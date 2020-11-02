The Best Women's Ski Outerwear of the Season

She wants to look great and stay warm? We've got her covered.

Step up your technical style game this season with a fresh new jacket, warm and dry snowpants, or get really adventurous in this winter's best new kit. Treat yourself to a new outfit this season and look as good as you ski. From adorable anoraks to insulated parkas and pants, freeride styling to resort-friendly looks, there's something here for everyone.

Best Women's Ski Kits of 2021

Gear of the Year: Picture Organic Aeron Jacket & Bib

The Aeron Jacket and Bib is a three-layer shell kit made from sugarcane waste repurposed into a bio-based fabric, then coated with a PFC-free waterproof treatment Photo courtesy of Picture Organic

The Aeron Bib is Lycra-sided with easily adjustable straps. Photo courtesy of Picture Organic

It’s about time Picture put some money and tech behind a women’s shell, and the Aeron—the French brand’s first shell for the fairer sex—is a great effort. Staying true to their eco mission, this is a three-layer shell kit made from sugarcane waste repurposed into a bio-based fabric, then coated with a PFC-free waterproof treatment. The jacket boasts underarm vents, comfortable wrist gaiters, and easy-access pass pocket, while the bib is Lycra-sided with easily adjustable straps that help make for a flattering fit.

Holden Ashley Down Jacket & Shelby Pant

Down-filled ski jacket and synthetic-insulated pant for the fashion-forward resort skier.

The Holden Ashley Down Jacket features 750-down fill and silky Italian outer fabric. Photo courtesy of Holden

The PrimaLoft Silver Eco-insulated Shelby Pant serves up a performance fit in a complimentary silhouette Photo courtesy of Holden

What do we love most about the Ashley Down Jacket? The shorter, boxy cut—not quite a crop, but close—is up there. Add in 750-down fill, silky Italian outer fabric, and an on-trend camo print, and ladies looking for a stylish yet warm high-performing ski jacket can't go wrong here. Non-camo-lovers, don't fret: The Ashley also looks great in light blue and deep pink in addition to standard black. Additional feature s include a removable powder skirt, underarm vents, and a down-filled collar and hood. The PrimaLoft Silver Eco-insulated Shelby Pant serves up a performance fit in a complimentary silhouette complete with tuxedo stripes down the sides. The waist is adjustable, there are vents on the inner thighs, and five colorways offer good variety.

Dakine Silcox Gore-Tex 2L Stretch Insulated Jacket & Stretch Pant

Freeride styling with Gore-Tex stretch tech.

The Dakine Silcox jacket is insulated with 100-percent recycled PrimaLoft Silver Eco beneath a two-layer Gore-Tex outer shell. Photo courtesy of Dakine

Resort rippers looking for a longer, freeride style with a bit of insulation for chairlift rides and chilly days should take a good look at Dakine's Silcox setup. The jacket, which rocks a muted color scheme in either olive, rose, or black, is insulated with 100-percent recycled PrimaLoft Silver Eco beneath a two-layer Gore-Tex outer shell. Features are numerous, and include a two-way adjustable hood, mesh-lined underarm vents, stow-away powder skirt, wrist gaiters, and a media-friendly chest pocket. The Silcox Pant is a two-layer Gore-Tex mechanical stretch shell pant with a generous cut designed for layering. Mesh-lined thigh vents, articulated knees, and inner waistband adjusters all ramp up the comfort factor.

Dakine Silcox Gore-Tex 2L Stretch Insulated Jacket: $425

$425 Dakine Silcox Gore-Tex 2L Stretch Pant: $300

Find the Dakine Siilcox Gore-Tex 2L Stretch Insulated Jacket online: Backcountry | evo

Beringia St. Elias Jacket & Bib

Comfortable and performance-focused for deep days.

The St. Elias is a Polartec Neoshell kit suited to powder days in-bounds and out. Photo courtesy of Beringia

Never heard of Beringia? You’re not alone. The brand that’s often seen in the endless powder of Japan is coming stateside, and the St. Elias kit offers a good perspective on what to expect from this Tokyo-based company with a brand-new Bozeman, Mont. office. Inspired by the intrepid souls who first crossed the Bering Strait from Siberia to Alaska, the brand looks to innovate from both the technical and design aspects. The St. Elias is a Polartec Neoshell piece suited to powder days in-bounds and out. It’s incredibly light and boasts a knit backer plus outer slash vents, helmet-compatible hood, and backpack-friendly chest pockets. The ladies of the office appreciated the zip-off bib—sometimes pants get the job done, too.

