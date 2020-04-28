SKI's Mother's Day Gift Guide

Gift ideas for the moms we all want to celebrate this holiday.

Finding the perfect gift for mom can be a struggle. How do you celebrate the woman who raised you, introduced you to the outdoors, helped you buckle your ski boots, and schlepped you and all your gear to the slopes (or the woman who does all of this for your kiddos)? By returning the favor. This Mother's Day, give her something to encourage her pursuits.

For the Moms Who Never Stop Skiing

Give mom fun and functional accessories that will boost her ski days.

1. Sunski Treeline Sunglasses

Sunski's take on glacier glasses are the ultimate choice for spring ski tours thanks to a lightweight-yet-sturdy frame made from 100-percent recycled plastic and removable side shields that block out the dangerous high-altitude rays. Bonus: The magnetic sidekicks are perforated for venting, so steam won't build up and cloud mom's view while she's sweating under a hot sun. [$89, sunski.com]

Get it from REI: Sunski Treeline Sunglasses

2. Mystery Ranch Women's Saddle Peak Pack

The Saddle Peak is a sleek pack that can pull double duty as a resort pack and ski tour backpack thanks to a low-profile and 25l volume that fits all the essentials without weighing a lady down. But don't let the slim profile fool you—the ski-specific Saddle Peak comes loaded with a plethora of handy features, like a dedicated soft goggle pocket, stashable helmet hammock, ski loop for diagonal ski carry, and a dedicated avy kit pocket. [$199, mysteryranch.com]

Get it from REI: Mystery Ranch Women's Saddle Peak Pack

3. Skida Lucille Nordic Headband

This Vermont-based company started by racer chick Corinne Prevot when she was just 16 makes functional hats and headbands that are fast becoming collector items thanks to the brand's cute, limited-edition prints. Brighten mom's day and her outdoor kit with the spring-inspired Lucille Nordic Headband—a lightweight band made with a breathable polyester blend to keep hair and sweat in check—or spoil her with a collection of Skida headbands and hats. There are just too many cute prints to choose from. [$18, skida.com]

Shop on Amazon: Skida Women's Headband

4. Ortovox Tour Light Gloves

Keep mom's hands warm and dry even on the most demanding ski tours with the water-repellent Ortovox Tour Light Gloves. Featuring lightweight Merino wool on the inside, durable goatskin leather on the palm, and a Merino fleece on the wrists, these gloves are the perfect blend of hardy and breathable. Smart fingers also let mom check her phone without taking off her gloves in cold temps. [$60, ortovox.com]

For the Singletrack Crusher

Help her get kitted out for this summer's mountain-bike adventures.

1. Giro Xena Mountain Bike Glove

The best mountain bike gloves feel barely there while also proving super-durable, no matter what her off-road adventure throws her way. The Xena checks both of those boxes thanks to moisture-wicking mesh panels over the thumb and brake finger to dissipate heat, and a bulletproof synthetic leather palm with 3mm Technoget padding and three-piece construction to reduce bunching. Did we mention there's a touchscreen fingertip so she can access her phone with ease? That's nice. [$35, giro.com]

Find the Giro Xena Mountain Bike Glove online: Amazon | Backcountry.com

2. POC Axion Spin Helmet

Safety is the name of the game here—not surprising given this is a new POC helmet. The innovative news here is the patent-pending SPIN silicone pad technology and a breakaway visor designed to shear off in a crash, minimizing the chance of neck injury. It's also very lightweight, adjustable, and has plenty of ventilation, [$150, pocsports.com]

Buy the POC Axion Spin Helmet online: Amazon | REI

3. Flylow Eleanor Short

Here's her answer to the multi-sport day. These versatile and stylish shorts are stretchy enough to pair comfortably with a chamois liner (not included) for mountain biking, are made from a quick-dry polyester, and boast UPF 40 to keep her protected all day. Throw in an adjustable waist and a clutch thigh pocket for odds and ends and she's golden [$90, flylowgear.com]

Find the Flylow Eleanor Short online: Amazon | REI

4. Pearl Izumi Women's X-ALP Canyon

True mountain bike adventures take place both on and off the bike, so don't skimp on the proper footwear. The X-Alp Canyon is stiff enough to ward off foot fatigue from pedaling but also sports a lightweight EVA midsole for these unavoidable walk portions. These shoes are SPD-compatible and boast a mesh toe box for ample ventilation [$110, pearlizumi.com]

Buy the Pearl Izumi Women's X-ALP Canyon online: Amazon | REI

For the Moms In It For the Long Haul

Having the right snacks and shoes on a backpacking trip can make or break the adventure. Introduce your mom to Patagonia Provisions' nutritious, on-the-go foods to get her hooked.

