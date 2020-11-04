Enter to Win a Pair of Santa Ana 93’s
Sponsored Story

Enter to Win a Pair of Santa Ana 93’s

Fuel your passion and ski anything. Your way.
Author:
Publish date:

With unmatched versatility, the Santa Ana 93 easily handles both on and off-trail terrain while providing a balanced and stable feel. And although it loves making fluid turns on groomers, it’s at home anywhere thanks to an entirely new construction and shape. A wood core paired with carbon and a sheet of terrain-specific metal make the ski lighter and easier to maneuver. This fresh design also boosts confidence by enhancing edge hold and dampening vibrations for a smooth and stable ride. The Santa Ana 93’s shorter radius makes it easy to control turns and transition between them. And because its 93mm waist offers exceptional versatility, it’s the perfect daily driver for women looking to carve groomers and explore the entire mountain. Light, powerful, and playful the Santa Ana 93 is the most balanced ski in the collection.

Read SKI's review of the Santa Ana 93

nordica-santa-ana-2020

Enter For Your Chance To Win

Can't see the form below? Click Here

Nordica-logo

Related

Nordica Santa Ana 93
Ski Gear Reviews

Nordica Santa Ana 93 (2017)

K2_Blast_01
Sponsored Story

Enter To Win a Pair of All-New K2 Mindbender 99ti Skis

The only freeride ski you need for bell-to-bell shredding from chop to slop.

2016 Women's Nordica Santa Ana
Ski Gear Reviews

Nordica Santa Ana (2016)

Nordica Santa Ana 100
Ski Gear Reviews

Nordica Santa Ana 100 (2017)

santa ana promo
Ski Reviews

Used and Abused: Nordica Santa Ana 110

This women's specific deep snow ski made one tester a better skier.

Motorola Two-Way MR350R Radio
Ski Gear Reviews

Win a Pair of Motorola Radios

Been lost? Share your best story about getting that way while skiing and you could win a pair of Motorola radios and, maybe, save yourself from future embarrassment.

Enter To Win the K2 Dream Sweepstakes
Ski Resort Life

Enter To Win a K2 Dream Vacation

Enter for your chance to win a trip for a family of 4 to a US ski resort determined by K2 Skis, includes airfare, 4 nights hotel and 3 day lift pass, plus a K2 ski package including skis and bindings for each family member.

Shop Talk 2018 With Salomon
Ski Gear Reviews

Shop Talk 2018: Salomon S-Max Boot

Salomon's Chris McKearin discusses the updated QST ski line at the 2018 SKI Magazine Product Intro Week at Vail.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now