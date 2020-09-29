Looking to slice up groomers, zip through bumps, and just generally get edgy with it? These skis have the no-nonsense sidecut, construction, and turn radius you're looking for.

Who: Women who like to engage their edges

Women who like to engage their edges What: Approachable and versatile carvers

Approachable and versatile carvers Where: The white ribbon of death, pristine corduroy, or boilerplate

BEST IN TEST and GEAR OF THE YEAR: Stöckli Nela 80

The 2021 Gear of the Year and Best in Test Stöckli Nela 80 Women's Frontside Ski Photo courtesy of Stöckli

Hallelujah, a women’s-specific Stöckli charger! For years this Swiss brand has produced some of the most exquisitely crafted unisex skis on the market, but they were better suited to skiers with racing backgrounds than recreationalists, never mind the majority of the female population. Enter the new Nela line, featuring a lighter weight and a women’s-specific flex that makes the skis easier to engage, more forgiving, and more accessible to intermediates than Stöckli’s unisex models. The new Nela 80 is the most piste-oriented of the line and our testers loved it for its thrilling carving performance and ability to bust through crud despite its smaller waist width, calling it “the luxury SUV” of the Frontside category. Testers’ one gripe: the longest length available is 165cm, which will surely disappoint some of the hard-charging chicks chomping at the bit to get on a more playful Stöckli ski. Northrop: “Skis like a finely tuned instrument. The precision and sound it makes carving through the snow is a thing of beauty.”

2021 Stöckli Nela 80 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.44/5

4.44/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 149, 157, 165

149, 157, 165 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 121-80-106

121-80-106 Turn Radius (In Meters): 14 (157 cm length)

14 (157 cm length) MSRP: $949

BEST IN TEST: Head Kore 87 W

The 2021 Head Kore 87 W Women's Best in Test Frontside Ski Photo courtesy of Head

The newest addition to Head’s award-winning women’s Kore line is the polar opposite of the Stöckli Nela 80, yet beloved by our testers nonetheless. What the Nela 80 lacks in versatility the Kore 87 W makes up for thanks to the ski’s wider waist and tight little turn radius, which permits ladies to skid turns and not just lay trenches. This ski impressed testers with her low-maintenance attitude, though some ladies wished she showed a little more backbone in the crud. But testers were quick to forgive this one shortcoming. Humes: “Trusted it at once. Solid, snappy, playful.”

2021 Head Kore 87 W Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.44/5

4.44/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 153, 162, 171

153, 162, 171 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 127-85-107

127-85-107 Turn Radius (In Meters): 14.3 (171 cm length)

14.3 (171 cm length) MSRP: $750

Nordica Santa Ana 93

The 2021 Nordica Santa Ana 93 Women's Frontside Ski Photo courtesy of Nordica

The Santa Anas of yore liked to flirt with the fine line between burly and strenuous. This year, Nordica scales them down a notch, removing one of two layers of metal in the construction to make the skis more accessible to intermediates. And it worked, though the ski still prefers a strong skier. Testers ranked this ski the most versatile in this category and also praised its spunkiness. It hums with energy that just begs to be put to work on groomers especially, but also in the rough. Gleason: “Makes ya feel like a badass. Confidence-inspiring at all speeds and terrain.”

2021 Nordica Santa Ana 93 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.41/5

4.41/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 151, 158, 165, 172, 179

151, 158, 165, 172, 179 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 125.5-93-112.5

125.5-93-112.5 Turn Radius (In Meters): 15.5 (165 cm length)

15.5 (165 cm length) MSRP: $750

Fischer RC One 86GT

The 2021 Fischer RC One 86GT Frontside ski Photo courtesy of Fischer

The unisex RC1 86GT won SKI Test gold in the men’s Frontside category last year and was entered into the women’s test this year because Fischer doesn’t make gender-specific skis. Turns out, our ladies loved it too, thanks to its easy swing weight and triple turn radius, which allows the ski to energetically bound from edge to edge. Testers ranked it No. 1 in Quickness and agreed it could tackle anything the resort threw at it if steered by a firm hand. Bremner: “Designed for the best, this ski will grab your inner athlete and demand she step up and rule the world."