Beringia St. Elias Jacket: $500

$500 Berignia St. Elias Bib: $500

Best Women's Ski Jackets of 2021

Norrøna lofoten PrimaLoft 80 Anorak

Innovative and trendy insulator that can hold its own on mild ski days.

This versatile anorak from Norrøna boasts a water-resistant ripstop Cordura face fabric reinforced with two-layer Gore-Tex and stuffed with PrimaLoft Gold insulation. Photo courtesy of Norrona

It’s an insulated jacket. It’s a midlayer. Yes, and yes. This versatile anorak from Norrøna boasts a water-resistant ripstop Cordura face fabric reinforced with two-layer Gore-Tex on the shoulder and stuffed with PrimaLoft Gold insulation with Cross Core technology. That's big words for the fact that it’s wind- and water-resistant and packs a punch in the warmth department. Wear it on its own on dry days or pair it with Norrøna’s lototen Gore-Tex Pro Anorak.

Norrøna lofoten PrimaLoft 80 Anorak MSRP: $399, norrona.com

Find it online: Backountry | REI

Rossingol Atelier S Jacket

A sleek and flattering three-layer shell with stretch fabric.

The Atelier S is a three-layer stretch shell made with seamless construction and treated with DWR. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

Designed and manufactured in the French Alps with all the expected French flair, the Atelier S is a three-layer stretch shell made with seamless construction and treated with DWR to render it completely water- and windproof. A micro-perforated collar lends added breathability—especially when wearing a Buff or other neck warmer—and there are generous pockets including two chest, two cargo, and one pass pocket, plus a drop tail that serves up a stylish touch. What's more, the pale pink hue is to die for, if you dig that sort of thing.

Rossignol Atelier S Jacket MSRP: $700, rossignol.com

Strafe Lynx Pullover

On-trend shell anorak with a freeride length.

The women's Strafe Lynx offers a longer silhouette in an anorak style. Photo courtesy of Strafe

The Aspen-based brand’s second shell for women, the Lynx offers a longer silhouette in an anorak style. The jacket is made from a soft and supple eVent DV Flex outer fabric that’s fully sealed and waterproof, plus has a nice stretch that makes wriggling into and out of this anorak easier than most. There’s no powder skirt, but the roomy kangaroo zipper pocket and fun prints and colors combine to serve up a stylish shell for layering on chillier days or thrown over a mid-layer in the spring.

Strafe Lynx Pullover MSRP: $599, strafeouterwear.com

Shop for it on Backcountry: Strafe Lynx Pullover

RAB Khroma GTX Jacket

Well-rounded Gore-Tex shell with a nice array of skier-friendly features.

The Rab Khorma GTX Jacket features two different types of 100-percent recycled Gore-Tex: Gore’s Most Breathable on the front and back and Most Durable on the shoulders for reliable backpack wear. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

Rab, known almost exclusively for its insulation layers, ventured into the world of shell protection this season with a few key pieces, including the Khroma GTX Jacket. It’s crafted from two different types of 100-percent recycled Gore-Tex: Gore’s Most Breathable on the front and back and Most Durable on the shoulders for reliable backpack wear. This is a fully featured shell with everything you need for in- and out-of-bounds wear, including fixed powder skirt, pass and transceiver pockets, and helmet-compatible hood. A legit offering, for sure.

Rab Khorma GTX Jacket MSRP: $600, rab.equipment.com

Shop for it on evo: Rab Khorma GTX Jacket

Helly Hansen Whitewall LifaLoft Jacket

Fully featured stylish jacket for resort days.

Helly Hansen's patented synthetic insulation technology offers incredible warmth to weight in the Whitewall LifaLoft jacket. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

The ladies in the office loved pretty much everything about this jacket, from the longer, freeride length to the stylish corduroy detailing on the shoulders, upper arms, and hood. The Whitewall is insulated with 80-gram LifaLoft—HH’s patented synthetic insulation technology that offers incredible warmth to weight—which makes it at once toasty warm and not bulky in the least. With features galore, including roomy pockets, underarm vents, detachable powder skirt, the Whitewall fits the bill for women looking for a resort jacket with all the bells and whistles.

