Treat dad to new gear and gadgets that will boost his adventures this summer.

Father's Day is the perfect time to get dad something that appeals to who he is as a person—not just a skier. Since next season's ski gear isn't available until September, we've compiled a list of gadgets and toys and even some of last season's ski gear that dads can enjoy during the summer months and keep them occupied until lifts start spinning again.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

For the Outdoor Entertainer

Must-haves for the guy who loves company.

1. Yeti Hondo Base Camp Chair

No respectable host rolls out flimsy chairs for their guests to relax in. Make sure he’s got seating he can count on when friends come calling with these sturdy, comfortable, and durable chairs from cooler king Yeti. The Hondo Base Camp Chair is made with a breathable yet strong mesh fiber that can support up to 500 pounds without losing its shape (the double-barrel frame is reinforced with age-hardened aluminum alloy). Add in a handle for easy hauling and a generous cupholder, and this chair sets the standard. [$300, yeti.com]

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Buy it online at REI: Yeti Camp Chair

2. Big Green Egg, Large

If he loves to grill out all summer, thinks “smoked” is the only respectable way to eat Thanksgiving turkey, and is the kind of guy who’d bake a loaf bread on the back patio if he could, then he needs a Big Green Egg. This versatile cooker is at once a grill, smoker, and oven, meaning the options are endless—all year long. The large size is a fit for most families, with 262 square inches of cooking surface that can handle a 20-pound turkey, 12 hamburgers, and eight steaks—though not all at once. [$899, biggreenegg.com]

3. United By Blue Barebones Cast Iron + Trivet Set

This handy three-piece set is just as much at home by the campfire as it is in the backyard, and it has so many uses at each location. The set consists of a cast-iron skillet, crockpot, interchangeable lid, plus thick wood trivet, cleaning mesh, and seasoning oil. The 10-inch skillet and crockpot are oven-, grill-, and campfire-safe, plus the set is handsome as heck and a must-have for any serious cook. [$150, unitedbyblue.com]

For the Skier

For the dads who are already dreaming about next season.

1. Goldwin Arris Jacket

Japanese brand Goldwin is known for making super stylish and durable ski gear, and the Arris jacket is exactly that. Made with three-layer Gore-Tex Pro in a classic style, this jacket will last your dad a long time. He'll love the functionally designed pockets—including one with Aerogel insulation to keep that phone battery warm and charged—and a magnet built into the hood to prevent flapping. [$800, goldwin-sports.com]

2. Leki Spitfire Vario Adjustable Ski Poles

The Spitfire Vario poles will make dad’s life easier whether in the resort or backcountry. Featuring Leki’s Trigger S system, the poles are made to release from their glove attachments under a certain amount of pressure, adding safety while removing pole straps for a clean look. If your father hasn’t upgraded his poles in years, he doesn’t know what he’s missing out on. [$149, leki.com]

3. Dynastar M-Pro 99 Ski

Next year’s line-up from Dynastar is available now, so you can get something your dad is sure to have at the top of his wishlist in advance. The M-Pro 99 upgrades the beloved Chamonix model with an all-new poplar and PU core that provides a unique and sensitive on-snow feel. Add in a capable, do-anything 99mm waist and some sweet black graphics with gold accents, and your dad will think of you all season long. [$700, dynastar.com]

Shop Dynastar M-Pro 99: Backcountry

Help get him ready for when the snow starts to fly.

1. Atomic Count AMID Helmet

Keep your dad’s noggin safe and stylish with the Count AMID helmet from Atomic. Made with a low-key style but plenty of built-in tech, it’s sure to be his favorite piece of gear this winter. The Merino 3M liner and magnetic buckle are nice touches, and the helmet’s 360 Fit system is ideal for any head, offering a custom-like fit on the fly with the turn of a wheel. Everything else about this helmet is simple, safe, and easy to use, making it an ideal brain bucket for dad. [$200, atomic.com]

Shop Atomic Count AMID: Amazon | Backcountry | evo

2. Darn Tough Over-the-Calf Padded Cushion Ski Sock

Balancing cushion and warmth, Darn Tough’s simple-yet-perfect ski socks are just the ticket for your dad’s feet this winter. Made with naturally odor-fighting Merino wool and fused seams that reduce potential pain spots, your father will discover bliss this winter with these ski socks. And, best of all, they come with a lifetime guarantee from Vermont-based Darn Tough. [$27, darntough.com]

