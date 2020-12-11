SKI's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

The time has come to treat your favorite skier—and yourself—to something nice.
One of the best things about having a passionate skier in your life? There's always

some new and exciting accessory or piece of gear they're pining for. So get out that wish list and take note: We've collected some of the best gifts for skiers here. Goodness knows, we all deserve a little happy this season.

Best Ski Gifts for Skier Dudes

WNDR Vital 100

The WNDR Vital 100

This revolutionary backcountry ski is made with bio-based materials, not only keeping it lightweight but producing a ski that’s designed for maximum edge hold—and to stay out of the landfill. [MSRP: $699]

Buy now: WNDR's Website

SKI's Gear of the Year Ski: Nordica Enforcer Gear 360 Review

Saxx Viewfinder Long-Sleeve Crew

Saxx Viewfinder Hotdogs

Get some hot dogs on your favorite hot-dogger.

On colder days, he'll appreciate this cozy midweight recycled polyester, Merino, and Elastane baselayer that’s designed for comfort, warmth, and performance. Bonus: mini hot dogs. Also comes in a half-zip. [MSRP: $75]

Buy the Saxx Viewfinder: Saxx's Website

Tactica M100.X Bundle Pack

The Tactica M100.X Bundle pack is a great gift idea for skiers.

Tactica M100.X Bundle Pack For the MacGyver type in your life, this handy tool comes with 12 hex bits that turn it into the ultimate get-out-of-a-jam gizmo that he never knew he needed. [MSRP: $55]

Shop for the Tactica M100.X: Amazon | Tactica's Website

Forsake Davos High Boot

Step up your gift-giving with the Forsake Davos High Boot

The classic leather boot gets a style update without skimping on any of the technology that makes it suited for the trails, yet the oiled-leather upper keeps it looking sleek enough for the office. [MSRP: $170]

Buy the Forsake Davos High: Amazon | Backcountry

Ortovox 3+ Avalanche Transceiver

The Smart Antenna Technology in the Ortovox 3+ matches your beacon signal to your burial orientation to maximize the range of the signal. In short, your buddies should find you faster with this technology. With all the high-level search functions like multiple-burial marking function, and an automatic switch to send mode after motionless seconds, the 3+ is a perfect option for seasoned backcountry skiers. [$369; ortovox.com]

Ortovox's compact transceiver automatically switches to the strongest of the device's three transmission antennas so a buried skier has the absolute best chance of being found quickly. [MSRP: $310]

Shop for the Ortovox 3+ Avalanche Transceiver: evo | Amazon

Deso Supply Ralston Snap Pullover

Deso Supply Ralston Pullover

A winter staple in Sherpa fleece, the Ralston sports a zipper pouch pocket plus a side zipper for easy on-and-off access. He'll reach for this so often you might want to go ahead and get a back-up for laundry day. [MSRP: $149]

Learn more: Deso Supply's website

Best Holiday Gifts for Lady Shredders

Houdini Power Air Crew

Houdini Power Air Crew lifestyle

Ideal for traveling.

It’s time to reconsider fleece insulation, and Houdini does just that in this comfy layer featuring Polartec’s Power Air insulation. This low-shedding fleece fabric offers warmth while making you feel good—inside and out. [MSRP: $160]

Shop now: Backcountry | evo

Glerups Boots with Rubber Sole

Glerups Boots with Rubber Sole

Super comfy, perfectly grippy.

Indoor slipper meets a utilitarian rubber sole to make the ultimate weekend-warrior shoe. Wear these wool booties for the trip to the resort, then slip out of ski boots into something a little more comfortable after the last lap. [MSRP: $115]

Shop the Glerups Boot now: Amazon

Black Diamond Helio Carbon 95 Backcountry Ski

Black Diamond Helio Carbon 95 ski

The Unisex Black Diamond Helio Carbon 95 ski.

