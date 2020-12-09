Gear 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Gear 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. We may earn a commission on purchases made through our site.

Hestra Fall Line Glove, MSRP: $160 - BUY NOW

SKI Gear 360 Review

Those in the market for a leather work-style ski glove would do well to consider Hestra's Fall Line. Made of soft yet durable impregnated cowhide with a 100-percent Bemberg polyester liner (non-removable) that’s wicking and quick-drying, the Fall Line is a simple under-the-cuff glove that serves up excellent dexterity and good warmth down to temperatures around 10-15 F. We tested these several times in various conditions and found that the Fall Line is ideal for active missions inside or beyond the ropes and will keep hands dry and comfortable with the recommended maintenance of occasionally treating the leather with the provided conditioner.

A low-profile Neoprene cuff keeps the Fall Line Glove sturdily in place. Courtesy of Hestra

While the Fall Line feels a little stiff during the first wear, we were pleased by how quickly it softened up. The foam insulation provides perfectly comfortable warmth in moderate temperatures, but one might want to slip in an additional liner or a hand warmer on the coldest of days. However, the ease of movement and dexterity afforded by the Fall Line cannot be beat by comparable work-style gloves on the market. We didn’t have to remove the glove to zip our jacket, buckle our helmets, or even pull our ski passes out from their pockets. The low-profile Neoprene cuff seals closed with a burly patch of Velcro, keeping the glove in place, and slips easily under a ski jacket’s cuffs. We had no issues with snow creeping inside the Fall Line glove.

Hestra’s Fall Line Glove gets the job done for people prizing waterproofing, durability, and dexterity above bomber warmth. It’s a low-profile work-style glove option for use in moderately cold temperatures in either dry or wet conditions, and will go the distance for those willing treat the leather a couple times per season.