Shop Darn Tough Ski Socks: Amazon | Backcountry

3. Oyuki Sencho GTX Mitt

Upgrade dad's glove game for winter with the ultra-cool Sencho GTX mitt from Oyuki. Made from premium goatskin leather, a Gore-Tex membrane, and 200g of PrimaLoft Gold insulation, your father’s hands are sure to stay warm and comfortable all season long. (If you play your cards right, he might pay you back with a trip to Niseko to see where these mittens were designed.) [$140, oyuki.com]

For the Water Lover

Spending time at the lake this summer? He'll get good use out of these.

1. Bonobos Riviera Short-Sleeve Shirt

With almost 50 amazing prints—jungle cats, huge daisies, or palm trees, anyone?—Bonobos’ classic waterfront shirt comes ready to please. In addition to a huge choice of prints, the Riviera is also available in a choice of fabrics, fits, and lengths for a truly customized shirt that he’ll totally dig for all of his summertime fun in the sun. [$78, bonobos.com]

Buy it on Amazon: Bonobos Riviera Short-Sleeve Shirt

2. Nomadix 59 Parks Collection Towel

A towel? That’s it? Well, this is not just a towel—it’s the only towel he needs. Made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, the 30-by-72.5-inch towel packs down to 3.5-by-7 inches, is slip-resistant (read: good for yoga), repels sand, is super soft and incredibly absorbent. Pick his favorite location: The 59 Parks Collection features such iconic National Parks as Yosemite, Glacier, Yellowstone, Smoky Mountain, and more. [$45, nomadix.co]

Check it out at REI: Nomadix 59 Parks Collection Towel

3. Helly Hansen Solen Water Shorts

A longer board short option with two-way stretch and built-in UPF protection, the Solen Water Shorts look great, wear well, and also boast an interesting sustainability story: The fabric is made from processed coffee grounds combined with a polymer to make it naturally odor-resistant, fast-drying, UV-reflecting, cool-to-the-touch, and of course, environmentally friendly. [$70, hellyhansen.com]

For the Guy Who Has Everything

Don't know what he needs? These are good bets.

1. LifeProof WAKE Phone Case

The green-minded guy in your life will appreciate LifeProof’s newest line of phone cases: WAKE, made from over 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic, is helping to turn a sad story into a silver lining. Unbelievably, 12,000 metric tons of plastic waste end up in our oceans every year. LifeProof hopes to give new life to this trash while simultaneously donating part of the profits from the sales of all WAKE cases to water-conscious nonprofits supporting ocean and waterway clean up. The cases fit iPhone and Galaxy devices, and are drop-proof up to six and a half feet. [$40, lifeproof.com]

2. Saxx Father/Son Undercover 2-Pack Boxer Briefs

What’s better than matching undies for dad and his boy? We’re not sure, so we thought we’d include some in this gift guide. Saxx is known for its incredibly comfortable skivvies thanks in part to an inner “ballpark” pouch to support the jewels. This two-pack boxer briefs adorned with mini octopuses come in kids’ sizes ranging from 2T to 8. [$48, saxxunderwear.com]

Save on Saxx Underwear at REI: Saxx Ultra Boxer Briefs

3. Danner Bull Run Moc Toe Boot

For the straightforward, no-nonsense guy in your life who has no patience for a quiver of shoes, the Bull Run Moc Toe boot will be the only pair he needs. With a full-grain leather upper and Danner’s durable wedge outsole, this boot makes the grade for everyday casual wear plus light work, and it looks great doing it all. [$190, danner.com]

Buy it online: Amazon | REI

4. Dark Forest Rustler Card Wallet

Individually handcrafted by a Mt. Hood skier, the slim Rustler Wallet is made for guys who like to travel light and need a minimalist card holder that fits a few credit cards and a bit of cash, plus can slide easily into the front pocket of jeans or ski pants. It’s made with vegetable-dyed cow leather and hand-stitched using American-made waxed polycord, which is always a plus. Available in five different hues. [$50, etsy.com]

For the Hiker

Just the inspiration he needs to hit the trails this summer.

