Blizzard Releases Details of New All-Mountain Line for Men and Women

While the current ski season is in full swing, there's already reason to be excited for next fall. Today, Austrian ski brand Blizzard released the details of its new all-mountain line for men and women. Though the new line will keep the names of current models, the 2021 skis will feature a unique core construction that adds a new level of awesome to the brand’s core line of skis.

The skis include the new Black Pearl 88 (a consistent top-performer in the annual SKI Test and the number one selling ski in the U.S. according to Snowsports Industries of America), the Black Pearl 97, the Brahma 88, and the Bonafide 97 (another frequent contender and frequent winner of the Best in Test award at the annual SKI Test).

Connery Lundin takes the new line for a spin at Mammoth Mountain. Photo courtesy of Blizzard

“Each of the skis in this collection have been thoughtfully designed for a specific skier, taking into consideration the terrain they ski, how they ski, where and when et cetera,” explains Jed Duke, Director of Product Marketing, in a press release. “But one commonality they all share is the reality that on most days, regardless of where they ski, conditions will vary throughout the day."

"They may start out ideal, but by mid-morning it’s chopped up and only gets more variable as the day goes on. Or maybe it hasn’t snowed in weeks. Whatever the situation, we wanted to design skis that remove conditions from the equation. We just want skiers to get out there, stay out there, and ski with confidence.”

Marcus Caston testing the new line at Mammoth Mountain. Photo courtesy of Blizzard

While the skis feature new dimension profiles and camber shapes, they keep Blizzard's FlipCore technology, which means the skis’ wooden cores are milled in the specific shape of the camber before being pressed. The primary upgrade, however, is that the ski cores will now be made using TrueBlend technology, which means the beech, poplar, paulownia, and/or balsa woods used to make the cores are laminated together in a way that maps them in different locations to optimize a balanced flex in each length of each ski.

The 2020 Blizzard Bonafide 97. Photo courtesy of Blizzard

SKI’s editorial staff had an opportunity to test the new line earlier this season in Vail, Colo., and in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Our crew was impressed by the new technology. While the entire line maintains the full-throttle capabilities at high speeds that advanced and expert-level skiers have come to love over the years thanks to the use of dense woods and Titanal during construction, the new skis have become more approachable for all skiers thanks to easier and more dynamic turn initiation and release.

“We tested these skis from early to late season across three continents,” says Blizzard athlete and January 2020 cover athlete Marcus Caston, referring to the development process in a press release. “I was really impressed with everything they could do. Yeah—you can lay down big carving turns on perfectly groomed runs, but when conditions were dicey, they cut right through the crud with little effort. You can ski them hard, but they’re not hard to ski.”

The 2021 Blizzard Black Pearl 88. Photo courtesy of Blizzard

“The all-mountain category is filled with a lot of noise and lacks clarity,” explains Duke. “Skiers come into shops saying they want an all-mountain ski, but don’t really know what that means. Our belief is that what they want is a ski that can allow them to ski confidently through changing conditions they see on any given day.”

The new line will be available to the public in Fall 2020 and will be tested by our all-star test crew later this season in Taos, N.M. SKI's official reviews of the new Blizzard line will be published in the annual 2021 Gear Guide this fall.

2021 Blizzard Black Pearl 88 Specifications

Lengths (cm): 147, 153, 159, 165, 171, 177

147, 153, 159, 165, 171, 177 Sidecut Dimensions (mm): 128-88-110 (169 length)

128-88-110 (169 length) Turn Radius: 11m (147 length), 12m (153 length), 13m (159 length), 14m (165 length), 15m (171 length), 16m (177 length).

2021 Blizzard Black Pearl 97 Specifications

The 2021 Blizzard Black Pearl 97. Photo courtesy of Blizzard

Lengths (cm): 153, 159, 165, 171, 177

153, 159, 165, 171, 177 Sidecut Dimensions (mm): 136.5-97-118.5 (165 length)

136.5-97-118.5 (165 length) Turn Radius (m): 13 (153 length), 14 (159 length), 15 (165 length), 16 (171 length), 17 (177 length).

2021 Blizzard Brahma 88 Specifications

The 2021 Blizzard Brahma 88. Photo courtesy of Blizzard

Lengths (cm): 165, 171, 177, 183, 189.

165, 171, 177, 183, 189. Sidecut Dimensions (mm): 128-88-110 (177 length)

128-88-110 (177 length) Turn Radius (m): 14 (165 length), 15 (171 length), 16 (177 length), 17.5 (183 length), 19 (189 length).

2021 Blizzard Bonafide 97 Specifications

Lengths (cm): 165, 171, 177, 183, 189

165, 171, 177, 183, 189 Sidecut Dimensions (mm): 136.5-97-118.5 (177 length)

136.5-97-118.5 (177 length) Turn Radius (m): 15 (165 length), 16 (171 length), 17 (177 length), 18.5 (183 length), 20 (189 length).