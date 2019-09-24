Don't let terrain or snow dictate where you want to turn on these skis. These are big sticks that eat crud for breakfast, pow for lunch, and hard pack for après. On these all-mountain wide tools, the West is your oyster, ladies—frontside, backside, you choose.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

BEST IN TEST and GEAR OF THE YEAR: Head Kore 99 W

The 2020 Head Kore 99 W won both Best in Test and Gear of the Year. Photo courtesy of Head

The 2020 Kore 99 W made our lady shredders feel things—good things. As one tester put it: “This ski has some special sauce that blends a feathery, lightweight feel with a strong backbone.” That special sauce is Head’s winning combination of incredibly light graphene in the tip and tail to reduce weight, a honeycomb-shaped material known as Koroyd that adds elasticity and flexibility to the ski, and a karuba wood core that’s dense yet light and incredibly responsive. These elements make the Kore 99 W a seriously special ski, one that not only performs well all over the mountain and in all snow conditions, but one that will perform for anyone, in all kinds of terrain. The Kore 99 W is the ultimate one-quiver ski for ladies who shred the West. East Coasters worried about the hard snow performance of this wider ski will find that the narrower-waisted Kore 93 W features the same revolutionary technology, but with a sidecut better suited to skiing boilerplate. Brown: “Head-turning, mind-opening, the new Kore 99 W gets best in show. What a surprise to have a debut ski come to life. Thanks, Head, for lending your men’s technology for women to enjoy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Buy SKI's top women's All-Mountain Wide ski on Amazon: Head Kore 99 W + Binding

Head Kore 99 W Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.19 / 5

4.19 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 131-97-118

131-97-118 Lengths (In Centimeters): 153, 162, 171

153, 162, 171 Radius (In Meters): 15.1

15.1 MSRP: $800 [BUY NOW]

Elan Ripstick 102 W

The 2020 Elan Ripstick 102 W.

Photo courtesy of Elan

“Dressed for success and dialed to impress,” as one tester noted. Despite a wide waist, the Ripstick 102 W performs in all types of snow conditions, not just in pow. And though it’s designed for hard-charging ladies who prefer to arc supersized turns and blast through crud, this ski can be persuaded to switch gears and zip through bumps and zag through trees. It does require steering—there’s no auto-pilot option. Gibbons: “No need to ski this ski too long. The 170 had more than enough beef and stability.”

Buy it on Amazon: Elan Ripstick 102 W

Elan Ripstick 102 W Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.1 / 5

4.1 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 143-105-120

143-105-120 Lengths (In Centimeters): 156, 163, 170, 177

156, 163, 170, 177 Radius (In Meters): 15.8

15.8 MSRP: $800

See more info for the Elan Ripstick 102 W

Nordica Santa Ana 100

The 2020 Nordica Santa Ana 100.

Photo courtesy of Nordica

Testers crowned the tried-and-true Santa Ana 100 queen of crud, agreeing that when the going gets tough, this is the ski you want underfoot. With a burly Titanal-reinforced balsa core and just enough tip and tail rocker, the Santa Ana torpedoes through chunder without hesitation. But like any homing missile, it can be hard to change course once launched—so be clear on your mission before you engage the Santa Ana 100. Gleason: “Not for the faint of heart. Takes over when you find yourself in the back seat.”

Available on Amazon: Nordica Santa Ana 100

Nordica Santa Ana 100 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.08 / 5

4.08 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 131-100-119

131-100-119 Lengths (In Centimeters): 153, 161, 169, 177

153, 161, 169, 177 Radius (In Meters): 15.5

15.5 MSRP: $800 [BUY NOW]

Read more about the 2020 Nordica Santa Ana 100

BEST VALUE: Blizzard Sheeva 10

The 2020 Blizzard Sheeva 10 was awarded Best Value in the women's all-mountain wide category.