Watch: SKI Review - Fischer RC One 86GT

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

Fischer RC One 86GT Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.31/5

4.31/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 161, 168, 175, 182

161, 168, 175, 182 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 130-86-116

130-86-116 Turn Radius (In Meters): 17 (175 cm length)

17 (175 cm length) MSRP: $800

Blizzard Black Pearl 88

The 2021 Blizzard Black Pearl 88 Women's Frontside Ski Photo courtesy of Blizzard

Blizzard significantly revamped the core of its best-selling ski in an effort to give ladies what they were missing from the old Black Pearl 88: more versatility. The new True-Blend wood core includes stringers of denser wood strategically placed underfoot where you want the ski to be stiff, with less density in the tip and tail. The result: a Black Pearl 88 that’s still primarily a corduroy destroyer with a need for speed, but one that’s more playful and willing to switch up turn shapes and styles. Barnes: “Powerhouse laying arcs. For a strong, get-after-it girl.”

Watch: SKI Review - Blizzard Black Pearl 88

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

2021 Blizzard Black Pearl 88 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.24/5

4.24/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 147, 153, 159, 165, 171, 177

147, 153, 159, 165, 171, 177 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 128-88-110

128-88-110 Turn Radius (In Meters): 14 (165 cm length)

14 (165 cm length) MSRP: $780

BEST VALUE: Dynastar M Pro 84 W

The 2021 Dynastar M Pro 84 W Women's Best Value Frontside Ski Photo courtesy of Dynastar

When the short turn comes back in vogue next season, the credit should go to the Dynastar M Pro 84 W. This ski wowed testers with its vim and vigor thanks to Dynastar’s new M Pro construction—a hybrid core of poplar and PU. Testers agreed that this ski’s standout characteristic is its agility. Yet for all its pop and pizzazz, it doesn’t disappoint in the stability or speed departments either, though testers caution it’s out of its depth in the crud. Bremner: “Magnificently forgiving yet still wonderfully high performance. Full of good vibes.”

2021 Dynastar M Pro 84 W Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.24/5

4.24/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 149, 156, 163, 170

149, 156, 163, 170 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 123-84-106

123-84-106 Turn Radius (In Meters): 14 (163 cm length)

14 (163 cm length) MSRP: $600

Rossignol Black Ops Stargazer

The 2021 Rossignol Black Ops Stargazer Women's Frontside Ski Photo courtesy of Rossignol

We don’t know much about the new Stargazer, but we do know one thing: She’s hella fun. Part of Rossi’s revamped Black Ops line, the Stargazer was introduced with little detail concerning her exact construction (playing to that “Black Ops” mystique, perhaps). So, we’ll shoot from the hip: This ski can carve, smear, and forgive your sins in the bumps. Testers praised her quickness and knack for short turns on hardpack above all else, but agreed that she’ll show anyone a good time—whatever the conditions or terrain. Gleason: “Perfect ski for this category. Snappy and playful.”

2021 Rossignol Black Ops Stargazer Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.24/5

4.24/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 154, 162, 170

154, 162, 170 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 127-92-117

127-92-117 Turn Radius (In Meters): 14 (162 cm length)

14 (162 cm length) MSRP: $700

Elan Wildcat 86 CX

The 2021 Elan Wildcat 86 CX Women's Frontside Ski Photo courtesy of Elan

This ski made our ladies meow for more—more speed, more turns, more fun. The new Wildcat was designed with Elan’s Amphibio TrueLine tech to optimize tip-to-tail edge engagement, and the resulting ski’s affinity for quick little edge transfers and high-speed carving was right up our ex-racers’ alleys. More piste-oriented than the wider-waisted Ripsticks, the Wildcat inspires confidence on hardpack and is an ideal choice for ladies who spend the majority of their days on the groomed. Schreiber: “They roll from side to side so easily, they skied for me!”

