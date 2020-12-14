First Look: Seirus Women’s Heatwave Mapped Baselayers

Women have a hard time finding baselayers that can multitask like they can. Some layers are warm, but they feel wet all day after trudging from the parking lot to the lift. Some layers wick, but the winter winds seemingly blow through them. It took a company with their fingers on the pulse—literally—to solve this problem.

Seirus is renowned for having the top technology in glove liners. What is less known, is that the company holds numerous patents on cold weather gear, and manufacturers over 300 products with technologies developed to enhance the outdoor experience. Seirus’ Heatwave technology is used in glove liners as a way to amplify and reflect radiated heat for more warmth. For winter 20/21, the innovative Heatwave technology debuts in baselayers—just in time to multitask for active women.

The Women’s Heatwave Mapped Long Sleeve ¼ Zip Top and Full Length Bottom are designed to warm big muscle groups while managing temperature changes and perspiration. As a former east coast ski racer, I have PTSD from frigid winter days, so I tend to overdress. I’m active on the slopes, but I get cold quickly. I was pleasantly surprised to feel heat reflected back on my chest, lower back and arms on a recent 20-degree day in Colorado while wearing the top and bottom layers. As I moved around on snow, I started to sweat. I unzipped my jacket and lowered the ¼ zip and felt some relief, thanks to the well-placed mesh ventilation. Instead of feeling moisture clinging to the fabric under my arms, the sweat wicked away. It didn’t leave a trail of body odor, either. Later, as the early-winter sun set, I zipped back up, but still felt a slight warming around my core.

As the name implies, the Heatwave Mapped top and bottom employ body mapping technology. The Heatwave fabric is strategically placed where the body tends to cool—the chest, the waist, back of the neck and top of the arms. The bottoms are constructed mostly with Heatwave fabric, except for the waistband, crotch and the outer thighs, which tend to heat up during aerobic activity. A scratchless flatlock seam construction combines the 4-way stretch Heatwave fabric, the Max Wick fabric and the anti-microbial mesh. I appreciated the soft handfeel of the fabric on my skin as well as the athletic fit of both the top and bottom.

As a recovering popsicle on snow, I’ll still wear a midlayer over the Heatwave Mapped Top, but the heat reflective property of the Seirus Heatwave material gives me confidence that I’ll stay warm this winter—even as I turn my car into a locker room because I’m avoiding the lodge. Though I didn’t apres ski in the bar as I usually would after that chilly day in the mountains, I did wear the Heatwave ¼ Zip Top to a Zoom meeting I was running late to. I got complimented on my top, thanks to the attractive reflective lining of Heatwave—and its ability to multitask like me.