Photo courtesy of Blizzard

Bumps, crud, death cookies—the Sheeva 10 blows over and through it all at Mach speeds thanks to a sturdy multi-layer wood core sandwiched between carbon and fiberglass, plus tip and tail rocker that stay above the fray. While Blizzard’s Carbon Flipcore technology is meant to reduce some of the rigidity of this ski in the tip and tail, the Sheeva 10 still remains one of the burlier skis on this list. Bremner: “It’s spectacular to be heading towards a gnarly bump and have the ski explode the snow around it.”

SKI's Best Value women's ski is available on Amazon: 2020 Blizzard Sheeva 10

Blizzard Sheeva 10 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.06 / 5

4.06 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 133-102-123

133-102-123 Lengths (In Centimeters): 156, 164, 172, 180

156, 164, 172, 180 Radius (In Meters): 16

16 MSRP: $720 [BUY NOW]

See more stats for the Blizzard Sheeva 10

Stöckli Stormrider 105

The mean, green Stöckli Stormrider 105 for 2020.

Photo courtesy of Stöckli

The Stormrider 105 is a bulldozer of a ski with a V12 engine. Technically a unisex ski, the SR 105 only comes in three lengths, and even the 170—the shortest—skis like a GS ski on steroids. As if last year’s model wasn’t beefy enough, Stöckli incorporated a new Polywall sidewall that reinforces the edges to protect them against serious impact. Translation: The SR 105 is designed for hard-chargers who need a dependable ride while dodging obstacles off-piste. Northrop: “Skis like a primed race car.”

Stöckli Stormrider 105 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.99 / 5

3.99 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 137-105-130

137-105-130 Lengths (In Centimeters): 170, 179, 188

170, 179, 188 Radius (In Meters): 17.6

17.6 MSRP: $1,199 [BUY NOW]

Read more about the Stöckli Stormrider 105

Salomon QST Stella 106

The 2020 Salomon QST Stella 106. Photo courtesy of Salomon

The new QST Stella is bipolar, taking home top marks in the flotation category while also ranking high in stability at speed. Some testers found it playful and fun in versatile conditions and terrain, others found it best suited to crud-crushing and charging down steep lines at high speed. The difference comes down to how much effort you want to put into the ski. At the end of the day, all testers agreed that the Stella is one heck of a damp ride. Gleason: “Stout underfoot yet easy to pivot in the tip and tail.”

Buy it on Amazon: 2020 Salomon QST Stella 106

Salomon QST Stella 106 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.97 / 5

3.97 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 136-106-122

136-106-122 Lengths (In Centimeters): 159, 167, 174

159, 167, 174 Radius (In Meters): 3.97

3.97 MSRP: $900 [BUY NOW]

See more scores for the Salomon QST Stella 106

Fischer My Ranger 102 FR

The bright Fischer My Ranger 102 FR. Photo courtesy of Fischer

The My Ranger 102 FR took testers by surprise and ended up with top marks in quickness and playfulness. With the body of a powder ski but the personality of a slalom stick, the ski manages quick little edge-to-edge transitions and dances through trees and soft bumps. Testers recommended keeping it off the hardpack, however. The ski’s carbon nose and all-mountain rocker profile make it a rock star off-piste but more of a backup singer on groomers. Gleason: “Spunky and energetic, this ski is great for soft conditions.”

Available on Amazon: 2020 Fischer My Ranger 102 FR

Fischer My Ranger 102 FR Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.92 / 5

3.92 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 135-101-125

135-101-125 Lengths (In Centimeters): 159, 168, 176

159, 168, 176 Radius (In Meters): 17

17 MSRP: $700

Find out more about the Fischer My Ranger 102 FR

Black Crows daemon birdie

The 2020 Black Crows daemon birdie.

Photo courtesy of Black Crows

This is a homewrecker of a ski, voted most likely to convince ladies to leave their other planks and promise to be faithful only to the daemon birdie. It won’t make you jump through hoops, and a relationship with this ski is one you won’t have to “work at.” With early rise in tip and tail and more effective edge, the daemon birdie likes to carve and pivot short or sweeping turns, while Titanal underfoot also makes it a stable and reliable ride. Bremner: “The perfect date, just a beautifully crafted ski.”