2021 Elan Wildcat 86 CX Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.22/5

4.22/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 152, 158, 164, 170

152, 158, 164, 170 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 127-86-113

127-86-113 Turn Radius (In Meters): 14.7 (164 cm length)

14.7 (164 cm length) MSRP: $750

Scott Slight 83 W

The 2021 Scott Slight 83 W Women's Frontside Ski Photo courtesy of Scott

Groomers have never been Scott’s strong suit, but that all changes this year with this new addition to the Slight line. From the moment testers clicked in, they were impressed by how effortless carving up the frontside became, calling it a ski for women of all abilities. Thanks to a new full-length air-channel wood core combined with Scott’s 3Dimension Sidecut and progressive Pro-Tip rocker, the Slight 83 W is incredibly agile and forgiving, both on hardpack and in tight places like bumps and trees. Gleason: “Life of the party. For the gal who likes a more playful and energetic ski.”

2021 Scott Slight 83 W

Overall Rating: 4.15/5

4.15/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 150, 158, 168

150, 158, 168 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 124-82-112

124-82-112 Turn Radius (In Meters): 15 (168 cm length)

15 (168 cm length) MSRP: $750

Armada Victa 87Ti

The 2021 Armada Victa 87Ti Women's Frontside Ski Photo courtesy of Armada

If you don’t have fun on the Victa 87Ti, it’s you, not the ski. Testers ranked this ski No.2 in Playfulness—no surprise since fun is Armada’s bread and butter. What did surprise testers is how reliably this ski performed on edge. A layer of Titanal and a carbon/Kevlar strut ensures the ski is tough enough to take on hardpack, but a poplar wood core and generous tip rocker mean the Victa 87Ti retains a lively energy. Short turns are her jam, just don’t expect her to wow you in the crud. Northrop: “Every turn feels like bouncing on a trampoline.”

2021 Armada Victa 87Ti Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.00/5

4.00/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 155, 163, 171

155, 163, 171 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 128-87-119.5

128-87-119.5 Turn Radius (In Meters): 17 (171 cm length)

17 (171 cm length) MSRP: $775

Atomic Vantage 80Ti W

The 2021 Atomic Vantage 80 Ti W Women's Frontside Ski Photo courtesy of Atomic

The Vantage 80Ti W just wants to lap groomers. Makes sense, since this ski was built from the inside out to deliver on-piste performance for ladies of varying abilities. A poplar wood core makes this ski feel light, but Atomic’s Titanium Tank Mesh and Energy Backbone technology reinforce the ski along the edges and underfoot to provide surprising stability at speed for such a featherweight. The downside to this piste-specific construction: The ski isn’t too willing to switch gears or branch out from carving. Barnes: “Easy to turn and presented no surprises.”

2021 Atomic Vantage 80 Ti W Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.96/5

3.96/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 151, 159, 167

151, 159, 167 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 121.5-80-108

121.5-80-108 Turn Radius (In Meters): 15.7 (167 cm length)

15.7 (167 cm length) MSRP: $850 with binding

Völkl Kenja 88

The 2021 Völkl Kenja 88 Women's Frontside Ski Photo courtesy of Völkl

If “frontside” is synonymous with “high-angle carving” in your dictionary, you’ll also find “Kenja” listed under “fun.” The Kenja 88 features the same construction as the Secret 102—3D Radius Sidecut, multi-layer wood core, and Titanal frame—but in a slimmer package, meaning she’s better suited to slicing up the frontside and inspiring confidence at speed. She’s also more agile than her bigger sister, though that agility doesn’t necessarily translate to forgiveness or playfulness. But strong skiers will appreciate the damp ride. Hackett: “Balanced feel and stable as heck.”

2021 Völkl Kenja 88 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.94/5

3.94/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 149, 156, 163, 170

149, 156, 163, 170 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 129-88-111

129-88-111 Turn Radius (In Meters): 14 (163 cm length)

14 (163 cm length) MSRP: $775

Salomon Stance 88 W

The 2021 Salomon Stance W 88 Women's Frontside Ski Photo courtesy of Salomon

What do you get when you pair a race-inspired sidecut with a double layer of Titanal? A ski designed to shred at speed. Testers unanimously agreed that Salomon’s new frontside tool for ladies offers plenty of stability while charging down groomers. Some felt the Titanal made the ski a tad damp and burly, others found the ski’s caruba/poplar core made the ski light and forgiving enough for novices. Final verdict: Get to know her on the groomers and she’ll show you what she’s made of. Robinson: “An interesting blend of GS flavor and skidding that gives it a can-do attitude.”