1. Patagonia Provisions 2-Day Camp Meal Kit

It doesn't get any more convenient than Patagonia Provisions' two-day meal kit for two people. It's chock-full of yummy, nutritious snacks that are, of course, made from responsibly sourced ingredients. Our favorite components: the Smoked Mussels and Fruit + Almond Bars, though everything in this kit tastes delightfully like real food (because it is). [$89, patagoniaprovisions.com]

Available from REI: Patagonia Provisions 2-Day Camp Meal Kit

2. Keen Women's Terradora II Limited Boot

Introducing Keen's most sustainable women's hiking boot to date, featuring a natural gum rubber and cork outsole, organic cotton upper, and recycled P.E.T. lining, laces, and webbing. Offering all the comfort and performance ladies have come to expect from Keen, now in a more environmentally friendly—and limited edition—package. [$150, keenfootwear.com]

For Laid-Back Moms

Functional but oh-so-comfortable gifts for no-fuss, no-muss moms.

1. Toad & Co. Primo Daily Short-Sleeve Tee

Made from Toad & Co.'s 100-percent organic cotton Primo Jersey fabric, this cozy retro-inspired tee is likely to become her go-to short-sleeve. Available in multiple colorways and graphic options that all pair well with cabin decks and sunset vibes. [$40, toadandco.com]

2. Krimson Klover Journey Joggers

Moms can't wear leggings every day, and for those days, there's the Krimson Klover Journey Joggers. Recycled polyester and spandex say these pants are loungewear, but wrinkle-resistant fabric and trendy design elements like pockets and cinched legs say otherwise, making the Journey Joggers a versatile choice for on-the-go moms. [$94, krimsonklover.com]

Available on Amazon: Krimson Klover Journey Joggers

3. Kane 11 Laylo Socks

The thing you never knew moms needed: Can't-see-'em socks that actually stay put. The secret to the Laylo: a full heel gripper patch that helps keep the socks in place. The brand is so confident in the smart design that they'll give you your money back—and double it—if the socks don't stay put. [$10.50, kane11.com]

4. Deso Supply Fontanillis Hoodie

Versatile and hip, this hoodie is the ideal gift for laid-back moms who don't need to try hard to make a statement. Featuring four-way stretch fabric, a stylish cowl-neck hood, and kangaroo pocket, the Fontanillis Hoodie is a one-layer solution for multiple occasions. [$72, desosupply.com]

5. Birkenstock Women's Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals

Spoil her feet with these stylish Birkenstocks featuring the brand's softer footbed for sensitive feet. A layer of foam lines a suede footbed for added comfort while still providing the support Birkenstocks are known for. It's the least you could do for the woman who's been on her feet since the day you were born. [$110, birkenstock.com]

Find the Birkenstock Women's Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals online: Amazon | REI

For the Camp Mom

Some essentials for mom's backwoods adventures.

1. Garmin fēnix 6S Pro Watch

Don't let the stylish accents fool you—the Garmin fēnix 6S is a smartwatch designed to withstand even the most rugged adventures. An always-on 1.2-inch display allows her to see her maps, playlists, and intelligent pace plan even during multi-day backwoods retreats thanks to a battery that will last up to nine days. Bonus: The watch comes preloaded with maps of 2,000 ski resorts, making this the ideal gift for moms who are skiers first and foremost. [$800, garmin.com]

Buy the Garin fēnix 6S Pro Watch online: Amazon | REI

2. Cotopaxi Llamascape Trucker's Hat

For an affordable gift that is an essential piece of gear, no matter the adventure, go with the Llamascape Trucker Hat. Trucker hats are a dime a dozen, but this one not only looks good, it does good: It's made in a Fair Trade Certified facility, where the focus is on fair and equitable standards for employees and suppliers. [$29, cotopaxi.com]

3. Hydrolight Outdoor Gear 2L/70-Ounce Hydration Reservoir

Sure, this hydration reservoir is leakproof, BPA-, BPS-, and BPF-free, and made from biodegradable materials. But the coolest feature? This innovative hydration reservoir features a separate, water-resistant zipper pocket specifically designed for a headlamp that will turn a filled reservoir into a suspended camp lantern. [$35, hydrolightoutdoorgear.com]

4. Tiger Balm Red Ointment

The classic Tiger Balm just got hotter. The Red Ointment is the brand's warm variation of its classic muscle pain relief and ideal for helping muscles relax after an epic adventure. Made from herbal ingredients, this ointment can also help relief itchiness from insect bites. [$7, tigerbalm.com]

Get in on Amazon: Tiger Balm Red Ointment

For Moms Who Know 'SUP

Gifts for ladies of the lakes.

