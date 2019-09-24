Not too narrow, not too wide, but juuuust right. These all-mountain skis are for ladies looking for a monogamous relationship with one ski. They made to succeed in the groomers, trees, crud—you name it. They are the most versatile skis on the market.

BEST IN TEST: Fischer My Ranger 96 TI

The 2020 Best in Test all-mountain Fischer My Ranger 96 TI. Photo courtesy of Fischer

Blizzard Black Pearl, step aside—there’s a new queen of the hill. The My Ranger 96 TI earned top scores in the two most telling skill departments of all-mountain skis—balance of skills and crud performance. A beefy core of poplar wood and Titanal makes the ski damp and predictable at speed on groomers, but a carbon inlay in the rockered shovel lightens the ski’s load, making it easy to turn and floaty in everything from chop to pow. Said tester Robin Barnes: “Right out of the silk market in Beijing—silky and smooth.”

Fischer My Ranger 96 TI Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.31 / 5

4.31 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 128-95-120

128-95-120 Lengths (In Centimeters): 158, 166, 174

158, 166, 174 Radius (In Meters): 17

17 MSRP: $700 [BUY NOW]

See more info about the Fischer My Ranger 96 TI

Nordica Santa Ana 93

The 2020 Nordica Santa Ana 93. Photo courtesy of Nordica

Testers expect certain qualities from a Nordica ski: a ski that performs equally well on groomers and in the crud; a sturdy feel with a reliable flex pattern; and a ski that prefers long arcs and high speeds. The Santa Ana 93 displays those characteristics to a T. With a moderate, all-mountain rocker profile and a Titanal/ carbon-reinforced balsa core, the Santa Ana 93 is a charger at heart, but makes some concessions to allow advanced intermediates to enjoy the ride. Kennen: “Fun, fast ski for a ripper.”

Check it out on Amazon: 2020 Nordica Santa Ana 93

Nordica Santa Ana 93 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.24 / 5

4.24 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 124-93-112

124-93-112 Lengths (In Centimeters): 153, 161, 169, 177

153, 161, 169, 177 Radius (In Meters): 15.5

15.5 MSRP: $750 [BUY NOW]

You can find more details about the Nordica Santa Ana 93 here

Head Kore 93 W

The all-new Head Kore 93 W for 2020. Photo courtesy of Head

Head has set a new standard in ski construction with its KORE technology that’s so forgiving women everywhere are in danger of being spoiled for life. Combining graphene, Koroyd, and a lightweight yet dense karuba wood core, this ski is poppy and maneuverable in bumps and crud, but also holds its own on the groomers. The narrow-waisted sister of the Head Kore 99 W, the 93 W gets major props for how accessible it is to women of all abilities. Gleason: “This ski can complement any type of skier.”

Buy it on Amazon: 2020 Head Kore 93 W + binding

Head Kore 93 W Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.21 / 5

4.21 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 130-91-113

130-91-113 Lengths (In Centimeters): 153, 162, 171

153, 162, 171 Radius (In Meters): 15.4

15.4 MSRP: $750 [BUY NOW]

See all of the Head Kore 93 W's scores

BEST VALUE: 4FRNT MSP CC

The 2020 4FRNT MSP CC. Photo courtesy of 4FRNT

Allow us to reintroduce you to the MSP CC, a sleeper agent of a ski that has flown under many a radar. Though this ski won Best in Test at our 2018 Indie SKI Test, many of our veteran testers hadn’t heard of it or even clicked into a pair of 4Frnts. They won’t make that mistake again. Ladies were blown away by it, heralding it as a supremely versatile and stable all-mountain tool that charges as hard as any men’s ski, but is way more fun than anything in the boys’ department. Brown: “Badass big girl ski!”