Helly Hansen Whitewall LifaLoft Jacket MSRP: $400, hellyhansen.com

Find the Helly Hansen Whitewall LifaLoft Jacket online: REI | evo

Best Women's Ski Pants of 2021

Well-fitting pants are arguably the most important component of your ski day. A flattering cut doesn't hurt, either. These won't disappoint.

Helly Hansen Odin Mountain 3L Shell Bib

Versatile bib for touring or active resort days.

The Helly Hansen women's Odin Mountain 3l Shell Bib is a great option for women who want one ski pant to tackle all conditions. Photo courtesy of Helly Hansen

Looking for a bib pant that performs in the backcountry as well as the resort, is versatile and durable, and looks great on? The Odin Mountain 3L Shell Bib checks all of those boxes, and more. This 20K/20K waterproof and breathable bib sports roomy pockets— including one for your beacon—removable suspenders, generous thigh vents, and the ever-dependable drop seat for the ultimate convenience when you find yourself away from the facilities.

Helly Hansen Odin Mountain 3L Shell Bib MSRP: $475, hellyhansen.com

Find it cheaper online: Backcountry | evo

Obermeyer Malta Pant

A value-minded and eco-friendly insulated pant.

Ladies who need a little extra warmth should consider this pant featuring synthetic Thermore insulation. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

The brand’s classic Malta style got an eco-minded update this season when the outer polyester fabric was replaced with 60-percent HydroBlock Sport Repreve, a recycled material from Schoeller that’s fully waterproof and breathable with four-way stretch. The pant is lined with synthetic Thermore insulation and boasts comfort features including a fleece-lined, adjustable waistband, zippered hand and rear pockets, and an articulated fit for ease of movement.

Obermeyer Malta Pant MSRP: $149, obermeyer.com

Find it on sale: Obermeyer Malta Pant

Flylow Moxie Bib

A women’s shell bib with straight lines for a tomboy vibe.

The women's Flylow Moxie Bib is made from three-layer stretch fabric. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

Some women’s bibs have a more contoured silhouette, but the Moxie goes the other direction. It’s not baggy, but rather rocks a straight cut from top to bottom, best suited to female rippers who are not into the skinny-pant trend. The Moxie is made from a three-layer stretch fabric and features generous chest and thigh pockets, reinforced knees and butt for added durability, and a drop seat for when nature calls.

Flylow Moxie Bib MSRP: $420, flylow.com

Shop for the Flylow Moxie Bib online: evo | Backcountry | REI

Norrøna lofoten Gore-Tex Insulated Pant

Insulated Gore-Tex ski pants that go the distance.

The Norrøna lofoten Gore-Tex Insulated Pant features two-layer Gore-Tex outer fabric that protects from the elements. Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

Ladies ready to invest in a high-end insulated ski pant need look no further. The two-layer Gore-Tex outer fabric protects from the elements, while reinforcements on high-wear areas such as the lower leg cuffs provide added peace of mind when putting these pants through their paces. Lined with a PrimaLoft Gold blend, the lightly insulated pant serves up an impressive warmth to- weight ratio.

Norrøna lofoten Gore-Tex Insulated Pant MSRP: $449, norrona.com

Find it at REI: Norrøna lofoten Gore-Tex Insulated Pant

Best Women's Ski Outerwear of 2020

Gear of the Year: Mammut SOTA HS Hooded Jacket and Pant

The best new women's kit of 2020: The Mammut SOTA HS Hooded Jacket and Pant. Photo credit: Däg Larson

Unlike most apparel names from Swiss brand Mammut, SOTA isn’t a German-derived moniker aimed to tongue-tie most American skiers. It stands for State of the Art, which it is thanks to the brand’s new three-layer PHASEknit material. This innovative technology is Mammut’s PFC-free answer to a burly, go-anywhere, do-anything shell kit for hard-charging women and men who don’t take it easy on their gear. Designed for long days in the deep, the SOTA is fully waterproof and breathable with abrasion-proof zones in high-traffic areas such as the knees and elbows. A helmet-compatible hood, pass pocket, ventilation on top and bottom, and a comfy fleece insert on the collar cement this as a solid frontside kit that will hold up season and after powdery season—and look good doing it.

