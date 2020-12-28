Helly Hansen Sogn Shell 2.0 Jacket

Super-durable, technical shell tailor-made for human-powered missions in the backcountry and beyond.
Author:
Publish date:
Helly-Sogn-Shell
gear-360-logo-small

Gear 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Gear 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. We may earn a commission on purchases made through our site.

Helly Hansen Sogn Shell 2.0 Jacket, MSRP: $350 [BUY NOW]

Along with the rise in popularity of backcountry and uphill skiing during this pandemic winter comes the need for gear specialized around those pursuits—which are similar, but different from downhill skiing in certain ways. The Helly Hansen’s Sogn Shell 2.0 is a perfect example of a touring shell done right. First, it’s burly and protective without feeling heavy or restrictive. This is thanks to its Helly Tech Professional outer fabric, a three-layer shell that’s fully waterproof and windproof but also allows you to easily dump heat as needed during exertion thanks to super-breathable fibers incorporated into the material.

The Sogn Shell 2.0's dual elevated pockets/vents clear the way for your pack's waist harness.

The Sogn Shell 2.0's dual elevated pockets/vents clear the way for your pack's waist harness.

As we tested this jacket, a few things stood out that clearly make it a great choice for the backcountry. The first is the pocket placement: There are no typical hand-warmer pockets at the hips, but rather two chest pockets. This works great for skiers wearing packs with waist straps, as there’s no awkward overlay of the harness blocking access to the pockets. The caveat here is that the elevated pockets also double as vents, which makes securing things inside them tricky. That said, there is both an inner pocket for your keys, glove liners, etc., as well as Helly’s Life Pocket, lined with PrimaLoft Gold insulation with Aerogel, to keep your phone protected and its battery life elongated. Other features we appreciated were the detachable powder skirt, ski-pass pocket on the lower sleeve, and the very generous, helmet-compatible hood that adjusts to fit snugly over any size dome.

If you’re getting into the backcountry this season, or just looking for a versatile and super-durable shell to wear with a pack, the Sogn 2.0 won’t disappoint.

Helly Hansen Sogn Shell 2.0 Jacket, MSRP: $350 [BUY NOW]

Related

Stio---M-Objective-Jacket-Beehive
Gear 360

Stio Men's Objective Pro Jacket

The Jackson, Wyo.–based outerwear brand's first Gore-Tex jacket proved to be an ideal companion for all-mountain skiing with a looser, freeride fit for comfort and style.

Fall Line
Gear 360

Hestra Fall Line Glove

A leather work-style glove that offers among the best dexterity and durability on the market.

30570-100
Gear 360

Hestra Heli Glove

A durable and versatile choice for resort skiers in moderately cold, mostly dry conditions.

Ergo Grip Active
Gear 360

Hestra Ergo Grip Active Glove

An all-around outdoor glove you’ll reach for all winter, from working outside to active ski tours and spring skiing missions.

Helly Hansen and Marcus Caston Professional Outerwear
Sponsored Story

First Snow with Helly Hansen

The First Big Snowfall and it's -10°, what do you do? // Choose Like a Pro

2405-Mens-Heatwave-Body-Mapped-Crew-Top_CARBON
Gear 360

Seirus Heatwave Mapped Base Layer Top

A one-quiver base layer that helps you regulate your temperature while skiing thanks to an innovative, three-fabric mapping technology.

1084-HeatTouch-Hellfire-Mitt_BLACK
Gear 360

Seirus HeatTouch Hellfire Glove and Mitt

Those with chronically cold hands and fingers will ski longer and far more comfortably with these heated mittens and gloves.

H2Flow
Ski Gear Reviews

Stuff We Like: Helly Hansen H2Flow Jacket

A jacket that helps you adapt to the weather

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now