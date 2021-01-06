Best Travel Bags for Skiers

Whether you're traveling far and wide and need a durable ski bag to protect your precious skis and boots, or just looking for a bag to schlep all your gear from A to B, these travel bags get the job done. Each is made from hardy, water-resistant materials and features purpose-specific compartments ideal for ski gear. So go ahead, pack the whole kit and caboodle.

evoc Snow Gear Roller

The evoc Snow Gear Roller is made from highly durable, tear-resistant fabric that doesn’t absorb moisture easily. Plus, it has wheels. Photo courtesy of evoc

This padded roller bag is roomy enough to fit two pairs of skis and the kitchen sink, yet conveniently folds up and packs down into a stashable size when empty. Made from highly durable, tear-resistant fabric that doesn’t absorb moisture easily, the Snow Gear Roller comes in three sizes—M, L, XL—to accommodate for different ski lengths, and even includes a separate avalanche compartment to snugly fit your life-saving rescue gear. In short: This ski bag makes a dependable and convenient travel companion— one you can trust to keep your babies safe when the baggage attendants just really don’t seem to understand how precious the cargo is that they’re handling. [$200, evocusa.com]

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dakine Concourse Hardside Luggage

The Concourse Hardside suitcase comes in 36L, 65L, and 105L to accommodate any length of trip. Photo courtesy of Dakine

When you’re traveling by car, the traditional duffel is usually the way to go. But when cross-country ski trips involve cross concourse schleps, it’s a bonus to have a travel bag that rolls and can serve as a seat or footrest when airport delays postpone your trip (we’ve all been there). The Concourse Hardside suitcase comes in 36L, 65L, and 105L to accommodate any length of trip, and each features a durable polycarbonate/ABS shell, 360-degree wheels, a handy interior divider with stretch mesh pocket, and best of all—an interior pocket that keeps wet or smelly clothing away from your dry goods. [$235 (65L), dakine.com]

Shop for it on Backcountry: Dakine Concourse Hardside Luggage

Osprey Farpoint/Fairview Wheeled Travel Pack 65

The Farpoint/Fairview Wheeled Travel Pack 65 can be wheeled when you’ve got a free hand, or carried as a backpack when you don't. Photo courtesy of Osprey

When you’re packing for a big ski trip, you need options—the option to pack extra layers so you don’t have to test how odor repellent your favorite baselayer really is, and the option to wheel or carry your bag depending on the scope of your adventure. The new Farpoint/Fairview Wheeled Travel Pack 65 gives you both. Featuring oversized wheels with a HighRoad chassis, the 65L-volume pack made of durable nylon and enough compartments to stash all but your skis and boots can be wheeled when you’ve got a free hand, or carried as a backpack via the stowaway harness and hipbelt when you have no hands to spare. [$260, osprey.com]

Find it at REI: Osprey Farpoint/Fairview Wheeled Travel Pack

Ortlieb Atrack

The Atrack won ISPO Gold for its waterproof TIZIP zipper, located on the Atrack’s back. Photo courtesy of Ortlieb

Backpack meets stash duffel, the Atrack includes all the high-quality and thoughtful design features you’ve come to expect from Ortlieb. Part of the German brand’s Active Traveling line of packs, the Atrack won ISPO Gold for its waterproof TIZIP zipper, located on the Atrack’s back, allowing you to lay it front-down and keep your gear clean and dry while you rummage through it. But the TIZIP isn’t the only noteworthy feature. Waterproof to IP67, the Atrack is also PVC-free and sustainably made in Germany. Plus, it features heavy-duty back and hip padding, a large hull, and four convenient zippered inner pockets. [$275 (35L), ortliebusa.com]

Shop for it on Backcountry: Ortlieb Atrack

The Douchebag

The Douchebag protects your skis with a durable polyester outer shell, polyester lining, and ABS protection ribs that reduce weight yet keep your skis from being crushed. Photo courtesy of DB

If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years traveling with ski bags in tow, it’s choosing your ski bag carefully. You need one that will not only protect your precious skis from the baggage handlers, but also one that will make your life easier on the go. Though it may seem counterintuitive, go for The Douchebag. This snow roller can comfortably fit two pairs of even the longest skis, and will protect your goods with a durable polyester outer shell, polyester lining, ABS protection ribs that reduce weight yet keep your skis from being crushed. Favorite features: length adjustability and hook-up system. If you have shorter skis, you can adjust the length of the bag by rolling and cinching the top down to snuggly fit against the tips of your skis—no more floppy top. And DB’s hook-up system allows you to attach other DB bags (like the Hugger 30L) for piggy-back rolling. [$249, douchebags.com]

Find it online at Backcountry: The Douchebag

Dakine Boot Pack DLX 75L

The Dakine Boot Pack DLX 75L fits everything but the kitchen sink. Photo courtesy of Dakine

Protect your most important piece of gear with this durable pack featuring a water-resistant ripstop outer and tarp-lined compartment that keeps boots separate from the rest of your gear. But you can fit a lot more than just your ski boots in this boot pack. Multiple large, purpose-specific zip compartments fits helmets, goggles, ski outerwear, and even extra layers. This boot pack may be too large to fit in the overhead bin of the plane, but it's an ideal hold-all pack for road trips and daily commutes to the resort. [$120, dakine.com]

Buy the Dakine Boot Bag DLX now: REI | Backcountry | evo

Flylow Remnant Tote

What the Remnant Tote lacks in bells in whistles it makes up for in sheer volume and convenience Photo courtesy of Flylow

This tote may not be the fanciest bag out there, but boy is it useful. What the Remnant Tote lacks in bells in whistles it makes up for in sheer volume and convenience. Just throw all your ski gear in this bottomless tote, zip it up, stash your sunscreen and grab-and-go items in the easily accessible side pockets, and be on your way. What's more, this tote is made from remnants of Flylow's scuff-resistant 500D and 1000D Oxford fabric leftover from the brand's apparel production line. Like we said, it's a scrappy bag. [$50, flylowgear.com]