Type: Shell

Shell Fit: European

European Mammut SOTA HS Hooded Jacket MSRP: $1,299

$1,299 Mammut SOTA Pants MSRP: $899

Women's Ski Kits

From left to right: Picture Haakon Jacket and Exa Pant; Strafe Castle Jacket and Wildcat Pant; Arc'Teryx Sentinel Jacket and Pant. Photo credit: Däg Larson

Picture Haakon Jacket and Exa Pant

Picture always manages to strike the right balance of style, performance, and a healthy dose of eco-awareness, and this year’s selection is no exception. We love the subdued yet fun print on the Haakon jacket almost as much as we love the fact that it’s made from recycled polyester and treated with a chemical-free water repellent. The street-styled Exa pant is insulated with Thermal STD, a synthetic blend crafted from recycled polyester fibers. Ladies, you will reach for this kit on your frontside days.

Buy it on Amazon: Picture Haakon Jacket and Exa Pant

Type: Insulated

Insulated Fit: Athletic

Athletic Picture Haakon Jacket MSRP: $350 [ BUY NOW ]

$350 [ ] Picture Exa Pant MSRP: $200 [BUY NOW]

Strafe Castle Jacket and Wildcat Pant

Strafe has knocked it out of the park when it comes to stylish, flattering, and technically sound skiwear. The Castle Jacket is a great take on a frontside-oriented insulated ski jacket. Run cold? Packed with PrimaLoft’s new Gold Cross Core synthetic insulation—developed by NASA for space suits—the Castle wraps you in sun-caliber warmth. The Wildcat pant is PrimaLoft Silver-insulated and sports a flattering silhouette.

Available on Amazon: Strafe Wildcat Pant

Type: Insulated

Insulated Fit: Athletic

Athletic Strafe Castle Jacket MSRP: $499

$499 Strafe Wildcat Pant MSRP: $329

Arc'Teryx Sentinel Jacket and Pant

Of all of the shell kits tested by the ladies in the SKI offices last winter, this one was the most likely to be missing from its hanger on powder days. Not new to the line, the Sentinel got a much-appreciated facelift this season, with special consideration given to the fit. The jacket rocks a slightly-longer length, while the pants offer the perfect rise for ease of movement and comfort. Features include generous mesh inner pockets, wide cuffs to fit bulky mitts, and thoughtful side pockets that remain slim even when filled.

Buy this SKI staff favorite on Amazon: Arc'Teryx Sentinel Jacket and Pant

Type: Shell

Shell Fit: Athletic

Athletic Arc'Teryx Sentinel Jacket MSRP: $625 [ BUY NOW ]

$625 [ ] Arc'Teryx Sentinel Pant MSRP: $499 [BUY NOW]

Women's Ski Jackets

From top: Flylow Domino Jacket (Dark Blue); Columbia Veloca Vixen (Red); Holden Rowan Fishtail Jacket (Green); Marmot JM Pro (Grey); Kari Traa Helicopter Jacket (Light Blue). Photo credit: Däg Larson

Flylow Domino Jacket

Flylow introduced its next-level waterproof and air-permeable material, The Perm, last season in its men’s Cooper Jacket. This year they roll it out for women with the Domino Jacket, an imminently breathable and lightweight shell that moves with you and helps you effortlessly regulate your temperature, whether you’re earning your turns in the backcountry or bombing down black diamonds at the resort.

Available on Amazon: Flylow Domino Jacket

Type: Shell

Shell Fit: Freeride

Freeride MSRP: $460 [BUY NOW]

Columbia Veloca Vixen Jacket

No one can fault Columbia’s high-value, high-performing ski wear, and this season’s new recruit from the Washington state–based brand fits right in. The Veloca Vixen sports both Omni Heat Thermal reflective lining to trap warmth close to the body as well as Omni-Tech waterproof/breathable and fully seam-sealed outer fabric for performance in the weather the PacNW is known for: cold and wet.

Buy it on Amazon: Columbia Veloca Vixen Jacket

Type: Insulated

Insulated Fit: Athletic

Athletic MSRP: $260

Holden Rowen Fishtail Jacket

Holden is where high fashion meets the snow, and the Rowen Fishtail is the perfect example. This 20K/20K waterproof/breathable shell is so stylish in the Green Raindrop Camo print (solid colors also available) with subtle design features such as an overlay in front and shirring on the pockets—and not-so-subtle ones such as the fishtail styling with drawcord at the back. Generous fleece-lined pockets, two-way front zipper, and underarm vents tell the performance side of the story.