4FRNT MSP CC Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.13 / 5

4.13 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 133-99-121

133-99-121 Lengths (In Centimeters): 159, 165, 171

159, 165, 171 Radius (In Meters): 17

17 MSRP: $549

Find out more info for the 4FRNT MSP CC

Kästle FX96 W

The 2020 Kästle FX96 W. Photo courtesy of Kästle

In the FX96 W, Austrian engineering magic has produced a ski that’s light yet supremely damp, with reduced weight in the shovel and sides of the ski to make turn initiation easier, but with a core made of three types of wood for added stability. Testers found the ski chatters at high speeds and skis short due to a low-camber profile with less effective edge. If you want your skis to shut up and arc supersized turns, size up. Gleason: “This ski could save the day for a gal who’s looking to advance to the next level.”

Kästle FX96 W Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.06 / 5

4.06 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 133-96-119

133-96-119 Lengths (In Centimeters): 156, 164, 172

156, 164, 172 Radius (In Meters): 16

16 MSRP: $849

Read more about the Kästle FX96 W

Armada Trace 98

The 2020 Armada Trace 98. Photo courtesy of Armada

Armada produces noodles no more! The brand known for its soft and playful park skis has matured, and the proof is in the Trace 98. A light poplar wood core and tip and tail rocker mean the Trace 98 turns on a dime and keeps you afloat in powder and bumps, yet Titanal underfoot and an adaptive mesh layer throughout the ski add dampness so you don’t feel every single bump in the terrain. That said, the Trace 98 does have a speed limit. Kennen: “Big sweet spot. A playful ski with pop and pizazz.”

Available on Amazon: 2020 Armada Trace 98

Armada Trace 98 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.03 / 5

4.03 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 127-98-119

127-98-119 Lengths (In Centimeters): 156, 164, 172

156, 164, 172 Radius (In Meters): 17

17 MSRP: $825 [BUY NOW]

See more scores for the Armada Trace 98

Elan Ripstick 94 W

The very red Elan Ripstick 94 W for 2020. Photo courtesy of Elan

The Ripstick 94 W is back—unchanged—for another season of shredding. Lady testers loved how the Ripstick rails on groomers and in the crud thanks to Elan’s signature amphibio profile, which reinforces the inside edge of each ski to make them more stable at high edge angles. While it definitely shows signs of Elan’s racing DNA (and favors strong ladies accordingly), the ski also scores high in flotation, making it a versatile all-mountain ski. Krause: “They may look like a race ski but they’re so playful.”

Check it out on Amazon: 2020 Elan Ripstick 94 W

Elan Ripstick 94 W Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.03 / 5

4.03 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 135-95-110

135-95-110 Lengths (In Centimeters): 156, 163, 170, 177

156, 163, 170, 177 Radius (In Meters): 15

15 MSRP: $750 [BUY NOW]

Read more about the Elan Ripstick 94 W

Stöckli Stormrider 95

The 2020 Stöckli Stormrider 95. Photo courtesy of Stöckli

If you like to rail turns (or want a ski that will teach you how to) look no further than the Stöckli Stormrider 95. Women who tip these babies on edge will be hard-pressed to find their speed limit on groomers. Yet for all its charginess and two sheets of Titanal, the SR 95 is quick to respond and will playfully transition from wide-radius turns to short turns, from groomers to bumps—but only if you command it. Humes: “A lot of ski in a 166. Stable and powerful, whatever comes its way, the SR 95 can handle it.”

Stöckli Stormrider 95 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.02 / 5

4.02 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 131-95-123

131-95-123 Lengths (In Centimeters): 166, 175, 184, 193

166, 175, 184, 193 Radius (In Meters): 15.2

15.2 MSRP: $1,099

Check out more scores for the Stöckli Stormrider 95

Völkl Secret 92

The 2020 Völkl Secret 92. Photo courtesy of Völkl

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Banking on the success of last year’s model, Völkl left the Secret 92 untouched, and big surprise—testers still loved it. Not so surprising for a Völkl ski—the Secret 92 scores high in stability at speed and demands a strong will and even stronger quads and hammies. Aggressive lady skiers love how the Secret 92 attacks crud thanks to its Titanal frame and multi-layer wood core. Geary: “They love big, sweeping turns but you can make them do a quick dance if you stay on top of them.”