2021 Salomon Stance W 88 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.85/5

3.85/5 Available Lengths (In Centimeters): 154, 161, 168, 174

154, 161, 168, 174 Tip-Waist-Tail Dimensions (In Millimeters): 120-88-102

120-88-102 Turn Radius (In Meters): 17 (161 cm length)

17 (161 cm length) MSRP: $725

What are the best women's frontside skis?

What are frontside skis?

Do-it-all skis with middle-of-the-road waists (81mm-90mm), a more moderate rocker profile primarily in the tip, more camber underfoot, and a flatter tail. This kind of profile orients all-mountain narrow skis towards the frontside of the mountain, and these skis generally perform best on groomed terrain or in the bumps. While rockered tips add some versatility, these skis are not designed to be skied in deep powder.

The 12 Best Women's Frontside Skis of 2020

Kristi Lovell testing at Taos Ski Valley, N.M. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

If you live on the East Coast, or you just prefer your snow groomed whenever possible, then these are great do-it-all skis. They have traditional camber and more edge contact to stick to snow like white on rice. So pick a groomer—or a mogul field—and put these tools to some good use.

BEST IN TEST: 2020 Head Total Joy

The 2020 Best in Test Head Total Joy.

Photo courtesy of HEAD

The Total Joy touts much of the same technology as Head’s KORE series—a karuba wood core, Allride Rocker, and graphene in the tip and tail to lighten the load. That said, the Total Joy is an entirely different ride. With an 85mm waist, she’s more at home carving corduroy at speed than smearing turns in bumps and crud. And while the KORE 93W will gladly help an intermediate skier break through, the Total Joy prefers already confident skiers who like to get edgy with it. Geary: “Super snappy."



2020 Head Total Joy Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.27 / 5

4.27 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 134-85-113

134-85-113 Lengths (In Centimeters): 148, 153, 158, 163, 168

148, 153, 158, 163, 168 Radius (In Meters): 14

14 MSRP: $750 [BUY NOW]

Read more about the Best in Test Head Total Joy

BEST VALUE: 2020 Fischer My Pro MT 86

The 2020 Fischer My Pro MT 86. Photo courtesy of Fischer

Testers named the My Pro MT 86 the quickest ski in the frontside category, praising it for its responsiveness and playful edge-to-edge transfer that allows for all kinds of turn shapes, but particularly zippy slalom turns. While similar to the My Ranger 96 Ti in construction, the My Pro MT 86 features Air Carbon instead of Air Tec in the core, making it lightweight while adding dampness to make it reliable and steady at speed on hardpack. Kennen: “Fun on and off the groomer. Perfect blend of pop and dampness.”



2020 Fischer My Pro MT 86 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.24 / 5

4.24 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 127-86-114

127-86-114 Lengths (In Centimeters): 147, 154, 161, 168

147, 154, 161, 168 Radius (In Meters): 15

15 MSRP: $550

2020 Stöckli Stormrider 85 Motion

The 2020 Stöckli Stormrider 85 Motion. Photo courtesy of Stöckli

Our testers unanimously agree that this ski is worth the higher price point. They loved the SR 85 Motion last season, and continue to applaud the new model as a fun frontside tool that will do anything you tell it to—before you’ve even formulated your command. Featuring a beefy sandwich sidewall, a lightweight balsa-Pachaco wood core, and a women’s-specific flex pattern, the Stormrider 85 Motion is the perfect blend of burly and playful in a narrow package. Humes: “Off-road ski that performs on-piste like a boss.”