Buy it on Amazon: Holden Rowen Fishtail Jacket

Type: Shell

Shell Fit: Freeride

Freeride MSRP: $400 [BUY NOW]

Marmot JM Pro Jacket

If it’s good enough for pro freeskier Jess McMillan, it’s good enough for any badass, hard-charging female ripper out there. McMillan’s input and specifications helped inform the features included in this new Recco-equipped Gore 3L shell. Ski-friendly elements include ample venting, multiple stash pockets, powder skirt, helmet-compatible hood, and sleeve pass pocket, yet it’s still very lightweight and breathable for the biggest of big mountain adventures.

Type: Shell

Shell Fit: Athletic

Athletic MSRP: $450 [BUY NOW]

Kari Traa Helicopter Jacket

Finally, Norwegian women’s brand Kari Traa, maker of adorable mid- and baselayers, is bringing its outerwear collection to the United States. The insulated Helicopter Jacket is a fairly standard down ski jacket with everything you’d expect—ski pass pocket, two-way underarm vent zips, goggle pocket—plus a sweet, flowery liner for added flair and femininity. Bonus: The brand uses a flourine-free Bionic Finish Eco waterproofing treatment to keep her warm and dry on the wettest days.

Buy this ski-worthy down jacket on Amazon: Kari Traa Helicopter Jacket

Type: Insulated

Insulated Fit: Athletic

Athletic MSRP: $270

Women's Ski Pants

It’s too cold to ski without them, so you better get comfortable. From bibs to softshells, our favorite picks.

From top: Obermeyer Glyph Tech Softshell Pant (Green); Patagonia Snow Drifter Bib (Tan); Holden Standard Skinny Pant (Brown); Flylow Siren Bib (Light Green); Marmot JM Pro Pant (Dark Green). Photo credit: Däg Larson

Holden Standard Skinny Pant

With a flattering cut and great colors, the Standard Skinny Pant delivers not only on style but also on performance. Boasting 15K waterproofing and built with mechanical stretch for ease of movement, the Skinny Pant complements every turn from first chair to the après bar and everything in between.

Buy it on Amazon: Holden Standard Skinny Pant

Type: Shell

Shell Fit: Athletic

Athletic MSRP: $200 [BUY NOW]

Patagonia SnowDrifter Bib

Finally, a fully-featured bib for women from Patagonia. Made from the brand’s proprietary eco-friendly (70 percent recycled) three-layer H2No fabric that’s fully waterproof and breathable, the SnowDrifter sports a nylon/Spandex blend upper bib that’s super comfortable, making it easy to bash bumps, hike a ridge, or just enjoy seconds at lunch.

Type: Shell

Shell Fit: Freeride

Freeride MSRP: $349 [BUY NOW]

Obermeyer Glyph Tech Softshell Pant

Obermeyer’s new softshell pant blends slopestyle with street style thanks to jean-style pockets, a mid-rise waist, and a straight cut designed to take her from the chairlift to the barstool. A supple three-layer stretch fabric moves with you—so much so, you might not want to take them off.

These are available on Amazon: Obermeyer Glyph Tech Softshell Pant

Type: Softshell

Softshell Fit: European

European MSRP: $199 [BUY NOW]

Flylow Siren Bib

Flylow’s designers have a knack for building women’s bibs that actually complement a figure. In other words, no, it doesn’t make your butt look big. The Siren Bib is a partial bib made from the same Intuitive fabric as the Domino Jacket, and is the latest in a line of techy yet curvy bibs that perform and look great doing it. Expect all the good stuff: outer thigh vents, articulated knees, and a nifty kangaroo pocket for things you need to keep close by.

Buy this SKI staff favorite on Amazon: Flylow Siren Bib

Type: Shell

Shell Fit: Freeride

Freeride MSRP: $460 [BUY NOW]

Marmot JM Pro Pant

We gotta wear pants, so why not wear a pair designed with input from pro freeskier and Freeride World Tour champ Jess McMillan? Like the JM Pro Jacket, these 3L Gore-Tex shell pants are engineered for backcountry travel, equipped with RECCO, generous vents, bulletproof kick patches, and even some fun color blocking to help you stand out in a crowd. Maybe they’ll even help you ski like McMillan.