1. Carve Designs Lake Sunshirt

Long days on the paddleboard call for heavy-duty coverage that works. Carve Designs' Lake Sunshirt is made from an easy-to-wear Nylon/Spandex blend that provides SPF 50 protection. The full-zip top also sports a 2-inch-high mock neck, zipper pockets on the side seam to safely hold your must-haves, and comes in 11 different graphics, including stripes and florals. [$62; carvedesigns.com]

Find the Carve Designs Lake Sunshirt in even more designs online: Amazon | REI

2. Ski Balm Ski Naked 30 SPF Lip Balm

You know what reflects the sun and causes a quick sunburn just as easily as snow? Water. Days on the lake require an effective sunscreen and lip balm, and Ski Naked gets the job done with a special formula SPF 30, windburn protection, and a lip-smacking (literally) mint flavor. [$5.49; originalskibalm.com]

Get Ski Balm's Ski Naked 30 SPF Lip Balm on REI | Amazon

3. Helly Hansen HP Board Short 6"

A comfy and stretchy pair of board shorts are an essential piece of her lakeside kit, and absolutely worth the splurge. These adorable shorts from Helly Hansen are made from a soft, quick-dry fabric, offer UPF 50 protection, and come in several bright colorways. [$55; hellyhansen.com]

Check them out on Amazon: Helly Hansen HP Board Short

4. Chaco Chillos Slide

You know that a sandal equipped with a "Luvseat" footbed is going to be super comfortable, and the Chillos Slide doesn't disappoint. Slip these on after a workout or just give your dogs the day off and wear these around town. Lightweight and made with a vegan-friendly construction, the Chillos is sure to become her go-to slide. [$50; chacos.com]

Find the Chaco Chillos Slide on Amazon | REI

For the Grab-'N'-Go Moms

Functional must-haves for moms on the go.

1. Mons Royal Estelle Cap Tee

A $70 t-shirt? We thought the same thing, then we slipped it on. The Merino-Tencel blend feels like silk and promises to keep her cool and dry on the hottest of summer days. We also appreciate the extra coverage provided by the drop-tail, the flattering silhouette, and the subtly cool design of New Zealand artist Sophie Melville. [$70; monsroyale.com]

2. Camelbak Pivot Tote

Not only is the Pivot Tote a versatile and stylish way to carry your stuff around, it's also amazingly eco-friendly. This bag is made from 70-percent repurposed materials—the equivalent of 25 plastic water bottles. Other nifty features include a laptop sleeve, zippered stash pocket that fits a water bottle, and stowable backpack straps. [$80; camelbak.com]

Check it out on Amazon: Camelbak Pivot Tote

3. CAT Footwear Code Hex Sneaker

These might be the ultimate low-fuss kicks for ladies on the move. With athletic comfort and street style complemented by CAT's non-nonsense Street Shield water and stain repellant technology and comfy memory foam footbed, the Hex are the pair she'll reach for over and over again. [$65; catfootwear.com]

Available on Amazon: CAT Footwear Code Hex Sneaker

For the World Traveler

Help your favorite traveler get there and back in style.

1. Manduka eQua® Superlite Yoga Travel Mat

Designed for ultimate portability, this mat is 1.5mm thick and easily folds into a backpack or suitcase. The top layer is microfiber towel anchored by natural rubber on the bottom. She can squeeze it into her bag and unfold it with no kinks or creases. [$64, manduka.com]

Buy it for less on Amazon: Manduka eQua Superlite Yoga Travel Mat

2. Osprey Arcane Tote Pack

Versatility is the key to great travel accessories, and this tote, with its dual carry options, fits the bill. Tuck-away tote handles plus backpack straps are real-world practical, plus a 20-liter carrying capacity with laptop sleeve fits everything she needs on the go. [$110, osprey.com]

Check out the Osprey Arcane Tote Pac online: Amazon | REI

3. Forsake Maya Sneaker

The Maya sneaker has all the must-haves in a great travel shoe: lightweight, breathable, comfy as a slipper, and versatile enough to pair with yoga tights and a cute dress. We love the Maya's new colors, too, especially the goes-with-everything Gunmetal. [$100, forsake.com]