Available on Amazon: 2020 Völkl Secret 92 + binding

Völkl Secret 92 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.94 / 5

3.94 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 130-92-113

130-92-113 Lengths (In Centimeters): 149, 156, 163, 170

149, 156, 163, 170 Radius (In Meters): 16

16 MSRP: $825 [BUY NOW]

Check out how the Völkl Secret 92 did at the 2020 SKI Test

Liberty Genesis 96

The 2020 Liberty Genesis 96 is a beauty of a ski. Photo courtesy of Liberty

Liberty made its debut in the SKI Test in 2019 and proved to testers it belonged. It may not be tops in every category, but man is the Genesis 96 fun. Playing to its strengths, Liberty designed the Genesis 96 to be a poppy, playful, and forgiving ski that butters the whole mountain. A lightweight, composite wood core reinforced with carbon stringers and early-rise rocker make the Genesis 96 a confidence-booster. Brown: “This ski is a genie in a bottle—ask a wish and the Genesis 96 grants wonders.”

Check it out on Amazon: 2020 Liberty Genesis 96

Liberty Genesis 96 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.94 / 5

3.94 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 130-96-177

130-96-177 Lengths (In Centimeters): 151, 158, 165, 171

151, 158, 165, 171 Radius (In Meters): 14

14 MSRP: $700 [BUY NOW]

You can find more info about the Liberty Genesis 96 here

K2 Mindbender 88ti Alliance

The all-new K2 Mindbender 88ti Alliance for 2020. Photo courtesy of K2

K2’s Mindbender series introduces a new type of construction—the Titanal Y-Beam—which places Titanal in areas where you want added weight, dampness, and stability: along the edges, underfoot, and in the tail. That way, unnecessary materials and weight are left out of the tip, allowing the women’s- specific Mindbender 88ti to ski like a jack of all trades. It carves on the frontside, zips in and out of trees, and charges through crud with tips afloat. Humes: “The perfect amount of forgiveness and power.”

Buy it on Amazon: 2020 K2 Mindbender 88ti Alliance

K2 Mindbender 88ti Alliance Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.87 / 5

3.87 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 125-88-112

125-88-112 Lengths (In Centimeters): 149, 156, 163, 170

149, 156, 163, 170 Radius (In Meters): 14.7

14.7 MSRP: $800 [BUY NOW]

Find out more details for the K2 Mindbender 88ti Alliance

Line Pandora 94

The 2020 Line Pandora 94. Photo courtesy of Line

Ladies, stiff does not always equal better and more fun. Line gets that, so they’ve produced a women’s-specific, frontside-oriented ski that takes the work out of skiing and inserts fun in its stead. Designed with a pure aspen wood core and soft tip, the Pandora 94 is effortless in bumps, crud, trees—you name it. While testers found the ski’s speed limit immediately, they praised its forgiveness and quick maneuverability. Northrop: “For ladies who want easy fun without having to work for it.”

Available on Amazon: 2020 Line Pandora 94

Line Pandora 94 Factsheet

Overall Rating 3.8 / 5

Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters) 131-94-117

Lengths (In Centimeters) 151, 158, 165, 172

Radius (In Meters) 14.5

MSRP: $650 [BUY NOW]

See more about the Line Pandora 94

People Also Ask

What is the best women's all-mountain ski for 2020?

According to our veteran testers who spent a full week testing numerous skis this winter, the Fischer My Ranger 96 TI is the best women's all-mountain ski for 2020.

What size skis should I buy?

Women-specific skis generally come in lengths between 150cm-175cm. While women are usually coached to buy shorter skis because they will be lighter and easier to turn, the idea that women should be skiing short skis is outdated. Ski length should depend on your height, skiing style, and the sidecut of the ski—not your gender.

