Helly Hansen Verglas Icefall Down Jacket

The classic down jacket gets a durability facelift with the addition of PrimaLoft Gold in high-wear spots, making it a solid insulation choice for ski season and beyond.
Author:
Publish date:
helly-Verglas-Icefall
gear-360-logo-small

Gear 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Gear 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. We may earn a commission on purchases made through our site.

Helly Hansen Verglas Icefall Down Jacket, MSRP: $350 [WOMEN'S - BUY NOW]
[MEN'S - BUY NOW]

We love a good down puffy. Who doesn’t? Living in Colorado, a down jacket isn’t something that gets stowed away for the summer; on the contrary, it comes camping, on evening dog walks, and gets stashed in the car in case of ever-changing weather during kids’ sporting events. On all occasions, it was a joy testing the Icefall Down Jacket. This is a timeless piece from Helly Hansen. Though it has undergone some minor tweaks over the years, the core mission and resulting performance of this versatile piece hasn’t changed: To offer maximum warmth to weight when you need it.

The women's Verglas Icefall Down Jacket is a delightfully warm puffy bolstered in high-wear spots with synthetic PrimaLoft Gold insulation for added durability.

The women's Verglas Icefall Down Jacket is a delightfully warm puffy bolstered in high-wear spots with synthetic PrimaLoft Gold insulation for added durability.

So what does that really mean? Well, it depends. This is a piece that can be used a belay jacket for climbers, a packable layer for backcountry skiers, or just an around-town puffy. We tested the Icefall Down Jacket for a few weeks during early season in Colorado’s Front Range. While this isn’t a jacket we would use for downhill skiing at the resort, it sure was nice to slip into during breaks back at the car during this pandemic winter. After several chilly mornings lapping the corduroy at Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin, returning to the car to warm up with cocoa was enhanced by shrugging off the ski shell and sliding into the Icefall.

So now, the technology. The Icefall isn’t actually a 100-percent down jacket and that works to its advantage—and yours. Down is super warm, which is a huge boon, but it’s also not the most durable, especially in high-wear areas. That’s why HH has bolstered the Icefall with PrimaLoft Silver synthetic insulation in the hood, shoulder, side panels, underarms, and sleeve ends, which tend to be the spots to shed down feathers the most. It’s a nice combination—the warmth of the Allied down with the durability of the PrimaLoft, complemented by a burly 20-denier DWR-treated Ripstop outer fabric that will withstand the elements. What’s more, this substantial insulation layer scrunches down easily into a day pack.

The men's Verglas Icefall Down Jacket, like the women's version, is packed with Allied Down and supplemented with PrimaLoft Gold.

The men's Verglas Icefall Down Jacket, like the women's version, is packed with Allied Down and supplemented with PrimaLoft Gold.

The Icefall jacket is a solid insulation choice for people looking to add a packable—yet truly warm—layer to their backcountry or ice-climbing kit, or just for the person who wants a durable down jacket to weather their winter comings-and-goings. With its full features yet lighter weight, it straddles the recreation/performance category with ease, which is a plus for most winter recreationalists and beyond.

Helly Hansen Verglas Icefall Down Jacket, MSRP: $175 [WOMEN'S - BUY NOW]
[MEN'S - BUY NOW]

Related

Whitewall lifaloft jacket
Gear 360

Helly Hansen Whitewall Lifaloft Jacket

A longer-length, fully featured insulated women's ski jacket for snowy, windy, cold-weather skiing.

Sogn Shell
Gear 360

Helly Hansen Sogn Shell 2.0 Jacket

Super-durable, technical shell tailor-made for human-powered missions in the backcountry and beyond.

Stio---M-Objective-Jacket-Beehive
Gear 360

Stio Men's Objective Pro Jacket

The Jackson, Wyo.–based outerwear brand's first Gore-Tex jacket proved to be an ideal companion for all-mountain skiing with a looser, freeride fit for comfort and style.

30570-100
Gear 360

Hestra Heli Glove

A durable and versatile choice for resort skiers in moderately cold, mostly dry conditions.

Fall Line
Gear 360

Hestra Fall Line Glove

A leather work-style glove that offers among the best dexterity and durability on the market.

2405-Mens-Heatwave-Body-Mapped-Crew-Top_CARBON
Gear 360

Seirus Heatwave Mapped Base Layer Top

A one-quiver base layer that helps you regulate your temperature while skiing thanks to an innovative, three-fabric mapping technology.

H2Flow
Ski Gear Reviews

Stuff We Like: Helly Hansen H2Flow Jacket

A jacket that helps you adapt to the weather

Helly Hansen and Marcus Caston Professional Outerwear
Sponsored Story

First Snow with Helly Hansen

The First Big Snowfall and it's -10°, what do you do? // Choose Like a Pro

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now