Don't Break the Bank - Women's Value Skis 2020

Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy skis. That doesn’t mean you should run up your credit card to buy a new pair of planks. Instead, we added skis under $675 MSRP into our annual SKI Test to see just how good they are compared to the more expensive models found in the 2020 Gear Guide. We classify these as Value Skis, and—spoiler alert—there are some jaw-droppingly great skis at or below this price point.

To create the Value Score, we take the ski’s overall test score, multiply it by 1,000, and divide it by the ski’s MSRP. This means that the lower the price, the better the ski will do, unless a) It’s a truly terrible ski, or b) It’s astoundingly great, albeit slightly more expensive. There are no category prerequisites, and these skis run the gamut from frontside to all-mountain wide. Make sure you know what category suits you before putting a pair in your shopping cart.

BEST IN TEST: K2 Mindbender Alliance 90C

The 2020 K2 Mindbender Alliance 90C. Photo courtesy of K2

There are two kinds of Mindbenders: those designed to rip at speed, and those designed to playfully maneuver the frontside. This is the latter. The new 90c Alliance features K2’s carbon spectral braid combined with an aspen veneer core, making for a light, forgiving ski with enough backbone to navigate resorts confidently, especially in mixed snow and in moguls.

Wiegand: “Plays nice at moderate speeds.”

K2 Mindbender Alliance 90C Value Score: 6.52

Völkl Yumi

The 2020 Völkl Yumi. Photo courtesy of Völkl

Ladies found the Yumi uncharacteristically playful, easy, and forgiving thanks to tip and tail rocker and a responsive multi-layer wood core, claiming it made turn initiation a piece of cake and even liked to smear in the bumps. Testers recommend the Yumi to those in search of a playful all-mountain ride.

Northrop: “Intermediate to advanced ladies will dance all over the mountain with these on their feet.”

Völkl Yumi Value Score: 6.25

Blizzard Black Pearl 82

The 2020 Blizzard Black Pearl 82. Photo courtesy of Blizzard

Like the wider Black Pearls, the Black Pearl 82 features Blizzard’s women’s-specific design with a forgiving tip, playful turn radius, and a smooth, stable flex pattern. The result is a versatile frontside ski that prefers groomed terrain but will also tackle bumps and crud when driven by a determined skier. The Black Pearl 82 also has a knack for damping chatter.

Gleason: “Smooth like Moroccan silk.”

Blizzard Black Pearl 82 Value Score: 6.02

Armada Victa 93

The 2020 Armada Victa 93. Photo courtesy of Armada

An incredibly playful and forgiving ski thanks to a springy poplar wood core and slight tip rocker, the Victa 93 was designed to cruise the whole mountain. Made with lighter materials and no Titanal, the Victa 93 is likely to squirm at high speeds but is maneuverable and playful enough to give intermediates confidence to explore.

Geary: “Quick and light, these just want to play! Love to float through turns.”

Armada Victa 93 Value Score: 5.89

Nordica Astral 84

The 2020 Nordica Astral 84. Photo courtesy of Nordica

A close cousin of the all-mountain, fun-loving Santa Ana line but with Nordica’s Dobermann race heritage, the Astral 84 is designed to combine the best of both Nordica families: superior edge grip on groomers and hard snow, with a playful personality that also shines in variable snow and terrain.

Northrop: “Best first car to buy for a new driver. Most forgiving ski. Off-piste is fun if you are slow and take it easy.”

Nordica Astral 84 Value Score: 5.50

Salomon QST Lux

The 2020 Salomon QST Lux. Photo courtesy of Salomon

The QST Lux 92 is oozing with new technologies: a wood core reinforced with Salomon’s Ti Power Platform, a tip-to-tail blend of carbon fiber and basalt, and Cork Damplifier technology in the tip and tail. This tech makes the ski a seriously damp, stable ride. Testers appreciated the versatile charger that can be trusted everywhere.

Barnes: “Responded like a puppy. When I backed off, it still played nicely.”