2020 Stöckli Stormrider 85 Motion Factsheet



Overall Rating: 4.2 / 5

4.2 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 129-85-113

129-85-113 Lengths (In Centimeters): 154, 161, 168

154, 161, 168 Radius (In Meters): 14.4

14.4 MSRP: $999

Read more about the Stöckli Stormrider 85 Motion

2020 Elan Ripstick 88 W

The 2020 Elan Ripstick 88 W Photo courtesy of Elan

Think the Ripstick 94 W is hot? You should see her sister. The all-new Ripstick 88 W features the same technology and construction as the Ripstick 94 W, but thanks to a slimmer bod she’s even more agile and maneuverable. While the Ripstick 88 W prefers to live life on edge and favors those who ski accordingly, she’s just as eager to show off in the bumps for the right skier. Krause: “These skis move real fast and can handle the speed. For women who dabble in hard snow or bumps.”

2020 Elan Ripstick 88 W Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.15 / 5

4.15 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 130-88-105

130-88-105 Lengths (In Centimeters): 149, 156, 163, 170, 177

149, 156, 163, 170, 177 Radius (In Meters): 14.2

14.2 MSRP: $700 [BUY NOW]

2020 Völkl Kenja 88

The 2020 Völkl Kenja 88. Photo courtesy of Völkl

If your mission is to slice up the frontside, you’ll want a ski that’s well versed in the art of the carve underfoot. Surprisingly light considering its multi-layer wood core reinforced with Titanal, the Kenja 88 moves with agility and speed over the mountain, leaving precise slashes in the snow in her wake. Strong ladies will love this ski both on and off-piste, while intermediates may find the ski easier to command on groomed terrain. Northrop: “Moves through terrain like it’s been there before and knows the way.”

2020 Völkl Kenja 88 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.13 / 5

4.13 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 129-88-111

129-88-111 Lengths (In Centimeters): 149, 156, 163, 170

149, 156, 163, 170 Radius (In Meters): 15

15 MSRP: $775 [BUY NOW]

Check out more details for the 2020 Völkl Kenja 88

2020 Nordica Santa Ana 88

The 2020 Nordica Santa Ana 88. Photo courtesy of Nordica

Nordica’s Santa Ana freeride line now includes a model specifically designed for early season laps. The Santa Ana 88 features a new lighter weight, vibration-damping tip and full-length carbon stringers to increase quickness and maneuverability. While this ski performs best on edge, it will let you smear and pivot turns in the bumps if you ask nicely. Only the most willful skiers will get the Santa Ana 88 to perform in the chop. Northrop: “This ski has pent-up energy that wants to be released at every turn.”

2020 Nordica Santa Ana 88 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4.02 / 5

4.02 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 119-88-107

119-88-107 Lengths (In Centimeters): 151, 158, 165, 172

151, 158, 165, 172 Radius (In Meters): 15

15 MSRP: $700 [BUY NOW]

See the 2020 Nordica Santa Ana 88' full scoresheet

2020 Stöckli Laser AR

The 2020 Stöckli Laser AR Photo courtesy of Stöckli

The unisex Laser AR is a member of Stöckli’s race-inspired line and skis accordingly. Similar in construction to the Laser AX, the Laser AR has a slightly wider waist, bigger shovel, and more rocker to make it more versatile and willing to tackle variable snow conditions and terrain. That said, the Laser AR is still primarily a carving machine that will teach intermediates to get comfortable on edge and give advanced skiers exactly what they expect from a Stöckli: an adrenaline rush. Humes: “Set that edge and forget about it.”

2020 Stöckli Laser AR Factsheet

Overall Rating: 4 / 5

4 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 130-83-112

130-83-112 Lengths (In Centimeters): 154, 161, 168, 175, 182

154, 161, 168, 175, 182 Radius (In Meters): 13.7

13.7 MSRP: $1,250 [BUY NOW]

Read more about the Stöckli Laser AR

2020 Blizzard Black Pearl 88

The 2020 Blizzard Black Pearl 88. Photo courtesy of Blizzard

The Black Pearl 88 may not be on top this year, but it still rips. Testers praised the Black Pearl for its dependability on groomers and in the crud. Blizzard’s women-specific technology in the lightweight sandwich construction, soft flex, and friendly turning radius continue to make this a ski that will change many women’s lives. Our testers just wished the uni-directional carbon layer in the ski didn’t make the Black Pearl 88 so single-minded. Robinson: “Has the power to turn an intermediate into an advanced skier.”

