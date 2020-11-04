Enter to Win a Pair of Santa Ana 93’s

With unmatched versatility, the Santa Ana 93 easily handles both on and off-trail terrain while providing a balanced and stable feel. And although it loves making fluid turns on groomers, it’s at home anywhere thanks to an entirely new construction and shape. A wood core paired with carbon and a sheet of terrain-specific metal make the ski lighter and easier to maneuver. This fresh design also boosts confidence by enhancing edge hold and dampening vibrations for a smooth and stable ride. The Santa Ana 93’s shorter radius makes it easy to control turns and transition between them. And because its 93mm waist offers exceptional versatility, it’s the perfect daily driver for women looking to carve groomers and explore the entire mountain. Light, powerful, and playful the Santa Ana 93 is the most balanced ski in the collection.



Enter For Your Chance To Win

Can't see the form below? Click Here