Buy the Forsake Maya Sneaker online: Amazon | Backcountry.com

4. Julbo Spark Sunglasses

When she travels, packing light and nimble is key. Which is why she'll appreciate the new Spark, a style that seamlessly combines performance and around-town style into one durable pair of sunnies. A technical nose grip and curved temples keep them in place, while tortoiseshell and rose gold colorways are on trend. [$130, julbo.com]

Check out the Julbo Spark Sunglasses online: Amazon | REI

For the Pavement Pounder

Give her the boost she needs to go the extra miles with these running accessories.

1. Salomon Sonic 3 Balance

The road runner in your life will appreciate the technology that went into these sneakers designed to slay the pavement. Salomon's Optivibe foam minimizes vibrations, a lightweight, road-specific upper secures her foot and keeps it in place, and a tongue made from slow-recovery foam molds to shape of her foot over time. [$130, salomon.com]

Buy the Salomon Sonic 3 Balance online: Amazon | REI

2. Smartwool Women's PhD Run Ultra Light Micro Socks

These are must-haves for any serious runner. Smartwool's new Shred Shield technology applied to the toes makes that important part of the sock more durable; a tab at the Achilles guards against slippage; and most importantly, the brand's patent-pending Indestructawool construction promises a snug-fitting and supportive sock that will help get her to the finish line [$17 a pair or $46 for three pairs, smartwool.com]

Available at REI: Smartwool PHD Run Ultra Light Micro Socks

3. Fitbit Charge 4

When she wants GPS, real-time pace and distance, heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, movement reminders, and is also waterproof and can hold a charge for seven days, she wants the new Fitbit Charge 4. [$150, fitbit.com]

Buy it the Fitbit Charge 4 online: Amazon | REI

For the Concert-Goer

Summer tunes will sound sweeter with these fine accessories.

1. GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker

At just over 10 pounds, GCI's Kickback Rocker is portable yet sturdy, and most of all, a supremely comfortable place to rock out while listening to her favorite artists perform—whether in person or around the crackling campfire. [$50, gcioutdoor.com]

Buy it at REI: GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker

2. Rumpl National Parks Collection Original Puffy Blanket— Yellowstone

She'll reach for Rumpl's Original Puffy Blanket all summer long. Outdoor concerts? Check. Soccer sidelines? You bet. It's stuffed with 100 percent post-consumer recycled insulation and boasts a DWR finish for water resistance in a light drizzle. The National Park Collection's Yellowstone print seals the deal. [$129, rumpl.com]

3. Yeti Rambler Slim Colster

Finally, a Yeti for drinkers of slim-can bevvies, such as canned wines and hard seltzers. Sounds like someone you know? The new Rambler 12-ounce sports the same double-wall vacuum technology to keep your sips nice and cold as well as that handy locking gasket to keep things in place. [$25, yeti.com]

Check out the Yeti Rambler Slim Colster online: Amazon | REI

More Ideas from SKI's 2019 Mother's Day Gift Guide

For the Pack Leader

Clockwise from top left: Black Diamond Spot325 Headlamp; Icebreaker Cool-Lite Solace Short Sleeve and Sphere Tank; Leatherman Black & Silver Signal; Mammut Trea Spine 35

Black Diamond Spot325 Headlamp

With its new, more compact and ergonomic design, the Spot325 takes up less space and weighs less that its predecessor. But don't be fooled by its small size—redesigned optics allow for brighter light and improved battery efficiency. [$40, blackdiamondequipment.com]

Icebreaker Cool-Lite Solace Short Sleeve Scoop and Cool-Lite Sphere Tank

These versatile tops from Icebreaker are a must for the mom who’s doing it all. They’re both stylish and functional, utilizing Icebreaker's patented Cool-Lite fabric to make a flattering shirt that’s durable and moisture-wicking. [$80 and $65, icebreaker.com]

Mammut Trea Spine 35

Tailored to female anatomy and boasting all of the features needed for any day trip, the Trea Spine 35 is a great option for moms who are avid adventurers and want a pack that will keep up with them. From day hikes to 14ers to days at the crag and anything in between, this pack can handle it all. [$300, mammut.com]

Leatherman Black & Silver Signal

This Leatherman tool has 19 separate functions, from various types of pliers and wrenches to a safety whistle, saw, and even a knife sharpener. Although compact, the Signal packs a big punch. [$120, leatherman.com]