Buy it on Amazon: Black Crows daemon birdie

Black Crows daemon birdie Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.84 / 5

3.84 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 127-99-116

127-99-116 Lengths (In Centimeters): 157.4, 164.3, 170.2, 177.4

157.4, 164.3, 170.2, 177.4 Radius (In Meters): 20

20 MSRP: $800 [BUY NOW]

Find out more info about the Black Crows daemon birdie

Rossignol Soul 7 HD W

The 2020 Rossignol Soul 7 HD W.

Photo courtesy of Rossignol

If you’re lucky enough to live in a place that sees freshies more often than not, the

Soul 7 HD W belongs in your quiver. With a huge shovel, tapered tail, and centered sidecut that concentrates energy transfer underfoot and frees up the tip and tail to pivot and slide, the Soul 7 HD was designed to play in the pow. Testers awarded it top marks in flotation accordingly. That said, with a short effective edge, this ski isn’t a carving tool. Brown: “Skis a tad short with rocker but makes up for it in stability.”

Available on Amazon: 2020 Rossignol Soul 7 HD W

Rossignol Soul 7 HD W Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.82 / 5

3.82 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 136-104-126

136-104-126 Lengths (In Centimeters): 156, 164, 172

156, 164, 172 Radius (In Meters): 16

16 MSRP: $850 [BUY NOW]

Learn more about the Rossignol Soul 7 HD W

Armada Trace 108

The 2020 Armada Trace 108. Photo courtesy of Armada

Playfulness runs in the Armada Trace family and the Trace 108 scored major points for how fun, quick, and forgiving it is, demonstrating that a fatter waist doesn’t always mean heavier and sluggish. With a poplar wood core reinforced by Titanal and adaptive mesh layer throughout, the curvy Trace 108 is actually light enough to be a backcountry ski, but damp and sturdy enough to slay whatever you encounter inbounds. Brown: “Do not let the 108mm-width scare or deter you—skis like a purring kitten.”

Buy it on Amazon: Armada Trace 108

Armada Trace 108 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.79 / 5

3.79 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 132-108-125

132-108-125 Lengths (In Centimeters): 156, 164, 172

156, 164, 172 Radius (In Meters): 17

17 MSRP: $875 [BUY NOW]

Get even more info about the Armada Trace 108

K2 Mindbender 98ti Alliance

The all-new 2020 K2 Mindbender 98ti Alliance.

Photo courtesy of K2

What our lady testers expected from a new K2 women’s model was a user-friendly all-rounder. What they got from the new 98ti Alliance was a more advanced ski, best suited to ladies who really stand on top of their sticks and manually engage them. Featuring K2’s new Titanal Y-Beam technology that significantly damps the ride, the 98ti Alliance is not the intermediate tool you’ve come to expect from K2—it’s an all-mountain charger. Barnes: “Click in and send it on this ski.”

Buy it on Amazon: K2 Mindbender 98ti Alliance

K2 Mindbender 98ti Alliance Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.79 / 5

3.79 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 134-98-120

134-98-120 Lengths (In Centimeters): 154, 161, 168, 175

154, 161, 168, 175 Radius (In Meters): 15.6

15.6 MSRP: $800 [BUY NOW]

Völkl Secret 102

The brand-new Völkl Secret 102 for 2020.

Photo courtesy of Völkl

The new Secret 102 is in danger of overshadowing her little sister, the Secret 92. Not only does she handle soft snow better, she also excels in the areas the Secret 92 is meant to shine: on groomers, in crud, and in bumps. What’s more, despite the fatter waist, the Secret 102 is surprisingly quick and maneuverable thanks to Völkl’s 3D Radius Sidecut, which allows for quick change-ups between long and short turns. Bremner: “Whether frontside bumps or powder chutes, this number delivers.”

