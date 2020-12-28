Gear 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Gear 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. We may earn a commission on purchases made through our site.

Helly Hansen Sogn Shell 2.0 Jacket

Along with the rise in popularity of backcountry and uphill skiing during this pandemic winter comes the need for gear specialized around those pursuits—which are similar, but different from downhill skiing in certain ways. The Helly Hansen’s Sogn Shell 2.0 is a perfect example of a touring shell done right. First, it’s burly and protective without feeling heavy or restrictive. This is thanks to its Helly Tech Professional outer fabric, a three-layer shell that’s fully waterproof and windproof but also allows you to easily dump heat as needed during exertion thanks to super-breathable fibers incorporated into the material.

The Sogn Shell 2.0's dual elevated pockets/vents clear the way for your pack's waist harness. Courtesy of Helly Hansen

As we tested this jacket, a few things stood out that clearly make it a great choice for the backcountry. The first is the pocket placement: There are no typical hand-warmer pockets at the hips, but rather two chest pockets. This works great for skiers wearing packs with waist straps, as there’s no awkward overlay of the harness blocking access to the pockets. The caveat here is that the elevated pockets also double as vents, which makes securing things inside them tricky. That said, there is both an inner pocket for your keys, glove liners, etc., as well as Helly’s Life Pocket, lined with PrimaLoft Gold insulation with Aerogel, to keep your phone protected and its battery life elongated. Other features we appreciated were the detachable powder skirt, ski-pass pocket on the lower sleeve, and the very generous, helmet-compatible hood that adjusts to fit snugly over any size dome.

If you’re getting into the backcountry this season, or just looking for a versatile and super-durable shell to wear with a pack, the Sogn 2.0 won’t disappoint.