If you’re anything like the ladies at SKI, you prefer to spend your winter days in leggings and only wear jeans for the most formal of occasions during the colder months. But when temperatures drop to freezing, regular gym tights just won’t do. Enter the winter legging, specifically designed to withstand the elements and insulate your lower half from the cold. Featuring Merino wool, fleece insulation, and windbreaker materials in practical designs (hello, pockets!), these are some of our favorite women’s leggings for winter.

Best for Winter Trail Running: The North Face Winter Warm High-Rise WindWall Tight

The North Face Winter Warm High-Rise WindWall Tight. Photo courtesy of The North Face

Featuring The North Face’s unique WindWall panels on the front of the thighs and lower legs that block the chilly breeze, these tights are designed for serious winter outings. A combination of nylon, polyester, and elastane materials along with FlashDry wicking technology ensures your lower half stays dry and warm on snowy trail runs and hikes, while a high-rise waistband provides a comfortable, stay-put fit. Bonus: lower back pockets let you stash your emergency snack, money, and keys. [$99, BUY NOW]

Best for Backcountry Hut Trips: Eddie Bauer Crossover Fleece High Rise Legging

Eddie Bauer Crossover Fleece High Rise Legging. Photo courtesy of Eddie Bauer

Say hello to your new favorite lounging leggings. Four-way stretch polyester/spandex makes these leggings silky smooth on the outside, but a brushed interior provides that fleecy coziness you crave during the colder months. One of the thicker, warmer tights on this list, the Crossover Fleece High Rise Legging makes a great backcountry hut trip layer that does it all: it can serve as a baselayer when skinning into the hut, and thanks to FreeDry moisture wicking and odor control technology, be worn day-in and day-out before it needs a washing. [$90, eddiebauer.com]

Best for Cabin Lounging: Icebreaker Comet Tights

Icebreaker Comet Tights Photo courtesy of Icebreaker

With Lycra in the mix, the Comet Tights are the stretchiest option on this list and therefore a natural choice for lounging around the house or cabin on cold winter days. Nylon and Merino wool add performance and warmth, making the Comet Tight versatile leggings that will seamlessly transition from the couch to casual walks and hikes in cold temps. Refuse to buy leggings without pockets? The Comet Tight has your back with a zippered lower back stash pocket. [$130, icebreaker.com]

Best for Brisk Winter Walks: Title Nine Crash Tights 2.0

Title Nine Crash Tights 2.0 Photo courtesy of Title Nine

If early morning dog walks in sub-zero temps are a part of your winter routine, you need these leggings. The newest iteration of the Crash Tights comes with fuzzy Polartec fleece lining that’s both incredibly soft next to skin and incredibly warm, while a tightly woven exterior of recycled polyester and spandex further helps keep the chill at bay. The downside of all that material: These leggings are thick and not as svelte as thinner, less-insulated options. The upside: You’ll begin to look forward to those sub-zero days for the chance to slip into these cozy tights. [$89, titlenine.com]

Best for Winter Hiking: Backcountry Sundial Tights

Backcountry Sundial Tights. Photo courtesy of Backcountry

The Backcountry exclusive Sundial Tights make a great winter hiking outer- or midlayer thanks to a quick-drying nylon blend with fleece backing that staves off the cold without adding a ton of bulk. Plus, the nylon/polyester/spandex blend with four-way stretch means the tights offer comfortable mobility and to top it all off, two cargo pockets add to the practical design. [$70, BUY NOW]

Best for Travel/Après Ski: Smartwool Merino Sport Moto Tight

Smartwool Merino Sport Moto Tight Photo courtesy of Smartwool

While not as heavy or insulated as other leggings on this list, the Smartwool Merino Sport Moto Tight makes the cut for the colder months nonetheless thanks to a combination of functional and stylish details. Breathable four-way stretch fabric (a mix of nylon and elastane) help these leggings move with you, while a waistband of Merino wool and polyester ensure your midriff stays warm and dry whatever your activity. And thanks to stylish pin-tucked moto details along the side of the leg and a zip-secured side pocket, these leggings transition seamlessly from couch to après. [$100, smartwool.com]