Völkl Secret 102 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.73 / 5

3.73 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 140-102-123

140-102-123 Lengths (In Centimeters): 156, 163, 170

156, 163, 170 Radius (In Meters): 16.3

16.3 MSRP: $850 [BUY NOW]

Read more about the new Völkl Secret 102

Liberty Genesis 106

The 2020 Liberty Genesis 106.

Photo courtesy of Liberty

The Genesis 106 significantly stepped up its game in this year’s model. Liberty’s lightweight XCore carbon construction—a combo of three types of wood and a carbon stringer—makes the Genesis 106 lightweight yet damp and responsive. Plus: Liberty significantly reduced the tip rocker in this year’s model, which still offers awesome float but makes all the difference in providing more stability at speed in mixed conditions. Barnes: “Not for groomers but made me feel like a champ in the steep trees.”

Liberty Genesis 106 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.72 / 5

3.72 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 136-106-128

136-106-128 Lengths (In Centimeters): 157, 164, 171

157, 164, 171 Radius (In Meters): 15

15 MSRP: $750 [BUY NOW]

Read more about the Liberty Genesis 106

People Also Ask

What are the best women's all-mountain wide skis for 2020?

What are all-mountain wide skis?

Do-it-all skis with wide waists (97-110mm), tip-and-tail rocker, and incredible versatility. You can carve them, take them in bumps, and enjoy powder snow (if you're lucky enough to be skiing on a powder day). While all-mountain skis are designed to perform well all over the mountain, they do generally have strengths and weaknesses. All-mountain wide skis generally perform better in soft snow and crud.

Because wider skis are usually heavier than narrower skis (because more materials are used to build the ski), they are usually damper and more stable at speed than skis with a narrower waist, but they can be harder to maneuver and less playful.

What size skis should I buy?

Women-specific skis generally come in lengths between 150cm-175cm. While women are usually coached to buy shorter skis because they will be lighter and easier to turn, the idea that women should be skiing short skis is outdated. Ski length should depend on your height, skiing style, and the sidecut of the ski—not your gender.

Women should be on skis that are at least as long as they are tall. If the ski has minimal tip and tail rocker and therefore more effective edge, intermediate women may want a slightly shorter ski because it will make turn initiation easier. If the ski has significant tip and/or tail rocker and therefore less effective edge, advanced women skiers will want a ski that's longer than they are tall.

Along with the ski's profile, turn radius often affects how quick or maneuverable the ski is. Intermediate skiers should look for a ski with a shorter turn radius (12m-15m) as it will be more responsive, while more advanced skiers who like to ski wider turns at speed may want a ski with a longer turn radius (15-18m).

What is the difference between freeride and all-mountain wide skis?

All-mountain wide skis are usually narrower and have shorter turn radii compared to freeride skis. This allows all-mountain wide skis to excel in hard snow conditions and carve more readily than true freeride skis. Some skis in this category, like the Nordica Santa Ana 100, bridge the gap between these two categories.

The 12 Best All-Mountain Wide Skis of 2019

BEST IN TEST: Blizzard Black Pearl 98

Photo courtesy of Blizzard

This ski knifes, but it will also chill and let you enjoy the view. The 98 (formerly the Samba) got a nip and tuck last year to make it lighter and stronger, and testers love it more than ever. The Pearl is the directional option in Blizzard’s freeride line, with a solid, predictable feel. (For more slarve and playfulness, go with the Sheevas.) Weave through trees, suck up bumps, float through pow, or trench on groomed—there is nothing this ski won’t do. Beekman: “Smooth, solid, never punishing.”

Overall Rating: 4.19 / 5

4.19 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 135-98-119

135-98-119 Lengths (in centimeters): 152, 159, 166, 173

152, 159, 166, 173 Radius (in meters): 15

15 MSRP: $720 (BUY NOW)

Elan Ripstick 94 W

Photo courtesy of Elan

First, we love the uniform name for both genders’ models—less confusing and we don’t have to suffer names European dudes think American women like. Second, the Ripstick is the most aptly named of them all. No. 1 in Quickness, this ski lives to be on edge—just think about turning and it instantly lays over. Thanks to an innovative Tubelight Wood Core and Vapor Tip inserts, it’s lightweight and forgiving, yet the ski has plenty of backbone to stand on and give ’er. Ambrogi-Yanson: “Turns on a dime.”