For the Moms Who Bend Over Backwards

Prana Reylian Top and Elixir Bra

This top and bra combo lets moms go from the yoga studio to everyday activities in style. The relaxed fit of the Reylian Top inspires a freedom of movement while the Elixir Bra provides the support needed to feel comfortable in any asana. [$39 and $49, prana.com]

Lululemon In Movement Tight 25" Everlux

lululemon's Everlux fabric wicks sweat and keeps you cool and dry in hot environments. Blending four-way stretch with a carefully tailored fit, these tights are made to move, making them the perfect tight for any yoga session and beyond. [$98, shop.lululemon.com]

Birkentstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal in Suede

Comfortable footwear is a must for any busy mom. These Birkenstocks blend the brand's classic contoured cork footbed with an additional layer of soft foam cushioning to create a sandal that is both supportive and comfortable right out of the box. [$135, birkenstock.com]

For the Cyclist

POC Ventral Air Spin

Designed for long days in the saddle, POC's newest performance cycling helmet boasts the ability to control air intake and release at any speed thanks to precise ventilation points and air channels throughout. The result is a helmet that helps keep your noggin not only supremely safe in the event of a crash, but also incredibly comfortable. [$250, pocsports.com]

Cotopaxi Palmas Active Jacket

Made with 100 percent recycled polyester, an integrated back vent, and a DWR finish, the ultra-lightweight Palmas offers protection from afternoon showers on the singletrack, without causing mom to overheat. A stuff sack pocket keeps it compact when not in use. Plus, mom will be proud to see you support an environmentally and socially conscious company. [cotopaxi.com, $100]

Dakine Aura Bike Glove

Bike gloves are traditionally pretty boring, right? Dakine is putting a stop to that with these lovely floral print gloves that perform as well as they look. This lightweight mountain bike glove has a two-millimeter gel palm, silicone gripper finger and thumb, moisture-wicking four-way-stretch mesh, and a touchscreen fingertip. It also comes in two other patterns. [$35, dakine.com]

For On-the-Go Moms

Smartwool Merino Sport Ultra Light Vest

This vest was designed to be the perfect, lightweight layer that won’t take up space, and can be completely packed back into its own chest pocket. It’s inner mesh makes it breathable, and its DWR coating makes it both wind- and weather proof. [$100, smartwool.com]

FITS Light Runner Split – Low

These socks were made to be worn whenever, wherever. A lightweight yet cushioned design makes them the perfect sock for running, walking, biking, or anything in between. [$18, fitssock.com]

Olukai Miki Trainer

From gym sessions to running after the kids, these shoes have got you covered. Blending comfort and style, these are the perfect shoes for moms with busy schedules who are always on the run. The fabric upper breathes well while the lightweight and cushioned footbed ensures comfort with each step. [$120, olukai.com]

For the Sun Goddess

Native Eywear La Reina Sunglasses

Fitted with a next-gen polarized lens that blocks up to four times more infrared light than traditional polarized technology, La Reina comes in five different color option and sports Native's Cushinol nose pieces and Cam-Action hinges so she can get after it with confidence. [$129, nativeyewear.com]

Columbia Global Adventure Packable Hat

The Adventurer retains its shape after packing, making it ready to go anywhere mom goes. Designed with UPF 50 Omni-Shade to keep her skin safe, and an Omni-Wick sweatband to keep her dry. [$30, columbia.com]

Carve Designs Tamarindo Top, Catalina Bottom

Jennifer Hinton and Thayer Sylvester founded Carve Designs for "real women with real bodies and a real passion for adventure." And they mean it: These suits are designed to stay put during activity. Even better, you can shop for suits based on preferred chest or rear coverage. [$48 each, carvedesigns.com]

Carve Designs Carmel Dress

Made from 100 percent organic cotton, the Carmel Dress is both soft and lightweight, comfortably transitioning from the surf to town. [$78, carvedesigns.com]

For Boho Mammas

Toad&Co Shakti Romper

This grab-and-go piece is sure to become a staple in any mom's closet. With its feminine design, unmatched practicality, 100% cotton material, and overall comfort, this romper is the perfect gift for the mom who's looking for comfortable practicality and a bohemian style. [$85, toadandco.com]

Anabaglish Hadley Woven Crossbody

When carrying a wallet, keys, snacks for the kids, sunglasses, and so on, a good bag is an absolute must. This Hadley Woven Crossbody is the perfect size to carry all of the essentials for the day and then some. Its unique design and cross body strap ensure that it is both stylish and practical while its included pouch provides the ideal spot to store small valuables. [$150, anabaglish.com]

