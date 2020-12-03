The new Ranger 102 FR is the off-piste tool you need to tackle the steep and deep as well as the days between storms.

The Fischer Ranger 102 FR debuted a wider waist and twin tip profile this season. The women's model is shown here.

Fischer Ranger 102 FR, MSRP: $799 - BUY NOW Men's - BUY NOW Women's

Fischer reworked its popular all-mountain Ranger line this season to make it more freeride-oriented by introducing two new models with wider waist widths and a Twintip profile. These changes make the new Ranger 102 FR and Ranger 115 FR better suited to skiing deep snow and charging through crud.

Fischer's men's Ranger 102 FR proved to be a stable and reliable companion in all types of conditions.

The Fischer Ranger 102 FR was entered into both the men’s and women’s All-Mountain Wide category at the 2021 SKI Test, and both our men and women loved its performance in the crud. According to the men, the ski’s standout characteristic is its stability at speed all over the mountain, even in variable conditions. The guys did note that the longest length—191cm—felt more than a little burly. But, with a perfect mix of stability and ease of use, the 184cm length proved to be the belle of the ball.

The women's hot-pink Fischer Ranger 102 FR is a good candidate for the Western ripper's one-ski-quiver. Photo courtesy of Fischer

The women, on the other hand, were so blown away by this ski that they ranked it the top ski in the women’s All-Mountain Wide category of the test. “Want to feel like a hero anywhere on the mountain? The Ranger 102 FR is for you,” wrote one female tester. And she wasn’t the only one smitten with this ski—every one of our ladies loved this ski for its playful and powerful edge-to-edge transfer on groomers and its versatility everywhere else.

A pink top sheet indicates this version is meant for the ladies, but it’s the same ski as the men’s and includes a Titanal binding plate, twin-tip profile, and carbon shovel. That said, ladies didn’t find it burly and instead praised its forgiving nature.

At the end of the day the verdict was clear: The new Ranger FR models complete the Fischer Ranger package, giving advanced skiers who spend most of their time off-piste the tool they need to tackle the steep and deep as well as the days between storms. While the wider Fischer Ranger 115 FR might be better suited to skiers who can count on skiing deep powder more often than not, the Ranger 102 FR is a better one-ski quiver option for most, especially those who ski in the West.

Video Review: 2021 Fischer FR Series

SKI Tester Reviews

“It’s pretty, playful, and powerful!”

“Love it! Rips the frozen corduroy apart like a hot knife on butter. It has the playfulness and maneuverability to choose your turn radius—you can even smear turns. Throw yourself into the backseat with zero consequences. I could see this ski pleasing even an intermediate skier because it's so forgiving. But expert rippers will love this ski just as much for its play and versatility. Early rise as the tip floats above crud. Love!”

“Good all-around shredder that can float in fresh snow, rip through crud, or rail on groomers.”

SKI SPECS

MSRP: $799

$799 Dimensions (mm): 136-102-126

136-102-126 Lengths (cm): 156, 163, 170, 177, 184, 191

156, 163, 170, 177, 184, 191 Radius (m): 18

Men's Scores

Overall Rating: 3.83 / 5

3.83 / 5 Strengths: Flotation, Stability at Speed

Flotation, Stability at Speed Weaknesses: Forgiveness, Playfulness

Category Score (out of 5) Flotation 4 Quickness 3.77 Forgiveness 3.54 Hard-Snow Performance 3.82 Crud Performance 4.04 Versatility 3.82

Women's Scores

Overall Rating: 4.48

4.48 Strengths : Playfulness, Quickness

Weaknesses: Flotation, Hard-Snow Integrity