Overall Rating: 4.16 / 5

4.16 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 135-94-110

135-94-110 Lengths (in centimeters): 156, 163, 170, 177

156, 163, 170, 177 Radius (in meters): 15

15 MSRP: $750 (BUY NOW)

K2 Fulluvit 95 TI

Photo courtesy of K2

Easy, fun, energetic, eager to please—this ski bounds down the hill like a Labrador Retriever. A women-specific BioKonic core places denser materials and metal around the edges while keeping the center light, making it brawny enough for experts yet über-forgiving for the lesser skilled. Testers found it to be an ideal soft-snow one-ski quiver for most of the market—No. 1 in Flotation, Forgiveness, and Playfulness—but it might not have enough bite in it for East Coast ex-racer types. “Fun for everyone,” said Humes.

Overall Rating: 4.06 / 5

4.06 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 132-95-115

132-95-115 Lengths (in centimeters): 156, 163, 170

156, 163, 170 Radius (in meters): 14

14 MSRP: $800 (BUY NOW)

Nordica Santa Ana 100

Photo courtesy of Head

The Santa Ana 100 hums with a quiet, subtle power and silently slays whatever lies in its path. It’s confident, stuck to the snow, and far too well-bred to show off. With a lightweight wood core and carbon laminate sandwiched between two sheets of metal, it leads firmly and responds to your input—venturing wherever you want to go. It’s the widest in the category and prefers softer snow. Good for both powerful rippers and light-touch finessers. Bremner: “A pro at all things.”

Overall Rating: 3.98 / 5

3.98 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 131-100-119

131-100-119 Lengths (in centimeters): 153, 161, 169, 177

153, 161, 169, 177 Radius (in meters): 15.5

15.5 MSRP: $799 (BUY NOW)

Kästle FX95

Photo courtesy of Kästle

This ski is baller. Made in Austria and designed with Chris Davenport for big mountain freeride and couloir shredding, the FX95 is an all-mountain one-ski quiver ski for women who rip. A bullet train on the groomed, a tank through crud, and a waterfall through bumps and trees, it performs everywhere with grace, power, and that smooth Kästle feel. It has a wood core sandwiched in fiberglass, early rise tips and tails, and moderate camber underfoot. “Definitely a luxury model,” said Gibbons.

Overall Rating: 3.92 / 5

3.92 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 126-95-115

126-95-115 Lengths (in centimeters): 157, 165, 173, 181, 189

157, 165, 173, 181, 189 Radius (in meters): 16

16 MSRP: $1,049 (BUY NOW)

Armada Trace 98

Photo courtesy of Armada

So. Much. Fun. The 98 was designed for tourability with downhill power: a lightweight wood core has Titanal reinforcements underfoot and damping Xrystal Mesh fabric throughout. A rockered nose hunts for fresh, but when things get spicy the cambered midsection and flat tail holds cleanly and securely, urging you to mash the gas. It feels more directional than surfy, more lively than damp, and far more sophisticated than the jibbers of Armada’s past. “A great blend of liveliness and stability,” said Gibbons.

Overall Rating: 3.88 / 5

3.88 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 127-98-119

127-98-119 Lengths (in centimeters): 156, 164, 172

156, 164, 172 Radius (in meters): 17

17 MSRP: $775 (BUY NOW)

BEST VALUE: Atomic Vantage 97 C W

Photo courtesy of Atomic

The new Vantage 97 C W has the same featherweight Prolite core as the award-winning 90, but the fluff-loving 97 has Carbon Tank Mesh instead of titanium, so it makes sense that it felt more forgiving and versatile than its narrower sister. Most testers loved its snap and energy—the minority worried it was too light to be trustworthy. The general consensus, though, was that it’s smooth and solid enough to feel comfortable but has enough bite to keep things exciting. Humes: “A ski that’s light and charges.”