1. Smartwool PhD Outdoor Light Hiking Crew Sock

Help dad go the distance with these ultra-durable, Merino wool hiking socks made with Smartwool’s Indestructawool technology designed to withstand the miles. Thoughtful design elements like light cushioning, redesigned mesh zones, and Smartwool’s Virtually Seamless toe help keep blisters and hotspots at bay every step of the way. [$23, smartwool.com]

Save at Backcountry.com: Smartwool PhD Outdoor Light Hiking Crew Sock

2. Naglev Unico Sneaker

It may have sneaker in the name, but the Unico is so much more. Featuring a one-piece upper, seamless construction, compression-molded EVA insole, and natural rubber sole with some serious lugs, the Unico has the beefiness of a traditional hiking boot but in an agile, trail running shoe profile. What’s more: Naglev incorporates natural materials like coconut, vegetable-dyed leather, wool, and natural gum wherever possible for a more sustainably made product. [$199, naglev.com]

3. GRAYL GeoPress Purifier

Make sure dad has access to clean water wherever he goes with this handy and simple water purifier. The GeoPress Purifier removes waterborne pathogens and filters particulates via ion exchange and activated carbon—all dad has to do is fill the 24-ounce bottle, press, then enjoy clear, clean water. [$90, grayl.com]

Shop for the GRAYL GeoPress Purifier online: Backcountry.com | REI

4. Teva Grandview GTX Boots

Whether he’s going out for the day or for an extended trek, the Grandview GTX boots have his feet covered. Waterproof leather and quick-dry mesh with a Gore-Tex waterproof bootie keep feet dry even on soggy trails, while a wider toe box, adjustable Universal Heel Lock System, and Vibram’s trusted Megagrip outsole provide all-day comfort and stability. [$175, teva.com]

Buy it on Backcountry.com: Teva Grandview GTX Boots

For the Runner

Gear to keep dad light on his feet.

1. Hoka One One Speedgoat 4

The fourth iteration of the Speedgoat shoe from Hoka One One finds the perfect balance between the thick, cushy support underfoot matched with an ideal trail feel that previous generations lacked. With an ultra-grippy Vibram Megagrip rubber outsole and 4mm “stepped" lugs for stability, your dad doesn’t know what trail running comfort is until he slips his toes into a pair of these bad boys. [From $145, hokaoneone.com]

Shop for the Hoka One One Speedgoat 4: Amazon | REI | Backcountry

2. Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Tee

Get your dad a running shirt he can be proud of wearing. The Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Tee is made from the company’s proprietary 2:09 mesh, a lightweight and breathable material that works great on the trail or for the local 5K. Tracksmith’s signature sash, an idea taken from Cornell College’s mark of excellence from the late 1800s, is classier than any freebie race shirt. [$70, tracksmith.com]

3. Lé Bent Trail Ultra Light Mini Sock

Thin Merino and the perfect amount of stretch is a must-have on any trail run. Made with naturally odor-fighting Merino wool that stays breathable in all conditions, these socks are ideal for running year-round. The wool and the other materials used to make this sock are well-mapped throughout the sock, providing a great minimal fit that stays snug as the miles roll on. [$18, lebent.com]

For the Mountain Biker

No time like the present to spruce up his mountain-bike duds.

1. Flylow Goodson Short and Davis Jacket

The outerwear brand Flylow has really stepped up its mountain bike apparel over the last few years, and the Goodson Short and Davis Jacket prove the company is at the top of its game. The Goodson Short [$100, flylow.com] is made from the same durable ripstop fabric Flylow uses for its backcountry ski apparel, and the well-designed zippered pockets keep your dad’s treats and phone secure for the entire ride. Don’t forget to remind your pops to keep them zipped. Flylow’s multipurpose Davis Jacket [$125, flylow.com] is an air-permeable windbreaker that is designed to keep the wearer protected from the elements but still keep your inner temps cool. It’s packable and looks great, meaning your dad will keep it handy all summer long, even off the bike.

