Gear 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Gear 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. We may earn a commission on purchases made through our site.

Hestra Heli Glove, MSRP: $155 - BUY NOW

SKI Gear 360 Review

Hestra’s timeless Heli Glove is a classic for all the right reasons. This resort-skiing glove is super durable, with a goat leather palm and fingers and a nylon back and gauntlet, and will last for years with some maintenance—Hestra includes a tube of waterproofing cream to apply to the leather as needed. The glove is substantial without being bulky, and doesn’t sacrifice dexterity. A removable fleece liner is attached with a very thick Velcro strip that keeps it solidly in place; the liner never flipped inside-out when we pulled our hands out, even when they were moist. The 100-percent Bemberg polyester liner also dries in a snap and is easy to put back in place. As for the outer glove, the goat leather palm and fingers and nylon back are all DWR-treated for water resistance, and the Heli stayed dry during the light snow we encountered on one of our testing days. As mentioned, wearers should plan to retreat the leather with the supplied waterproofing treatment, and Hestra recommends occasionally coating the nylon with a treatment such as NikWax.

The Heli Glove cinches at the inner wrist with Velcro and at the end of the gauntlet with drawcord to lock out snow and moisture. Courtesy of Hestra Gloves

One of our favorite features of this glove, however, is the stretchy wrist loop that takes the stress out of removing a glove on a lift. The cuff sits comfortably but securely around the wrist—we completely forgot it was there while skiing—so you can take off a glove to check your phone or change your music without having to awkwardly shove the glove under a leg or dangle it between your teeth. A nice feature. We also appreciated the generous gauntlet, wide enough to fit around the sleeves of any ski jacket and enhanced by a cinch cord. That, combined with the Velcro closure at the back of the wrist, ensures no snow is getting even remotely close to your hands.

All in all, the Heli glove is a great choice for resort skiers looking for a combination of warmth and dexterity on the slopes with the bonus of a few features that make it feel like it punches above its price point. With proper care, the Heli will be a workhorse that will last for many adventures, ensuring you get your money’s worth. Bonus that you can remove the liner for spring skiing, or swap it out with a beefier option depending on how warm/cool your hands stay. We appreciate the versatility and durability of the Heli glove and recommend it as a solid choice for resort skiers in moderately cold, mostly dry conditions.