Indy Skis
A solid junior-ski option for your little ripper, the Indy utilizes K2's Catch-Free Rocker to make turning as intuitive as possible, and the 70mm waist helps keep groms stable in variable conditions. [MSRP: $250]
Marker Bino XS Helmet
At 350 grams, the Bino is one of the lightest kids helmets out there. Its in-mold construction, RTS fi t system, and 180-degree Edge Protection with an extra polycarbonate plate on the lower half make it one of the safest. [MSRP: $65]
More info: Marker's Website
Patagonia Retro-X Fleece Jacket
The brand's classic fleece looks precious on the littles, and its 70-percent recycled polyester construction and the fact that it's Fair Trade-sewn sounds great to parents. [MSRP: $129]
Check it out online: Backcountry | evo
Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box
Say goodbye to luke-warm lunches. This double-lined insulated lunch box keeps food cold until chow time, and comes in four fun color options that will stand out in the lunchroom. [MSRP: $45]
For Techies That Love to Ski
Skullcandy Vert
These Bluetooth headphones tailor-made for skiers make piping in tunes a cinch thanks to a control dial you can clip to the outside of a jacket or helmet. No more doffing your gloves on frigid chairs to adjust volume or skip tracks. [MSRP: $80]
Tell Alexa to put one in your cart: Shop Skullcandy on Amazon
GoPro Hero9 Black
This newest iteration promises 30-percent more battery life, better resolution, and a new, detachable Max Lens Mod that delivers Max HyperSmooth stabilization and GoPro’s widest-angle perspective yet. [MSRP: $450]
DJI OM 4 Gimbal
Got an inspiring cinematographer in the family? This foldable phone gimbal makes shooting videos on the go a piece of cake thanks to a magnetic design that clips to any phone, dynamic zoom, and video stabilization, among other cool features. [MSRP: $149]
Add to your cart: Amazon
Best Gifts for Skiers' Homes
Rumpl Keep Me Warm NanoLoft® Puffy Blanket
Rumpl’s machine-washable, packable puffy blankets now feature designs that showcase aspiring and established artists. This Native American print is designed by Northern Cheyenne artist Jordan Ann Craig, and a portion of sales benefit the First Peoples Fund. [MSRP: $199]
Shop for Rumpl: REI | Backcountry | evo | Amazon
Vintage Winter Ski Bookends
Bring the ski chalet vibe home with these handcrafted bookends. Made from solid wood and accented with authentic-looking leather bindings with metal fastenings, these ski tips are a beautiful piece of skiing nostalgia. [MSRP: $49]
More info: Vintage Winter's Website
Coral & Tusk Downhill Skiers Pillow
Part of the new Downhill Skiers Collection, the linen Downhill Skiers Pillow adds a fun accent to any dedicated skier's bedroom or living room ensemble. [MSRP: $172]
Learn More: Coral & Tusk's website
Wanderwide Ski Register Print
Track and proudly display your ski adventures with this artsy and unique screenprint featuring the top 40 ski resorts in North America. Each 15.5” x 40” handmade print includes a stamp and ink pad to mark the destinations already visited. [MSRP: $59]
More info: WanderWide's Website
New Holland Beer Barrel Bourbon & North Drinkware Glasses
Aged in new American oak barrels then finished in New Holland’s Dragon’s Milk barrels, this bourbon is unique and offers notes of vanilla and smooth dark malts. The perfect gift for your whiskey connoisseur. [MSRP: $30]
Learn more: New Holland's Website
Handcrafted in Oregon and inspired by the mountains, these unique glasses come in a variety of sizes and feature a relief of mountains or topographical maps of entire areas (like Lake Tahoe) at the bottom. Drink up and enjoy the view. [From $48]
Buy now: North Drinkware's Webssite
Online Exclusive: Best Gifts for Skiers Who Love the Grateful Dead
Atomic Bentchetler 100 Special Edition Skis
Based on the success of the now impossible to find Atomic Bentchetler 120 Grateful Dead edition skis, Atomic released a slightly-less limited edition version of the Bentchetler 100 ski this year. With kicked tails and carbon reinforcment, the ski is a great option for freeride oriented resort skiers and backcountry skiers who have spent a little time on the mountain. [MSRP: $975]
Buy now: Backcountry | evo
Dakine Team Baron Gore-Tex Mitt
Mittens with Gore-Tex are as good as it gets: Hands stay warm and try, plus high-fiving your friends feels better. Gore Grip tech means that there is still just enough dexterity to keep a good grip on your poles or can during après. [MSRP: $115]
Learn more: Dakine's Website
Smartwool PhD Ski Ultra Light Ski Socks
Smartwool's PhD ski socks have proven to be the industry standard for years, and the latest edition uses professional skier and artist Chris Benchetler's Grateful Dead inspired art to create socks that look as good as they function. [MSRP: $33]
Buy now: Smartwool's Website
See the full collection of Smartwool's Grateful Dead-inspired products
Fire on the Mountain Book and Vinyl
Fans of skiing and the Grateful Dead should take some time to watch TGR's "Fire on the Mountain." It's a ski, snowboard, and surfing film that takes everything to a different level, all to the sounds of the Grateful Dead. The soundtrack and book combo, for sale on Chris Benchetler's website, give deeper meaning to the movie and everything that went into it. [MSRP: $80]
Buy now on Chris Benchetler's Website