Shop Flylow Goodson Short: Amazon | Backcountry | evo Shop Flylow Davis Jacket: Amazon | Backcountry | evo

2. Norrøna skibotn 3/4 Wool Mountain Bike Shirt

The Norwegian outerwear brand Norrøna makes bomber ski and mountain bike apparel. And if your dad is a downhill or enduro bike rider, the skibotn 3/4 wool mountain bike shirt is a game-changer. Made from Merino wool with elements of recycled polyester, the shirt will keep your pops at an ideal temp on chairlift rides and during wicked fast descents. Plus, wool is naturally odor-fighting, so the car ride home from the trails will naturally smell better. [$89, norrona.com]

3. Patagonia Dirt Craft Bike Shorts

If your dad prefers shorts that include a chamois liner, the Dirt Craft bike shorts from Patagonia are ideal. The liner is made from the same stable-yet-breathable fabric as the Dirt Roamer bibs and can be easily removed from the short thanks to a snap-attachment system. The shorts are DWR-treated in case things get wet on the trail, and the pocket system keeps everything secure and looking good on the trail and when the ride is over. [$159, patagonia.com]

Shop Patagonia Dirt Craft Bike Shorts: REI | Backcountry | evo

Treat your singletrack-enthusiast to quality gear.

1. Patagonia Dirt Roamer MTB Bib

For dads who love long rides and comfort, the new Patagonia Dirt Roamer Liner Bibs are a must-have. With an Italian-engineered chamois, the most breathable stretch fabric imaginable, and three built-in pockets for tools, treats, and whatever else fits, the Dirt Roamer bibs are as good as it gets for mountain biking. And considering they are Fair Trade Certified, this is one gift dad can feel good about wearing in more ways than one. [$179, patagonia.com]

Shop Patagonia Dirt Roamer Bib: REI | Backcountry | evo

2. Bollé Chronoshield Sunglasses

Give your dad some rad style and top-of-the-line vision clarity with Bollé’s Chronoshield shades. The iconic brand took design elements directly from the original '80s version of the Chronoshield but updated the new shades with an automatically-adjusting NXT Photochromic lens and easy-to-adjust nose piece and temples to round out a comfortable fit. Your dad will never see the trail more clearly. [From $116, bolle.com]

Shop Bollé Chronoshield Sunglasses: Amazon

3. Maloja MaxM. Jacket

The German brand Maloja has created an ideal bike jacket for wet and windy situations. The hoodless MaxM. Jacket is made from a stretchy, windproof, and waterproof polyester blend that keeps the elements out but remains breathable. The MaxM. jacket packs down to the size of a tennis ball, meaning it can join you on every mountain, gravel, and road ride without a fuss. It’s always better to have one and not need it than not have one and need it, right? [$139, malojaclothing.com]

For Dads Who Appreciate the Finer Things

As they say, quality is more important than quantity. Give dad something beautiful that's also designed to last.

1. Smithey Ironware No. 14 Dual Handle Skillet

Smithey Ironware’s biggest skillet is designed for big ol’ family dinners. A 14-inch diameter and 2.4-inch depth mean this skillet can fit everything but the kitchen sink, and dual helper handles make it ideal for roasting and cooking on the stovetop or grill. [$240, smithey.com]

2. Helle of Norway The Skog Knife

Named for the Scandinavian word for “forest,” the Skog is the perfect accessory for weekends by the campfire. From the knife’s 76mm-long blade of Helle’s triple laminate steel to its beautiful beechwood handle, no details were spared in crafting the Skog. [From $80, helle.com]

3. Outward Cartography Custom Map Marble Coasters

Make your own custom coasters for dad using Outward Cartography’s custom design tool. Simply plug in the region you’d like illustrated—anything from cities to peaks and parks—and Outward Cartography will print it on beautiful marble coasters. [$39 for set of four, outwardcartography.com]

For Laid-Back Dads

Give dad something to match his chill personality.

1. Rustek Designs Uphill Designs x Rustek Inlay Trucker Cap

Trucker hats are a dime a dozen, but this one stands out from the pack. Handmade and featuring a unique combination of natural materials like walnut, maple, bamboo, and cork, the Rustek Inlay Trucker is more than just a hat—it’s a statement piece. [$40, rustek.co]

2. Dakota Grizzly Lowell Lounge Pant

The perfect gift for dads who enjoy their down days as much as their adventure days, the Lowell Lounge pant is made from Dakota Grizzly’s hibernation flannel and features a heather jersey waistband for breathability and added comfort. [$48, dakotagrizzly.com]

3. Ugg Tasman Slipper

Equipped with all the Ugg plushness we’ve come to love—a suede upper, soft wool, sheepskin lining, and a foam footbed—the Tasman Slipper transitions seamlessly from indoors to outdoors thanks to a durable outsole. A slip-on silhouette also makes these ideal for the weekend warrior skier. [$100, ugg.com]

Buy it on Amazon: Ugg Tasman Slipper

More Ideas from SKI's 2019 Father's Day Gift Guide

For the Outdoorsy Dad

Clockwise: OtterBox Elevation 20 Tumbler (French Press Lid not shown); Patagonia "Some Stories" book; Coast FL85R Headlamp; Lifeproof Power Pack 20.