Women should be on skis that are at least as long as they are tall. If the ski has minimal tip and tail rocker and therefore more effective edge, intermediate women may want a slightly shorter ski because it will make turn initiation easier. If the ski has significant tip and/or tail rocker and therefore less effective edge, advanced women skiers will want a ski that's longer than they are tall.

Along with the ski's profile, turn radius often affects how quick or maneuverable the ski is. Intermediate skiers should look for a ski with a shorter turn radius (12m-15m) as it will be more responsive, while more advanced skiers who like to ski wider turns at speed may want a ski with a longer turn radius (15-18m).

What is the difference between a groomer ski and a narrow all-mountain ski?

Groomer skis, also referred to as on-piste skis, frontside recreational skis, or carver skis, tend to have narrower waist widths than all-mountain skis (between 70mm-85mm). These skis are designed to perform primarily on groomed terrain and for skiers with a more traditional skiing style—that is, skiers who can edge their turns and carve.

All-mountain narrow skis, on the other hand, are more versatile than strict groomer skis thanks to a wider waist and tip (sometimes also tail) rocker. All-mountain skis are jacks-of-all-trades, at home on groomed terrain but also designed to handle bumps and off-piste crud. They generally also tend to be more forgiving than narrower, piste-oriented skis because most have a rockered profile and therefore a shorter effective edge, making it easier to initiate turns and slide or pivot turns rather than carve.

The 8 Best Women's All-Mountain Narrow Skis of 2019

BEST IN TEST and BEST VALUE: Blizzard Black Pearl 88

The 2019 Blizzard Black Pearl 88. Photo courtesy of Blizzard

We know, this ski always wins. But believe us, it’s for good reason—it’s been the top-selling ski across both men’s and women’s models for years running. It’s balanced, forgiving, strong, lightweight, and incredibly versatile for conditions, terrain, and ability levels. Blizzard overhauled it two years ago, making it lighter and stronger with a new carbon frame. Lay on it and trench, then instantly back off and feather it—it happily obliges. Truly a one-ski quiver. Greene: “Comfortable, reliable, versatile.”

Overall Rating: 4.21 / 5

4.21 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 126-88-110

126-88-110 Lengths (in centimeters): 145, 152, 159, 166, 173

145, 152, 159, 166, 173 Radius (in meters): 14

14 MSRP: $720 [BUY NOW]

Kästle LX85

The 2019 Kästle LX85. Photo courtesy of Kästle

Vertical sidewalls, low camber, two sheets of metal, and no speed limit—this ski rages down the fall line. The proudly Austrian-made LX 85 earned No. 1 in Stability at Speed, Crud Performance, and Hard-Snow Integrity, but it happily sucked up bumps, slalomed trees, and played in the chop too. It’s damp, smooth, and stuck to the snow with a delicious bite on hardpack. It’s best for girls who love their edges. Bremner: “Short turns, long turns—all of it fun and with mirrored disco ball flashes!”

Overall Rating: 4.1 / 5

4.1 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 126-85-109

126-85-109 Lengths (in centimeters): 144, 152, 160, 168, 176

144, 152, 160, 168, 176 Radius (in meters): 14.5

14.5 MSRP: $999

Stöckli Stormrider 85 Motion

The 2019 Stöckli Stormrider 85 Motion. Photo courtesy of Stöckli

Holy Stöckli! This ski rips so hard it should come with a warning label and a free helmet. It’s humming with potential energy that tore trenches all over Deer Valley’s Empire Canyon. It’s built with a responsive, lightweight wood and fiberglass core that will eat up whatever you throw at it—provided you’re in the driver’s seat (it doesn’t tolerate skidders). This ski makes mounds of frozen ocean feel like plowable pillows of fresh. Handmade by Swiss engineers—and man, can you feel it. Gibbons: “They lit me up.”