For the Wine Lover

West + Wilder 3-Packs Each of Rosé, White, Sparkling Rosé, Sparkling White

West + Wilder's nature-inspired wines hail from coastal California and are not only flavorful sippers, but also happen to come in easy-to-tote cans for all of your excellent outdoor adventures. [$70, westandwilder.com]

Packit Freezable Double Wine Bag

She likes her white chilled, and far be it for us to get in the way of that. Make all of her outdoor concerts, picnics, and twilight hikes perfect with Packit's stylish wine bag, which can be frozen to keep the Chardonnay on ice until Happy Hour. [$32, packit.com]

Corksicle Rifle Paper Co. Stemless

Finally, a sippy cup of her own—made for wine! Corksicle's floral stemless wine glasses are BPA-free and triple insulated, keeping liquids cool for 9 hours and hot for 3. Not only do they keep drinks the perfect temperature, but they also have a cute floral design and come in three pastel hues—pink, white, and mint. [$30, corkcicle.com].

For the (Rose) Golden Girl

Reef Cushion Bounce Court Flip-Flop

Sink into Reef's signature Cushion Bounce foam in these casual thong sandals. With anatomical arch support, heel cupping, and high-density rubber sponge outsole, she can glide through entire days on-the-go with these on-trend slides. [$38, reef.com]

Maui Jim Sunny Days Polarized Sunglasses

Take in a new perspective through these sunnies fitted with Maui Rose lenses and encased in an Espresso Smoke frame. Maui Jim's patented Polarized2 technology provides glare control and color enhancement, to boot—perfect for action sports or après-sports. [$329, mauijim.com]

Nixon Siren SS Watch

Nixon gives a nod to its surfing heritage with this feature-laden watch that boasts the capability to relay tide functions, including day/date, a chronograph, and future tides, all in a sleek 36-mm stainless steel rose-gold case that's water-resistant to 100 meters. [$125, nixon.com]

Brixton Joanna Hat

Help her complete the look with this four-inch wide-brim straw hat with a matching grosgrain band. [$44, brixton.com]

For the River Rat, Water-Lover

4ocean Bracelets

With the purchase of each 4ocean bracelet, one pound of trash is removed from the ocean and coastlines. And whether mom has a soft spot for sea turtles, manatees, or polar bears, the themed bracelets also offer support to an environmental cause near to her heart. [$20 each, 4ocean.com]

Teva GC100 Collection

2019 marks Grand Canyon's 100th year as a national park. To celebrate, Teva has donated $100K to conserving the park and released the GC100 Collection, designed with colors and patterns inspired by the park's unique terrain. Options for the kids to match are also available. [$40-100, teva.com]

Patagonia 8" Stretch Planing Boardshorts

The Stretch Planing Boardshorts are made from 100 percent recycled polyester but, with two-way stretch, a DWR finish, and 50-plus UPF sun protection, they sacrifice nothing in performance while aiming to protect our planet. [$69, patagonia.com]

For the Camp Mom

Big Agnes System Bags

Mom loves a good night's sleep, and that doesn't include waking with a rock pressed into her shoulder blade. Big Agnes' integrated bag sleeves keep her sleeping pad in place, and improve insulation efficiency between her and the forrest floor. [ranging from $150-$480, bigagnes.com]

GoalZero Crush Light Chroma

The Crush Light Chroma offers six color modes to keep the campsite entertained. Charge it up by USB, and keep it charged thanks to an integrated solar panel. It collapses to just over half an inch for easy transport. [$25, goalzero.com]

For the Practical Mom

Merrell Duskair Seaway Slide

With Merrell Air Cushion in the heel and delicately placed leather straps, these sandals will keeps mom's feet and back pain free, without sacrificing style. [$70, merrell.com]

Krimson Klover Meadow Knit Poncho

The Meadow Knit Poncho doesn't take up space in her bag, resists wrinkling, and will keep her just warm enough on summer nights when the sun sets and temps drop. [$149, krimsonklover.com]

Ascentials Pro The Emerson

We love The Emerson's water resistant nylon base for days where keeping your bag protected from the elements isn't an option. Add the interchangeable straps, a clasp for your keys, and an array of interior and exterior pockets to keep your belongings organized, and this bag will be mom's new go-to. [$60, ascentialspro.com]