2021 Fischer Ranger 102 FR
Gear 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Gear 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. We may earn a commission on purchases made through our site.
Fischer Ranger 102 FR, MSRP: $799 - BUY NOW Men's - BUY NOW Women's
SKI Gear 360 Review
Fischer reworked its popular all-mountain Ranger line this season to make it more freeride-oriented by introducing two new models with wider waist widths and a Twintip profile. These changes make the new Ranger 102 FR and Ranger 115 FR better suited to skiing deep snow and charging through crud.
The Fischer Ranger 102 FR was entered into both the men’s and women’s All-Mountain Wide category at the 2021 SKI Test, and both our men and women loved its performance in the crud. According to the men, the ski’s standout characteristic is its stability at speed all over the mountain, even in variable conditions. The guys did note that the longest length—191cm—felt more than a little burly. But, with a perfect mix of stability and ease of use, the 184cm length proved to be the belle of the ball.
The women, on the other hand, were so blown away by this ski that they ranked it the top ski in the women’s All-Mountain Wide category of the test. “Want to feel like a hero anywhere on the mountain? The Ranger 102 FR is for you,” wrote one female tester. And she wasn’t the only one smitten with this ski—every one of our ladies loved this ski for its playful and powerful edge-to-edge transfer on groomers and its versatility everywhere else.
A pink top sheet indicates this version is meant for the ladies, but it’s the same ski as the men’s and includes a Titanal binding plate, twin-tip profile, and carbon shovel. That said, ladies didn’t find it burly and instead praised its forgiving nature.
At the end of the day the verdict was clear: The new Ranger FR models complete the Fischer Ranger package, giving advanced skiers who spend most of their time off-piste the tool they need to tackle the steep and deep as well as the days between storms. While the wider Fischer Ranger 115 FR might be better suited to skiers who can count on skiing deep powder more often than not, the Ranger 102 FR is a better one-ski quiver option for most, especially those who ski in the West.
Fischer Ranger 102 FR, MSRP: $799 - BUY NOW Men's - BUY NOW Women's
Video Review: 2021 Fischer FR Series
SKI Tester Reviews
“It’s pretty, playful, and powerful!”
“Love it! Rips the frozen corduroy apart like a hot knife on butter. It has the playfulness and maneuverability to choose your turn radius—you can even smear turns. Throw yourself into the backseat with zero consequences. I could see this ski pleasing even an intermediate skier because it's so forgiving. But expert rippers will love this ski just as much for its play and versatility. Early rise as the tip floats above crud. Love!”
“Good all-around shredder that can float in fresh snow, rip through crud, or rail on groomers.”
SKI SPECS
- MSRP: $799
- Dimensions (mm): 136-102-126
- Lengths (cm): 156, 163, 170, 177, 184, 191
- Radius (m): 18
Men's Scores
- Overall Rating: 3.83 / 5
- Strengths: Flotation, Stability at Speed
- Weaknesses: Forgiveness, Playfulness
|Category
|Score (out of 5)
Flotation
4
Quickness
3.77
Forgiveness
3.54
Hard-Snow Performance
3.82
Crud Performance
4.04
Versatility
3.82
Women's Scores
- Overall Rating: 4.48
Strengths: Playfulness, Quickness
Weaknesses: Flotation, Hard-Snow Integrity
Flotation
3.95
Quickness
4.64
Playfulness
4.73
Forgiveness
4.5
Hard-Snow Performance
4.27
Crud Performance
4.36
Versatility
4.59