Overall Rating: 3.99 / 5

3.99 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 129-85-113

129-85-113 Lengths (in centimeters): 154, 161, 168

154, 161, 168 Radius (in meters): 15.8

15.8 MSRP: $999

Atomic Vantage 90 Ti W

The 2019 Atomic Vantage 90 Ti W. Photo courtesy of Atomic

The latest from Atomic’s war room is Titanium Tank Mesh, a strong, light layer that’s the building block of the entirely revamped Vantage Ti series. Instead of stripping weight out of a ski, Atomic starts with a chassis as thin as fine china—light shines right through it—and then adds reinforcement where needed. The result is a light, stiff, poppy ski that happily snaps off tight turns in the trees and then grips high- speed groomers like it’s on rails. Humes: “Set the edge and forget about it.”

Overall Rating 3.93 / 5

3.93 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters) 124.5-90-111

124.5-90-111 Lengths (In Centimeters) 153, 161, 169

153, 161, 169 Radius (In Meters) 16.5

16.5 MSRP: $725 (BUY NOW)

K2 Alluvit 88 TI

The 2019 K2 Alluvit 88 TI. Photo courtesy of K2

The Alluvit 88 TI still has damping metal, but K2 changed to an aspen and fir BioKonic core this year, which distributes its mass to the edges to provide better precision while reducing swing weight. No. 1 in Flotation and No. 2 in Playfulness and Forgiveness, the Alluvit is smooth-flexing, easy, and comfortable for a wide range of abilities. Testers remarked it’s a total blast— diving eagerly down the fall line without requiring quads of steel or a Jedi’s mental focus. “Refreshingly easy,” said Greene. “It read my mind.”

Overall Rating 3.93 / 5

3.93 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 128-88-110

128-88-110 Lengths (In Centimeters): 149, 156, 163, 170

149, 156, 163, 170 Radius (In Meters): 12.5

12.5 MSRP: $750 (BUY NOW)

Völkl Secret

The 2019 Völkl Secret Photo courtesy of Völkl

Despite its name (new feminine hygiene product?), the Secret proved to be a ninja warrior whose only sign of weakness was that it abhors weakness. (No. 2 in Stability at Speed, tied for No. 2 in Hard-Snow Integrity and last among winners in Playfulness.) The Secret employs a Titanal frame construction—a metal cutout—that reinforces only the edges to add grip but save weight. Carbon in the tip lightens it up, but this ski takes everything—especially speed—seriously. Bremner: “Slicing and dicing.”

Overall Rating: 3.93 / 5

3.93 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 130-92-113

130-92-113 Lengths (in centimeters): 149, 156, 163, 170 Radius (in meters): 16

149, 156, 163, 170 16 MSRP: $825 (BUY NOW)

Armada Victa 87 Ti

The 2019 Armada Victa 87 Ti. Photo courtesy of Armada

The Victa 87 TI is like a pop song for your feet: playful, fun, energetic, witty, easy to dance to. Testers loved its firecracker personality, great rebound, and versatility in turn shape and terrain—awarding top scores for Quickness and Playfulness. Good old-fashioned camber carves eagerly down the fall line, tip rocker hungers for bumps, and two sheets of metal stick to the snow. The Victa 87 TI is so fun-loving that it steers clear of crud, but then again, so do we. Humes: “Immediately comfortable.”

Overall Rating: 3.87 / 5

3.87 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters) 129-87-119.5

129-87-119.5 Lengths (In Centimeters) 155, 163, 171

155, 163, 171 Radius (In Meters) 16.5

16.5 MSRP: $700 (BUY NOW)

Dynastar Legend W88

The 2019 Dynastar Legend W88. Photo courtesy of Dynastar

This proud Chamonix brand with a “mustache” chevron logo has spawned a cult following for as long as we can remember. The Legend W88 is a solid all-rounder, carving capably and offering a playful, lightweight feel despite two sheets of damping metal. It put up solid scores in Versatility, too, happy-go-lucky wherever it went. Some testers whined that the tip felt squirrely and the tail stiff, but all in all a winner. Greene: “It’s like a Labrador retriever—it just wants to please.”