Salomon QST Lux Value Score: 5.44

The Best Women's Value Skis of 2019

Georgie Bremner, Marina Knight, Katy Green, and Kristi Lovell at Deer Valley Photo credit: Keri Bascetta

Every day at the annual SKI Test, testers have a debrief about their favorite skis of the day. There is usually consensus around the best, the worst, and the biggest surprises. This year, nearly every discussion heard the phrase “I can’t believe that was a value ski!” The scores reflected it: Most of the following skis would have been ranked in the 2019 Gear Guide, but luckily for skiers on a budget, these boards were in the Value category.

There are a few rules for this category: The MSRP must be at or below $660 (or $850 with a binding), and the ski has to perform on par with the rest of the models at the SKI Test. Any type of skis are welcome. To generate the value score, we take the ski’s test score, multiply it by 1,000, and divide that number by the retail price.

Nab these blue light specials before they’re gone.

Best in Test: Armada Victa 93

The 2019 Armada Victa 93 Photo courtesy of Armada

This ski made testers wonder why anyone would spend more. The metal-free Victa 93 is lively, forgiving and cheaper than its higher-end sisters, yet it was still knifey and powerful enough for our expert set. It’s grippy, stable, energetic, effervescent, and finishes a turn with strength and confidence. “So fun and poppy,” said Kimberly Beekman.

Value Score: 6.94. See all the scores and specs of the Armada Victa 93 here.

Faction Prodigy 1.0x

The 2019 Faction Prodigy 1.0x. Photo courtesy of Faction

A newcomer to our test this year, Faction’s new Prodigy 1.0x wowed testers with its versatility and playfulness. A soft tip absorbs bumps and chop, and yet it holds well on edge and never wavers when you really step on it. It’s both grippy on groomed and maneuverable in the soft stuff. “Super user-friendly,” said Stephanie Humes.

Value Score: 6.15. Get more nitty-gritty with the Faction Prodigy 1.0x here.

Nordica Astral 84

The 2019 Nordica Astral 84. Photo courtesy of Nordica

Soft, easy to turn, nimble, and patient with those who haven’t mastered the carve, the Astral 84 incorporates Torsion Bridge technology, which is a light-weight Titanal grid that’s layered onto a balsa wood core. A winner on groomers. “Great for ladies looking to break through the terminal intermediate phase,” said Georgie Bremner.

Value Score: 6.07. See the finer details of the Nordica Astral 84 here.

Dynastar Legend W84

The 2019 Dynastar Legend W84 Photo courtesy of Dynastar

The Legend W84’s five-point sidecut offers a big sweet spot and a more playful feel. Testers loved the way it could be both mellow and a hard-charger, noting it always puts you in the driver’s seat. It felt stable, smooth, and grippy on groomed without ever feeling locked-in. “A joy to ski,” said Marina Knight. “Refreshing and confidence inspiring.”

Value Score: 6.02. Read more about the Dynastar Legend W84 here.

Blizzard Sheeva 9

The 2019 Blizzard Sheeva 9. Photo courtesy of Blizzard

Blizzard expanded its freeride Sheeva line this year to include this sexy little ripper. Built to be more playful in softer snow than the directional Black Pearl series, the Sheeva 9 possesses both strength and integrity, yet the ski is never demanding and remains versatile in every terrain. “You will feel like a hero on this ski,” said Humes.

Value Score: 6.02. See all of the Blizzard Sheeva 9's scores and specs here.

Salomon Aira 80 Ti

The 2019 Salomon Aira 80 Ti. Photo courtesy of Salomon

The Aira 80 Ti is more of an all-mountain ranger than a wasp-waisted carver. Its poplar wood core is über light, carbon fiber and flax layers provide torsional rigidity, and a metal power plate underfoot stabilizes. It had a unique feel that testers described as “buttery" with an easygoing nature. “I felt very relaxed on these skis,” said Tracy Gibbons.