Strength : Hard-Snow Integrity; Weakness : Crud Performance

: Hard-Snow Integrity; : Crud Performance Overall Rating: 3.85 / 5

3.85 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 130-97-119

130-97-119 Lengths (in centimeters): 156, 164, 172

156, 164, 172 Radius (in meters): 17

17 MSRP: $600 (BUY NOW)

HEAD Great Joy

Photo courtesy of Head

Head debuted graphene—a confoundingly light and strong material—into the tips and tails of the Joy line years ago, and has since integrated the Nobel-prize winning material into the Kore line and Nexo ski boots. The Great Joy is solidly built with an honest, directional feel, and testers appreciated its no-B.S. approach. For those on the verge of carving, the generous tip will pull them right in, though testers noted it got squirrely off edge—a symptom attributed to a tight tune. Bremner: “Sliced edge to edge like a samurai.”

Overall Rating: 3.81 / 5

3.81 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 141-98-124

141-98-124 Lengths (in centimeters): 153, 158, 163, 168, 173

153, 158, 163, 168, 173 Radius (in meters): 14.3

14.3 MSRP: $750

Völkl 90Eight W

Photo courtesy of MDV

To achieve today’s high strength-to-weight ratios, some brands strip weight from the center, others from the edges. Völkl’s techy 3D Ridge belongs to the latter tribe, with mass in the middle and sensitivity on the perimeter, making its rocker-camber-rocker profile easy to tip, grip, and rip. Testers loved the damp stability and predictability of the 90EIGHT W, but some felt it lacked playfulness and pop. Built for speed and disapproving of skidders, it’s best driven by the expert set. Knight: “Steady at speed and damp.”

Overall Rating: 3.69 / 5

3.69 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 133-98-116

133-98-116 Lengths (in centimeters): 156, 163, 170

156, 163, 170 Radius (in meters): 15.9

15.9 MSRP: $775

Black Crows Daemon Birdie

Photo courtesy of Black Crows

The “birdie” means it’s a women’s model, and a full-rocker profile should

be forgiving, but don’t be fooled: You’ll find no mercy here. This ski is wicked, zealously scalping its foes, but those who know how to bend ’em will be duly rewarded with power. With elongated edges, a Titanal plate underfoot, and a middle finger up to the “lightweight” trend, the Daemons made testers wonder where all that crud went. “My favorite ski of the day,” said Ambrogi-Yanson.

Overall Rating: 3.56 / 5

3.56 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 127-99-116

127-99-116 Lengths (in centimeters): 157, 164, 170, 177

157, 164, 170, 177 Radius (in meters): 20

20 MSRP: $800 (BUY NOW)

Salomon QST Lumen 99

Photo courtesy of Salomon

Testers were split about the Lumen 99—some felt it best suited for advanced intermediates on the cusp of carving because “it holds on as long as you need and gently eases you into the new turn,” said Bremner. Others felt it was best in soft snow because the tip was unwieldy and planky on groomed, which explains its relatively poor score in Quickness. Despite an edge-to-edge Titanal layer, its Spaceframe wood core and carbon/flax woven layer keeps things light.

Overall Rating: 3.5 / 5

3.5 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (in millimeters): 134-99-116

134-99-116 Lengths (in centimeters): 153, 159, 167, 174

153, 159, 167, 174 Radius (in meters): 19

19 MSRP: $725 (BUY NOW)

Dynastar Legend W96

Photo courtesy of Dynastar

A tight turn radius means this ski shines in short turns, and liberal rocker at the tip made even the 178 feel manageable. A unique sidewall construction layers shearing material vertically behind the ABS, which makes the flex smoother and more progressive. (Think of bending this magazine: The binding will buckle, but this layer makes the ski flex like the unbound pages.) It’s lightweight, but still some testers found the tip unwieldy and the tail too stiff. “Great ski to figure stuff out on,” said Bremner.