OtterBox Elevation 20 Tumbler with French Press Lid

A cup of coffee is an essential start to the day for many Dads, wherever they might be, and this stainless steel tumbler works for daily commutes or excursions into the wilderness. With the French press lid, making Joe is easy—screw the top into the tumbler and get to pressing. Internal copper linings and a multi-year warranty mean that this cup is one for the long haul. [$58; otterbox.com]

Patagonia Some Stories Book

Patagonia founder and lifelong adventurer Yvon Chouinard poured 80 years of wisdom into this book’s 464 pages, centered around the idea that one’s work and play should not have a clear contrast. Through stories, poems, letters, and more, Chouinard reflects on life with a unique combination of deep thinking and humor that makes this book a great read for adventurous Dads of all backgrounds. [$45; patagonia.com]

Coast FL85R Headlamp

Coast’s flagship rechargeable headlamp is equipped with a quiver of features and specifications. The FL85R has room for standard one-off batteries, as well as a USB charging port. With up to eight and a half hours of runtime and a max output of 700 lumens, this lamp packs enough power for any outing. Water resistance and a nearly unbreakable LED ensure that the FL85R won’t fail on you when you need it most. [$80; coastportland.com]

Lifeproof Power Pack 20

The Power Pack 20 was made with outdoorsmen in mind. It’s a heavy-duty charger capable of refueling phones, tablets, and even laptops. It’s also equipped with a flashlight and able to withstand submersion in six-and-a-half feet of water for up to an hour, or four feet of vertical drop. [$100; lifeproof.com]

For the Sporty Dad

Salomon Sonic RA Pro 2 running shoes; JayBird Tora Pro wireless Headphones; GU Hoppy Trails.

Salomon Sonic RA Pro 2 Running Shoes

For the guy looking to up his running game, these running shoes provide a highly responsive, dynamic ride with just enough cushion for hard surfaces. A specially designed Geometric Decoupling outsole works with his foot to create an effortless and efficient heel to toe transition. [$130, salomon.com]

JayBird Tarah Pro

Inspired by the demands of out-there adventures and designed for the out-there adventurers, these headphones are extremely durable, weatherproof and have industry-leading battery life. All this on top of a custom sound experience means these headphones are the real deal. [$160, jaybirdsport.com]

GU Hoppy Trails

Created for daily training and competition, GU’s energy gel will keep him going no matter what the adventure. Hoppy Trails naturally flavored gel packs energy-dense calories into a portable packet for on-the-go energy. Chock-full of carbs, sodium, and amino acids, not to mention delicious flavors, this small packet will keep him feeling good longer and help him recover faster. [$36, guenergy.com]

For Fathers that Hike

Clockwise: Ortovox Merino Fleece Jacket; Hoka One One Arkali Shoe; Costa Rinconcito Sunglasses.

Ortovox Merino Fleece Jacket

With a polyester outer layer and merino wool interior, this jacket finds a balance between performance and warmth. It’s thin enough to fit comfortably under any shell, and has enough pocket space for a phone, wallet, and chairlift snacks. Plus, thumb loops. Who doesn’t love thumb loops? [$180; ortovox.com]

Hoka One One Arkali Shoe

This shoe combines elements of a running sneaker, climbing shoe, and hiking boot. It is lightweight yet sturdy, breathable yet rugged. The signature PROFLY midsole will keep you bouncing up the trail, while adjustable heel and ankle straps provide support on even the roughest of climbs. [$200; hokaoneone.com]

Costa Rinconcito Sunglasses

One of Costa’s most popular frames, the Rinconcito is named for Southern California’s legendary point break. The West Coast influence is clear in the design—a straight bridge and large, colorful lenses make the Rinconcito great for a day at the beach or a fishing trip offshore. [$179–$259; costadelmar.com]

For Fathers that Bike

Clockwise: Camelback M.U.L.E. 100 OZ Hydration Pack; Giro Chamber II Bike Shoe; Velocio Men’s Signature Bib Short; Thule Pack ‘n Pedal Basket.

