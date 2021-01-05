Gear 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Gear 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. We may earn a commission on purchases made through our site.

Helly Hansen Garibaldi 2.0 Jacket, MSRP: $450 [BUY NOW]

SKI Gear 360 Review

The Helly Hansen Garibaldi has been the industry standard for insulated ski jackets for a few years now. It features everything a skier needs and also includes a few features that users might not even know they want. But, after getting used to these extras, you might not be able to live without them. Luckily, the reimagined Garibaldi 2.0 takes all of these things to the next level.

First, the basics: The Garibaldi 2.0 combines 2-Layer HELLY TECH Pro fabric and PrimaLoft Black Eco insulation. With slightly more insulation packed into the body of the jacket compared to the sleeves and hood, this breathable-and-warm combo is ideal for keeping toasty and dry in cold and/or snowy conditions throughout the dead of winter. When temps increase, the jacket has a built-in ventilation technology to shuttle excessive heat and moisture out—the H2Flow system—as well as pit zips that dump heat even faster.

The brand's H2Flow technology is a built-in ventilation system that pulls moisture out or hold heats in as needed. Courtesy of Helly Hansen

The additional perks of this jacket go above and beyond what skiers might expect. First, one of the chest pockets is built with PrimaLoft Aerogel insulation for keeping your phone’s battery warm and charged. SKI Magazine’s SKI Test crew relies on this so-called Life Pocket when filling out digital test cards at the annual SKI Test, but you’ll appreciate it more for keeping your phone handy for photos and on-the-spot Instagram uploads. Add in a slew of other pocket options inside and out, and it’s hard to imagine anyone complaining about this jacket’s storage capacity.

Additionally, the Garibaldi 2.0 features a hi-vis orange hood brim and a RECCO device, making it easy for your friends to spot you when skiing in the trees or for Search and Rescue to do so should something go terribly wrong.

I have been fortunate to test the original Garibaldi jacket skiing at Deer Valley, ski touring in Norway, and lapping chairs at Aspen Snowmass over the last few years. When I tried on the Garibaldi 2.0 while skiing at Loveland Ski Area last month, I noticed a few improvements right away. The first is the cut: The newest generation of the Garibaldi has a much looser, relaxed fit that moves even better with the body while skiing than the previous version. It also better accommodates thicker midlayers for when the temps really drop. The 2.0 feels longer in the collar, body, and sleeves, serving up better coverage for keeping snow at bay during worm-turns and deep powder runs.

Helly Hansen’s designers updated the colors for the Garibaldi 2.0, mellowing out the green version and removing the flashy camo print from the blue version. They also removed some of the unnecessary flaps, giving the jacket a much more streamlined and clean look.

The Garibaldi 2.0 is still my go-to option when temperatures warrant an insulated ski jacket, but there are a couple things I wish were different. I prefer to wear bib pants, and the Garibaldi 2.0’s powder skirt is not removable, which creates some friction. And while the H2Flow system might work for people who have average to below-average body heat levels, my inner furnace runs really hot and I always have to fiddle with the pit zips when the temps slide above freezing. A backpack also diminishes the effectiveness of the H2Flow system.

HH removed some unnecessary design elements from the old Garibaldi and streamlined the 2.0, giving it a sleeker, more polished look. Courtesy of Helly Hansen

Despite the few drawbacks, the Helly Hansen Garibaldi 2.0 is still the standard for me when it comes to insulated ski jackets, and is my first choice when I know it’s going to be a cold day riding chairlifts. For skiers who run cold, it could also function well for cold days touring in the backcountry or when riding in snowcats and helicopters. While the price is certainly on the higher end for this category, remember that you get what you pay for. In this case, it’s a jacket that will keep you warm on the mountain for years to come.