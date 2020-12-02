SKI's Best in Test and Gear of the Year men's ski is even better than ever.

The Nordica Enforcer 100 wowed the test crew with its precision and stability across conditions, nabbing it the coveted Best in Test and Gear of the Year accolades at the 2021 Ski Test.

Nordica Enforcer 100, MSRP: $750 - BUY NOW

SKI Gear 360 Review

Nordica’s iconic Enforcer 100 is all-new for 2021, and, according to our testers, it’s somehow better than ever before. The ski’s revamped construction—which features a new carbon chassis laminate and what the brand calls TrueTip technology—reduces weight and makes the ski smoother on edge. These new elements also add just a touch more forgiveness and a supple feel on edge that are sure to make any strong skier smile.

The testers at Taos Ski Valley showered the new Enforcer in praise, noting that it rewards proper skiing technique with near-flawless performance. It earned the highest scores in the All-Mountain category for Stability at Speed, Crud Performance, Hard-Snow Integrity, Versatility, and Overall Impression. All of these factors added up to the Nordica Enforcer 100 winning Best in Test in its category and the coveted SKI Magazine Gear of the Year award for 2021 Men’s-Specific Ski.

Make no mistake, the Enforcer 100 is still built with two sheets of Titanal and a stiff proprietary wood core blend, meaning can still handle high speed and expert terrain as well as any ski on the rack, but can still punish poor technique or weak legs, which is why the ski’s lowest category scores came in the Forgiveness category. “You definitely needed to be on top of it or it'll kick your butt,” says tester Mike Britt.

‘Will not fail the biggest best and most badass on the hill,” echoes Mark Elling. “Bring your A-game and eat a power breakfast because the Enforcer 100 demands a powerful pilot.”

Overall, the Enforcer 100 is sure to keep fans of the line happy, and its refined feel means that strong advanced and expert skiers who might not have felt compatible with prior versions need to definitely try the new model. Says tester Matt Schiller: “Blended perfection! Great to see small evolution in flex and playfulness without abandoning its charger roots.”

SKI Review: 2021 Nordica Enforcer 100

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

SKI Tester Reviews

“The Enforcer 100 is a great all mountain everyday ski for strong advanced skiers. The ski holds an edge with confidence and allows you to charge at any speed, but it demands you pay attention. Not the most playful ski, but will reward you for pushing it to its limit. If you get in the backseat it will take off on you, but harnessing that energy to exit the turn is oh so fun. For a strong advanced skier it will push them to improve all over the mountain, but it might require a little more input than a strong intermediate has the skills for.”

“Overall, very versatile ski. 100 underfoot allows for flotation in powder but stiff enough to rip through crud and carve a nice turn on hardpack. “

“Perfect balance of playfulness and power, solid under foot with soft forgiving rocker in the bumps.“

NORDICA ENFORCER 100 SPECS

MSRP: $750

Dimensions (mm): 133-100-121 (186)

Lengths (cm): 165, 172, 179, 186, 191

Radius (m): 18.4 (186)

Scores (out of 5)

Overall Rating 4.14

Flotation Quickness/Maneuverability Playfulness Forgiveness Hard-Snow Performance Crud Performance Balance Of Skills 3.83 4 3.78 3.67 4.5 4.56 4.11

Strengths: Crud Performance, Stability at Speed, Hard-Snow Integrity, Overall Impression

Weaknesses: Forgiveness, Playfulness