Camelback M.U.L.E. 100 OZ Hydration Pack

First launched in 1996, the M.U.L.E. is one of Camelback’s longest running and most popular products. The lightweight backpack can hold up to three liters of water, as well as rain shells, snacks, or anything else one might need on the mountain. The stability belt and breathable back panel make the M.U.L.E. comfy enough for rides of any distance or difficulty. [$110; camelbak.com]

Giro Chamber II Bike Shoe

A durable, water resistant shoe, the Chamber II is perfect for all-terrain biking. Giro increased the cleat setback to 10 millimeters for the Chamber II, which allows the rider to position the pedal farther back under the arch of the foot, thus reducing fatigue and making for better positioning on technical terrain. [$150; giro.com]

Velocio Men’s Signature Bib Short

The Signature is Velocio’s most versatile bib short. Equipped for rides of any distance and nearly any temperature, the seamless microfiber construction provides all-day comfort that is essential for cyclists who really want to get after it. [$229; velocio.cc]

Thule Pack ‘n Pedal Basket

This lightweight basket attaches easily to the front or back of his bike and provides tons of added storage space. It’ll fit on virtually any bike and safely accommodate large and small items. [$100, thule.com]

For the Dad who loves Western Style

Clockwise: Dakota Grizzly Conrad Shirt; WhistlePig PiggyBack 6 year rye whiskey; Opinel Engraved No. 8 Pocket Knife.

Dakota Grizzly Conrad Shirt

With its comfortable cotton fabric and microsuede placket edge, the Conrad shirt transitions easily from work to play. Dakota Grizzly’s classic yet modern color combinations make this shirt easy to style for any occasion. [$58, dakotagrizzly.com]

WhistlePig Piggback 6-Year Rye

What better way to thank Dad for years of piggybacks than with his very own Piggyback Rye whiskey. WhistlePig Master Distiller Dave Pickerell called this six-year aged, full-spice flavored rye whiskey “the PiggyBack ride you all deserve” and he is absolutely right. [$50, caskers.com]

Opinel Engraved No. 8 Pocket Knife

From gardening to fishing, camping to cooking, there’s always a use for the Opinel No. 8 Pocket Knife. The carbon steel blade is extremely strong, easy to sharpen, and seemingly impervious to wear and tear. Engrave a message into the beechwood handle to give this gift the perfect personal touch. [$17, opinel-usa.com]

For Dads who Need a Style Upgrade

Clockwise: Legend Headwear Mountains Trucker; Fischer + Baker Everyday Cashmere Longsleeve Crew; Dragon Monarch XL; Hammerstone Hammer Pack

Legend Headwear Mountains Trucker

Who doesn’t love the feeling of throwing on a perfect-fitting baseball hat? Available in black or khaki, the Mountains Trucker hat is made super-sturdy ripstop fabric, and boasts a foam front and a leather strap with a metal buckle. [$32, legendheadwear.com]

Fisher + Baker Everyday Cashmere Longsleeve Crew

Give him the gift of comfort and style with this super soft long sleeve crew shirt. Slimming curved sides and friction-reducing shoulder panels help this work beautifully as a stand-alone shirt or as a layer under his favorite jacket. [$128, fisherandbaker.com]

Dragon Monarch XL

The Monarch XL sunglasses have a slightly rounded design and keyhole bridge, ideal for those seeking an oversized look and feel. Designed with the Dragon logo stamped into sculpted beveled temples, metallic double-tail emblems on the frame front, and 100 percent UV protection, these glasses are available in regular, ion, and polarized lens options. [$159, dragonalliance.com]

Hammerstone Hammer Pack

Don’t overlook the everyday essentials. The Hammer Pack includes active, long-lasting deodorant and two organic no-roll lip balms. Hammerstone’s formulas are crafted with the active guy in mind, and replace harsh chemicals with safe plant-derived and mineral enriched ingredients. [$19, hammerstonegoods.com]