Help her get up to get down with the backcountry-specific Helio Carbon 95. With a more moderate waist width, lightweight wood core, and pre-preg carbon construction, these skis feel like air underfoot but punch above their weight in downhill performance. [MSRP: $850]

Shop for the BD Helio Carbon 95: REI | Backcountry | evo | Amazon

Maloja Hagarm Jacket and Dagalam Tight

Maloja Hagarm jacket

The Maloja Hagarm Jacket

Maloja Dagalam jacket

The Maloja Dagalam Tight

This multisport outfi t easily transitions from slopes to town thanks to stylish prints and functional fabrics. The Hagarm makes for a windproof and water-resistant midlayer, while the Dagalam complements with quick-dry, four-way stretch fabric. [MSRP: Jacket $249, Tight $99]

Learn more: Maloja's Website

Dakine Boot Pack DLX 75L

Dakine Boot Pack DLX 75L

An ideal bag for any pair of ski boots.

Protect your most important piece of gear with this durable pack featuring a water-resistant ripstop outer and tarp-lined compartment that keeps boots separate from the rest of your gear. [MSRP: $120]

Buy the Dakine Boot Bag DLX now: REI | Backcountry | evo

Maui Jim Glory Glory Sunglasses

Maui Jim Glory Glory Sunglasses

Pretty sweet to look good and look through these sunnies.

Shield the eyes and throw some shade in these modifi ed cat-eye frames featuring Maui Jim's PolarizedPlus2 lens technology. [MSRP: $300]

Learn More: Maui Jim's Website

Best Ski Gifts for Little Rippers

K2 Indy Skis

K2 Indy Kids Skis

The K2 Indy Skis

A solid junior-ski option for your little ripper, the Indy utilizes K2's Catch-Free Rocker to make turning as intuitive as possible, and the 70mm waist helps keep groms stable in variable conditions. [MSRP: $250]

Shop for the K2 Indy Skis: evo | Amazon

Marker Bino XS Helmet

Marker Bino XS Helmet

The brighter the yellow, the easier to see on the hill.

At 350 grams, the Bino is one of the lightest kids helmets out there. Its in-mold construction, RTS fi t system, and 180-degree Edge Protection with an extra polycarbonate plate on the lower half make it one of the safest. [MSRP: $65]

More info: Marker's Website

Patagonia Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Patagonia Retro X Fleece Jacket

The Patagonia Retro-X Fleece Jacket

The brand's classic fleece looks precious on the littles, and its 70-percent recycled polyester construction and the fact that it's Fair Trade-sewn sounds great to parents. [MSRP: $129]

Check it out online: Backcountry | evo

Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box

Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box

Looking good in Grasshopper Green.

Say goodbye to luke-warm lunches. This double-lined insulated lunch box keeps food cold until chow time, and comes in four fun color options that will stand out in the lunchroom. [MSRP: $45]

Buy now: REI | Amazon

For Techies That Love to Ski

Skullcandy Vert

Skullcandy vert headphones

These things clip anywhere to keep the beats bumpin'.

These Bluetooth headphones tailor-made for skiers make piping in tunes a cinch thanks to a control dial you can clip to the outside of a jacket or helmet. No more doffing your gloves on frigid chairs to adjust volume or skip tracks. [MSRP: $80]

Tell Alexa to put one in your cart: Shop Skullcandy on Amazon

GoPro Hero9 Black

GoPro Hero9

The 9th generation of the GoPro Hero.

This newest iteration promises 30-percent more battery life, better resolution, and a new, detachable Max Lens Mod that delivers Max HyperSmooth stabilization and GoPro’s widest-angle perspective yet. [MSRP: $450]

Buy the GoPro Hero9: REI | Amazon

DJI OM 4 Gimbal

DJI OM 4 Gimbal

This thing makes for Instagram videos that slap.

Got an inspiring cinematographer in the family? This foldable phone gimbal makes shooting videos on the go a piece of cake thanks to a magnetic design that clips to any phone, dynamic zoom, and video stabilization, among other cool features. [MSRP: $149]

Add to your cart: Amazon

Best Gifts for Skiers' Homes

Rumpl Keep Me Warm NanoLoft® Puffy Blanket

Rumpl Keep Me Warm NanoLoft® Puffy Blanket

It looks good and is very warm.

