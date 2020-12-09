Gear 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Gear 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. We may earn a commission on purchases made through our site.

Hestra Ergo Grip Active Glove, MSRP: $110 - BUY NOW

SKI Gear 360 Review

The first thing one notices after slipping a hand inside one of Hestra’s Ergo Grip Active Gloves is the “ergo” part: The lightweight leather and Gore-Tex glove bend to the natural curvature of the hand, making them comfortable and a pleasure to wear right out of the package. It’s worth noting up front that for the average alpine skier, these are not meant to be ski gloves. There’s no insulation or insert, and they’re only minimally water repellent. That said, what the Ergo Grip Active excels at is hand protection and dexterity during most outdoor activities and chores in dry, moderate temperatures. They also served as a good lightweight ski-touring glove in mostly dry conditions, letting our hands breath and keeping them dry during the ascent.

As mentioned, the Ergo Grip isn’t insulated, but the impregnated goat leather palm and Gore-Tex Infinium at the top of the hand do offer good protection from most elements. The goat leather softens up quickly and is water-resistant, while the Gore-Tex Infinium with Windstopper Breeze is windproof and breathable, keeping sweaty and clammy hands at bay. One feature we really appreciated is the brushed polyester lining—it’s soft and comfortable next-to-skin and adds a substantial feel to this otherwise minimalist glove.

The Ergo Grip Active is outdoor workhorse you'll reach for all winter. Bonus: It's a good companion on uphill and spring skiing missions. Courtesy of Hestra Gloves

If dexterity is your goal, you won’t do better than the Ergo Grip Active. There was little we could not do with this glove on, from zipping zippers and buttoning buttons (yes, really) to starting the car and unlocking our front door with a key. A small elastic panel at the Velcro opening makes getting into and out this glove a cinch, and the inch-long Velcro fastener itself keeps securely closed and does its job of keeping the glove in place. Plus, with six sizes to choose from, it’s easy to get the right fit. When it comes to maintenance, wearers should be willing to apply a leather protectant to the goat leather as needed, depending on level of use. Hestra recommends their Leather Balm, available on the website for $14.

If you’re in the market for a super-versatile outdoor glove that can pull double-duty for ski touring or spring skiing, put the Ergo Grip Active on your short list.