2020 Blizzard Black Pearl 88 Factsheet



Overall Rating: 3.9 / 5

3.9 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 126-88-111

126-88-111 Lengths (In Centimeters): 145, 152, 159, 166, 173

145, 152, 159, 166, 173 Radius (In Meters): 14

14 MSRP: $720 [BUY NOW]

2020 Armada Victa 87ti

The 2020 Armada Victa 87ti. Photo courtesy of Armada

There are days on the hill when you just want to cruise and enjoy the ride. On those days—or if that’s just your M.O.—hop on the Victa 87ti. A directional ski with generous rocker in the tip and a Titanal-meets-poplar wood core that gives the ski just the right amount of backbone, the Victa 87ti butters and pivots like no other in this category. The ski boosts confidence and demonstrates what skiing’s all about: pure, unadulterated fun. Northrop: “Very forgiving and fun, for a lady who wants to play everywhere.”

2020 Armada Victa 87ti Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.77 / 5

3.77 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 128-86-118.5

128-86-118.5 Lengths (In Centimeters): 155, 163, 171

155, 163, 171 Radius (In Meters): 16.5

16.5 MSRP: $775 [BUY NOW]

2020 Line Pandora 84

The 2020 Line Pandora 84. Photo courtesy of Line

Testers expected the Pandora 84 to be nimble and playful. What they didn’t expect was how reliably the ski also holds an edge on hardpack and how seamlessly it transitions between piste and off-piste. Featuring an Aspenlite core, short turn radius, and directional flex pattern, the Pandora 84 is a great teaching tool that will turn beginners into intermediates and coach experts to lay off a little and just have fun. Kennen: “Lively ski with a huge sweet spot that is easy to find, stand over, and rip on.”

2020 Line Pandora 84 Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.75 / 5

3.75 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 122-84-110

122-84-110 Lengths (In Centimeters): 151, 158, 165

151, 158, 165 Radius (In Meters): 13

13 MSRP: $500 [BUY NOW]

See more info for the Line Pandora 84

2020 Liberty V82w

The 2020 Liberty V82w. Photo courtesy of Liberty

Liberty hit the nail on the head with its new V-Series, bringing us more directional, frontside-oriented skis than the brand has produced in the past. Combining a multi-wood core with vertical metal struts, a wide yet flat shovel, and a narrower waist than most in this category, the new V82w is the ideal candidate to take on early season and between-storms conditions with its ability to grip on hard snow and slide over bumps. Brown: “Like an extension of my body, barely need to think about the ski.”

2020 Liberty V82w Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.74 / 5

3.74 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 129-82-110

129-82-110 Lengths (In Centimeters): 151, 158, 165

151, 158, 165 Radius (In Meters): 12.5

12.5 MSRP: $850 [BUY NOW]

Read more about the 2020 Liberty V82w

2020 Dynastar Intense 4x4 82 Pro

The 2020 Dynastar Intense 4x4 82 Pro. Photo courtesy of Dynastar

The new Intense 4x4 82 Pro divided our testers into two camps. Some thought the ski had precise edge grip on hardpack and also smeared well in the bumps thanks to its rockered tip; others found the ski too planky to enjoy on anything but groomed terrain, but loved the ski’s performance on edge. One tester noted you get out of this ski what you put into it—drive it with intention, and it will serve you as a jack of all trades. Gleason: “The more you put this ski on edge, the more you get out of each turn.”

2020 Dynastar Intense 4x4 82 Pro Factsheet

Overall Rating: 3.59 / 5

3.59 / 5 Tip / Waist / Tail (In Millimeters): 130-82-110

130-82-110 Lengths (In Centimeters): 156, 164, 171

156, 164, 171 Radius (In Meters): 16

16 MSRP: $900 with bindings [BUY NOW]