Rumpl’s machine-washable, packable puffy blankets now feature designs that showcase aspiring and established artists. This Native American print is designed by Northern Cheyenne artist Jordan Ann Craig, and a portion of sales benefit the First Peoples Fund. [MSRP: $199]

Shop for Rumpl: REI | Backcountry | evo | Amazon

Vintage Winter Ski Bookends

Vintage Winter Ski Bookends

Books not included.

Bring the ski chalet vibe home with these handcrafted bookends. Made from solid wood and accented with authentic-looking leather bindings with metal fastenings, these ski tips are a beautiful piece of skiing nostalgia. [MSRP: $49]

More info: Vintage Winter's Website

Coral & Tusk Downhill Skiers Pillow

Coral and Tusk Downhill Skiers Pillo

Cute and comfortable.

Part of the new Downhill Skiers Collection, the linen Downhill Skiers Pillow adds a fun accent to any dedicated skier's bedroom or living room ensemble. [MSRP: $172]

Learn More: Coral & Tusk's website

Wanderwide Ski Register Print

Wanderwide Ski Register Print

A detailed look at the print and stamp created by WanderWide.

Track and proudly display your ski adventures with this artsy and unique screenprint featuring the top 40 ski resorts in North America. Each 15.5” x 40” handmade print includes a stamp and ink pad to mark the destinations already visited. [MSRP: $59]

More info: WanderWide's Website

New Holland Beer Barrel Bourbon & North Drinkware Glasses

New Holland Beer Barrel Bourbon and North Drinkware Glasses

Did someone say après?

Aged in new American oak barrels then finished in New Holland’s Dragon’s Milk barrels, this bourbon is unique and offers notes of vanilla and smooth dark malts. The perfect gift for your whiskey connoisseur. [MSRP: $30]

Learn more: New Holland's Website

Handcrafted in Oregon and inspired by the mountains, these unique glasses come in a variety of sizes and feature a relief of mountains or topographical maps of entire areas (like Lake Tahoe) at the bottom. Drink up and enjoy the view. [From $48]

Buy now: North Drinkware's Webssite

Online Exclusive: Best Gifts for Skiers Who Love the Grateful Dead

Atomic Bentchetler 100 Special Edition Skis

Atomic Bent Chetler 100 Grateful Dead skis

The Grateful Dead limited edition Atomic Benchetler 100

Based on the success of the now impossible to find Atomic Bentchetler 120 Grateful Dead edition skis, Atomic released a slightly-less limited edition version of the Bentchetler 100 ski this year. With kicked tails and carbon reinforcment, the ski is a great option for freeride oriented resort skiers and backcountry skiers who have spent a little time on the mountain. [MSRP: $975]

Buy now: Backcountry | evo

Dakine Team Baron Gore-Tex Mitt

Dakine Team Baron Mitt Grateful Dead Edition

Steal your face. And keep your hands warm.

Mittens with Gore-Tex are as good as it gets: Hands stay warm and try, plus high-fiving your friends feels better. Gore Grip tech means that there is still just enough dexterity to keep a good grip on your poles or can during après. [MSRP: $115]

Learn more: Dakine's Website

Smartwool PhD Ski Ultra Light Ski Socks

Smartwool PhD Ski Ultra Light Grateful Dead ski socks

Warm, thin, and psychedelic.

Smartwool's PhD ski socks have proven to be the industry standard for years, and the latest edition uses professional skier and artist Chris Benchetler's Grateful Dead inspired art to create socks that look as good as they function. [MSRP: $33]

Buy now: Smartwool's Website

Fire on the Mountain Book and Vinyl

Fire on the Mountain Vinyl

The Fire on the Mountain soundtrack on Vinyl.

Fire on the Mountain book

Learn the story behind the creation of 'Fire on the Mountain.'

Fans of skiing and the Grateful Dead should take some time to watch TGR's "Fire on the Mountain." It's a ski, snowboard, and surfing film that takes everything to a different level, all to the sounds of the Grateful Dead. The soundtrack and book combo, for sale on Chris Benchetler's website, give deeper meaning to the movie and everything that went into it. [MSRP: $80]

Buy now on Chris Benchetler's Website

